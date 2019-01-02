HARV
Tar Heels surge past Harvard in second half

  Jan 02, 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) North Carolina got ready for Atlantic Coast Conference play with a lackluster performance against Harvard.

Luke Maye scored 14 points to help the 15th-ranked Tar Heels beat the Crimson 77-57 on Wednesday night.

Cameron Johnson and Coby White added 13 points apiece in North Carolina's final nonconference game of the regular season.

''This stuff is over now,'' coach Roy Williams said. ''It's big-time basketball in front of us now. We've got to play better.''

North Carolina struggled in many of the same areas it has throughout the season, taking bad shots, making careless turnovers, failing to secure rebounds and allowing too many open 3-pointers.

Williams tried his best to send a message, removing Maye, White, Garrison Brooks and Seventh Woods from the game for separate transgressions along those lines during the second half.

''Of course, we want to be playing better,'' North Carolina guard Kenny Williams said. ''We're still having the lapses that we were having in November, and it's January. We've got to fix that, and we've got to fix it quick because the ACC is a gauntlet. Every game is tough.''

The Tar Heels led 44-39 early in the second half before pulling away with a 22-3 run over the next 10 minutes.

Harvard missed 11 consecutive shots from the floor as North Carolina extended its lead to 66-42 with 6:20 to play.

Nassir Little scored 12 points and Kenny Williams had 11 for the Tar Heels, who shot 42 percent.

Robert Baker scored 10 points for Harvard (6-6), which had 22 turnovers.

North Carolina led 41-31 at halftime after a 15-3 spurt late in the period. Johnson sparked the run with a layup and two 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Harvard: The Crimson's half-court defense and rebounding were solid, but the team's season-long turnover woes persisted. Harvard had turnovers on eight of 13 possessions as the Tar Heels seized control in the first half, and the Crimson finished the period with more turnovers (12) than field goals (10). ''Our turnovers I thought really killed us,'' coach Tommy Amaker said.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels made just 6 of 21 3-point attempts. But they overcame their shaky shooting by beating Harvard down the court, even after made baskets by the Crimson.

AMAKER RETURNS

Amaker returned to the Smith Center nearly 33 years after he played in the first game in the building. Back then, he played for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, and top-ranked North Carolina beat No. 3 Duke 95-92. Amaker also worked at Duke as an assistant coach.

''I've been happier back in the area, but it's wonderful to be back, for sure,'' he said.

INJURIES

North Carolina backup post player Sterling Manley sat out with soreness in his left knee. Manley averaged 4.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in the Tar Heels' first 12 games. Roy Williams said Manley is considered day to day until the Tar Heels get more information.

Reigning Ivy League player of the year Seth Towns and guard Bryce Aiken, who averaged 14.1 points per game last season, remained out for Harvard. Neither has played this season.

UP NEXT

Harvard gets a 10-day break before playing at Dartmouth on Jan. 12 in its Ivy League opener.

North Carolina plays at Pittsburgh on Saturday at noon in a return game for Johnson, who spent three seasons with the Panthers before departing in 2017 as a graduate transfer.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Bassey
20 G
L. Maye
32 F
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
52.4 Field Goal % 44.4
32.4 Three Point % 34.1
50.0 Free Throw % 78.2
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Huffman 1.0
  Tommy McCarthy missed jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Brandon Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Brandon Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Shooting foul on Spencer Freedman 10.0
  Bad pass turnover on Spencer Freedman 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Spencer Freedman 25.0
  Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Robinson 43.0
  Robert Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
+ 2 Cameron Johnson made dunk 1:07
Team Stats
Points 57 77
Field Goals 21-54 (38.9%) 26-62 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 7-13 (53.8%) 19-22 (86.4%)
Total Rebounds 34 38
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 28 28
Team 1 4
Assists 15 15
Steals 4 12
Blocks 8 3
Turnovers 21 11
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 0
35
R. Baker F
10 PTS, 1 AST
32
L. Maye F
14 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Harvard 6-6 70.5 PPG 36.6 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo 15 North Carolina 10-3 91.4 PPG 46.9 RPG 19.8 APG
Key Players
35
R. Baker F 4.3 PPG 3.4 RPG 0.3 APG 46.3 FG%
32
L. Maye F 14.2 PPG 10.1 RPG 1.9 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
35
R. Baker F 10 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
32
L. Maye F 14 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
38.9 FG% 41.9
33.3 3PT FG% 28.6
53.8 FT% 86.4
Harvard
Starters
C. Juzang
C. Lewis
D. Djuricic
J. Bassey
C. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Juzang 30 9 2 4 0 0 4 1 2/6 2/4 3/3 1 1
C. Lewis 22 9 7 1 1 4 0 0 4/5 0/0 1/2 1 6
D. Djuricic 15 7 2 2 0 0 2 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 1
J. Bassey 26 4 11 1 1 2 3 3 2/4 0/1 0/4 1 10
C. Johnson 21 3 2 2 0 0 4 0 1/9 1/6 0/0 0 2
Bench
R. Baker
N. Kirkwood
M. Forbes
R. Haskett
H. Welsh
T. McCarthy
S. Freedman
K. Catchings
B. Dragovic
J. McLean
W. Perez
R. Feinberg
B. Aiken
S. Towns
R. Farley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Baker 13 10 0 1 1 1 0 1 4/6 2/4 0/0 0 0
N. Kirkwood 18 5 2 1 1 0 2 2 1/4 1/3 2/2 0 2
M. Forbes 19 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 1
R. Haskett 10 3 2 3 0 0 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2
H. Welsh 11 2 2 0 0 1 1 3 1/6 0/0 0/0 0 2
T. McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Freedman 10 0 1 0 0 0 4 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
K. Catchings 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Dragovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Perez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Feinberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Aiken - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Farley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 33 15 4 8 21 16 21/54 8/24 7/13 5 28
North Carolina
Starters
L. Maye
C. Johnson
C. White
K. Williams
G. Brooks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Maye 28 14 7 2 0 0 0 2 5/11 1/4 3/4 2 5
C. Johnson 31 13 4 1 3 0 5 1 5/13 2/5 1/2 0 4
C. White 27 13 4 4 2 0 1 0 4/11 0/4 5/5 0 4
K. Williams 28 11 3 0 2 2 1 0 4/6 1/3 2/2 1 2
G. Brooks 17 7 3 0 0 0 0 2 2/6 0/0 3/4 1 2
Bench
N. Little
L. Black
B. Robinson
S. Rush
S. Woods
K. Smith
B. Huffman
A. Platek
C. Ellis
R. McAdoo
S. Manley
W. Miller
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Little 22 12 7 0 2 1 1 2 4/7 1/2 3/3 1 6
L. Black 12 5 1 2 2 0 0 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
B. Robinson 14 2 2 3 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 2
S. Rush 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Woods 12 0 2 3 1 0 2 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
K. Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Huffman 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Platek 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Ellis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Manley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 34 15 12 3 11 13 26/62 6/21 19/22 6 28
