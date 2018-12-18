Lawson, Moore carry No. 1 KU to 89-53 rout of South Dakota
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Kansas coach Bill Self hoped from the moment Charlie Moore arrived as a transfer from Cal that the talented shooting guard would provide the Jayhawks a lift off the bench.
He finally did Tuesday night.
Moore knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, Dedric Lawson added 16 points and 14 rebounds, and the top-ranked Jayhawks pulled away over the final 15 minutes for an 89-53 win over plucky but overmatched South Dakota on Tuesday night.
''That's what we thought all along, that he was going to be our marksman,'' Self said. ''It hadn't happened yet but tonight it did.''
Freshman forward David McCormack added a career-best 12 points off the bench for the Jayhawks (10-0), making big strides while Lawson was on the bench in foul trouble and helping soak up minutes with Udoka Azubuike sidelined with a sprained ankle.
The Jayhawks are hopeful Azubuike will be back by the start of conference play next month.
''It felt good that I could contribute to the team,'' said McCormack, a five-star prospect from venerable Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. ''I got more minutes so I got more opportunities.''
Stanley Umude scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Coyotes (6-6), who have never defeated a ranked team in seven tries. Tyler Peterson added 15 points, and leading scorer Trey Burch-Manning was held to two points on 1-for-5 shooting before fouling out.
''Their size obviously bothered us,'' South Dakota coach Todd Lee said. ''I was disappointed at halftime, thought it could have been a game. And the second half we didn't compete.''
In truth, neither team was particularly good in the first half.
The Jayhawks struggled to stop South Dakota's relentless backdoor cuts, and eventually Kansas coach Bill Self was so fed up with their defensive execution he started to burn timeouts.
''The two timeouts in the first half had no strategy to them,'' Self said, ''except wanting to get someone out of the game. We didn't play well at all the first half.''
Not that the Coyotes did much with all those easy looks. They committed 12 first-half turnovers, allowing the Jayhawks to slowly pull out to a 37-27 advantage at the break.
Most of the work was done without Lawson, who was forced to the bench with two fouls.
The Jayhawks' dominant point forward joined Moore in helping the Jayhawks pull away in the second half, though. Lawson scored in the paint, Moore hit a 3-pointer and Lawson added a pair of foul shots to turn a 49-40 lead into a 56-40 lead with about 12 minutes to go.
''Coach said at halftime that we only had three assists, that we had to get downhill more and get more people involved,'' Moore said. ''We took his words and used them in the second half.''
The undersized Coyotes answered with a run of their own, but Moore and Lawson provided one more answer. Moore curled in his fifth 3-pointer, this time from the wing, and then took a run-out to the rim before dropping a pass to Lawson for an easy layup and a 66-47 lead.
The advantage only grew from there as Moore, who once scored 38 points in a game his freshman year at Cal, and the massive McCormack continued to put together breakout games.
''The second half we puttered around,'' Self said, ''and then Charlie and David helped us pull away. ... It was nice to see someone other than Lagerald (Vick) knock down shots. That was good. And it was really nice to see David have some success.''
BIG PICTURE
South Dakota hung around long enough to keep Kansas on the edge, but the Jayhawks' superior athleticism was evident. They were quicker in transition, better on the boards and were able to pull away when the Coyotes went cold from beyond the arc.
Kansas finally got an easy win after surviving nail-biters against everyone from New Mexico State and Stanford to Villanova and Tennessee. It was the first time all season that the Jayhawks put away a game in time to empty the bench in the final minutes.
UP NEXT
South Dakota hosts Southern Miss on Friday night.
Kansas visits No. 18 Arizona State on Saturday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|20.1
|Pts. Per Game
|20.1
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|10.8
|Reb. Per Game
|10.8
|42.7
|Field Goal %
|50.4
|28.9
|Three Point %
|16.7
|72.7
|Free Throw %
|77.6
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett
|1.0
|Nathan Robinson missed layup
|5.0
|+ 2
|Marcus Garrett made layup
|15.0
|+ 2
|Logan Power made jump shot, assist by Stanley Umude
|29.0
|Turnover on Quentin Grimes
|38.0
|Offensive foul on Quentin Grimes
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Mitch Lightfoot
|48.0
|Stanley Umude missed jump shot
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by South Dakota
|58.0
|Quentin Grimes missed layup
|1:00
|Offensive rebound by Garrett Luinstra
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|89
|Field Goals
|22-58 (37.9%)
|34-66 (51.5%)
|3-Pointers
|3-13 (23.1%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|6-13 (46.2%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|42
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|22
|32
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|14
|19
|Steals
|8
|11
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|12
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|South Dakota 6-6
|66.2 PPG
|34.8 RPG
|11.6 APG
|1 Kansas 10-0
|81.7 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|14.9 APG
|
|37.9
|FG%
|51.5
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|46.2
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Peterson
|33
|15
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7/13
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|3
|T. Simpson
|33
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|5
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Jech
|16
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Burch-Manning
|25
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|1/5
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|4
|C. Kelley
|27
|0
|5
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Peterson
|33
|15
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7/13
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|3
|T. Simpson
|33
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|5
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Jech
|16
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Burch-Manning
|25
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|1/5
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|4
|C. Kelley
|27
|0
|5
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Umude
|34
|28
|6
|4
|0
|2
|4
|1
|10/17
|2/4
|6/9
|1
|5
|L. Power
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Armstrong
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Johns
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Robinson
|14
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|4
|T. Hagedorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stensgard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Jovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hoffman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|29
|14
|8
|2
|17
|15
|22/58
|3/13
|6/13
|7
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lawson
|26
|16
|14
|0
|3
|1
|3
|3
|7/11
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|12
|L. Vick
|33
|12
|5
|2
|3
|1
|3
|2
|5/12
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|3
|D. Dotson
|28
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|M. Garrett
|29
|7
|5
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|5
|Q. Grimes
|21
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3/9
|0/3
|0/1
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lawson
|26
|16
|14
|0
|3
|1
|3
|3
|7/11
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|12
|L. Vick
|33
|12
|5
|2
|3
|1
|3
|2
|5/12
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|3
|D. Dotson
|28
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|M. Garrett
|29
|7
|5
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|5
|Q. Grimes
|21
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3/9
|0/3
|0/1
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Moore
|21
|18
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6/9
|6/9
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. McCormack
|17
|12
|6
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|5
|M. Lightfoot
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|3
|K. Lawson
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Luinstra
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|U. Azubuike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Teahan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. De Sousa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Agbaji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|89
|42
|19
|11
|5
|12
|16
|34/66
|9/23
|12/15
|10
|32
-
ALCORN
UAB49
76
Final
-
FAMU
OREG64
71
Final
-
PRINCE
2DUKE50
101
Final
-
APPST
GTOWN73
83
Final
-
FRAN
SFTRPA63
96
Final
-
CHARLS
SIENA83
58
Final
-
ALBANY
PROV43
73
Final
-
NCASHV
STETSON74
80
Final
-
SFLA
FIU82
73
Final
-
ELON
KENSAW76
67
Final
-
YOUNG
15OHIOST56
75
Final
-
IUPUI
IPFW77
87
Final
-
STBON
UVM76
83
Final/2OT
-
RADFRD
NCGRN58
65
Final
-
XAVIER
MIZZOU56
71
Final
-
MOREHD
WRIGHT67
78
Final
-
OAK
UGA69
81
Final
-
TNST
AKRON60
82
Final
-
BING
ND56
69
Final
-
MOUNT
AMER56
55
Final
-
CIT
CAMP82
76
Final
-
DREXEL
UCONN65
97
Final
-
CHARSO
CLEM51
78
Final
-
BRAD
GASOU74
79
Final/OT
-
LACO
NWST64
84
Final
-
ALST
SAMHOU57
78
Final
-
LALAF
MCNSE80
67
Final
-
ECU
CHARLO49
55
Final
-
WILLIABA
NORL62
90
Final
-
RICE
TEXPA75
67
Final
-
NICHST
LAMON68
95
Final
-
EVAN
MURYST64
66
Final
-
LIB
BAMA75
84
Final
-
SDAK
1KANSAS53
89
Final
-
MERCER
FLA63
71
Final
-
14BUFF
CUSE71
59
Final
-
BEND
LOYCHI47
75
Final
-
MOST
ARKST63
71
Final
-
NALAB
JAXST50
64
Final
-
PRESBY
BUTLER67
76
Final
-
SFA
BAYLOR59
58
Final
-
CHATT
TNMART72
75
Final
-
NDAK
20MARQET66
92
Final
-
NTEXAS
NMEX74
65
Final
-
MONST
DENVER64
76
Final
-
WCAR
23IOWA60
78
Final
-
HUSTON
TXAMCC63
81
Final
-
CREIGH
OKLA70
83
Final
-
TXARL
8GONZAG55
89
Final
-
SDAKST
EWASH74
64
Final
-
SJST
STNFRD73
78
Final
-
CPOLY
CSBAK61
74
Final
-
USC
SNCLRA92
102
Final/2OT