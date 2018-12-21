PSU
BAMA

Alabama uses 24-0 run to beat Penn State 73-64

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2018

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Donta Hall had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and paced by a huge first-half run and Alabama pulled out a 73-64 victory over Penn State on Friday night.

John Petty had 13 points and five rebounds, and Tevin Mack totaled 11 points and four rebounds for the Crimson Tide (8-3), who have won three straight.

Thanks in part to five early 3-pointers, Penn State (6-6) took a commanding 23-9 lead, only to see Alabama counter with its best run of the season.

Sparked by graduate student Riley Norris, who missed the start of the season after having a cardiac ablation procedure for an abnormal heart rhythm, the Crimson Tide went on 24-0 run over 7:25.

Down 33-27 at halftime, Penn State had yet to shoot a free throw (Alabama was 3 of 5) and leading scorer Lamar Stevens had been limited to just four points. The junior forward finished with 12 points, while Trent Buttrick topped the Nittany Lions with 13 points.

Penn State did manage to come back and last led 54-53 with 7:58 remaining before Alabama pulled away.

Alabama won its second game at Coleman Coliseum against a Power 5 conference opponent in 12 days, having defeated Arizona 76-73 on Dec. 9.

The Nittany Lions attempted just five free throws and made them all.

BIG PICTURE

With both programs looking like they could be bubble-destined for the NCAA Tournament, the outcome could end up being worth a lot more than just a regular win. Although Penn State is off to a 0-2 start in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions came in eighth nationally in nonconference strength of schedule. As a league, the Big Ten is 3-2 against the SEC this season.

UP NEXT

Penn State hosts UMBC to wrap up its nonconference schedule on Dec. 29.

Alabama will visit Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 30 to complete a home-and-home series.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
L. Stevens
J. Petty
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
42.1 Field Goal % 41.0
17.9 Three Point % 33.3
76.5 Free Throw % 73.5
  Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones 9.0
  Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Herbert Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
  Herbert Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Myreon Jones 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones 18.0
  Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Myles Dread 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram 27.0
Team Stats
Points 64 73
Field Goals 26-68 (38.2%) 28-53 (52.8%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 4-10 (40.0%)
Free Throws 5-5 (100.0%) 13-21 (61.9%)
Total Rebounds 34 38
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 24 27
Team 1 6
Assists 16 11
Steals 8 4
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 20 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
T. Buttrick F
13 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
0
D. Hall F
17 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Penn State 6-6 273764
home team logo Alabama 8-3 334073
BAMA -4.5, O/U 142
Coleman Coliseum Tuscaloosa, AL
BAMA -4.5, O/U 142
Coleman Coliseum Tuscaloosa, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Penn State 6-6 70.6 PPG 39.8 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Alabama 8-3 76.6 PPG 41.7 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
35
T. Buttrick F 2.1 PPG 1.4 RPG 0.4 APG 33.3 FG%
0
D. Hall F 10.4 PPG 7.3 RPG 0.8 APG 60.7 FG%
Top Scorers
35
T. Buttrick F 13 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
0
D. Hall F 17 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
38.2 FG% 52.8
28.0 3PT FG% 40.0
100.0 FT% 61.9
Penn State
Starters
L. Stevens
J. Reaves
M. Watkins
R. Bolton
J. Wheeler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Stevens 39 12 4 3 0 2 5 2 6/19 0/6 0/0 0 4
J. Reaves 38 9 6 3 1 1 0 1 4/10 1/4 0/0 2 4
M. Watkins 15 6 8 2 2 1 1 4 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 6
R. Bolton 16 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
J. Wheeler 17 0 3 1 0 1 1 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2
Bench
T. Buttrick
M. Jones
M. Dread
J. Harrar
S. Pierce
D. Zemgulis
G. Hazle
T. Nussbaum
I. Brockington
D. Kasatkin
K. McCloskey
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Buttrick 20 13 4 0 1 0 1 2 5/5 3/3 0/0 1 3
M. Jones 21 11 1 3 3 0 1 1 3/16 0/4 5/5 0 1
M. Dread 15 8 1 1 0 0 0 3 3/7 2/6 0/0 0 1
J. Harrar 19 2 5 2 1 1 0 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 2
S. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Zemgulis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brockington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kasatkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCloskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 33 16 8 6 10 20 26/68 7/25 5/5 9 24
Alabama
Starters
D. Hall
J. Petty
T. Mack
H. Jones
K. Lewis Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Hall 29 17 11 1 0 3 0 0 7/10 0/0 3/3 4 7
J. Petty 28 13 5 0 0 0 3 1 5/7 1/3 2/3 0 5
T. Mack 23 11 4 0 0 0 3 2 3/6 2/4 3/4 1 3
H. Jones 28 8 4 2 3 3 1 2 3/7 0/0 2/4 0 4
K. Lewis Jr. 29 7 1 4 1 0 1 2 2/7 0/1 3/4 0 1
Bench
R. Norris
D. Ingram
A. Reese
G. Smith
A. Johnson Jr.
L. Schaffer
D. Giddens
T. Barnes
D. Wood
J. Davis-Fleming
B. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Norris 18 7 0 0 0 0 1 0 3/4 1/2 0/1 0 0
D. Ingram 24 6 4 4 0 0 2 2 3/6 0/0 0/2 0 4
A. Reese 5 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
G. Smith 9 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Johnson Jr. 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
L. Schaffer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Giddens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davis-Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 32 11 4 7 12 11 28/53 4/10 13/21 5 27
NCAA BB Scores