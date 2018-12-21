UCIRV
Jorgensen hits 5 3s, Butler shuts down UC Irvine 71-54

  • Dec 21, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Paul Jorgensen made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points with seven rebounds and Butler defeated UC Irvine 71-54 on Friday night for the Bulldogs' 50th consecutive nonconference home victory.

Butler (9-3) improved to 7-0 at home this season and ended UC Irvine's streak of 10 straight road victories, which had been the nation's second-longest streak behind Virginia's 11.

Kamar Baldwin added 14 points as did Jordan Tucker, who made three 3-pointers. The Bulldogs made 9 of 17 of their shots from the arc for 53 percent but shot 41 percent overall.

The Anteaters (11-3), who had a four-game win streak end, shot just 35 percent, made just 2 of 17 3-pointers and didn't have a player score in double figures. They shot just 28 percent and were 0 of 7 from distance when they fell behind 41-17 at halftime to a Butler team that came in giving up only 64.4 points per game, tops in the Big East.

UC Irvine didn't get closer than 15 points in the second half and trailed by as many as 27.

Butler celebrated the 90th birthday of the official dedication of Hinkle Fieldhouse - held on Dec. 21, 1928, when it beat Purdue 28-27. The first game in the fieldhouse was actually played on March 7, 1928, when Butler defeated Notre Dame 21-13 in overtime but the facility wasn't entirely completed at that time.

Key Players
E. Worku
K. Baldwin
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
41.4 Field Goal % 42.1
33.3 Three Point % 28.0
64.5 Free Throw % 85.7
  Defensive rebound by Christian David 18.0
  Darrian Traylor missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Bad pass turnover on Henry Baddley, stolen by Darrian Traylor 26.0
+ 1 Solomon Ruddell made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Solomon Ruddell made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Personal foul on Bryce Golden 36.0
+ 1 Campbell Donovan made 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Campbell Donovan made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Personal foul on Spencer Rivers 45.0
+ 1 Robert Cartwright made 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
+ 1 Robert Cartwright made 1st of 2 free throws 58.0
Team Stats
Points 54 71
Field Goals 18-51 (35.3%) 21-51 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 2-17 (11.8%) 9-17 (52.9%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 20-23 (87.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 35
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 20 25
Team 3 4
Assists 4 10
Steals 7 3
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
42
T. Rutherford F
8 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
5
P. Jorgensen G
19 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo UC Irvine 11-3 173754
home team logo Butler 9-3 413071
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
away team logo UC Irvine 11-3 70.2 PPG 43.6 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo Butler 9-3 75.2 PPG 35.2 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
42
T. Rutherford F 5.8 PPG 4.2 RPG 0.7 APG 50.9 FG%
5
P. Jorgensen G 14.9 PPG 3.9 RPG 1.6 APG 41.4 FG%
Top Scorers
42
T. Rutherford F 8 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
5
P. Jorgensen G 19 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
35.3 FG% 41.2
11.8 3PT FG% 52.9
76.2 FT% 87.0
UC Irvine
Starters
E. Jones
J. Galloway
E. Worku
E. Leonard
M. Hazzard
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Jones 22 7 6 1 1 1 3 3 3/5 0/0 1/3 1 5
J. Galloway 22 7 7 2 0 1 0 0 3/6 0/0 1/2 3 4
E. Worku 16 6 0 1 1 0 4 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Leonard 16 4 2 0 1 1 1 4 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 2
M. Hazzard 21 3 0 0 0 0 1 3 1/8 1/7 0/0 0 0
Bench
T. Rutherford
J. Edgar Jr.
R. Cartwright
S. Rivers
S. Ruddell
C. Welp
D. Traylor
J. Butler
B. Greene
D. Cole
A. Krause
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Rutherford 17 8 5 0 0 0 3 1 1/6 0/1 6/6 2 3
J. Edgar Jr. 17 7 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/6 0/0 3/3 0 2
R. Cartwright 27 5 2 0 3 0 1 2 1/4 0/2 3/4 1 1
S. Rivers 8 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
S. Ruddell 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0
C. Welp 11 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 0
D. Traylor 7 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Butler 11 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
B. Greene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Krause - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 28 4 7 3 14 20 18/51 2/17 16/21 8 20
Butler
Starters
P. Jorgensen
K. Baldwin
S. McDermott
N. Fowler
A. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Jorgensen 31 19 7 2 1 0 2 0 6/14 5/7 2/2 0 7
K. Baldwin 32 14 1 1 1 0 0 2 5/10 0/1 4/4 0 1
S. McDermott 22 5 0 0 0 0 1 4 1/6 1/3 2/2 0 0
N. Fowler 16 4 5 0 0 0 1 2 1/4 0/1 2/2 1 4
A. Thompson 34 2 1 7 1 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Tucker
J. Brunk
H. Baddley
C. David
C. Donovan
B. Golden
J. Gillens-Butler
B. Nze
M. Hastings
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Tucker 14 14 5 0 0 0 2 2 3/7 3/4 5/6 1 4
J. Brunk 17 5 3 0 0 0 0 2 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 2
H. Baddley 13 2 2 0 0 0 3 2 0/0 0/0 2/3 1 1
C. David 10 2 5 0 0 1 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4
C. Donovan 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0
B. Golden 7 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 1
J. Gillens-Butler 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Nze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 31 10 3 3 13 20 21/51 9/17 20/23 6 25
NCAA BB Scores