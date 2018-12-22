SETON
MD

No Text

Powell scores 27 to help Seton Hall stun Maryland 78-74

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 22, 2018

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Having already stunned powerhouses from the Southeast Conference and Big Ten, Seton Hall appears more than ready to make some noise in the Big East.

Myles Powell scored 27 points, Myles Cale added 23 and the Pirates used a late surge to defeat Maryland 78-74 Saturday, their second big upset in a two-week span.

Seton Hall (9-3) will bring a five-game winning streak into the conference opener against St. John's next weekend. The run of success includes an overtime stunner against then-No. 9 Kentucky on Dec. 8 and this one against a Maryland team that was ranked earlier this month.

''We can be very good,'' Powell said. ''We're right where we want to be. We're 9-3, we control our own destiny and we're looking forward to Big East play.''

Seton Hall trailed 56-54 before Powell and Cale combined to score the Pirates' next 16 points for a 70-64 lead with 1:56 left.

After a 3-pointer by Anthony Cowan Jr. got the Terrapins to 72-71 with 34 seconds remaining, Cale hit two foul shots and Powell followed a Maryland misfire with a pair of free throws to make it 76-71.

Powell went 8 for 14 from the floor, hitting three from behind the arc, and made all eight of his foul shots.

Coming off a 10-day layoff, Maryland (9-3) fell behind early and hurt itself by going 12 for 20 from the foul line and missing 17-of-25 3-point shots.

But coach Mark Turgeon understood that Seton Hall had a lot to do with the Terrapins' shoddy performance.

''That's a really good team,'' Turgeon said. ''It's getting better and played really well today.''

He added: ''Let's be real. They made free throws and we didn't. They made open shots and we didn't.''

Seton Hall shot 50 percent in the second half and finished 18 for 21 at the foul line.

''I feel like we're perfect,'' Cale insisted. ''We're really good where we're at right now. Got good victories under our belt.''

Bruno Fernando had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Terrapins, Cowan scored 15 and Jalen Smith had 14.

''We've got to have more players play better,'' Turgeon said.

Maryland trailed 52-51 before Cowan hit a jumper and backcourt mate Darryl Morsell nailed a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired for a 56-52 lead with 7:50 left. The Pirates momentarily moved back in front before Eric Ayala connected from beyond the arc and Smith added a follow-dunk to make it 61-57.

But the Terrapins could not fend off the feisty Pirates. A 3-point play by Powell and two straight baskets by Cale put Seton Hall up 68-64 with 2:46 remaining.

''We're not scared of anybody just because they got a name of their jersey,'' Cale said. ''It doesn't mean nothing.''

Fernando scored 13 points, and Maryland recovered from a poor start to take a 34-30 halftime lead.

The Terrapins opened 2-for-8 shooting with three turnovers and fell behind 16-5 after Seton Hall made seven of its first 11 shots.

''We looked like we hadn't played in a while,'' Turgeon said.

It was 26-21 before Fernando made a layup, a dunk and two free throws to give the Terrapins their first lead.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: With Powell and Cale leading the way, the Pirates could be one of the surprise teams in the Big East. ''I think they'll win a lot of games in their league, and they're growing,'' Turgeon said.

Maryland: Fernando and Smith form a formidable front court, but the opposition will surely start packing the paint until the Terrapins prove they can score from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: Opens Big East play on Dec. 29 against visiting St. John's.

