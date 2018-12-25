UNLV
No Text

Bucknell secures 3rd place at Hawaii's Diamond Head Classic

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 25, 2018

HONOLULU (AP) Jimmy Sotos had 14 points, five rebounds and a tournament-record 12 assists to pace five Bucknell starters in double-figure scoring, and the Bison beat UNLV 97-72 on Tuesday to claim third place at the Diamond Head Classic.

Bucknell led 47-30 at halftime behind freshman Andrew Funk's three 3-pointers and 11 points. Bucknell was 8 of 13 from distance in the half and shot 55 percent overall. UNLV was just 1 of 11 from 3-point range in the half. Freshman Joel Ntambwe had 10 points, on 3-of-10 shooting, and six rebounds for UNLV.

Nate Sestina scored Bucknell's first eight points of the second half and Avi Toomer drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 58-36 lead.

Kimbal Mackenzie added 16 points and Sestina had 14 for Bucknell (6-6). Bruce Moore, Toomer and Funk each scored 11.

Ntambwe had 13 points and seven rebounds for UNLV (6-6). Amauri Hardy added 12 points. UNLV, one of the nation's top offensive rebounding teams, had 26 second-chance points.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Juiston
10 F
J. Sotos
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
9.6 Pts. Per Game 9.6
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
44.3 Field Goal % 47.6
30.8 Three Point % 48.5
57.1 Free Throw % 82.8
+ 2 Marvin Coleman made reverse layup 12.0
  Defensive rebound by UNLV 20.0
  Walter Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Offensive rebound by Bucknell 22.0
  Jordan Sechan missed driving layup, blocked by Trey Woodbury 24.0
+ 2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made dunk 44.0
  Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong 45.0
  Trey Woodbury missed 3-pt. jump shot 47.0
+ 2 Kahliel Spear made layup, assist by Ben Robertson 1:04
  Traveling violation turnover on Ben Coupet Jr. 1:33
+ 2 Walter Ellis made jump shot, assist by Jordan Sechan 1:53
Team Stats
Points 72 97
Field Goals 30-79 (38.0%) 37-64 (57.8%)
3-Pointers 4-25 (16.0%) 14-25 (56.0%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 44 36
Offensive 22 6
Defensive 19 26
Team 3 4
Assists 7 26
Steals 4 3
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
24
J. Ntambwe F
13 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
1
K. Mackenzie G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
12T
UNLV
Starters
J. Ntambwe
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
K. Clyburn
N. Robotham
C. Diong
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ntambwe 30 13 7 0 1 1 0 1 4/17 2/5 3/4 3 4
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua 17 9 6 0 0 0 1 3 4/7 0/0 1/2 5 1
K. Clyburn 22 6 10 1 1 0 3 0 3/12 0/4 0/1 6 4
N. Robotham 24 4 1 3 0 0 1 1 2/9 0/5 0/0 1 0
C. Diong 17 4 6 0 0 2 2 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 4
Bench
A. Hardy
B. Hamilton
T. Beck
T. Woodbury
M. Coleman
N. Blair
B. Coupet Jr.
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
J. Green
S. Juiston
L. Bangai
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Hardy 29 12 6 2 1 0 2 1 5/10 0/3 2/2 3 3
B. Hamilton 18 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/6 2/3 1/2 0 1
T. Beck 16 6 2 0 0 0 0 5 3/4 0/1 0/0 1 1
T. Woodbury 13 6 1 1 1 1 0 1 3/6 0/2 0/1 1 0
M. Coleman 5 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Blair 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 0
B. Coupet Jr. 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bangai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 41 7 4 4 10 16 30/79 4/25 8/14 22 19
Bucknell
Starters
K. Mackenzie
N. Sestina
J. Sotos
B. Moore
A. Toomer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Mackenzie 27 16 2 4 0 0 2 2 6/13 3/6 1/2 0 2
N. Sestina 21 15 6 2 0 0 2 3 6/9 1/2 2/2 1 5
J. Sotos 27 14 5 12 0 0 1 2 5/8 1/1 3/3 0 5
B. Moore 26 11 3 0 0 0 3 3 4/7 2/3 1/2 1 2
A. Toomer 21 11 3 2 3 0 1 4 3/5 3/5 2/2 1 2
Bench
A. Funk
P. Newman
J. Meeks
W. Ellis
K. Spear
N. Jones
B. Robertson
J. Sechan
M. O'Reilly
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Funk 16 11 3 1 0 0 0 0 4/8 3/5 0/0 0 3
P. Newman 16 8 4 0 0 3 0 2 4/6 0/0 0/2 2 2
J. Meeks 9 7 2 1 0 0 2 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 1
W. Ellis 8 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
K. Spear 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Jones 15 0 3 1 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
B. Robertson 8 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Sechan 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. O'Reilly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 97 32 26 3 3 12 19 37/64 14/25 9/13 6 26
