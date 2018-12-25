Bucknell secures 3rd place at Hawaii's Diamond Head Classic
HONOLULU (AP) Jimmy Sotos had 14 points, five rebounds and a tournament-record 12 assists to pace five Bucknell starters in double-figure scoring, and the Bison beat UNLV 97-72 on Tuesday to claim third place at the Diamond Head Classic.
Bucknell led 47-30 at halftime behind freshman Andrew Funk's three 3-pointers and 11 points. Bucknell was 8 of 13 from distance in the half and shot 55 percent overall. UNLV was just 1 of 11 from 3-point range in the half. Freshman Joel Ntambwe had 10 points, on 3-of-10 shooting, and six rebounds for UNLV.
Nate Sestina scored Bucknell's first eight points of the second half and Avi Toomer drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 58-36 lead.
Kimbal Mackenzie added 16 points and Sestina had 14 for Bucknell (6-6). Bruce Moore, Toomer and Funk each scored 11.
Ntambwe had 13 points and seven rebounds for UNLV (6-6). Amauri Hardy added 12 points. UNLV, one of the nation's top offensive rebounding teams, had 26 second-chance points.
|30.7
|Min. Per Game
|30.7
|9.6
|Pts. Per Game
|9.6
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|44.3
|Field Goal %
|47.6
|30.8
|Three Point %
|48.5
|57.1
|Free Throw %
|82.8
|+ 2
|Marvin Coleman made reverse layup
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by UNLV
|20.0
|Walter Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by Bucknell
|22.0
|Jordan Sechan missed driving layup, blocked by Trey Woodbury
|24.0
|+ 2
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong made dunk
|44.0
|Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|45.0
|Trey Woodbury missed 3-pt. jump shot
|47.0
|+ 2
|Kahliel Spear made layup, assist by Ben Robertson
|1:04
|Traveling violation turnover on Ben Coupet Jr.
|1:33
|+ 2
|Walter Ellis made jump shot, assist by Jordan Sechan
|1:53
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|97
|Field Goals
|30-79 (38.0%)
|37-64 (57.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-25 (16.0%)
|14-25 (56.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|36
|Offensive
|22
|6
|Defensive
|19
|26
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|7
|26
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|16
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
24
|J. Ntambwe F
|10.3 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|0.5 APG
|44.2 FG%
|
1
|K. Mackenzie G
|15.0 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|3.7 APG
|37.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Ntambwe F
|13 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|K. Mackenzie G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|
|38.0
|FG%
|57.8
|
|
|16.0
|3PT FG%
|56.0
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ntambwe
|30
|13
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4/17
|2/5
|3/4
|3
|4
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|17
|9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|1
|K. Clyburn
|22
|6
|10
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3/12
|0/4
|0/1
|6
|4
|N. Robotham
|24
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/9
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. Diong
|17
|4
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|J. Ntambwe
|30
|13
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4/17
|2/5
|3/4
|3
|4
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|17
|9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|1
|K. Clyburn
|22
|6
|10
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3/12
|0/4
|0/1
|6
|4
|N. Robotham
|24
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/9
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. Diong
|17
|4
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hardy
|29
|12
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/10
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|3
|B. Hamilton
|18
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|1
|T. Beck
|16
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Woodbury
|13
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|0
|M. Coleman
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Blair
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|B. Coupet Jr.
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sljivancanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Juiston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bangai
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|41
|7
|4
|4
|10
|16
|30/79
|4/25
|8/14
|22
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Mackenzie
|27
|16
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/13
|3/6
|1/2
|0
|2
|N. Sestina
|21
|15
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/9
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|5
|J. Sotos
|27
|14
|5
|12
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/8
|1/1
|3/3
|0
|5
|B. Moore
|26
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/7
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|2
|A. Toomer
|21
|11
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|4
|3/5
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|2
|K. Mackenzie
|27
|16
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/13
|3/6
|1/2
|0
|2
|N. Sestina
|21
|15
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/9
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|5
|J. Sotos
|27
|14
|5
|12
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/8
|1/1
|3/3
|0
|5
|B. Moore
|26
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/7
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|2
|A. Toomer
|21
|11
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|4
|3/5
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Funk
|16
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/8
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|P. Newman
|16
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|2
|J. Meeks
|9
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|W. Ellis
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Spear
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Jones
|15
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Robertson
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Sechan
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. O'Reilly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|97
|32
|26
|3
|3
|12
|19
|37/64
|14/25
|9/13
|6
|26