SAMFORD
Samford
Bulldogs
10-3
away team logo
70
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
SECN
Wed Dec. 19
7:00pm
BONUS
83
TF 9
home team logo
TENN
3 Tennessee
Volunteers
9-1
ML: +2342
TENN -22.5, O/U 149
ML: -4518
SAMFORD
TENN

No Text

Bone's career night lifts No. 3 Tennessee over Samford 83-70

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 19, 2018

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Jordan Bone listened to his coach's advice and responded with the most productive game of his career.

Bone set career highs with 24 points and 11 assists, and No. 3 Tennessee beat Samford 83-70 on Wednesday night for its fifth consecutive victory. The junior guard said he talked with coach Rick Barnes for about 90 minutes after Tuesday's practice as they both went over game films.

''It was really important, and I took a lot away from that conversation (about) just having a sense of urgency out there, always applying pressure and owning my spots on the court,'' Bone said. ''That's what I took away from it.''

Bone's previous career high in scoring was a 23-point performance against Vanderbilt on Jan. 14, 2017. The junior guard's previous best in assists was 10, which came against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Dec. 2. Bone shot 11 of 16 and committed only two turnovers.

''He really wants to be a good player,'' Barnes said. ''I think it gets back to him understanding just how talented he is and where he's most effective.''

Admiral Schofield scored 18 points and Grant Williams had 13 of his 16 points after halftime to help Tennessee (9-1) snap Samford's three-game winning streak. Kyle Alexander added 10 points.

Ruben Guerrero had 16 points and eight rebounds before fouling out for Samford (10-3). Kevion Nolan scored 13 points and Myron Gordon had 12. Josh Sharkey added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Tennessee seized control by going on a 16-0 run late in the first half while Williams was on the bench in foul trouble. The Southeastern Conference scoring leader picked up his second foul with 7:46 left in the first half and didn't return until after the intermission.

Bone, Jordan Bowden and Schofield made consecutive 3-pointers to open that 16-0 spurt, which highlighted a first half full of momentum swings. That included a 12-0 run by Samford before Tennessee pulled away.

''I think we just got tired, fatigued,'' Guerrero said. ''We didn't have too many players rotating. They got us. They played really, really physical.''

Samford hung around early in the second half, but its hopes for an upset took a major hit when Guerrero picked up his fourth foul at the 15:30 mark. The 7-footer didn't return until 8:43 remained

BIG PICTURE

Samford: The Bulldogs may have lost the game, but they still have reason for optimism after staying competitive most of the way in while facing a top-five opponent on the road. This loss dropped Samford's road record to 3-2 after the Bulldogs went just 2-15 in road games last season. Samford entered the night having produced its best 12-game start since the 1960-61 season.

Tennessee: The Vols' ability to take over while Williams was on the bench bodes well for the long term. Tennessee also continues getting a major boost from Schofield's improved 3-point shooting. Schofield was 2 of 3 from beyond the arc Tuesday and has gone 12 of 21 on 3-point attempts over his last 3 games.

MEDICAL REPORT

Tennessee played a fourth straight game without guard Lamonte' Turner because of a shoulder injury. The issue has caused the 2017-18 Southeastern Conference co-sixth man of the year to appear in just three games this season.

The Vols also were missing reserve forward John Fulkerson, also due to a shoulder injury. Barnes said Fulkerson could have played if necessary.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Tennessee figures to stay at the No. 3 spot next week as long as it beats Wake Forest on Saturday. The Vols likely won't move any higher until No. 1 Kansas or No. 2 Duke loses.

KEY STATS

Tennessee outscored Samford 52-22 in the paint despite getting outrebounded 39-36. ... Schofield matched a career high with four steals. ... Sharkey flirted with a triple-double before finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists - but the Samford guard also had seven turnovers.

UP NEXT

Samford hosts UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Tennessee hosts Wake Forest on Saturday.

