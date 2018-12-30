Culver's double-double leads WVU over Lehigh 78-68
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Derek Culver came off the bench to score 11 points and grab 11 rebounds for his first career double-double and West Virginia beat Lehigh 69-59 on Sunday.
In only his second game in a Mountaineers uniform, Culver's pair of layups late in the game proved to be the difference in the win for WVU (8-4).
After a tightly played first 30 minutes and poor shooting by both teams, Culver scored nine second half points to lift the Mountaineers to victory. Esa Ahmad and Beetle Bolden created opportunities which allowed WVU to pull away in the last five minutes.
Bolden led the Mountaineers with 22 points, Ahmad scored 21 points and Wesley Harris added 10 points.
West Virginia outrebounded Lehigh 52-25, including a 22-3 difference on the offensive glass. The Mountaineers shot only 41.5 percent from the field.
Pat Andree led the Mountain Hawks (7-4) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Jordan Cohen added 14 points and Kyle Leufroy scored 12 points.
Andree, Cohen and James Karnik each nabbed four rebounds for Lehigh.
BIG PICTURE
Lehigh: After a pretty chalk non-conference season, with losses to Miami, Kansas State, Yale and West Virginia, the Mountain Hawks head into Patriot League as one of the favorites (along with Colgate) and start off against rival and Lafayette.
West Virginia: Four of the Mountaineers' worst shooting performances have come in the last five games. With No. 11 Texas Tech, Texas and Kansas State on the horizon and defensive presence Sagaba Konate out with a knee injury, it could be a long, cold winter in Morgantown.
UP NEXT
Lehigh returns home to begin Patriot League action against archrival Lafayette on Tuesday.
West Virginia will host No. 11 Texas Tech in a Big 12 opener on Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|26.8
|Min. Per Game
|26.8
|13.6
|Pts. Per Game
|13.6
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|5.5
|Reb. Per Game
|5.5
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|47.6
|50.0
|Three Point %
|22.6
|87.5
|Free Throw %
|69.7
|Shot clock violation turnover on West Virginia
|0.0
|+ 3
|Jordan Cohen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marques Wilson
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Marques Wilson
|39.0
|James Bolden missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|+ 1
|James Bolden made 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Personal foul on Marques Wilson
|39.0
|Offensive rebound by James Bolden
|1:02
|Esa Ahmad missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:04
|Defensive rebound by James Bolden
|1:33
|Lance Tejada missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:33
|+ 1
|Lance Tejada made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:33
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|78
|Field Goals
|24-55 (43.6%)
|27-65 (41.5%)
|3-Pointers
|9-21 (42.9%)
|10-29 (34.5%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|52
|Offensive
|3
|21
|Defensive
|22
|29
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|21
|14
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Lehigh 7-4
|77.7 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|15.6 APG
|West Virginia 8-4
|79.5 PPG
|46.4 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|43.6
|FG%
|41.5
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|34.5
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|60.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Andree
|29
|18
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7/16
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Cohen
|33
|14
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|5/7
|2/2
|2/3
|0
|4
|K. Leufroy
|35
|12
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/10
|1/2
|3/3
|0
|3
|L. Tejada
|26
|10
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|2/6
|2/5
|1
|0
|J. Karnik
|25
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Andree
|29
|18
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7/16
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Cohen
|33
|14
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|5/7
|2/2
|2/3
|0
|4
|K. Leufroy
|35
|12
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/10
|1/2
|3/3
|0
|3
|L. Tejada
|26
|10
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|2/6
|2/5
|1
|0
|J. Karnik
|25
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bennett
|13
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|J. Wilson
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Wilson
|18
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|N. Lynch
|11
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Lieb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Acoveno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Foley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Roelke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Farrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|25
|14
|6
|2
|8
|21
|24/55
|9/21
|11/15
|3
|22
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bolden
|32
|22
|8
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7/14
|4/8
|4/5
|4
|4
|D. Culver
|19
|11
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|3/7
|6
|5
|L. West
|14
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/4
|2/3
|1
|3
|J. Haley
|11
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Knapper
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Matthews Jr.
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Gordon
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Konate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Horton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Doomes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|50
|17
|4
|5
|11
|14
|27/65
|10/29
|14/23
|21
|29
-
DREXEL
HOFSTRA50
67
2nd 12:57
-
JMAD
ELON33
43
2nd 15:44
-
UCRIV
WMICH45
54
2nd 9:21 ESP3
-
TOWSON
WMMARY33
43
2nd 15:23
-
NMEX
USW68
31
2nd 12:18
-
NMEXST
COLOST60
50
2nd 12:12 ATSN
-
MOUNT
MINN32
44
2nd 12:59 ESPU
-
DEL
NEAST0
6
1st 18:04
-
MTSU
RI18
20
1st 11:16 ESP+
-
CLMB
NWEST12
10
1st 10:42 BTN+
-
LYON
CARK9
10
1st 13:05
-
CHMPBTST
NWST8
13
1st 11:43
-
IPFW
NDAKST3
4
1st 15:44 ESP+
-
BING
2MICH52
74
Final
-
NH
DART68
76
Final
-
NAVY
CORN50
61
Final
-
INDSB
CMICH76
123
Final
-
HOLY
IONA78
71
Final
-
EVAN
MIAOH67
70
Final
-
LEHIGH
WVU68
78
Final
-
PRESBY
JVILLE72
67
Final
-
CARN
AKRON55
82
Final
-
WILBER
NCCU44
91
Final
-
RIDER
VCU79
90
Final
-
OAK
YOUNG76
74
Final
-
FIU
OHIO66
68
Final
-
TNMART
BGREEN80
94
Final
-
NALAB
EILL70
81
Final
-
LPSCMB
CLEM67
84
Final
-
APPST
STLOU55
83
Final
-
IUPUI
WRIGHT64
72
Final
-
CAMPBV
MCNSE0
0
5:00pm
-
DENVER
WILL0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
ORAL
NEBOM0
0151 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm
-
PEID
CHARSO0
0
5:30pm ESP+
-
BAMA
SFA0
0142.5 O/U
+7
6:00pm ESPU
-
MISST
SIUE0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
WLMSWDS
MOST0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
ILLCHI
NKY0
0149 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm SECN
-
LIU
FORD0
0140 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DTROIT
CLEVST0
0145.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP+
-
UCDAV
USC0
0142.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm PACN