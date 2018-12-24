NMEXST
LAS VEGAS (AP) JoJo Zamora made a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left and scored 28 points to help New Mexico State beat Washington State 75-72 on Sunday night at the Las Vegas Classic.

Zamora sank 9 of 11 shots, including six 3-pointers, and he also had seven assists. He was left open against a zone defense and hit the 3-pointer from the corner in front of the NMSU bench.

AJ Harris added 15 points for NMSU (10-3) and Eli Chuha had 11 points and 12 rebounds. NMSU beat Washington State for the second time this month, winning 69-63 on December 1.

CJ Elleby scored 20 points to lead Washington State (7-5). Carter Skaggs made all four of his shots from distance and scored 14 points.

After an offensive rebound, Elleby hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie it at 72 with 14.3 seconds to go.

Key Players
A. Harris
R. Franks
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
23.6 Pts. Per Game 23.6
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
43.1 Field Goal % 52.4
25.5 Three Point % 33.8
60.9 Free Throw % 72.1
+ 3 JoJo Zamora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Brown 3.0
+ 3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Cannon 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Marvin Cannon 17.0
  Ahmed Ali missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
+ 2 Eli Chuha made layup, assist by JoJo Zamora 31.0
+ 2 CJ Elleby made layup 45.0
+ 2 Terrell Brown made floating jump shot 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Eli Chuha 1:21
  Ahmed Ali missed layup, blocked by C.J. Bobbitt 1:23
+ 2 AJ Harris made finger-roll layup, assist by JoJo Zamora 1:36
  Bad pass turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by JoJo Zamora 1:41
Team Stats
Points 75 72
Field Goals 29-60 (48.3%) 24-49 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 9-29 (31.0%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 14-16 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 31 27
Offensive 12 7
Defensive 18 18
Team 1 2
Assists 16 14
Steals 6 5
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
4
J. Zamora G
28 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
2
C. Elleby F
20 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo New Mexico St. 10-3 413475
home team logo Washington St. 7-5 314172
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
New Mexico St.
Starters
J. Zamora
A. Harris
I. Aurrecoechea
J. Rice
C. Bobbitt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Zamora 34 28 4 7 2 0 3 1 9/11 6/8 4/4 1 3
A. Harris 28 15 2 3 1 0 4 1 7/16 1/6 0/0 1 1
I. Aurrecoechea 15 6 4 0 0 0 2 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 3
J. Rice 18 4 1 0 2 0 1 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 1
C. Bobbitt 21 3 1 1 0 1 0 3 1/4 0/2 1/2 0 1
Washington St.
Starters
C. Elleby
J. Pollard
M. Cannon
R. Franks
J. Robinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Elleby 37 20 3 1 0 0 4 2 6/11 2/3 6/7 0 3
J. Pollard 24 9 5 0 1 0 1 4 4/7 1/1 0/0 3 2
M. Cannon 25 8 6 3 1 1 0 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 2 4
R. Franks 19 7 3 1 0 1 3 2 2/9 0/4 3/4 1 2
J. Robinson 17 7 2 2 1 0 2 1 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 2