---

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Kevion Nolan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Sharkey 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Robert Allen 21.0
  Grant Williams missed jump shot 23.0
+ 2 Kevion Nolan made layup 39.0
  Lost ball turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Kevion Nolan 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Yves Pons 57.0
  Deandre Thomas missed jump shot 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Robert Allen 1:08
  Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
+ 2 Kevion Nolan made jump shot 1:42
+ 2 Jordan Bone made jump shot 1:56
Team Stats
Points 70 83
Field Goals 23-63 (36.5%) 33-57 (57.9%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 17-22 (77.3%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 36
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 22 28
Team 5 2
Assists 13 22
Steals 7 7
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
R. Guerrero C
16 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
0
J. Bone G
24 PTS, 1 REB, 11 AST
12T
away team logo Samford 10-3 323870
home team logo 3 Tennessee 9-1 414283
TENN -22.5, O/U 149
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
TENN -22.5, O/U 149
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Samford 10-3 77.4 PPG 41.8 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo 3 Tennessee 9-1 84.9 PPG 44.4 RPG 21.1 APG
Key Players
32
R. Guerrero C 14.4 PPG 8.3 RPG 0.7 APG 64.7 FG%
0
J. Bone G 12.6 PPG 2.7 RPG 5.8 APG 39.4 FG%
Top Scorers
32
R. Guerrero C 16 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
0
J. Bone G 24 PTS 1 REB 11 AST
36.5 FG% 57.9
30.4 3PT FG% 35.7
77.3 FT% 60.0
Samford
Starters
R. Guerrero
M. Gordon
J. Sharkey
B. Austin
R. Allen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Guerrero 25 16 8 0 0 0 0 5 5/10 0/0 6/9 4 4
M. Gordon 26 12 2 1 1 0 0 0 3/9 1/3 5/5 1 1
J. Sharkey 38 10 10 7 3 0 7 3 2/10 0/3 6/7 5 5
B. Austin 27 8 2 0 1 0 0 3 3/11 2/7 0/0 0 2
R. Allen 34 5 11 2 0 2 4 4 2/8 1/3 0/1 2 9
Starters
R. Guerrero
M. Gordon
J. Sharkey
B. Austin
R. Allen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Guerrero 25 16 8 0 0 0 0 5 5/10 0/0 6/9 4 4
M. Gordon 26 12 2 1 1 0 0 0 3/9 1/3 5/5 1 1
J. Sharkey 38 10 10 7 3 0 7 3 2/10 0/3 6/7 5 5
B. Austin 27 8 2 0 1 0 0 3 3/11 2/7 0/0 0 2
R. Allen 34 5 11 2 0 2 4 4 2/8 1/3 0/1 2 9
Bench
K. Nolan
L. Dye
D. Thomas
S. Lakic
J. Dupree
J. Mumber
S. Henderson Jr.
S. Fitzgerald
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Nolan 16 13 0 2 2 0 1 0 5/7 3/5 0/0 0 0
L. Dye 15 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Thomas 13 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Lakic 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Dupree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mumber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Henderson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Fitzgerald - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 34 13 7 2 12 17 23/63 7/23 17/22 12 22
Tennessee
Starters
J. Bone
A. Schofield
G. Williams
K. Alexander
Y. Pons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bone 37 24 1 11 0 0 2 1 11/16 2/4 0/0 1 0
A. Schofield 38 18 7 2 4 0 1 0 8/13 2/3 0/0 0 7
G. Williams 27 16 5 2 1 2 0 2 5/9 0/0 6/9 1 4
K. Alexander 25 10 5 0 0 1 3 3 3/5 0/0 4/7 1 4
Y. Pons 32 4 9 4 1 1 1 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 7
Starters
J. Bone
A. Schofield
G. Williams
K. Alexander
Y. Pons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bone 37 24 1 11 0 0 2 1 11/16 2/4 0/0 1 0
A. Schofield 38 18 7 2 4 0 1 0 8/13 2/3 0/0 0 7
G. Williams 27 16 5 2 1 2 0 2 5/9 0/0 6/9 1 4
K. Alexander 25 10 5 0 0 1 3 3 3/5 0/0 4/7 1 4
Y. Pons 32 4 9 4 1 1 1 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 7
Bench
J. Bowden
D. Walker
J. Johnson
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
L. Turner
J. Fleschman
J. Fulkerson
Z. Kent
D. Burns
B. Jancek
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bowden 23 6 3 3 1 0 2 4 2/7 1/5 1/2 0 3
D. Walker 6 5 1 0 0 0 0 3 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 1
J. Johnson 12 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fulkerson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jancek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 34 22 7 4 9 17 33/57 5/14 12/20 6 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores