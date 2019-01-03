UNLV comeback tops Colorado State in opener, 78-76
LAS VEGAS (AP) Cheikh Mbacke Diong scored a layup with a second left to cap a second-half UNLV comeback in its Mountain West Conference opener with Colorado State, 78-76 on Wednesday night.
The Runnin' Rebels trailed by 10, 61-51 with 12:58 left in their first home game since December 1.
Kris Clyburn started the comeback, sandwiching a 3 and a layup around Joel Ntambwe's jumper and Amauri Hardy scored at the basket with 9:37 remaining to make it 63-60. Noah Robotham's 3 with 1:30 left tied the game at 76-76. The Rams missed two layups and Paige misfired on a 3-point attempt with :33 left. Hardy missed a jumper with :02 left and Diong grabbed the carom and put it back for the game winner.
Clyburn and Ntambwe each scored 17 points and Clyburn and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua each grabbed 12 rebounds for UNLV (7-6).
Nico Carvacho scored 28 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for Colorado State, which opened conference on the road for the fourth consecutive season. Paige finished with 20 points on 3-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.8
|Min. Per Game
|28.8
|10.8
|Pts. Per Game
|10.8
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|8.8
|Reb. Per Game
|8.8
|57.9
|Field Goal %
|44.3
|0.0
|Three Point %
|30.8
|53.4
|Free Throw %
|57.1
|Bad pass turnover on Adam Thistlewood, stolen by Kris Clyburn
|1.0
|+ 2
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong made layup
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|2.0
|Amauri Hardy missed jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Joel Ntambwe
|30.0
|J.D. Paige missed 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|54.0
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed free throw
|54.0
|Personal foul on J.D. Paige
|54.0
|Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|52.0
|Nico Carvacho missed layup
|54.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|78
|Field Goals
|31-66 (47.0%)
|25-74 (33.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-16 (25.0%)
|8-34 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-18 (55.6%)
|20-24 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|53
|Offensive
|8
|21
|Defensive
|29
|29
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|8
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Colorado State 5-9
|75.2 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|12.7 APG
|UNLV 7-6
|73.9 PPG
|46.8 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Key Players
|
32
|N. Carvacho F
|14.9 PPG
|12.9 RPG
|1.6 APG
|57.9 FG%
|
24
|J. Ntambwe F
|11.0 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|0.5 APG
|39.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Carvacho F
|28 PTS
|20 REB
|4 AST
|J. Ntambwe F
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.0
|FG%
|33.8
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carvacho
|34
|28
|20
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|12/16
|0/0
|4/10
|8
|12
|J. Paige
|33
|20
|4
|3
|4
|0
|1
|2
|7/18
|3/6
|3/4
|0
|4
|A. Masinton-Bonner
|32
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/9
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|A. Thistlewood
|31
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Moore
|26
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carvacho
|34
|28
|20
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|12/16
|0/0
|4/10
|8
|12
|J. Paige
|33
|20
|4
|3
|4
|0
|1
|2
|7/18
|3/6
|3/4
|0
|4
|A. Masinton-Bonner
|32
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/9
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|A. Thistlewood
|31
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Moore
|26
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Edwards
|18
|9
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|K. Martin
|20
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Ryan
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Berwick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sabino II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schoemann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Bannec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|37
|11
|5
|1
|7
|20
|31/66
|4/16
|10/18
|8
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clyburn
|38
|17
|12
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6/18
|2/8
|3/3
|5
|7
|J. Ntambwe
|35
|17
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5/16
|2/10
|5/5
|2
|4
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|16
|13
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2/7
|0/0
|9/10
|8
|4
|N. Robotham
|30
|11
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Hardy
|34
|11
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/10
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clyburn
|38
|17
|12
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6/18
|2/8
|3/3
|5
|7
|J. Ntambwe
|35
|17
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5/16
|2/10
|5/5
|2
|4
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|16
|13
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2/7
|0/0
|9/10
|8
|4
|N. Robotham
|30
|11
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Hardy
|34
|11
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/10
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Diong
|19
|5
|10
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|7
|T. Beck
|10
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|1
|B. Hamilton
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Woodbury
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Blair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Coupet Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sljivancanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Juiston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bangai
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|50
|14
|5
|3
|8
|17
|25/74
|8/34
|20/24
|21
|29
-
HUSTON
PVAM65
81
Final
-
PRESBY
SCST72
70
Final
-
NORL
ABIL58
68
Final
-
TULANE
CINCY61
93
Final
-
24NEB
MD72
74
Final
-
SETON
XAVIER80
70
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCF73
78
Final
-
ALLEN
CAMP48
95
Final
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH83
86
Final
-
CLMB
BING65
63
Final
-
GTOWN
BUTLER84
76
Final
-
11TXTECH
WVU62
59
Final
-
DART
UVM59
73
Final
-
DRAKE
EVAN77
82
Final/2OT
-
CORN
WAKE61
83
Final
-
FNU
UNF76
104
Final
-
HARV
15UNC57
77
Final
-
KENSAW
YALE65
92
Final
-
WASHCOL
HIGHPT60
101
Final
-
BUCK
ARMY64
63
Final
-
BU
AMER74
86
Final
-
MAINE
BROWN67
75
Final
-
SELOU
SFA60
65
Final
-
USCUP
GATECH63
79
Final
-
NICHST
NWST78
72
Final
-
CARK
TXAMCC75
87
Final
-
NDAKST
NEBOM77
90
Final
-
MCNSE
UIW88
77
Final
-
ECU
SMU54
82
Final
-
TULSA
19HOU56
74
Final
-
NIOWA
BRAD65
47
Final
-
LAMAR
HOUBP82
88
Final/OT
-
MOST
SILL70
75
Final
-
ILLST
VALPO56
58
Final
-
DEPAUL
NOVA68
73
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA68
76
Final
-
NWEST
8MICHST55
81
Final
-
IOWAST
OKLAST69
63
Final
-
BOISE
WYO69
55
Final
-
23OKLA
5KANSAS63
70
Final
-
TEXAS
KSTATE67
47
Final
-
SDAK
DENVER71
70
Final
-
INDST
LOYCHI44
79
Final
-
NMEX
AF65
58
Final
-
BTHSDA
UCSB47
109
Final
-
FRESNO
SJST73
53
Final
-
COLOST
UNLV76
78
Final
-
UTAHST
6NEVADA49
72
Final