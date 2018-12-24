New Mexico State drops Washington State in Las Vegas Classic
LAS VEGAS (AP) JoJo Zamora made a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left and scored 28 points to help New Mexico State beat Washington State 75-72 on Sunday night at the Las Vegas Classic.
Zamora sank 9 of 11 shots, including six 3-pointers, and he also had seven assists. He was left open against a zone defense and hit the 3-pointer from the corner in front of the NMSU bench.
AJ Harris added 15 points for NMSU (10-3) and Eli Chuha had 11 points and 12 rebounds. NMSU beat Washington State for the second time this month, winning 69-63 on December 1.
CJ Elleby scored 20 points to lead Washington State (7-5). Carter Skaggs made all four of his shots from distance and scored 14 points.
After an offensive rebound, Elleby hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie it at 72 with 14.3 seconds to go.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|+ 3
|JoJo Zamora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Brown
|3.0
|+ 3
|CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Cannon
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Marvin Cannon
|17.0
|Ahmed Ali missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 2
|Eli Chuha made layup, assist by JoJo Zamora
|31.0
|+ 2
|CJ Elleby made layup
|45.0
|+ 2
|Terrell Brown made floating jump shot
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Eli Chuha
|1:21
|Ahmed Ali missed layup, blocked by C.J. Bobbitt
|1:23
|+ 2
|AJ Harris made finger-roll layup, assist by JoJo Zamora
|1:36
|Bad pass turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by JoJo Zamora
|1:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|72
|Field Goals
|29-60 (48.3%)
|24-49 (49.0%)
|3-Pointers
|9-29 (31.0%)
|10-23 (43.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|14-16 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|27
|Offensive
|12
|7
|Defensive
|18
|18
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|16
|14
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|New Mexico St. 10-3
|78.1 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Washington St. 7-5
|84.2 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|16.7 APG
|
|48.3
|FG%
|49.0
|
|
|31.0
|3PT FG%
|43.5
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Zamora
|34
|28
|4
|7
|2
|0
|3
|1
|9/11
|6/8
|4/4
|1
|3
|A. Harris
|28
|15
|2
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|7/16
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|1
|I. Aurrecoechea
|15
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Rice
|18
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|C. Bobbitt
|21
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Chuha
|25
|11
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|1/3
|5
|7
|T. Brown
|25
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|2/8
|0/1
|2
|0
|J. McCants
|18
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|S. Buchanan
|10
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Jones
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Henry
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Queen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thiam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. JeanLouis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|30
|16
|6
|1
|12
|16
|29/60
|9/29
|8/12
|12
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Elleby
|37
|20
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6/11
|2/3
|6/7
|0
|3
|J. Pollard
|24
|9
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/7
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|2
|M. Cannon
|25
|8
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|4
|R. Franks
|19
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2/9
|0/4
|3/4
|1
|2
|J. Robinson
|17
|7
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Skaggs
|26
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/4
|4/4
|2/2
|0
|0
|A. Ali
|30
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/4
|3/3
|0
|1
|I. Wade
|17
|0
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|A. Kunc
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Chidom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Streeter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|25
|14
|5
|2
|14
|16
|24/49
|10/23
|14/16
|7
|18