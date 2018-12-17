GWEBB
Laster helps Gardner-Webb run past Georgia Tech 79-69

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 17, 2018

ATLANTA (AP) Gardner-Webb went right at Georgia Tech Monday night, and the Runnin' Bulldogs may have come away from their 79-69 upset win over the Yellow Jackets a little surprised after DJ Laster scored 20 of his career high-tying 25 points before intermission.

When the Bulldogs closed the first half on a 12-2 run, Laster scored five layups as Gardner-Webb (8-5) attacked Tech (5-4) with no hesitation on the way to a sixth straight win.

Gardner-Webb got more out of their aggressive pick-and-roll offense they might have expected given that Tech entered the game ranked No. 12 nationally in scoring defense (58.8 points per game) and fifth in field goal defense (36.2 percent).

Gardner-Webb shot 52.5 percent, and the visitors outscored the bigger Yellow Jackets 48-36 in the paint overall, and 28-12 on the way to a 45-38 halftime lead in McCamish Pavilion.

''We thought they were going to be really, really hard to score on,'' said Gardner-Webb head coach Tim Craft. ''We were able for whatever reason to get in the paint on penetration, and then be able to dump it off to our big guy, Laster. Then, he was able to get a bunch of layups.''

Laster, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, also had nine rebounds while David Efianayi and David Perez scored 12 points each.

James Banks III scored a career-high 22 points for Georgia Tech while grabbing 12 rebounds, but the long-armed 6-9 center was frequently out of position defensively.

''I've got to be better. We cleaned some stuff up in the second half, but I've got to be able to make those decisions on the fly in the first half.'' he said. ''I came out a little lackadaisically defensively in the first half, and that really hurt us in the whole game.''

Gardner-Webb carried the action for much of the first half with the exception of a stretch where Curtis Haywood II made four 3-point shots in a 14-2 scoring run for Tech. The Jackets took their biggest lead at 31-27 on his long ball with 5:54 to go before intermission.

The Runnin' Bulldogs rallied back to take a seven-point halftime lead with Laster scoring 10 of their final 12 points.

After falling behind by 13 points in the second half, Georgia Tech pulled within seven points a couple times, but no closer as the Jackets missed all 11 of their 3-point shots following intermission.

Jose Alvarado scored 19 for Tech but made just 2 of 9 from beyond the arc, and Haywood didn't score in the second half.

Gardner-Webb point guard Jose Perez scored 12 points and had a game-high eight assists, as the Bulldogs went back to Boiling Springs, N.C., happy.

''It's so hard to be able to come in and play a team like Georgia Tech in the ACC and come through with a win,'' Craft said. ''I thought it was a really complete game by our team.''

FURIOUS FINISHES

Laster closed each half with a score, and the Bulldogs stunned Tech just before halftime. After Efianayi made a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining, Gardner-Webb pressured Tech, and Nate Johnson stole the inbounds pass by Banks, and passed to Efianayi, who passed to Laster for a layup right before the buzzer. The last score of the game came on Laster's alley-oop dunk off a pass from Nate Johnson.

BIG PICTURE

Gardner-Webb: The Runnin' Bulldogs came in shooting 39.3 percent from 3-point range and bettered that by making six of 15 3-pointers (40 percent). Tech was ranked No. 5 nationally in 3-point defense (25.2 percent).

Georgia Tech: The Jackets looked out of sorts defensively while playing just their second game in 16 days and first in eight.

UP NEXT

Gardner-Webb: The Runnin' Bulldogs will play host to Brevard Wednesday afternoon.

Georgia Tech: The Jackets will play back-to-back SEC opponents Wednesday night at Arkansas and Saturday at home against Georgia.

Key Players
D. Efianayi
J. Alvarado
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
34.4 Field Goal % 44.0
46.2 Three Point % 26.5
62.5 Free Throw % 77.8
+ 2 DJ Laster made layup, assist by Nate Johnson 1.0
+ 2 James Banks III made layup 1.0
  Offensive rebound by James Banks III 8.0
  Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 1 Jose Perez made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Jose Perez made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Brandon Alston 14.0
+ 2 Khalid Moore made layup 23.0
  Defensive rebound by James Banks III 35.0
  Jose Perez missed free throw 35.0
  Personal foul on Brandon Alston 35.0
Team Stats
Points 79 69
Field Goals 31-59 (52.5%) 28-63 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 34
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 23 23
Team 4 2
Assists 19 13
Steals 7 5
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 10 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
D. Laster F
25 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
J. Banks III F
22 PTS, 12 REB
12T
away team logo Gardner-Webb 8-5 453479
home team logo Georgia Tech 5-4 383169
Hank McCamish Pavilion Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Gardner-Webb 8-5 82.2 PPG 40.2 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Georgia Tech 5-4 70.5 PPG 38.4 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
25
D. Laster F 11.6 PPG 5.4 RPG 0.5 APG 52.8 FG%
1
J. Banks III F 7.0 PPG 8.3 RPG 1.1 APG 56.7 FG%
Top Scorers
25
D. Laster F 25 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
1
J. Banks III F 22 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
52.5 FG% 44.4
40.0 3PT FG% 26.1
73.3 FT% 70.0
Gardner-Webb
Starters
D. Laster
D. Efianayi
J. Perez
N. Johnson
C. Turner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Laster 31 25 9 1 1 1 0 1 12/20 0/3 1/2 5 4
D. Efianayi 35 12 2 5 0 0 0 2 3/11 2/4 4/5 0 2
J. Perez 31 12 4 8 0 0 3 0 3/8 1/2 5/7 0 4
N. Johnson 32 6 3 2 2 0 0 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 3
C. Turner 22 4 5 1 3 0 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 5
Bench
J. Cornwall
E. Jamison
L. Dufeal
J. Jenkins
B. Miller
E. Valdez
J. Alston
G. Bryant
K. Kincaid
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cornwall 19 10 1 1 0 0 3 2 4/5 1/1 1/1 0 1
E. Jamison 17 6 1 0 0 0 1 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Dufeal 9 4 2 1 1 0 0 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 1
J. Jenkins 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
B. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Valdez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Alston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kincaid - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 79 29 19 7 1 8 10 31/59 6/15 11/15 6 23
Georgia Tech
Starters
J. Banks III
J. Alvarado
C. Haywood II
B. Alston
M. Wright
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Banks III 34 22 12 0 2 1 4 2 10/14 0/0 2/5 8 4
J. Alvarado 39 19 3 1 1 0 2 4 8/16 2/9 1/1 0 3
C. Haywood II 25 12 1 1 0 0 0 0 4/8 4/8 0/0 0 1
B. Alston 36 4 3 5 1 1 2 4 2/9 0/3 0/0 0 3
M. Wright 19 4 5 1 0 1 0 1 2/8 0/1 0/0 1 4
Bench
K. Moore
M. Devoe
A. Gueye
S. Phillips
E. Cole
S. Ogbonda
S. Medlock
E. Jester
M. Rice
A. Schafer
K. Sjolund
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Moore 11 6 1 1 0 0 1 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 0 1
M. Devoe 27 2 6 4 1 1 2 2 0/5 0/2 2/2 0 6
A. Gueye 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Cole 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Ogbonda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sjolund - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 69 32 13 5 4 11 15 28/63 6/23 7/10 9 23
NCAA BB Scores