Tilmon's big night helps Missouri beat Xavier 71-56

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 18, 2018

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Jeremiah Tilmon scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Missouri to a 71-56 victory over Xavier on Tuesday night.

Foul trouble has been a recurring theme for Tilmon, a 6-foot-10 sophomore forward, but he avoided silly fouls while playing solid defense against the Musketeers. Mark Smith and Jordan Geist added 13 points each for the Tigers (7-3) and combined for 13 rebounds.

Quentin Goodin scored 21 points for Xavier (7-5), which shot 39 percent from the field.

Tilmon's big night started early. Xavier initially didn't double-team him in the post and he overpowered defenders Tyrique Jones and Zach Hankins inside. He also showed open-court skills when he stole the ball from guard Paul Scruggs and drove the length of the court for a layup in the first half.

Missouri led 41-27 at halftime and extended the advantage to as many as 29 points in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: An 11-day layoff appeared to do wonders for the Tigers, who turned in their most complete performance of the season. They shot 45 percent from the field and controlled the game after building a double-digit lead midway through the first half.

Xavier: In coach Travis Steele's first season, the Musketeers' mastery of Missouri evaporated. Xavier had beaten the Tigers four straight times - including three times in the previous four years - before Tuesday night's loss.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers head to St. Louis for a neutral-site game against Illinois on Saturday at the Enterprise Center. Missouri will try to break a five-year losing streak in the annual Braggin' Rights rivalry game.

Xavier: The Musketeers return to Cincinnati for a home game Friday against Detroit Mercy.

Key Players
N. Marshall
J. Geist
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
42.9 Field Goal % 38.8
21.6 Three Point % 34.7
67.4 Free Throw % 75.6
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Geist 0.0
  Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin 8.0
  Jordan Geist missed jump shot 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Geist 41.0
  Mark Smith missed layup 43.0
+ 3 Quentin Goodin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 1:00
  Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall 1:13
  Kevin Puryear missed hook shot 1:15
  Bad pass turnover on Paul Scruggs 1:37
+ 2 Jeremiah Tilmon made tip-in 1:47
Team Stats
Points 56 71
Field Goals 19-49 (38.8%) 26-58 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 12-21 (57.1%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 32 38
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 21 26
Team 4 1
Assists 12 12
Steals 5 9
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 0 0
Xavier
Starters
Q. Goodin
T. Jones
P. Scruggs
N. Marshall
K. Castlin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Goodin 39 21 3 6 3 0 3 4 6/10 3/5 6/8 0 3
T. Jones 16 7 5 0 0 0 4 3 3/4 0/0 1/4 2 3
P. Scruggs 35 6 3 2 0 0 4 4 1/7 1/2 3/4 1 2
N. Marshall 36 5 11 2 0 0 3 3 2/10 0/3 1/3 1 10
K. Castlin 24 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 0
Missouri
Starters
J. Tilmon
J. Geist
Ma. Smith
J. Pickett
K. Puryear
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Tilmon 33 23 10 1 2 1 2 3 10/15 0/0 3/4 3 7
J. Geist 32 13 7 2 3 0 1 2 4/11 1/4 4/7 2 5
Ma. Smith 31 13 6 1 1 0 1 3 5/12 3/7 0/0 1 5
J. Pickett 20 8 0 0 0 0 0 3 3/9 2/6 0/0 0 0
K. Puryear 29 5 5 3 1 0 3 2 1/3 1/2 2/2 2 3
NCAA BB Scores