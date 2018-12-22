ARKLR
McClung's 38 sparks Georgetown over Little Rock 102-94 in OT

  • Dec 22, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Freshman Mac McClung scored eight of his career-high 38 points in overtime, freshman James Akinjo added a career-high 25 and Georgetown pulled away for a 102-94 victory on Saturday.

The game, notable for opposing coaches Darrell Walker, the first-year coach at Little Rock, and Patrick Ewing, teammates for one season with the New York Knicks, turned into a shootout.

Little Rock got into overtime when Ryan Pippins drained a straight-on 30-footer at the buzzer to tie the game at 84. The opportunity was set up when McClung was fouled with six seconds left and the Hoyas up 82-81. McClung made the first free throw but rebounded his miss on the second and was immediately fouled. He missed the first free throw and made the second. McClung, who's previous career-high was 18 points, finished the game 14 of 16 from the line.

Little Rock took an 89-88 lead in overtime when McClung's jumper started a 12-2 run. He had a back-breaking 4-point play with under a minute left to double the lead to eight. The Hoyas were 11 of 11 from the line in overtime.

Georgetown was 33 of 45 from the line, Little Rock 32 of 40 as the teams combined for 67 fouls and five technicals with six players fouling out and six finishing with four fouls.

Nikola Maric led the Trojans (5-8) with a career-high 27 points and Markquis Nowell had 24. Both are freshmen.

Little Rock shot 52 percent in the first half and took a 52-51 lead. Georgetown started 6 of 7 from 3-point range and was 8 of 15, shooting 58 percent.

The Trojans continued to shoot well in the second half while Georgetown shot 25 percent, but Little Rock had a majority of its 24 turnovers and was beat up 17-5 on the offensive glass, allowing the Hoyas 18 more shots.

Key Players
R. Tucker
J. Govan
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
50.6 Field Goal % 55.4
39.0 Three Point % 47.1
74.7 Free Throw % 79.5
+ 1 Markquis Nowell made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Markquis Nowell made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on James Akinjo 14.0
+ 1 Mac McClung made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Mac McClung made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Markquis Nowell 19.0
+ 2 Markquis Nowell made layup 24.0
+ 1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Nikola Maric 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely 33.0
Team Stats
Points 94 102
Field Goals 28-56 (50.0%) 30-74 (40.5%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 32-40 (80.0%) 33-45 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 40 43
Offensive 5 13
Defensive 33 25
Team 2 5
Assists 16 19
Steals 8 10
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 23 14
Fouls 37 30
Technicals 2 2
22
N. Maric F
27 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
2
M. McClung G
38 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
away team logo Little Rock 5-8 52321094
home team logo Georgetown 9-3 513318102
Little Rock
Starters
N. Maric
M. Nowell
R. Tucker
K. Johnson
H. Wyatt Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Maric 36 27 8 1 0 1 7 5 8/10 2/2 9/12 0 8
M. Nowell 41 24 3 6 5 0 7 4 5/13 2/6 12/13 1 2
R. Tucker 38 16 14 4 1 2 3 5 5/12 0/4 6/8 1 13
K. Johnson 23 10 4 3 1 1 2 5 4/5 0/0 2/2 0 4
H. Wyatt Jr. 14 0 1 1 1 0 2 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
Georgetown
Starters
M. McClung
J. Akinjo
J. Govan
J. LeBlanc
J. Pickett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McClung 38 38 2 3 2 1 2 0 10/21 4/9 14/16 1 1
J. Akinjo 37 25 2 7 3 0 4 5 8/17 3/7 6/10 0 2
J. Govan 23 12 2 1 0 0 1 5 5/9 0/1 2/2 0 2
J. LeBlanc 25 4 9 1 2 1 2 4 2/6 0/0 0/1 4 5
J. Pickett 15 0 1 2 0 0 1 3 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
