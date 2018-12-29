Florida opens with 21-0 run, thumps Butler 77-43 in rematch
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida scored the first 21 points, delivering one of the most complete stretches of basketball in coach Mike White's four seasons, and handled Butler 77-43 Saturday.
The Gators (8-4) overwhelmed the Bulldogs (9-4) from the opening tip and provided Florida fans with a second lopsided performance in the span of a few hours; the football team drubbed Michigan 41-15 in the Peach Bowl earlier in the day.
The basketball teams played just five weeks ago, with Butler winning 61-54 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. The rematch turned out to be a mismatch.
Florida made nine of its first 12 shots, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and jumped ahead 21-0 on Jalen Hudson's banked-in 3-pointer with 11:59 to play in the half. The Gators were equally efficient on the defensive end, notching four blocks and four steals.
Butler didn't help its cause by missing its first 11 shots and turning it over five times in the opening nine minutes.
Jordan Tucker finally ended the drought with a straightaway 3-pointer with 11:02 to play in the half. The Gators answered on the other end with Andrew Nembhard's trey, another sign everything would go Florida's way at home.
Keith Stone, who scored seven points in the 21-0 spurt, finished with 12 to go along with six rebounds and two assists. It was Florida's longest run since a 21-0 spurt against Virginia in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
Noah Locke added 12 points for the Gators, and KeVaughn Allen and Jalen Hudson chipped in 11 apiece. Keyontae Johnson finished with 10 points, giving the Gators five players in double figures. Kevarrius Hayes had two points, four rebounds, three blocks, two steals, four turnovers and four fouls.
Kamar Baldwin led Butler with nine points. The Bulldogs were outrebounded 46-18.
The Gators, who have a three-game winning streak for the first time this season, pushed the lead to 37 on Dontay Bassett's 3-pointer with 10:30 to play.
THE TAKEAWAY
Butler: The Bulldogs trailed 43-18 at the break, by far their largest halftime deficit of the season. The unexpected start was far from the norm for one of the Big East's top defensive teams and a perennial NCAA Tournament invitee. Coach LaVall Jordan called timeout and made several substitutions in hopes of slowing down Florida, but nothing worked.
Florida: The Gators spread the ball around better than usual, with nine of 10 guys scoring in the first half. It's the kind of ball movement and unselfish approach White would like to see more often.
MOVING ON
Florida forward Chase Johnson, a redshirt freshman who played in just six games because of concussions, has decided to transfer. Johnson finished his Florida career with 23 points and 12 rebounds. The West Virginia native appeared in the first four games in 2017 before sustaining a concussion and missing the rest of the season. He appeared in two games last month before sustaining another concussion.
UP NEXT
Butler returns home and begins Big East play against Georgetown on Wednesday.
Florida gets a week off before opening its Southeastern Conference slate at home against South Carolina next Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|7.4
|Pts. Per Game
|7.4
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|41.0
|Field Goal %
|40.3
|28.3
|Three Point %
|43.3
|86.4
|Free Throw %
|68.4
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stokes
|10.0
|Jerald Gillens-Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 2
|Mak Krause made jump shot
|23.0
|+ 1
|Jerald Gillens-Butler made free throw
|31.0
|Shooting foul on Mike Okauru
|31.0
|+ 2
|Jerald Gillens-Butler made layup
|31.0
|+ 2
|Andrew Fava made layup
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
|1:08
|Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:10
|+ 2
|Keyontae Johnson made dunk
|1:32
|+ 1
|Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:39
|Team Stats
|Points
|43
|77
|Field Goals
|15-49 (30.6%)
|30-56 (53.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-24 (20.8%)
|10-21 (47.6%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|18
|46
|Offensive
|2
|12
|Defensive
|12
|31
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|7
|12
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|10
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|K. Baldwin G
|16.2 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|4.0 APG
|42.1 FG%
|
10
|N. Locke G
|9.2 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|0.5 APG
|42.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Baldwin G
|9 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|N. Locke G
|12 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|30.6
|FG%
|53.6
|
|
|20.8
|3PT FG%
|47.6
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Baldwin
|31
|9
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3/12
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|2
|P. Jorgensen
|18
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|0/2
|0
|1
|S. McDermott
|26
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Fowler
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Thompson
|31
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Baldwin
|31
|9
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3/12
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|2
|P. Jorgensen
|18
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|0/2
|0
|1
|S. McDermott
|26
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Fowler
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Thompson
|31
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tucker
