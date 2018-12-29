BUTLER
Florida opens with 21-0 run, thumps Butler 77-43 in rematch

  • Dec 29, 2018

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida scored the first 21 points, delivering one of the most complete stretches of basketball in coach Mike White's four seasons, and handled Butler 77-43 Saturday.

The Gators (8-4) overwhelmed the Bulldogs (9-4) from the opening tip and provided Florida fans with a second lopsided performance in the span of a few hours; the football team drubbed Michigan 41-15 in the Peach Bowl earlier in the day.

The basketball teams played just five weeks ago, with Butler winning 61-54 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. The rematch turned out to be a mismatch.

Florida made nine of its first 12 shots, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and jumped ahead 21-0 on Jalen Hudson's banked-in 3-pointer with 11:59 to play in the half. The Gators were equally efficient on the defensive end, notching four blocks and four steals.

Butler didn't help its cause by missing its first 11 shots and turning it over five times in the opening nine minutes.

Jordan Tucker finally ended the drought with a straightaway 3-pointer with 11:02 to play in the half. The Gators answered on the other end with Andrew Nembhard's trey, another sign everything would go Florida's way at home.

Keith Stone, who scored seven points in the 21-0 spurt, finished with 12 to go along with six rebounds and two assists. It was Florida's longest run since a 21-0 spurt against Virginia in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Noah Locke added 12 points for the Gators, and KeVaughn Allen and Jalen Hudson chipped in 11 apiece. Keyontae Johnson finished with 10 points, giving the Gators five players in double figures. Kevarrius Hayes had two points, four rebounds, three blocks, two steals, four turnovers and four fouls.

Kamar Baldwin led Butler with nine points. The Bulldogs were outrebounded 46-18.

The Gators, who have a three-game winning streak for the first time this season, pushed the lead to 37 on Dontay Bassett's 3-pointer with 10:30 to play.

THE TAKEAWAY

Butler: The Bulldogs trailed 43-18 at the break, by far their largest halftime deficit of the season. The unexpected start was far from the norm for one of the Big East's top defensive teams and a perennial NCAA Tournament invitee. Coach LaVall Jordan called timeout and made several substitutions in hopes of slowing down Florida, but nothing worked.

Florida: The Gators spread the ball around better than usual, with nine of 10 guys scoring in the first half. It's the kind of ball movement and unselfish approach White would like to see more often.

MOVING ON

Florida forward Chase Johnson, a redshirt freshman who played in just six games because of concussions, has decided to transfer. Johnson finished his Florida career with 23 points and 12 rebounds. The West Virginia native appeared in the first four games in 2017 before sustaining a concussion and missing the rest of the season. He appeared in two games last month before sustaining another concussion.

UP NEXT

Butler returns home and begins Big East play against Georgetown on Wednesday.

Florida gets a week off before opening its Southeastern Conference slate at home against South Carolina next Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
K. Baldwin
A. Nembhard
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
7.4 Pts. Per Game 7.4
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
41.0 Field Goal % 40.3
28.3 Three Point % 43.3
86.4 Free Throw % 68.4
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stokes 10.0
  Jerald Gillens-Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 2 Mak Krause made jump shot 23.0
+ 1 Jerald Gillens-Butler made free throw 31.0
  Shooting foul on Mike Okauru 31.0
+ 2 Jerald Gillens-Butler made layup 31.0
+ 2 Andrew Fava made layup 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson 1:08
  Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
+ 2 Keyontae Johnson made dunk 1:32
+ 1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:39
Team Stats
Points 43 77
Field Goals 15-49 (30.6%) 30-56 (53.6%)
3-Pointers 5-24 (20.8%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 18 46
Offensive 2 12
Defensive 12 31
Team 4 3
Assists 7 12
Steals 7 6
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 10 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
K. Baldwin G
9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
25
K. Stone F
12 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Butler 9-4 182543
home team logo Florida 8-4 433477
Team Stats
away team logo Butler 9-4 74.8 PPG 35.5 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo Florida 8-4 70.5 PPG 38.8 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
3
K. Baldwin G 16.2 PPG 5.3 RPG 4.0 APG 42.1 FG%
10
N. Locke G 9.2 PPG 1.8 RPG 0.5 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
K. Baldwin G 9 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
10
N. Locke G 12 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
30.6 FG% 53.6
20.8 3PT FG% 47.6
61.5 FT% 63.6
Butler
Starters
K. Baldwin
P. Jorgensen
S. McDermott
N. Fowler
A. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Baldwin 31 9 3 1 2 0 3 1 3/12 1/3 2/2 1 2
P. Jorgensen 18 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 2/6 1/4 0/2 0 1
S. McDermott 26 3 2 1 0 0 2 1 1/5 1/5 0/0 0 2
N. Fowler 12 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
A. Thompson 31 0 2 2 2 0 1 2 0/5 0/2 0/2 0 2
Bench
J. Tucker
H. Baddley
B. Golden
C. David
J. Gillens-Butler
J. Brunk
C. Donovan
B. Nze
M. Hastings
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Tucker 18 8 2 0 1 0 1 1 3/6 2/5 0/0 0 2
H. Baddley 18 4 1 0 1 1 0 1 1/4 0/3 2/2 0 1
B. Golden 9 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
C. David 11 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 3/3 0 0
J. Gillens-Butler 6 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 1/1 0 0
J. Brunk 18 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/1 0 1
C. Donovan 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Nze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 43 14 7 7 2 10 10 15/49 5/24 8/13 2 12
Florida
Starters
K. Stone
N. Locke
K. Allen
A. Nembhard
K. Hayes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Stone 21 12 6 2 0 1 0 0 5/7 2/3 0/0 4 2
N. Locke 25 12 5 0 0 0 0 1 4/12 3/6 1/2 1 4
K. Allen 26 11 3 3 2 0 0 0 5/8 0/2 1/1 0 3
A. Nembhard 26 7 2 3 0 0 2 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 2
K. Hayes 23 2 4 2 2 3 4 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3
Bench
J. Hudson
K. Johnson
D. Bassett
M. Okauru
A. Fava
M. Krause
D. Ballard
I. Stokes
G. Gak
C. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hudson 20 11 7 0 1 0 1 1 3/7 1/2 4/6 2 5
K. Johnson 19 10 8 1 0 2 2 1 4/5 2/2 0/0 1 7
D. Bassett 15 6 4 1 1 0 2 2 2/4 1/2 1/2 2 2
M. Okauru 10 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Fava 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Krause 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Ballard 11 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 2
I. Stokes 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
G. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 43 12 6 6 12 14 30/56 10/21 7/11 12 31
