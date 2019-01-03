COLOST
UNLV comeback tops Colorado State in opener, 78-76

  • Jan 03, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Cheikh Mbacke Diong scored a layup with a second left to cap a second-half UNLV comeback in its Mountain West Conference opener with Colorado State, 78-76 on Wednesday night.

The Runnin' Rebels trailed by 10, 61-51 with 12:58 left in their first home game since December 1.

Kris Clyburn started the comeback, sandwiching a 3 and a layup around Joel Ntambwe's jumper and Amauri Hardy scored at the basket with 9:37 remaining to make it 63-60. Noah Robotham's 3 with 1:30 left tied the game at 76-76. The Rams missed two layups and Paige misfired on a 3-point attempt with :33 left. Hardy missed a jumper with :02 left and Diong grabbed the carom and put it back for the game winner.

Clyburn and Ntambwe each scored 17 points and Clyburn and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua each grabbed 12 rebounds for UNLV (7-6).

Nico Carvacho scored 28 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for Colorado State, which opened conference on the road for the fourth consecutive season. Paige finished with 20 points on 3-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Key Players
N. Carvacho
S. Juiston
10 F
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.8 Reb. Per Game 8.8
57.9 Field Goal % 44.3
0.0 Three Point % 30.8
53.4 Free Throw % 57.1
  Bad pass turnover on Adam Thistlewood, stolen by Kris Clyburn 1.0
+ 2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made layup 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong 2.0
  Amauri Hardy missed jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Joel Ntambwe 30.0
  J.D. Paige missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho 54.0
  Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed free throw 54.0
  Personal foul on J.D. Paige 54.0
  Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong 52.0
  Nico Carvacho missed layup 54.0
Team Stats
Points 76 78
Field Goals 31-66 (47.0%) 25-74 (33.8%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 8-34 (23.5%)
Free Throws 10-18 (55.6%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 40 53
Offensive 8 21
Defensive 29 29
Team 3 3
Assists 11 14
Steals 5 5
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
N. Carvacho F
28 PTS, 20 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
1
K. Clyburn G
17 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Colorado State 5-9 433376
home team logo UNLV 7-6 364278
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado State 5-9 75.2 PPG 37.7 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo UNLV 7-6 73.9 PPG 46.8 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
32
N. Carvacho F 14.9 PPG 12.9 RPG 1.6 APG 57.9 FG%
24
J. Ntambwe F 11.0 PPG 5.8 RPG 0.5 APG 39.1 FG%
Top Scorers
32
N. Carvacho F 28 PTS 20 REB 4 AST
24
J. Ntambwe F 17 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
47.0 FG% 33.8
25.0 3PT FG% 23.5
55.6 FT% 83.3
Colorado State
Starters
N. Carvacho
J. Paige
A. Masinton-Bonner
A. Thistlewood
K. Moore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Carvacho 34 28 20 4 0 0 1 3 12/16 0/0 4/10 8 12
J. Paige 33 20 4 3 4 0 1 2 7/18 3/6 3/4 0 4
A. Masinton-Bonner 32 10 2 2 0 0 1 2 4/9 0/1 2/2 0 2
A. Thistlewood 31 5 1 0 0 1 2 2 2/7 1/5 0/0 0 1
K. Moore 26 2 6 2 0 0 1 4 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 6
Bench
H. Edwards
K. Martin
L. Ryan
R. Berwick
L. Jenkins
D. James
J. Sabino II
Z. Tyson
J. Schoemann
S. Bannec
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Edwards 18 9 2 0 1 0 1 0 4/7 0/1 1/2 0 2
K. Martin 20 2 1 0 0 0 0 4 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 1
L. Ryan 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Berwick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sabino II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schoemann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bannec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 37 11 5 1 7 20 31/66 4/16 10/18 8 29
UNLV
Starters
K. Clyburn
J. Ntambwe
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
N. Robotham
A. Hardy
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Clyburn 38 17 12 1 2 1 1 1 6/18 2/8 3/3 5 7
J. Ntambwe 35 17 6 0 0 1 0 1 5/16 2/10 5/5 2 4
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua 16 13 12 0 1 0 0 4 2/7 0/0 9/10 8 4
N. Robotham 30 11 2 2 1 0 2 2 4/8 3/7 0/0 1 1
A. Hardy 34 11 1 9 0 0 1 2 5/10 1/3 0/0 0 1
Bench
C. Diong
T. Beck
B. Hamilton
T. Woodbury
N. Blair
B. Coupet Jr.
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
J. Green
S. Juiston
M. Coleman
L. Bangai
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Diong 19 5 10 1 1 1 2 4 2/2 0/0 1/4 3 7
T. Beck 10 4 3 0 0 0 2 0 1/6 0/2 2/2 2 1
B. Hamilton 10 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 2
T. Woodbury 8 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
N. Blair - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bangai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 50 14 5 3 8 17 25/74 8/34 20/24 21 29
NCAA BB Scores