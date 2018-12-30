LEHIGH
WVU

Culver's double-double leads WVU over Lehigh 78-68

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 30, 2018

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Derek Culver came off the bench to score 11 points and grab 11 rebounds for his first career double-double and West Virginia beat Lehigh 69-59 on Sunday.

In only his second game in a Mountaineers uniform, Culver's pair of layups late in the game proved to be the difference in the win for WVU (8-4).

After a tightly played first 30 minutes and poor shooting by both teams, Culver scored nine second half points to lift the Mountaineers to victory. Esa Ahmad and Beetle Bolden created opportunities which allowed WVU to pull away in the last five minutes.

Bolden led the Mountaineers with 22 points, Ahmad scored 21 points and Wesley Harris added 10 points.

West Virginia outrebounded Lehigh 52-25, including a 22-3 difference on the offensive glass. The Mountaineers shot only 41.5 percent from the field.

Pat Andree led the Mountain Hawks (7-4) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Jordan Cohen added 14 points and Kyle Leufroy scored 12 points.

Andree, Cohen and James Karnik each nabbed four rebounds for Lehigh.

BIG PICTURE

Lehigh: After a pretty chalk non-conference season, with losses to Miami, Kansas State, Yale and West Virginia, the Mountain Hawks head into Patriot League as one of the favorites (along with Colgate) and start off against rival and Lafayette.

West Virginia: Four of the Mountaineers' worst shooting performances have come in the last five games. With No. 11 Texas Tech, Texas and Kansas State on the horizon and defensive presence Sagaba Konate out with a knee injury, it could be a long, cold winter in Morgantown.

UP NEXT

Lehigh returns home to begin Patriot League action against archrival Lafayette on Tuesday.

West Virginia will host No. 11 Texas Tech in a Big 12 opener on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Cohen
E. Ahmad
26.8 Min. Per Game 26.8
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
42.9 Field Goal % 47.6
50.0 Three Point % 22.6
87.5 Free Throw % 69.7
  Shot clock violation turnover on West Virginia 0.0
+ 3 Jordan Cohen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marques Wilson 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Marques Wilson 39.0
  James Bolden missed 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 James Bolden made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Marques Wilson 39.0
  Offensive rebound by James Bolden 1:02
  Esa Ahmad missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
  Defensive rebound by James Bolden 1:33
  Lance Tejada missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:33
+ 1 Lance Tejada made 1st of 2 free throws 1:33
Team Stats
Points 68 78
Field Goals 24-55 (43.6%) 27-65 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 10-29 (34.5%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 14-23 (60.9%)
Total Rebounds 25 52
Offensive 3 21
Defensive 22 29
Team 0 2
Assists 14 17
Steals 6 4
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 21 14
Technicals 0 1
31
P. Andree F
18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
3
J. Bolden G
22 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Lehigh 7-4 343468
home team logo West Virginia 8-4 384078
Lehigh
Starters
P. Andree
J. Cohen
K. Leufroy
L. Tejada
J. Karnik
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Andree 29 18 4 1 0 0 2 1 7/16 4/9 0/0 0 4
J. Cohen 33 14 4 3 2 2 3 2 5/7 2/2 2/3 0 4
K. Leufroy 35 12 3 4 2 0 1 1 4/10 1/2 3/3 0 3
L. Tejada 26 10 1 4 1 0 1 2 3/9 2/6 2/5 1 0
J. Karnik 25 4 4 0 0 0 1 4 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 4
Bench
C. Bennett
J. Wilson
M. Wilson
N. Lynch
J. Lieb
J. Wolf
S. Acoveno
E. Porter
J. Foley
D. Roelke
Z. Farrell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Bennett 13 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 1
J. Wilson 10 4 2 0 0 0 0 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 2
M. Wilson 18 2 2 1 1 0 0 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 1
N. Lynch 11 0 3 0 0 0 0 5 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. Lieb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Acoveno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Foley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Roelke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Farrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 25 14 6 2 8 21 24/55 9/21 11/15 3 22
West Virginia
Starters
E. Ahmad
W. Harris
J. McCabe
C. Harler
L. Routt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Ahmad 33 21 9 1 0 1 2 1 7/16 2/5 5/6 4 5
W. Harris 27 10 5 1 0 1 1 2 4/8 2/4 0/0 1 4
J. McCabe 12 5 3 2 1 0 1 2 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 2
C. Harler 23 3 1 4 0 0 0 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 1
L. Routt 10 2 5 0 1 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 3 2
Bench
J. Bolden
D. Culver
L. West
J. Haley
B. Knapper
E. Matthews Jr.
A. Gordon
S. Konate
T. Horton
T. Doomes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bolden 32 22 8 5 1 0 1 2 7/14 4/8 4/5 4 4
D. Culver 19 11 11 1 0 1 1 2 4/6 0/0 3/7 6 5
L. West 14 2 4 0 0 1 1 0 0/5 0/4 2/3 1 3
J. Haley 11 2 1 1 1 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
B. Knapper 7 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
E. Matthews Jr. 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Gordon 6 0 2 0 0 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
S. Konate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Doomes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 50 17 4 5 11 14 27/65 10/29 14/23 21 29
NCAA BB Scores