Maryland: Concludes nonconference schedule at home against Radford on Dec. 29.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Powell
13 G
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
47.8 Field Goal % 44.2
38.1 Three Point % 33.3
86.7 Free Throw % 83.0
+ 1 Myles Cale made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Myles Cale made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins 1.0
+ 3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruno Fernando 4.0
+ 1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Bruno Fernando 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill 19.0
  Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 1 Myles Cale made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Myles Cale made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
Team Stats
Points 78 74
Field Goals 26-57 (45.6%) 27-58 (46.6%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 36
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 24 23
Team 0 6
Assists 10 13
Steals 6 3
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
M. Powell G
27 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
23
B. Fernando F
19 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Seton Hall 9-3 304878
home team logo Maryland 9-3 344074
MD -7.5, O/U 139.5
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
MD -7.5, O/U 139.5
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Team Stats
away team logo Seton Hall 9-3 75.2 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Maryland 9-3 77.7 PPG 44.5 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
13
M. Powell G 22.7 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.5 APG 47.0 FG%
23
B. Fernando F 13.7 PPG 9.4 RPG 1.2 APG 69.8 FG%
Top Scorers
13
M. Powell G 27 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
23
B. Fernando F 19 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
45.6 FG% 46.6
38.1 3PT FG% 32.0
85.7 FT% 60.0
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Powell
M. Cale
Q. McKnight
R. Gill
S. Mamukelashvili
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Powell 37 27 2 2 2 0 1 3 8/14 3/8 8/8 0 2
M. Cale 36 23 5 1 1 0 1 0 6/10 3/4 8/8 0 5
Q. McKnight 29 9 4 4 0 1 3 4 3/7 2/4 1/2 1 3
R. Gill 23 6 8 0 1 3 1 4 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 6
S. Mamukelashvili 31 3 6 1 0 0 1 2 1/6 0/4 1/3 1 5
Starters
M. Powell
M. Cale
Q. McKnight
R. Gill
S. Mamukelashvili
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Powell 37 27 2 2 2 0 1 3 8/14 3/8 8/8 0 2
M. Cale 36 23 5 1 1 0 1 0 6/10 3/4 8/8 0 5
Q. McKnight 29 9 4 4 0 1 3 4 3/7 2/4 1/2 1 3
R. Gill 23 6 8 0 1 3 1 4 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 6
S. Mamukelashvili 31 3 6 1 0 0 1 2 1/6 0/4 1/3 1 5
Bench
M. Nzei
T. Thompson
S. Reynolds
J. Rhoden
A. Nelson
I. Obiagu
D. Brodie
A. Avent
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Nzei 17 6 3 1 0 0 1 4 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 2
T. Thompson 9 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 1/6 0/1 0/0 2 0
S. Reynolds 4 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Rhoden 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Nelson 12 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Obiagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 31 10 6 4 8 20 26/57 8/21 18/21 7 24
Maryland
Starters
B. Fernando
A. Cowan Jr.
J. Smith
E. Ayala
A. Wiggins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Fernando 36 19 10 4 2 3 2 4 7/11 0/2 5/7 2 8
A. Cowan Jr. 38 15 3 2 0 0 3 4 5/13 3/8 2/2 1 2
J. Smith 35 14 8 1 0 3 1 3 6/11 1/3 1/3 3 5
E. Ayala 34 13 3 5 0 2 0 2 3/7 3/5 4/6 0 3
A. Wiggins 18 2 1 1 1 0 2 2 1/6 0/4 0/0 0 1
Starters
B. Fernando
A. Cowan Jr.
J. Smith
E. Ayala
A. Wiggins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Fernando 36 19 10 4 2 3 2 4 7/11 0/2 5/7 2 8
A. Cowan Jr. 38 15 3 2 0 0 3 4 5/13 3/8 2/2 1 2
J. Smith 35 14 8 1 0 3 1 3 6/11 1/3 1/3 3 5
E. Ayala 34 13 3 5 0 2 0 2 3/7 3/5 4/6 0 3
A. Wiggins 18 2 1 1 1 0 2 2 1/6 0/4 0/0 0 1
Bench
D. Morsell
S. Smith Jr.
R. Lindo
I. Bender
A. Terrell
J. Tomaic
T. Valmon
R. Mona
T. Ramsey
W. Clark
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Morsell 22 7 2 0 0 0 1 4 3/6 1/1 0/2 1 1
S. Smith Jr. 8 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
R. Lindo 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
I. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tomaic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Valmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 30 13 3 8 10 20 27/58 8/25 12/20 7 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores