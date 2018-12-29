Maryland handles Radford behind Fernando's double-double
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Bruno Fernando had 19 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and Maryland shook off a slow start to deal Radford a 78-64 loss in its nonconference finale on Saturday.
Eric Ayala scored 14 points and Darryl Morsell added 13 for the Terrapins (10-3), who were without freshman forward Jalen Smith, who was sidelined with an illness. Smith is averaging 11.9 points and 7.2 rebounds.
Travis Fields Jr. had a game-high 22 points and Carlik Jones added 20 for the Highlanders (7-6), who led for much of the first half but ultimately failed to add Maryland to a list of prominent nonconference victims that includes Notre Dame and Texas.
Radford scored on its first eight possessions of the game, building a 19-10 lead. But the Highlanders missed their next 13 shots, and Maryland eventually slogged its way to a 34-32 lead at the break.
The Highlanders briefly reclaimed the lead early in the second half at 39-36 before Maryland uncorked a 27-6 run to effectively seal it. Fernando had nine points during the stretch and 13 in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Radford: It's easy to see how the Highlanders could win at Notre Dame and Texas and why they were picked to repeat as Big South champions. Jones is an exceptional lead guard, and Ed Polite Jr. is a prototypical mid-major power forward. Radford should win much more than they lose during their 16-game conference schedule.
Maryland: The Terps avoided back-to-back losses for the first time this season and bounced back from a Dec. 22 loss to Seton Hall. Maryland has 18 Big Ten games remaining, a stretch that will go a long way in determining whether coach Mark Turgeon's team returns to the NCAA tournament after a one-year hiatus.
UP NEXT
Radford completes its nonconference schedule with a New Year's Day matinee against Division II Mars Hill.
Maryland resumes Big Ten play Wednesday when Nebraska visits College Park.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.1
|Min. Per Game
|34.1
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|46.9
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|23.1
|Three Point %
|32.5
|68.6
|Free Throw %
|84.5
|Lost ball turnover on Cle'von Greene, stolen by Serrel Smith Jr.
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Tristan Owens
|14.0
|Leroy Butts IV missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Serrel Smith Jr.
|30.0
|+ 3
|Travis Fields Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Tanner
|53.0
|Lost ball turnover on Ricky Lindo, stolen by Mawdo Sallah
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic
|1:14
|Leroy Butts IV missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:16
|+ 1
|Eric Ayala made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:25
|+ 1
|Eric Ayala made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:25
|Personal foul on Carlik Jones
|1:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|78
|Field Goals
|26-66 (39.4%)
|25-53 (47.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-19 (42.1%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-8 (50.0%)
|21-25 (84.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|43
|Offensive
|11
|10
|Defensive
|16
|29
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|14
|15
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|7
|12
|Fouls
|22
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
11
|T. Fields Jr. G
|11.5 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|3.5 APG
|41.3 FG%
|
23
|B. Fernando F
|14.2 PPG
|9.4 RPG
|1.4 APG
|69.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Fields Jr. G
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|B. Fernando F
|19 PTS
|12 REB
|3 AST
|
|39.4
|FG%
|47.2
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|84.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Fields Jr.
|33
|22
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8/13
|4/5
|2/3
|0
|4
|C. Jones
|36
|20
|5
|8
|1
|0
|2
|2
|9/17
|2/2
|0/2
|1
|4
|E. Polite Jr.
|28
|9
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4/11
|1/3
|0/1
|5
|2
|M. Sallah
|22
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Hicks
|20
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Fields Jr.
|33
|22
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8/13
|4/5
|2/3
|0
|4
|C. Jones
|36
|20
|5
|8
|1
|0
|2
|2
|9/17
|2/2
|0/2
|1
|4
|E. Polite Jr.
|28
|9
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4/11
|1/3
|0/1
|5
|2
|M. Sallah
|22
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Hicks
|20
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Tanner
|22
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|L. Butts IV
|17
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|D. Holland
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|J. Caldwell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Owens
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Saunders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Hutchinson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Djonkam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jeffers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|64
|27
|14
|8
|4
|7
|22
|26/66
|8/19
|4/8
|11
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Fernando
|30
|19
|12
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|7/9
|4
|8
|E. Ayala
|29
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|2
|D. Morsell
|28
|13
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|6/12
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|2
|A. Cowan Jr.
|28
|10
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|5/5
|0
|2
|J. Tomaic
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Fernando
|30
|19
|12
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|7/9
|4
|8
|E. Ayala
|29
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|2
|D. Morsell
|28
|13
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|6/12
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|2
|A. Cowan Jr.
|28
|10
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|5/5
|0
|2
|J. Tomaic
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wiggins
|27
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3/7
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|R. Lindo
|22
|8
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|4/6
|4
|6
|S. Smith Jr.
|19
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|I. Bender
|8
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|R. Mona
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Terrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Valmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ramsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|78
|39
|15
|3
|6
|12
|13
|25/53
|7/20
|21/25
|10
|29
-
OREG
BOISE46
37
2nd 8:03 CBSSN
-
UTVALL
FRESNO59
57
2nd 2:41
-
MILES
JACKST29
36
2nd 15:16
-
STNYBRK
NIOWA43
37
2nd 16:06 ESP3
-
CCTST
OREGST23
51
2nd 18:42 PACN
-
BROWN
SDGST58
24
2nd 17:37
-
HARD
ARKST34
50
2nd 15:20
-
SJST
MARYCA21
44
2nd 18:14
-
WISGB
MILW39
42
2nd 20:00 ESP+
-
GMASON
KSTATE23
44
2nd 14:54 ESP3
-
BRYANT
24IOWA36
43
2nd 19:26 ESPU
-
BETHEL
MURYST38
66
2nd 18:12 ESP+
-
STJOHN
SETON39
25
1st 3:14
-
PORT
CSFULL6
8
1st 16:19
-
SEATTLE
CAL40
31
1st 0.0 PACN
-
BYU
19MISSST81
103
Final
-
WOFF
WCAR74
54
Final
-
HIGHPT
13OHIOST64
82
Final
-
DAVID
14UNC60
82
Final
-
COPPST
ND56
63
Final
-
HOW
GTOWN67
102
Final
-
PVAM
WINTHR62
76
Final
-
IPFW
NDAK84
73
Final
-
UMBC
PSU52
74
Final
-
MGSC
GAST69
117
Final
-
LONGWD
CIT110
94
Final
-
HAMP
STPETE80
83
Final/OT
-
TNTECH
3TENN53
96
Final
-
ARKPB
TROY63
71
Final
-
FAMU
MEMP65
96
Final
-
FDU
SFLA54
60
Final
-
SDAK
NDAKST65
71
Final
-
MERCER
HARV67
71
Final
-
TNST
VANDY76
95
Final
-
DALCHRI
HOUBP92
143
Final
-
6NEVADA
UTAH86
71
Final
-
AMER
GWASH67
71
Final/OT
-
CMPVLL
NICHST63
88
Final
-
SNCLRA
WASHST79
71
Final
-
EMICH
5KANSAS63
87
Final
-
FGC
MISS57
87
Final
-
ARKM
UAB67
75
Final
-
MOREHD
MIZZOU61
75
Final
-
TXAMCC
OKLAST59
69
Final
-
DELST
BALLST57
116
Final
-
MASLOW
SACHRT100
91
Final/OT
-
GWEBB
WAKE73
69
Final
-
16UK
LVILLE71
58
Final
-
MARIST
HARTFD56
65
Final
-
NILL
8MICHST60
88
Final
-
WAGNER
STJOES57
59
Final
-
STBON
CUSE47
81
Final
-
XAVIER
DEPAUL74
65
Final
-
FAY
NCASHV80
63
Final
-
MCMUR
ABIL40
88
Final
-
CPOLY
SIENA54
75
Final
-
PENN
TOLEDO45
77
Final
-
SSMN
NEB38
79
Final
-
PURCLMT
VALPO61
97
Final
-
MCKEN
DRAKE70
98
Final
-
CHMPBTST
LAMAR58
122
Final
-
FAU
ILL73
71
Final/OT
-
MAINE
RUT55
70
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE103
87
Final
-
NORFLK
NIAGARA75
83
Final
-
VMI
SAMFORD68
96
Final
-
TEXSO
TEXAM88
73
Final
-
GASOU
DAYTON90
94
Final
-
SEOKST
TXSA67
70
Final
-
MNTNA
NAU86
73
Final
-
COKER
USCUP69
89
Final
-
RICH
SALAB91
82
Final
-
MONST
SUTAH92
62
Final
-
HOOD
ROBERT51
108
Final
-
FURMAN
ETNST56
79
Final
-
BUTLER
FLA43
77
Final
-
CAMP
MIAMI62
73
Final
-
PRINCE
17ARIZST67
66
Final
-
NJTECH
22HOU59
80
Final
-
COLG
PITT54
68
Final
-
BELMONT
PURDUE62
73
Final
-
CHATT
NCGRN72
85
Final
-
USM
LATECH56
71
Final
-
HOWPN
TEXST29
105
Final
-
LALAF
SELOU73
72
Final
-
UNF
12AUBURN49
95
Final
-
WEBER
EWASH84
72
Final
-
15WISC
WKY76
83
Final
-
REIN
JAXST77
109
Final
-
LIB
UCLA73
58
Final
-
NORL
BAYLOR44
84
Final
-
DIXIE
WYO63
65
Final
-
RADFRD
MD64
78
Final
-
BRSCIA
EKY72
145
Final
-
21BUFF
CAN87
72
Final
-
CHARLS
NCWILM73
66
Final
-
SANFRAN
UCSB0
0137 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
LAV
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
UCIRV
UOP0
0133 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
MORGAN
CSN0
0159 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
IDST
IDAHO0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
GC
USD0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
NCOLO
SACST0
0146.5 O/U
+1.5
10:05pm
-
LNGBCH
STNFRD0
0145 O/U
-11
10:30pm PACN
-
ALAM
HAWAII0
0
12:00am