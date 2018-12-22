SJST
McNeill scores 22 points to lead Cal past San Jose St 88-80

  • Dec 22, 2018

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Darius McNeill scored 17 of his 22 points after the break and Cal used a big second half to beat San Jose State 88-80 on Friday night.

McNeill, a sophomore guard, drained four 3-pointers in the second half as the Bears (5-6) rebounded from a 22-point loss at Fresno State three nights earlier. Andre Kelly added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Cal and point guard Paris Austin dished a season-high 11 assists, nine in the 58-point second half.

Oumar Barry scored a career-high 18 points to lead San Jose State (3-8) and Noah Baumann also had 18.

The Spartans trailed by double digits down the stretch but cut the deficit to 84-80 with a minute remaining before Austin made four free throws to help ice the game.

Cal turned it around after a cold-shooting first half. Trailing 32-30 coming out of the break, the Bears rattled off a 9-0 run to take command. McNeill then hit back-to-back 3-pointers to help propel Cal to its third victory in the past four games.

Barry had 12 points in the first half as the Spartans took a 32-30 lead into the break. San Jose State was 4 for 9 from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.

Cal's defensive pressure bothered the Spartans early, and the Bears used some opportunistic transition offense to jump ahead 17-9 midway through the first half. But the Bears shot just 36 percent in the first half, including 28 percent (5 for 18) on 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

San Jose State: After losing by five to Stanford on Tuesday, the Spartans hung tough against another Pac-12 opponent but couldn't come away with a victory.

Cal: The Bears are at their best forcing turnovers and scoring in transition, but McNeill's hot shooting from the outside in the second half was much needed as well.

UP NEXT

San Jose State is off until Dec. 29, when it concludes a three-game run against Bay Area schools by visiting Saint Mary's.

Cal wraps up its non-conference schedule Dec. 29 with a home game against Seattle.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

  Turnover on Seneca Knight 18.0
  Offensive foul on Seneca Knight 18.0
+ 1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Noah Baumann 28.0
  Turnover on Michael Steadman 29.0
  Offensive foul on Michael Steadman 30.0
+ 1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Shooting foul on Seneca Knight 35.0
+ 2 Seneca Knight made driving layup, assist by Zach Chappell 1:04
Team Stats
Points 80 88
Field Goals 29-52 (55.8%) 28-61 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 9-18 (50.0%) 12-31 (38.7%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 28
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 24 18
Team 5 1
Assists 14 20
Steals 3 9
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 14 5
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 0 0
13
O. Barry C
18 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
1
D. McNeill G
22 PTS, 1 AST
12T
San Jose State
Starters
O. Barry
N. Baumann
M. Steadman
B. Ivey
S. Knight
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Barry 32 18 6 1 3 0 3 5 7/10 1/2 3/4 0 6
N. Baumann 34 18 3 1 0 0 1 2 6/11 6/9 0/0 0 3
M. Steadman 36 16 13 1 0 0 3 4 7/12 0/1 2/4 3 10
B. Ivey 30 13 1 4 0 0 3 3 3/6 1/2 6/6 1 0
S. Knight 20 7 2 3 0 0 1 4 2/3 1/2 2/2 0 2
California
Starters
D. McNeill
A. Kelly
P. Austin
J. Sueing
G. Anticevich
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. McNeill 32 22 0 1 1 0 1 1 8/16 5/13 1/1 0 0
A. Kelly 31 19 10 0 2 0 1 2 7/10 1/1 4/8 4 6
P. Austin 35 9 1 11 0 0 0 3 2/6 1/2 4/4 0 1
J. Sueing 21 9 7 3 2 0 1 3 3/9 1/5 2/2 2 5
G. Anticevich 20 5 3 0 1 0 0 3 1/5 1/4 2/2 2 1
NCAA BB Scores