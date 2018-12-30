Bobbitt's career night leads NMSU past Colorado St 88-68
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) C.J. Bobbitt tossed in a career-high 22 points and New Mexico State pulled away for an 88-68 victory over Colorado State on Sunday.
Bobbitt knocked down 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds for the Aggies (11-3). Terrell Brown also hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Ivan Aurrecoechea finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
New Mexico State picked up its first win on Colorado State's home floor. The Aggies were 0-4 in Fort Collins by a combined five points.
The Rams (5-8) used a J.D. Paige layup to take a 20-13 lead at the 10:14 mark of the first half. Bobbitt hit two 3-pointers and scored the final eight points in a 12-0 run and the Aggies never trailed again. NMSU's run grew to 26-6 and the Aggies took a 39-26 lead into intermission. The Rams whittled their deficit down to eight on a couple of occasions in the second half but would get no closer.
Adam Thistlewood and Paige scored 17 apiece to pace the Rams, while Nico Carvacho pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Colorado State sank 20 of 27 free throws, while New Mexico State, which didn't attempt a free throw in the first half, made 5 of 6.
|31.4
|Min. Per Game
|31.4
|16.4
|Pts. Per Game
|16.4
|1.4
|Ast. Per Game
|1.4
|13.5
|Reb. Per Game
|13.5
|43.0
|Field Goal %
|58.9
|24.1
|Three Point %
|60.9
|Free Throw %
|57.4
|Defensive rebound by Trevelin Queen
|9.0
|Hyron Edwards missed jump shot
|11.0
|+ 2
|Robert Brown made hook shot
|29.0
|Offensive rebound by Robert Brown
|34.0
|Mohamed Thiam missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|+ 3
|Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Kris Martin
|1:00
|Trevelin Queen missed driving layup
|1:02
|+ 1
|Adam Thistlewood made free throw
|1:21
|Shooting foul on Mohamed Thiam
|1:21
|+ 2
|Adam Thistlewood made driving layup
|1:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|68
|Field Goals
|35-68 (51.5%)
|21-45 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|13-34 (38.2%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|5-6 (83.3%)
|20-27 (74.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|26
|Offensive
|11
|5
|Defensive
|24
|20
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|18
|7
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|7
|10
|Fouls
|21
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|New Mexico St. 11-3
|77.8 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Colorado St. 5-8
|75.8 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|C. Bobbitt F
|4.2 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|0.8 APG
|36.2 FG%
|
31
|A. Thistlewood F
|7.9 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|1.1 APG
|38.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Bobbitt F
|22 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|A. Thistlewood F
|17 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|51.5
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|38.2
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|74.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bobbitt
|25
|22
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8/12
|4/7
|2/2
|2
|4
|I. Aurrecoechea
|22
|15
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7/10
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|7
|J. Zamora
|26
|7
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/8
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|3
|A. Harris
|19
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Rice
|15
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bobbitt
|25
|22
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8/12
|4/7
|2/2
|2
|4
|I. Aurrecoechea
|22
|15
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7/10
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|7
|J. Zamora
|26
|7
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/8
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|3
|A. Harris
|19
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Rice
|15
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brown
|22
|18
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/10
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Henry
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Thiam
|13
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|1
|J. McCants
|14
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|R. Brown
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Buchanan
|18
|2
|0
|4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Queen
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|1
|K. Jones
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. JeanLouis
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Chuha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|88
|35
|18
|8
|1
|7
|21
|35/68
|13/34
|5/6
|11
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Paige
|32
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6/15
|2/4
|3/4
|0
|1
|A. Thistlewood
|33
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6/9
|4/6
|1/1
|1
|0
|A. Masinton-Bonner
|25
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/6
|0/1
|5/5
|0
|1
|N. Carvacho
|30
|10
|9
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|4/8
|3
|6
|K. Moore
|26
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Paige
|32
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6/15
|2/4
|3/4
|0
|1
|A. Thistlewood
|33
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6/9
|4/6
|1/1
|1
|0
|A. Masinton-Bonner
|25
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/6
|0/1
|5/5
|0
|1
|N. Carvacho
|30
|10
|9
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|4/8
|3
|6
|K. Moore
|26
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Martin
|26
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|L. Ryan
|10
|2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|4
|H. Edwards
|18
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|4
|R. Berwick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sabino II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schoemann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Bannec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|25
|7
|4
|0
|10
|11
|21/45
|6/13
|20/27
|5
|20
