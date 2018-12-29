RADFRD
MD

No Text

Maryland handles Radford behind Fernando's double-double

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 29, 2018

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Bruno Fernando had 19 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and Maryland shook off a slow start to deal Radford a 78-64 loss in its nonconference finale on Saturday.

Eric Ayala scored 14 points and Darryl Morsell added 13 for the Terrapins (10-3), who were without freshman forward Jalen Smith, who was sidelined with an illness. Smith is averaging 11.9 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Travis Fields Jr. had a game-high 22 points and Carlik Jones added 20 for the Highlanders (7-6), who led for much of the first half but ultimately failed to add Maryland to a list of prominent nonconference victims that includes Notre Dame and Texas.

Radford scored on its first eight possessions of the game, building a 19-10 lead. But the Highlanders missed their next 13 shots, and Maryland eventually slogged its way to a 34-32 lead at the break.

The Highlanders briefly reclaimed the lead early in the second half at 39-36 before Maryland uncorked a 27-6 run to effectively seal it. Fernando had nine points during the stretch and 13 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Radford: It's easy to see how the Highlanders could win at Notre Dame and Texas and why they were picked to repeat as Big South champions. Jones is an exceptional lead guard, and Ed Polite Jr. is a prototypical mid-major power forward. Radford should win much more than they lose during their 16-game conference schedule.

Maryland: The Terps avoided back-to-back losses for the first time this season and bounced back from a Dec. 22 loss to Seton Hall. Maryland has 18 Big Ten games remaining, a stretch that will go a long way in determining whether coach Mark Turgeon's team returns to the NCAA tournament after a one-year hiatus.

UP NEXT

Radford completes its nonconference schedule with a New Year's Day matinee against Division II Mars Hill.

Maryland resumes Big Ten play Wednesday when Nebraska visits College Park.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Jones
1 G
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
46.9 Field Goal % 42.9
23.1 Three Point % 32.5
68.6 Free Throw % 84.5
  Lost ball turnover on Cle'von Greene, stolen by Serrel Smith Jr. 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Tristan Owens 14.0
  Leroy Butts IV missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Serrel Smith Jr. 30.0
+ 3 Travis Fields Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Tanner 53.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ricky Lindo, stolen by Mawdo Sallah 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic 1:14
  Leroy Butts IV missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:16
+ 1 Eric Ayala made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:25
+ 1 Eric Ayala made 1st of 2 free throws 1:25
  Personal foul on Carlik Jones 1:25
Team Stats
Points 64 78
Field Goals 26-66 (39.4%) 25-53 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 4-8 (50.0%) 21-25 (84.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 43
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 16 29
Team 1 4
Assists 14 15
Steals 8 3
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 7 12
Fouls 22 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
T. Fields Jr. G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
23
B. Fernando F
19 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Radford 7-6 323264
home team logo Maryland 10-3 344478
MD -11.5, O/U 138
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
MD -11.5, O/U 138
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Team Stats
away team logo Radford 7-6 74.2 PPG 37.7 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Maryland 10-3 77.4 PPG 44.3 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
11
T. Fields Jr. G 11.5 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.5 APG 41.3 FG%
23
B. Fernando F 14.2 PPG 9.4 RPG 1.4 APG 69.1 FG%
Top Scorers
11
T. Fields Jr. G 22 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
23
B. Fernando F 19 PTS 12 REB 3 AST
39.4 FG% 47.2
42.1 3PT FG% 35.0
50.0 FT% 84.0
Radford
Starters
T. Fields Jr.
C. Jones
E. Polite Jr.
M. Sallah
D. Hicks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Fields Jr. 33 22 4 3 3 1 1 3 8/13 4/5 2/3 0 4
C. Jones 36 20 5 8 1 0 2 2 9/17 2/2 0/2 1 4
E. Polite Jr. 28 9 7 1 1 1 2 3 4/11 1/3 0/1 5 2
M. Sallah 22 6 3 0 1 1 1 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 3
D. Hicks 20 3 0 0 0 1 0 3 1/6 1/4 0/0 0 0
Starters
T. Fields Jr.
C. Jones
E. Polite Jr.
M. Sallah
D. Hicks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Fields Jr. 33 22 4 3 3 1 1 3 8/13 4/5 2/3 0 4
C. Jones 36 20 5 8 1 0 2 2 9/17 2/2 0/2 1 4
E. Polite Jr. 28 9 7 1 1 1 2 3 4/11 1/3 0/1 5 2
M. Sallah 22 6 3 0 1 1 1 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 3
D. Hicks 20 3 0 0 0 1 0 3 1/6 1/4 0/0 0 0
Bench
C. Tanner
L. Butts IV
D. Holland
J. Caldwell
T. Owens
A. Saunders
D. Hutchinson
C. Greene
L. Djonkam
J. Jeffers
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Tanner 22 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0/4 0/2 2/2 0 1
L. Butts IV 17 2 4 1 1 0 0 3 1/7 0/3 0/0 2 2
D. Holland 10 0 2 0 0 0 0 5 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
J. Caldwell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Owens 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
A. Saunders 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Hutchinson 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Djonkam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jeffers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 64 27 14 8 4 7 22 26/66 8/19 4/8 11 16
Maryland
Starters
B. Fernando
E. Ayala
D. Morsell
A. Cowan Jr.
J. Tomaic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Fernando 30 19 12 3 0 1 3 2 6/7 0/0 7/9 4 8
E. Ayala 29 14 2 2 1 0 2 2 4/8 2/4 4/4 0 2
D. Morsell 28 13 3 1 1 2 1 0 6/12 0/2 1/1 1 2
A. Cowan Jr. 28 10 2 5 0 0 2 2 2/9 1/5 5/5 0 2
J. Tomaic 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Starters
B. Fernando
E. Ayala
D. Morsell
A. Cowan Jr.
J. Tomaic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Fernando 30 19 12 3 0 1 3 2 6/7 0/0 7/9 4 8
E. Ayala 29 14 2 2 1 0 2 2 4/8 2/4 4/4 0 2
D. Morsell 28 13 3 1 1 2 1 0 6/12 0/2 1/1 1 2
A. Cowan Jr. 28 10 2 5 0 0 2 2 2/9 1/5 5/5 0 2
J. Tomaic 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
A. Wiggins
R. Lindo
S. Smith Jr.
I. Bender
R. Mona
A. Terrell
T. Valmon
J. Smith
T. Ramsey
W. Clark
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Wiggins 27 9 3 1 0 1 1 1 3/7 3/4 0/0 0 3
R. Lindo 22 8 10 0 0 2 1 2 2/4 0/1 4/6 4 6
S. Smith Jr. 19 3 3 1 1 0 1 3 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 3
I. Bender 8 2 3 2 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
R. Mona 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Valmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 78 39 15 3 6 12 13 25/53 7/20 21/25 10 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores