No. 11 FSU shoots 55 percent to beat Saint Louis 81-59

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 22, 2018

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) David Nichols scored a season-high 19 points off the bench and No. 11 Florida State shot a season-best 55 percent to beat Saint Louis 81-59 Saturday in the one-day Orange Bowl Classic.

The Billikens shot only 30 percent - their season low, and the best effort yet for Florida State's defense.

The Seminoles (11-1) won their sixth game in a row and matched the best 12-game record in school history. Saint Louis (8-4) suffered its most lopsided loss of the season.

Nichols went 7 for 11, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first half and give the Seminoles a 40-25 lead. The margin stayed in double digits the rest of the way, peaking at 71-43 late in the second half.

Nichols helped the Florida State bench outscore Saint Louis' reserves 43-13. Seminoles starter Terance Mann had 17 points, including a pair of dunks in the final 30 seconds.

The Seminoles made 10 of 18 3-pointers, including 4 of 7 by Nichols.

Javon Bess had 16 points and Carte'Are Gordon 14 for the Billikens. They finished with a season-low three 3-pointers on 14 attempts.

Saint Louis went more than seven minutes without a basket and fell behind 25-8 midway through the first half.

Florida State's Mfiondu Kabengele had the play of the game when he scored on a twisting drive into the congested lane that ended with a one-handed back-to-the-rim shot off the glass.

Last year the Seminoles were unbeaten until they lost in the Orange Bowl Classic to Oklahoma State on a tip-in with six seconds left. They made sure there would be no upset this time, taking the lead for good in the game's second minute.

The Seminoles are likely to climb to at least No. 10 next week, which would match their season high.

Florida State guard M.J. Walker, who has been nursing a sprained ankle, played the first 53 seconds but then left the game and didn't return.

Florida State has a nine-day Christmas break before playing host to Winthrop on Jan. 1.

Saint Louis concludes its nonconference schedule by hosting Appalachian State on Dec. 30.

Key Players
J. Bess
3 G
T. Forrest
3 G
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
11.2 Pts. Per Game 11.2
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
39.8 Field Goal % 51.1
34.4 Three Point % 18.8
81.1 Free Throw % 83.3
  Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Trent Forrest 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest 1.0
  Carte'Are Gordon missed layup 1.0
+ 2 Terance Mann made dunk, assist by Trent Forrest 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest 15.0
  KC Hankton missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 2 Terance Mann made dunk 26.0
  Offensive rebound by Terance Mann 31.0
  Trent Forrest missed jump shot 33.0
+ 2 Carte'Are Gordon made layup 56.0
Saint Louis
Starters
J. Bess
C. Gordon
J. Goodwin
T. Isabell
H. French
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bess 39 16 7 0 3 0 4 1 6/18 1/7 3/4 1 6
C. Gordon 32 14 7 0 2 1 3 2 5/9 0/0 4/8 5 2
J. Goodwin 34 8 9 4 4 0 3 0 3/15 0/3 2/3 7 2
T. Isabell 29 7 3 0 1 0 3 0 1/5 1/2 4/4 1 2
H. French 22 1 7 1 1 1 2 2 0/5 0/0 1/2 4 3
Bench
F. Thatch Jr.
D. Foreman
D. Jacobs
K. Hankton
D. Wiley
E. Welmer
J. Raboin
I. Gudmundsson
B. Courtney
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Thatch Jr. 30 7 1 0 1 1 1 4 3/6 1/1 0/0 0 1
D. Foreman 13 6 2 0 0 1 1 0 1/4 0/0 4/4 1 1
D. Jacobs 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Hankton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Wiley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Gudmundsson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 59 36 5 12 4 17 11 19/63 3/14 18/25 19 17
Florida State
Starters
T. Mann
T. Forrest
P. Savoy
C. Koumadje
M. Walker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Mann 31 17 7 2 1 0 1 0 6/9 1/1 4/4 3 4
T. Forrest 27 10 5 5 3 0 4 3 3/5 1/1 3/4 0 5
P. Savoy 21 8 2 2 0 0 2 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 2
C. Koumadje 15 3 4 0 0 1 0 3 1/4 0/0 1/2 0 4
M. Walker 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. Nichols
M. Kabengele
P. Cofer
D. Vassell
R. Gray
A. Polite
W. Wilkes
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
M. Osborne
T. Hands
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Nichols 25 19 2 1 1 0 6 2 7/11 4/7 1/1 1 1
M. Kabengele 12 8 7 0 0 1 1 4 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 6
P. Cofer 18 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 3/6 1/1 0/0 0 1
D. Vassell 12 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Gray 12 3 1 1 0 0 1 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 0
A. Polite 25 2 3 1 4 0 3 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 2
W. Wilkes 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 33 13 10 3 19 21 31/56 10/18 9/11 7 26
NCAA BB Scores