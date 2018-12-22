McClung's 38 sparks Georgetown over Little Rock 102-94 in OT
WASHINGTON (AP) Freshman Mac McClung scored eight of his career-high 38 points in overtime, freshman James Akinjo added a career-high 25 and Georgetown pulled away for a 102-94 victory on Saturday.
The game, notable for opposing coaches Darrell Walker, the first-year coach at Little Rock, and Patrick Ewing, teammates for one season with the New York Knicks, turned into a shootout.
Little Rock got into overtime when Ryan Pippins drained a straight-on 30-footer at the buzzer to tie the game at 84. The opportunity was set up when McClung was fouled with six seconds left and the Hoyas up 82-81. McClung made the first free throw but rebounded his miss on the second and was immediately fouled. He missed the first free throw and made the second. McClung, who's previous career-high was 18 points, finished the game 14 of 16 from the line.
Little Rock took an 89-88 lead in overtime when McClung's jumper started a 12-2 run. He had a back-breaking 4-point play with under a minute left to double the lead to eight. The Hoyas were 11 of 11 from the line in overtime.
Georgetown was 33 of 45 from the line, Little Rock 32 of 40 as the teams combined for 67 fouls and five technicals with six players fouling out and six finishing with four fouls.
Nikola Maric led the Trojans (5-8) with a career-high 27 points and Markquis Nowell had 24. Both are freshmen.
Little Rock shot 52 percent in the first half and took a 52-51 lead. Georgetown started 6 of 7 from 3-point range and was 8 of 15, shooting 58 percent.
The Trojans continued to shoot well in the second half while Georgetown shot 25 percent, but Little Rock had a majority of its 24 turnovers and was beat up 17-5 on the offensive glass, allowing the Hoyas 18 more shots.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.1
|Min. Per Game
|32.1
|18.5
|Pts. Per Game
|18.5
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|7.7
|Reb. Per Game
|7.7
|50.6
|Field Goal %
|55.4
|39.0
|Three Point %
|47.1
|74.7
|Free Throw %
|79.5
|+ 1
|Markquis Nowell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Markquis Nowell made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on James Akinjo
|14.0
|+ 1
|Mac McClung made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Mac McClung made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Markquis Nowell
|19.0
|+ 2
|Markquis Nowell made layup
|24.0
|+ 1
|Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Nikola Maric
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|33.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|94
|102
|Field Goals
|28-56 (50.0%)
|30-74 (40.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|9-25 (36.0%)
|Free Throws
|32-40 (80.0%)
|33-45 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|43
|Offensive
|5
|13
|Defensive
|33
|25
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|16
|19
|Steals
|8
|10
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|23
|14
|Fouls
|37
|30
|Technicals
|2
|2
|Team Stats
|Little Rock 5-8
|77.3 PPG
|39 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Georgetown 9-3
|78.8 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|N. Maric F
|10.3 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|1.6 APG
|57.1 FG%
|
2
|M. McClung G
|10.0 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|1.6 APG
|36.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Maric F
|27 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|M. McClung G
|38 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|40.5
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|36.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Maric
|36
|27
|8
|1
|0
|1
|7
|5
|8/10
|2/2
|9/12
|0
|8
|M. Nowell
|41
|24
|3
|6
|5
|0
|7
|4
|5/13
|2/6
|12/13
|1
|2
|R. Tucker
|38
|16
|14
|4
|1
|2
|3
|5
|5/12
|0/4
|6/8
|1
|13
|K. Johnson
|23
|10
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|H. Wyatt Jr.
|14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Maric
|36
|27
|8
|1
|0
|1
|7
|5
|8/10
|2/2
|9/12
|0
|8
|M. Nowell
|41
|24
|3
|6
|5
|0
|7
|4
|5/13
|2/6
|12/13
|1
|2
|R. Tucker
|38
|16
|14
|4
|1
|2
|3
|5
|5/12
|0/4
|6/8
|1
|13
|K. Johnson
|23
|10
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|H. Wyatt Jr.
|14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Burns
|16
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/5
|1/3
|3/4
|0
|1
|K. Bankston
|17
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|3/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|3
|R. Pippins
|22
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Koljanin
|18
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Hadzic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lottie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Curtis II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|94
|38
|16
|8
|5
|23
|37
|28/56
|6/17
|32/40
|5
|33
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McClung
|38
|38
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|10/21
|4/9
|14/16
|1
|1
|J. Akinjo
|37
|25
|2
|7
|3
|0
|4
|5
|8/17
|3/7
|6/10
|0
|2
|J. Govan
|23
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5/9
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. LeBlanc
|25
|4
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|5
|J. Pickett
|15
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McClung
|38
|38
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|10/21
|4/9
|14/16
|1
|1
|J. Akinjo
|37
|25
|2
|7
|3
|0
|4
|5
|8/17
|3/7
|6/10
|0
|2
|J. Govan
|23
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5/9
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. LeBlanc
|25
|4
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|5
|J. Pickett
|15
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|27
|12
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/7
|0/1
|6/8
|5
|4
|G. Malinowski
|11
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|3
|J. Mosely
|32
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|4/6
|0
|4
|J. Blair
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Carter
|14
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|3
|T. Mourning
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Yurtseven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|102
|38
|19
|10
|2
|14
|30
|30/74
|9/25
|33/45
|13
|25
-
BC
DEPAUL60
60
2nd 35.0 FS1
-
WICHST
VCU34
49
2nd 15:54 ESP2
-
DELST
WEBER38
60
2nd 10:51
-
PENN
NMEX52
46
2nd 13:23
-
SAMHOU
UTVALL47
49
2nd 13:57
-
STMYMD
MOUNT33
64
2nd 9:21
-
WINTHR
SILL60
45
2nd 11:51 ESP+
-
AF
4MICH37
52
2nd 9:39 BTN
-
STNFRD
SANFRAN11
12
1st 8:49 PACN
-
WISGB
EVAN13
15
1st 11:17 ESP+
-
LOYCHI
STJOES6
9
1st 9:32 CBSSN
-
TXAMCC
LATECH17
14
1st 9:03
-
FGC
FLA8
20
1st 10:47 FS2
-
COLOST
LNGBCH12
16
1st 10:10
-
IDST
UCSB13
17
1st 10:14
-
LOYMRY
UCRIV8
17
1st 11:17
-
HOW
HAMP9
12
1st 11:57
-
UNLV
HAWAII0
0
1st 19:36 ESPU
-
MURYST
7AUBURN35
38
1st 0.0 SECN
-
NCOLO
RIDER29
39
1st 0.0
-
UGA
GATECH70
59
Final
-
USCUP
NCST71
98
Final
-
CPENN
DAVID54
88
Final
-
TULANE
ALAM59
67
Final
-
ALST
CAMP69
70
Final
-
ARKLR
GTOWN94
102
Final/OT
-
WAKE
3TENN64
83
Final
-
SFTRPA
LEHIGH76
88
Final
-
UMES
AMER58
82
Final
-
JAXST
WVU72
74
Final
-
GRAM
16WISC53
84
Final
-
SIENA
HOLY57
60
Final
-
NOVA
UCONN81
58
Final
-
SAV
23IOWA64
110
Final
-
BROWN
MARIST78
53
Final
-
CCTST
MAINE93
90
Final/2OT
-
JACKST
CMICH72
81
Final
-
FAIR
NH63
57
Final
-
NIAGARA
ARMY78
66
Final
-
CLMB
RUT65
68
Final/OT
-
TEMPLE
DREXEL82
64
Final
-
ROSEMNT
HOFSTRA54
107
Final
-
MRSHL
TEXAM68
92
Final
-
TEXST
ARK70
73
Final
-
WMMARY
5UVA40
72
Final
-
HARTFD
WAGNER68
77
Final
-
IONA
YALE84
99
Final
-
CHIST
NILL59
100
Final
-
ARKST
CUSE52
82
Final
-
CLEM
SC78
68
Final
-
PRESBY
DAYTON69
81
Final
-
EKY
DUQ84
85
Final/OT
-
FAU
MIAMI55
75
Final
-
MORGAN
ODU53
76
Final
-
SELOU
BRAD60
63
Final
-
SIENAH
EMICH72
90
Final
-
NDAK
NIOWA62
64
Final
-
SCST
CINCY56
77
Final
-
ARKPB
MOST72
93
Final
-
STNYBRK
QUINN76
73
Final
-
SIUE
CSN79
85
Final
-
GWASH
HARV61
75
Final
-
CSFULL
25NEB62
86
Final
-
STLOU
11FSU59
81
Final
-
HIGHPT
RICH59
74
Final
-
TOWSON
LSALLE51
57
Final
-
LIB
PEAY66
75
Final
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD83
75
Final
-
UOP
BOISE71
83
Final
-
15OHIOST
UCLA80
66
Final
-
TNST
MEMP41
99
Final
-
INDST
COLO72
67
Final
-
MARYCA
WKY68
71
Final
-
MOBILE
NICHST67
84
Final
-
MILW
WMICH67
66
Final
-
ELON
UMKC59
95
Final
-
19UK
9UNC0
0168.5 O/U
-2.5
5:15pm CBS
-
SETON
MD0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
5:30pm FS1
-
JVILLE
22IND0
0148 O/U
-24.5
6:00pm BTN
-
TNMART
FRESNO0
0157 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
WRIGHT
17MISSST0
0140.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm SECN
-
WYO
UTEP0
0144.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
AKRON
6NEVADA0
0140 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP3
-
BYU
SDGST0
0154 O/U
-2
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UCDAV
ARIZ0
0133.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm PACN
-
VANDY
KSTATE0
0134 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
NMEXST
DRAKE0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm FS2
-
SACHRT
STJOHN0
0162.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm FS1
-
MNTNA
SDAKST0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MCNSE
TEXPA0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
TULSA
ORAL0
0142 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
MIZZOU
ILL0
0140.5 O/U
+1.0
8:00pm BTN
-
CORN
SMU0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
1KANSAS
18ARIZST0
0152.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
MVSU
GC0
0145.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP3
-
ETNST
NORFLK0
0133 O/U
+10.5
9:00pm
-
RI
BUCK0
0142.5 O/U
+5
10:00pm ESP3
-
USD
WASHST0
0152.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm FS1
-
CHARLO
TCU0
0134 O/U
-20.5
12:30am