Tilmon's big night helps Missouri beat Xavier 71-56
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Jeremiah Tilmon scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Missouri to a 71-56 victory over Xavier on Tuesday night.
Foul trouble has been a recurring theme for Tilmon, a 6-foot-10 sophomore forward, but he avoided silly fouls while playing solid defense against the Musketeers. Mark Smith and Jordan Geist added 13 points each for the Tigers (7-3) and combined for 13 rebounds.
Quentin Goodin scored 21 points for Xavier (7-5), which shot 39 percent from the field.
Tilmon's big night started early. Xavier initially didn't double-team him in the post and he overpowered defenders Tyrique Jones and Zach Hankins inside. He also showed open-court skills when he stole the ball from guard Paul Scruggs and drove the length of the court for a layup in the first half.
Missouri led 41-27 at halftime and extended the advantage to as many as 29 points in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Missouri: An 11-day layoff appeared to do wonders for the Tigers, who turned in their most complete performance of the season. They shot 45 percent from the field and controlled the game after building a double-digit lead midway through the first half.
Xavier: In coach Travis Steele's first season, the Musketeers' mastery of Missouri evaporated. Xavier had beaten the Tigers four straight times - including three times in the previous four years - before Tuesday night's loss.
UP NEXT
Missouri: The Tigers head to St. Louis for a neutral-site game against Illinois on Saturday at the Enterprise Center. Missouri will try to break a five-year losing streak in the annual Braggin' Rights rivalry game.
Xavier: The Musketeers return to Cincinnati for a home game Friday against Detroit Mercy.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.6
|Min. Per Game
|30.6
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|38.8
|21.6
|Three Point %
|34.7
|67.4
|Free Throw %
|75.6
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Geist
|0.0
|Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin
|8.0
|Jordan Geist missed jump shot
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Jordan Geist
|41.0
|Mark Smith missed layup
|43.0
|+ 3
|Quentin Goodin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall
|1:00
|Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
|1:13
|Kevin Puryear missed hook shot
|1:15
|Bad pass turnover on Paul Scruggs
|1:37
|+ 2
|Jeremiah Tilmon made tip-in
|1:47
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|71
|Field Goals
|19-49 (38.8%)
|26-58 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-21 (57.1%)
|11-15 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|38
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|21
|26
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|16
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|38.8
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Goodin
|39
|21
|3
|6
|3
|0
|3
|4
|6/10
|3/5
|6/8
|0
|3
|T. Jones
|16
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|3
|P. Scruggs
|35
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|1/7
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|2
|N. Marshall
|36
|5
|11
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/10
|0/3
|1/3
|1
|10
|K. Castlin
|24
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Goodin
|39
|21
|3
|6
|3
|0
|3
|4
|6/10
|3/5
|6/8
|0
|3
|T. Jones
|16
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|3
|P. Scruggs
|35
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|1/7
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|2
|N. Marshall
|36
|5
|11
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/10
|0/3
|1/3
|1
|10
|K. Castlin
|24
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Hankins
|24
|7
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|R. Welage
|8
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Kennedy
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Harden
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Schrand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Swetye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Singh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|28
|12
|5
|1
|17
|16
|19/49
|6/19
|12/21
|7
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tilmon
|33
|23
|10
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|10/15
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|7
|J. Geist
|32
|13
|7
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4/11
|1/4
|4/7
|2
|5
|Ma. Smith
|31
|13
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/12
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|5
|J. Pickett
|20
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Puryear
|29
|5
|5
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tilmon
|33
|23
|10
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|10/15
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|7
|J. Geist
|32
|13
|7
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4/11
|1/4
|4/7
|2
|5
|Ma. Smith
|31
|13
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/12
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|5
|J. Pickett
|20
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Puryear
|29
|5
|5
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Watson
|21
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. Nikko
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Mi. Smith
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|X. Pinson
|16
|2
|6
|5
|2
|0
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|3
|R. Suggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. VanLeer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Santos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Yerkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Guess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Braun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|37
|12
|9
|3
|13
|19
|26/58
|8/23
|11/15
|11
|26
-
NTEXAS
NMEX70
59
2nd 3:14
-
WCAR
23IOWA54
70
2nd 3:55 BTN
-
CREIGH
OKLA59
68
2nd 5:07 ESPU
-
MONST
DENVER51
71
2nd 3:37
-
SDAKST
EWASH70
63
2nd 1:31
-
CPOLY
CSBAK23
36
1st 25.0 ESP3
-
SJST
STNFRD33
34
1st 0.0 PACN
-
USC
SNCLRA31
42
1st 0.0
-
ALCORN
UAB49
76
Final
-
PRINCE
2DUKE50
101
Final
-
FAMU
OREG64
71
Final
-
APPST
GTOWN73
83
Final
-
STBON
UVM76
83
Final/2OT
-
IUPUI
IPFW77
87
Final
-
ELON
KENSAW76
67
Final
-
NCASHV
STETSON74
80
Final
-
SFLA
FIU82
73
Final
-
ALBANY
PROV43
73
Final
-
XAVIER
MIZZOU56
71
Final
-
MOUNT
AMER56
55
Final
-
MOREHD
WRIGHT67
78
Final
-
OAK
UGA69
81
Final
-
TNST
AKRON60
82
Final
-
CIT
CAMP82
76
Final
-
CHARSO
CLEM51
78
Final
-
YOUNG
15OHIOST56
75
Final
-
CHARLS
SIENA83
58
Final
-
BING
ND56
69
Final
-
RADFRD
NCGRN58
65
Final
-
DREXEL
UCONN65
97
Final
-
FRAN
SFTRPA63
96
Final
-
ALST
SAMHOU57
78
Final
-
BRAD
GASOU74
79
Final/OT
-
ECU
CHARLO49
55
Final
-
LALAF
MCNSE80
67
Final
-
LACO
NWST64
84
Final
-
MOST
ARKST63
71
Final
-
EVAN
MURYST64
66
Final
-
BEND
LOYCHI47
75
Final
-
14BUFF
CUSE71
59
Final
-
SDAK
1KANSAS53
89
Final
-
MERCER
FLA63
71
Final
-
NICHST
LAMON68
95
Final
-
LIB
BAMA75
84
Final
-
RICE
TEXPA75
67
Final
-
WILLIABA
NORL62
90
Final
-
NALAB
JAXST50
64
Final
-
CHATT
TNMART72
75
Final
-
SFA
BAYLOR59
58
Final
-
PRESBY
BUTLER67
76
Final
-
HUSTON
TXAMCC63
81
Final
-
TXARL
8GONZAG55
89
Final
-
NDAK
20MARQET66
92
Final