|18
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|H. Baddley
|18
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|B. Golden
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. David
|11
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|0
|J. Gillens-Butler
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|0
|J. Brunk
|18
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|C. Donovan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Nze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|43
|14
|7
|7
|2
|10
|10
|15/49
|5/24
|8/13
|2
|12
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Stone
|21
|12
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5/7
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|2
|N. Locke
|25
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/12
|3/6
|1/2
|1
|4
|K. Allen
|26
|11
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/8
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|3
|A. Nembhard
|26
|7
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Hayes
|23
|2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Stone
|21
|12
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5/7
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|2
|N. Locke
|25
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/12
|3/6
|1/2
|1
|4
|K. Allen
|26
|11
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/8
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|3
|A. Nembhard
|26
|7
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Hayes
|23
|2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hudson
|20
|11
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|4/6
|2
|5
|K. Johnson
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4/5
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|D. Bassett
|15
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|2
|M. Okauru
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Fava
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Krause
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Ballard
|11
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|I. Stokes
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|43
|12
|6
|6
|12
|14
|30/56
|10/21
|7/11
|12
|31
-
LALAF
SELOU63
69
2nd 1:35
-
15WISC
WKY65
71
2nd 2:13 CBSSN
-
REIN
JAXST59
71
2nd 13:07 ESP+
-
DIXIE
WYO36
42
2nd 14:49
-
RADFRD
MD39
38
2nd 16:29 ESPU
-
NORL
BAYLOR21
41
2nd 15:53
-
BRSCIA
EKY44
60
2nd 19:03 ESP+
-
LIB
UCLA38
26
2nd 18:09 PACN
-
21BUFF
CAN10
14
1st 13:57 ESP+
-
CHARLS
NCWILM5
2
1st 16:06
-
WOFF
WCAR74
54
Final
-
HIGHPT
13OHIOST64
82
Final
-
DAVID
14UNC60
82
Final
-
BYU
19MISSST81
103
Final
-
PVAM
WINTHR62
76
Final
-
COPPST
ND56
63
Final
-
HOW
GTOWN67
102
Final
-
FAMU
MEMP65
96
Final
-
UMBC
PSU52
74
Final
-
MGSC
GAST69
117
Final
-
LONGWD
CIT110
94
Final
-
HAMP
STPETE80
83
Final/OT
-
TNTECH
3TENN53
96
Final
-
SDAK
NDAKST65
71
Final
-
ARKPB
TROY63
71
Final
-
FDU
SFLA54
60
Final
-
IPFW
NDAK84
73
Final
-
TNST
VANDY76
95
Final
-
MERCER
HARV67
71
Final
-
AMER
GWASH67
71
Final/OT
-
MCMUR
ABIL40
88
Final
-
DALCHRI
HOUBP92
143
Final
-
SNCLRA
WASHST79
71
Final
-
CMPVLL
NICHST63
88
Final
-
PURCLMT
VALPO61
97
Final
-
6NEVADA
UTAH86
71
Final
-
DELST
BALLST57
116
Final
-
STBON
CUSE47
81
Final
-
PENN
TOLEDO45
77
Final
-
WAGNER
STJOES57
59
Final
-
GWEBB
WAKE73
69
Final
-
MOREHD
MIZZOU61
75
Final
-
ARKM
UAB67
75
Final
-
FGC
MISS57
87
Final
-
NILL
8MICHST60
88
Final
-
16UK
LVILLE71
58
Final
-
FAY
NCASHV80
63
Final
-
SSMN
NEB38
79
Final
-
CPOLY
SIENA54
75
Final
-
EMICH
5KANSAS63
87
Final
-
XAVIER
DEPAUL74
65
Final
-
MARIST
HARTFD56
65
Final
-
TXAMCC
OKLAST59
69
Final
-
MASLOW
SACHRT100
91
Final/OT
-
NORFLK
NIAGARA75
83
Final
-
CHMPBTST
LAMAR58
122
Final
-
MCKEN
DRAKE70
98
Final
-
VMI
SAMFORD68
96
Final
-
FAU
ILL73
71
Final/OT
-
NTEXAS
RICE103
87
Final
-
MAINE
RUT55
70
Final
-
TEXSO
TEXAM88
73
Final
-
GASOU
DAYTON90
94
Final
-
HOOD
ROBERT51
108
Final
-
NJTECH
22HOU59
80
Final
-
CAMP
MIAMI62
73
Final
-
SEOKST
TXSA67
70
Final
-
BUTLER
FLA43
77
Final
-
COLG
PITT54
68
Final
-
FURMAN
ETNST56
79
Final
-
MNTNA
NAU86
73
Final
-
RICH
SALAB91
82
Final
-
PRINCE
17ARIZST67
66
Final
-
COKER
USCUP69
89
Final
-
MONST
SUTAH92
62
Final
-
BELMONT
PURDUE62
73
Final
-
USM
LATECH56
71
Final
-
HOWPN
TEXST29
105
Final
-
UNF
12AUBURN49
95
Final
-
CHATT
NCGRN72
85
Final
-
WEBER
EWASH84
72
Final
-
OREG
BOISE0
0131.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm CBSSN
-
UTVALL
FRESNO0
0149.5 O/U
-11
7:31pm
-
SEATTLE
CAL0
0147.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm PACN
-
CCTST
OREGST0
0142.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm PACN
-
STNYBRK
NIOWA0
0134.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
MILES
JACKST0
0
8:00pm
-
BETHEL
MURYST0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
GMASON
KSTATE0
0133 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
BRYANT
24IOWA0
0158 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
BROWN
SDGST0
0143 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
WISGB
MILW0
0156 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
MARYCA0
0144 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm
-
HARD
ARKST0
0
8:00pm
-
STJOHN
SETON0
0152.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
PORT
CSFULL0
0142.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
SANFRAN
UCSB0
0137 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
LAV
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
UCIRV
UOP0
0133 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
IDST
IDAHO0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
GC
USD0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
MORGAN
CSN0
0159 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
NCOLO
SACST0
0146.5 O/U
+1.5
10:05pm
-
LNGBCH
STNFRD0
0145 O/U
-11
10:30pm PACN
-
ALAM
HAWAII0
0
12:00am