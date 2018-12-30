NMEXST
Bobbitt's career night leads NMSU past Colorado St 88-68

  • Dec 30, 2018

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) C.J. Bobbitt tossed in a career-high 22 points and New Mexico State pulled away for an 88-68 victory over Colorado State on Sunday.

Bobbitt knocked down 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds for the Aggies (11-3). Terrell Brown also hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Ivan Aurrecoechea finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

New Mexico State picked up its first win on Colorado State's home floor. The Aggies were 0-4 in Fort Collins by a combined five points.

The Rams (5-8) used a J.D. Paige layup to take a 20-13 lead at the 10:14 mark of the first half. Bobbitt hit two 3-pointers and scored the final eight points in a 12-0 run and the Aggies never trailed again. NMSU's run grew to 26-6 and the Aggies took a 39-26 lead into intermission. The Rams whittled their deficit down to eight on a couple of occasions in the second half but would get no closer.

Adam Thistlewood and Paige scored 17 apiece to pace the Rams, while Nico Carvacho pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Colorado State sank 20 of 27 free throws, while New Mexico State, which didn't attempt a free throw in the first half, made 5 of 6.

Key Players
A. Harris
N. Carvacho
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
13.5 Reb. Per Game 13.5
43.0 Field Goal % 58.9
24.1 Three Point %
60.9 Free Throw % 57.4
  Defensive rebound by Trevelin Queen 9.0
  Hyron Edwards missed jump shot 11.0
+ 2 Robert Brown made hook shot 29.0
  Offensive rebound by Robert Brown 34.0
  Mohamed Thiam missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
+ 3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Kris Martin 1:00
  Trevelin Queen missed driving layup 1:02
+ 1 Adam Thistlewood made free throw 1:21
  Shooting foul on Mohamed Thiam 1:21
+ 2 Adam Thistlewood made driving layup 1:21
Team Stats
Points 88 68
Field Goals 35-68 (51.5%) 21-45 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 13-34 (38.2%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 20-27 (74.1%)
Total Rebounds 37 26
Offensive 11 5
Defensive 24 20
Team 2 1
Assists 18 7
Steals 8 4
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 21 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
C. Bobbitt F
22 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
22
J. Paige G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo New Mexico St. 11-3 394988
home team logo Colorado St. 5-8 264268
COLOST +7, O/U 140.5
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
Team Stats
away team logo New Mexico St. 11-3 77.8 PPG 40.8 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Colorado St. 5-8 75.8 PPG 38.3 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
13
C. Bobbitt F 4.2 PPG 2.8 RPG 0.8 APG 36.2 FG%
31
A. Thistlewood F 7.9 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.1 APG 38.0 FG%
Top Scorers
13
C. Bobbitt F 22 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
31
A. Thistlewood F 17 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
51.5 FG% 46.7
38.2 3PT FG% 46.2
83.3 FT% 74.1
New Mexico St.
Starters
C. Bobbitt
I. Aurrecoechea
J. Zamora
A. Harris
J. Rice
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Bobbitt 25 22 6 2 0 0 0 1 8/12 4/7 2/2 2 4
I. Aurrecoechea 22 15 10 1 1 0 0 1 7/10 0/0 1/1 3 7
J. Zamora 26 7 5 4 0 0 0 2 2/8 1/3 2/2 2 3
A. Harris 19 4 1 2 1 0 0 1 2/5 0/3 0/0 0 1
J. Rice 15 3 1 2 1 0 0 3 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 1
Bench
T. Brown
C. Henry
M. Thiam
J. McCants
R. Brown
S. Buchanan
T. Queen
K. Jones
B. JeanLouis
E. Chuha
A. Wallace
T. Owens
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Brown 22 18 1 2 0 0 2 2 7/10 4/6 0/0 0 1
C. Henry 9 6 3 0 0 0 0 3 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 2
M. Thiam 13 5 3 0 0 0 2 4 2/5 1/4 0/0 2 1
J. McCants 14 2 3 1 0 1 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
R. Brown 4 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
S. Buchanan 18 2 0 4 3 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Queen 7 2 1 0 1 0 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/1 0 1
K. Jones 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. JeanLouis 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
E. Chuha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 88 35 18 8 1 7 21 35/68 13/34 5/6 11 24
Colorado St.
Starters
J. Paige
A. Thistlewood
A. Masinton-Bonner
N. Carvacho
K. Moore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Paige 32 17 1 1 0 0 0 0 6/15 2/4 3/4 0 1
A. Thistlewood 33 17 1 1 0 0 0 1 6/9 4/6 1/1 1 0
A. Masinton-Bonner 25 15 1 0 0 0 2 2 5/6 0/1 5/5 0 1
N. Carvacho 30 10 9 2 1 0 2 1 3/8 0/0 4/8 3 6
K. Moore 26 2 1 0 2 0 1 4 0/0 0/0 2/3 0 1
Bench
K. Martin
L. Ryan
H. Edwards
R. Berwick
L. Jenkins
D. James
J. Sabino II
Z. Tyson
J. Schoemann
S. Bannec
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Martin 26 3 3 0 0 0 2 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 3
L. Ryan 10 2 5 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 4
H. Edwards 18 2 4 3 0 0 2 2 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 4
R. Berwick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sabino II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schoemann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bannec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 25 7 4 0 10 11 21/45 6/13 20/27 5 20
NCAA BB Scores