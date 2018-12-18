LIB
Hall scores 21, Alabama holds off Liberty 84-75

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 18, 2018

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) The sentimental story line may have been a homecoming for a pair of Alabama players. But a career-high scoring effort and perfect shooting from the field by Donta Hall was the difference for the Crimson Tide in their 84-75 victory Tuesday night over Liberty in the neutral-site Rocket City Classic.

Hall, a 6-foot-9 senior, sank all six of his shots from the floor, racking up 21 points for Alabama (7-3).

''If he catches it anywhere from six feet in, just cover your head,'' Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said of Hall.

''He was just active and strong with the ball,'' said Alabama coach Avery Johnson. ''He took the challenge. He was strong with the basketball, confident at the line (where he was 9 for 11). We need that type of activity.''

Kira Lewis Jr., a freshman guard making his first hometown appearance as a collegian, scored 17 points and fellow Huntsville product sophomore John Petty added 16 points.

Caleb Homesley scored a career-high 23 and Scottie James collected a season-best 20 points with 11 rebounds for Liberty (9-3).

Petty's high school graduation was held at the Propst Arena, where Tuesday's game was played, and ''walking through this building then was one of the most fun things I've done.''

Lewis, a 17-year-old, bypassed his final year of high school and thus had no similar memories, but recalled ''my greatest memory in this building was watching this man (Petty) play in high school.''

The homecoming perhaps impacted Petty, who managed only two points in the first half as Alabama led the Flames just 34-33. However, he canned a pair of 3-pointers in the first 1:42 of the second half, enabling the Tide to create some breathing room. He and Lewis combined for 13 of Alabama's 15 points in one stretch.

''The difference for me was I relaxed,'' Petty said. ''I had been kind of timid on my shots, worried about missing. In the second half, all the guys told me just relax, it's going to come. They got the ball to me and we pushed the energy.''

Johnson helped with that push at halftime as well. The Tide's first-half play did not sit well with him.

''I can't tell you what I said at halftime. I was a little bit animated,'' he said. ''I really wasn't happy with our offensive flow. We were too stagnant, too much isolation basketball. They responded and they came out with more energy.''

STAT LINE

Alabama shot 25 for 39 from the line, compared to 14 for 17 for the Flames. Said McKay, ''Alabama's a really good basketball team, especially when they had the opportunities they had at the free-throw line. . It was a well-officiated game, but we've got to do better (preventing fouls).''

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The rather comfortable margin of victory for the Tide was a welcomed one. Alabama's last five games had been decided by six points or fewer, with the Tide going 3-2. However, there was a one-point differential at 10:35 of the second half before a 13-4 Alabama run.

Liberty: This was the second loss to an SEC team for Liberty, which previously fell to Vanderbilt 79-70.

UP NEXT

Liberty: The Flames face Alabama State on Friday morning in the St. Pete Shootout in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide host Penn State on Friday.

Key Players
L. Cabbil
J. Petty
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
44.0 Field Goal % 38.7
37.8 Three Point % 33.3
76.7 Free Throw % 74.2
  Defensive rebound by Riley Norris 17.0
  Keegan McDowell missed jump shot 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Liberty 22.0
  Keenan Gumbs missed jump shot, blocked by Herbert Jones 24.0
+ 1 Riley Norris made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
  Riley Norris missed 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Keegan McDowell 34.0
+ 3 Caleb Homesley made 3-pt. jump shot 47.0
+ 1 John Petty made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 John Petty made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
  Personal foul on Lovell Cabbil 57.0
Team Stats
Points 75 84
Field Goals 25-57 (43.9%) 26-50 (52.0%)
3-Pointers 11-23 (47.8%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 25-39 (64.1%)
Total Rebounds 33 32
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 23 23
Team 4 4
Assists 11 11
Steals 2 8
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 27 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
C. Homesley G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
0
D. Hall F
21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Liberty 9-3 334275
home team logo Alabama 7-3 345084
BAMA -4, O/U 139.5
Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
BAMA -4, O/U 139.5
Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Liberty 9-3 80.8 PPG 38 RPG 17.7 APG
home team logo Alabama 7-3 76.6 PPG 41.7 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
1
C. Homesley G 10.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 3.3 APG 49.0 FG%
0
D. Hall F 10.4 PPG 7.3 RPG 0.8 APG 60.7 FG%
Top Scorers
1
C. Homesley G 23 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
0
D. Hall F 21 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
43.9 FG% 52.0
47.8 3PT FG% 41.2
82.4 FT% 64.1
Liberty
Starters
C. Homesley
S. James
L. Cabbil
E. Cuffee
G. Pacheco-Ortiz
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Homesley 35 23 3 5 0 0 3 0 7/16 5/10 4/4 0 3
S. James 30 20 11 1 0 1 3 4 7/8 2/2 4/6 3 8
L. Cabbil 28 6 1 0 1 0 4 3 1/4 0/1 4/4 0 1
E. Cuffee 30 5 1 1 0 0 1 5 2/5 0/1 1/2 0 1
G. Pacheco-Ortiz 14 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. McGhee
K. McDowell
K. Gumbs
M. Baxter-Bell
B. Newton
Z. Farquhar
T. Dean
B. Preston
J. Price
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. McGhee 24 11 1 0 1 2 1 3 4/11 3/8 0/0 0 1
K. McDowell 11 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 2/4 0/0 1/1 0 1
K. Gumbs 15 3 8 0 0 0 1 4 1/5 1/1 0/0 3 5
M. Baxter-Bell 12 2 3 2 0 0 1 4 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 3
B. Newton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Farquhar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 29 11 2 3 15 27 25/57 11/23 14/17 6 23
Alabama
Starters
D. Hall
K. Lewis Jr.
J. Petty
H. Jones
T. Mack
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Hall 30 21 5 1 1 4 1 0 6/6 0/0 9/11 3 2
K. Lewis Jr. 35 17 3 4 1 0 2 3 7/12 1/2 2/3 0 3
J. Petty 33 16 3 1 0 1 1 1 5/12 3/7 3/3 0 3
H. Jones 23 8 3 2 3 1 1 2 3/4 0/0 2/4 0 3
T. Mack 17 5 1 2 0 0 0 2 1/3 1/2 2/4 0 1
Bench
D. Ingram
A. Reese
A. Johnson Jr.
R. Norris
G. Smith
L. Schaffer
D. Giddens
T. Barnes
D. Wood
J. Davis-Fleming
B. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ingram 15 7 2 1 0 0 4 5 2/3 2/3 1/2 0 2
A. Reese 14 7 3 0 2 0 1 0 1/5 0/2 5/8 0 3
A. Johnson Jr. 12 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Norris 15 1 4 0 1 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 3
G. Smith 6 0 3 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/2 1 2
L. Schaffer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Giddens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davis-Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 28 11 8 6 11 17 26/50 7/17 25/39 5 23
NCAA BB Scores