STNFRD
Stanford
Cardinal
6-5
away team logo
65
TF 16
FINAL
End
2nd
PACN
Sat Dec. 22
5:00pm
BONUS
74
TF 10
home team logo
SANFRAN
San Francisco
Dons
12-1
ML: +352
SANFRAN -9.5, O/U 138.5
ML: -445
STNFRD
SANFRAN

No Text

Minlend scores 19 in San Francisco's 74-65 win over Stanford

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 22, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) San Francisco coach Kyle Smith expects to win every game and even he is surprised by the Dons best start in 19 years.

Charles Minlend scored 19 points, one of four players in double figures, and San Francisco beat Stanford 74-65 on Saturday.

Frankie Ferrari added 17 points for the Dons (12-1), who snapped a four-game losing streak to the Cardinal and matched their best start in 19 years.

''We don't set goals expect for games or individually,'' Smith said. ''I thought we'd be good but 12-1 is really good.''

Dons' junior 7-footer Jimbo Lull reached double figures in rebounds for the first time in his career, nabbing 15 to go with 11 points. Matt McCarthy had 10 points.

''The first half we were getting good looks but they were just not going down for us,'' Ferrari said.

Daejon Davis scored 19 points for the Cardinal (6-5), who had won four of their previous five contests. KZ Okpala added 11 points and Bryce Wills 10.

''As they increased the pressure we got back on our heels,'' Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. ''As they got more aggressive, we came to a screeching halt.''

San Francisco maintained its double-digit lead through most of the second half as Stanford suffered through one of its worst shooting games of the season.

''It was a great environment,'' Smith said of the sellout crowd of 3,005. ''I hope we can get used to it. They kept coming at us and we preserved it with our free throws.''

Oscar da Silva, who scored 12 points, hit a 3-pointer to cut the Dons' lead to 60-52 with 1:36 remaining to play in the contest. The Cardinal pulled to 64-60 in the final minute before Minlend converted a 3-point play.

Nate Renfro also came up with a huge block in the final minute to deny Stanford any chance for a comeback.

''Nate is a big-time defender,'' Smith said. ''He bailed us out a lot. He's our anchor.''

The Dons opened a double-digit lead with 1:56 remaining in the first half when Jordan Ratinho hit a layup.

After falling behind early, the Dons outscored Stanford 28-12 over the final 16 minutes of the first half to take a 30-19 halftime advantage. The Cardinal shot 23 percent in the first 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford played in San Francisco for the first time in 23 years and the first time on the San Francisco campus since 1987. This was the 68th meeting between the teams. Stanford leads the series, 46-22, but is 6-11 in San Francisco. ... The Cardinal is 2-6 away from home. ... Stanford committed 11 turnovers in the first half.

San Francisco entered the game undefeated in the United States. Its only loss was to nationally ranked Buffalo in Belfast. ... The Dons received votes in the AP poll the past two weeks, their first since the 1999-2000 season. ... San Francisco has nine wins by 15 or more points. ... The Dons recorded a season-best eight steals.

UP NEXT

Stanford hosts Long Beach State on Saturday.

San Francisco goes to UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Okpala
F. Ferrari
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
46.7 Field Goal % 41.7
44.8 Three Point % 35.3
76.1 Free Throw % 86.4
  Defensive rebound by Nate Renfro 1.0
  Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Stanford 6.0
  Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Frankie Ferrari made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Frankie Ferrari made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Marcus Sheffield 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Frankie Ferrari 12.0
  Marcus Sheffield missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Charles Minlend 14.0
+ 1 Frankie Ferrari made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Frankie Ferrari made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
Team Stats
Points 65 74
Field Goals 21-60 (35.0%) 25-59 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 43 37
Offensive 14 9
Defensive 27 25
Team 2 3
Assists 8 11
Steals 6 8
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
D. Davis G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
14
C. Minlend G
19 PTS, 4 REB
Stanford
Starters
D. Davis
O. Da Silva
K. Okpala
J. Sharma
I. White
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Davis 37 19 3 5 2 0 3 3 5/14 2/6 7/11 1 2
O. Da Silva 38 12 6 1 1 2 3 4 4/8 2/5 2/3 1 5
K. Okpala 28 11 9 1 0 0 3 4 4/15 0/2 3/4 3 6
J. Sharma 16 7 9 0 1 2 1 2 2/7 0/0 3/4 4 5
I. White 17 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
Bench
B. Wills
M. Sheffield
T. Stanback
J. Delaire
L. Kisunas
K. Pugh
R. Herenton
C. Ryan
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Wills 27 10 6 1 2 1 1 4 4/4 2/2 0/0 3 3
M. Sheffield 19 6 2 0 0 1 0 4 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 1
T. Stanback 6 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Delaire 8 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
L. Kisunas 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
K. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 41 8 6 6 15 22 21/60 8/23 15/22 14 27
San Francisco
Starters
C. Minlend
F. Ferrari
J. Lull
J. Ratinho
N. Renfro
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Minlend 31 19 4 0 1 0 4 1 6/17 2/4 5/6 1 3
F. Ferrari 39 17 4 5 2 0 1 1 5/15 2/5 5/6 0 4
J. Lull 26 11 15 1 0 1 2 3 4/8 0/0 3/5 6 9
J. Ratinho 21 7 1 0 0 0 0 4 3/7 1/5 0/0 0 1
N. Renfro 34 2 6 2 3 2 1 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 5
Bench
M. McCarthy
J. Bouyea
R. Raitanen
T. Jurkatamm
M. Orlich
N. Krill
T. Anderson
D. Belquist
K. Shabazz
D. Ryuny
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McCarthy 14 10 2 1 0 0 2 3 4/5 0/0 2/2 1 1
J. Bouyea 28 8 1 1 2 2 0 2 2/2 0/0 4/6 0 1
R. Raitanen 6 0 1 1 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
T. Jurkatamm 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Orlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Krill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Belquist - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shabazz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ryuny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 34 11 8 5 11 19 25/59 5/15 19/25 9 25
