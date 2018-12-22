AF
No. 4 Michigan stays unbeaten, routs Air Force 71-50

  • Dec 22, 2018

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Iggy Brazdeikis scored 19 points and Charles Matthews added 17 to lead No. 4 Michigan to a 71-50 victory over Air Force on Saturday.

The Wolverines (12-0) went on a 19-3 run in the first half and never looked back. Michigan is 12-0 for only the third time in school history. The Wolverines also did it in 1985-86 and 2012-13.

Jordan Poole and Isaiah Livers scored 11 points each for Michigan. Lavelle Scottie led the Falcons (4-7) with 16.

Air Force led 10-5 early, and the Wolverines seemed content to stay on the perimeter. Eight of Michigan's first nine shots were from 3-point range, and only one of them went in.

The Wolverines were quick with a course correction. Eli Brooks and Poole made layups, and a dunk by Jon Teske put Michigan up 11-10. Eventually, the 3s started falling too, and it was 28-21 at halftime.

Brazdeikis took advantage of an Air Force turnover early in the second half and finished a breakaway with a reverse dunk to make it 39-28.

BIG PICTURE

Air Force: The Falcons did a decent job early defending Michigan, but even then, Air Force had too many problems scoring to build much of a lead. The Falcons turned the ball over 20 times.

Michigan: The Wolverines were coming off an eight-point win against Western Michigan, and this one seemed like it would be closer than expected, but Michigan eventually extended the margin late. The Wolverines had an uncharacteristic nine turnovers in the first half but had only two in the second.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

None of the three teams ahead of Michigan in the Top 25 has lost this week.

UP NEXT

Air Force: The Falcons return home and face UC Riverside on Friday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines have one more game before returning to conference play. They host Binghamton on Dec. 30.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

Key Players
L. Scottie
12 F
Z. Simpson
3 G
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
7.5 Pts. Per Game 7.5
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
58.8 Field Goal % 42.2
27.3 Three Point % 27.6
59.1 Free Throw % 41.2
  Offensive rebound by Adrien Nunez 13.0
  C.J. Baird missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 2 Abe Kinrade made layup 32.0
+ 1 Colin Castleton made free throw 55.0
  Shooting foul on Bryce Hughes 55.0
+ 2 Colin Castleton made dunk 55.0
  Offensive rebound by Colin Castleton 57.0
  Adrien Nunez missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Michigan 1:11
  Nick Rene missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
  Defensive rebound by Abe Kinrade 1:28
Team Stats
Points 50 71
Field Goals 21-45 (46.7%) 28-60 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 2-10 (20.0%) 10-32 (31.3%)
Free Throws 6-12 (50.0%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 28 32
Offensive 3 11
Defensive 21 18
Team 4 3
Assists 8 15
Steals 4 9
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 18 11
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
L. Scottie F
16 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
13
I. Brazdeikis F
19 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Air Force 4-7 212950
home team logo 4 Michigan 12-0 284371
MICH -26, O/U 130
Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI
MICH -26, O/U 130
Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Air Force 4-7 69.3 PPG 37.1 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo 4 Michigan 12-0 73.3 PPG 41.5 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
12
L. Scottie F 11.5 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.7 APG 51.2 FG%
13
I. Brazdeikis F 15.8 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.1 APG 50.4 FG%
Top Scorers
12
L. Scottie F 16 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
13
I. Brazdeikis F 19 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
46.7 FG% 46.7
20.0 3PT FG% 31.3
50.0 FT% 71.4
Air Force
Starters
L. Scottie
R. Swan
S. Tomes
C. Morris
P. Louder
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Scottie 33 16 3 0 1 1 5 3 8/13 0/1 0/0 1 2
R. Swan 26 9 5 0 0 0 1 1 3/6 0/1 3/5 2 3
S. Tomes 25 5 2 0 1 0 0 2 2/7 1/3 0/0 0 2
C. Morris 26 2 3 3 0 0 3 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 3
P. Louder 15 0 3 0 1 0 4 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
Bench
C. Joyce
K. Van Soelen
A. Walker
A. Akaya
A. Kinrade
J. Edwards
B. Hughes
Z. Couper
N. Rene
I. Monson
L. Brown
N. Wells
C. O'Briant
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Joyce 20 7 1 3 0 0 2 1 2/6 1/1 2/5 0 1
K. Van Soelen 20 4 1 0 1 0 0 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Walker 16 3 3 1 0 0 2 3 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 3
A. Akaya 10 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Kinrade 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Hughes 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Couper 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Rene 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
I. Monson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Wells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Briant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 203 50 24 8 4 1 18 15 21/45 2/10 6/12 3 21
Michigan
Starters
I. Brazdeikis
C. Matthews
J. Poole
Z. Simpson
J. Teske
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Brazdeikis 31 19 5 2 1 1 2 1 7/13 3/7 2/2 1 4
C. Matthews 34 17 7 0 1 1 3 1 7/14 1/6 2/2 2 5
J. Poole 26 11 5 2 1 0 3 4 4/8 3/6 0/0 1 4
Z. Simpson 27 2 0 7 4 0 1 3 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Teske 22 2 3 0 0 2 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
Bench
I. Livers
E. Brooks
C. Castleton
C. Baird
D. DeJulius
B. Johns Jr.
A. Nunez
A. Davis
J. Faulds
L. Wilson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Livers 22 11 6 0 2 0 0 0 4/8 3/6 0/0 3 3
E. Brooks 26 6 1 4 0 1 1 2 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 1
C. Castleton 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 0
C. Baird 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. DeJulius 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 0
B. Johns Jr. 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Nunez 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 0
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 71 29 15 9 5 11 14 28/60 10/32 5/7 11 18
NCAA BB Scores