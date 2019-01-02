Mathis scores 17, hits key free throws in New Mexico's win
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Anthony Mathis scored 17 points and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the final minute as New Mexico held on to defeat Air Force 65-58 in a Mountain West opener on Wednesday night.
Vance Jackson added 14 points and six rebounds, and Makuach Maluach had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Lobos (7-6).
Lavelle Scottie scored 20 points and Ryan Swan added 14 points with 11 rebounds to lead Air Force (5-8).
Swan's fastbreak layup with a minute to go drew Air Force within 3 points at 61-58 but the Falcons missed their final three shots and Mathis was perfect on his only four free throw attempts of the game.
New Mexico led by nine at halftime and by double-digits until midway through the second half.
|29.8
|Min. Per Game
|29.8
|12.0
|Pts. Per Game
|12.0
|1.4
|Ast. Per Game
|1.4
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|42.5
|Field Goal %
|48.1
|41.0
|Three Point %
|27.8
|55.2
|Free Throw %
|55.8
|Defensive rebound by Carlton Bragg
|4.0
|Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Mathis made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Sid Tomes
|10.0
|Lost ball turnover on Sid Tomes, stolen by Anthony Mathis
|15.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Mathis made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Ryan Swan
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Carlton Bragg
|25.0
|Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|58
|Field Goals
|23-53 (43.4%)
|24-63 (38.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-26 (34.6%)
|2-15 (13.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|38
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|28
|22
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|13
|17
|Steals
|9
|10
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|19
|14
|Fouls
|14
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|New Mexico 7-6
|79.6 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Air Force 5-8
|67.9 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Key Players
|
32
|A. Mathis G
|15.4 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.2 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
12
|L. Scottie F
|12.0 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|1.4 APG
|50.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Mathis G
|17 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|L. Scottie F
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.4
|FG%
|38.1
|
|
|34.6
|3PT FG%
|13.3
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Mathis
|36
|17
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5/12
|3/9
|4/4
|0
|1
|M. Maluach
|32
|12
|7
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|5/9
|2/5
|0/1
|1
|6
|D. Kuiper
|29
|10
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Bragg
|17
|5
|9
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|6
|K. Ezzeddine
|23
|2
|6
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Jackson
|27
|14
|6
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|5/12
|2/7
|2/4
|1
|5
|C. Manigault
|16
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|2
|V. Pinchuk
|10
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Drinnon
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Percy
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Lyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McGee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Arroyo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|37
|13
|9
|3
|19
|14
|23/53
|9/26
|10/16
|9
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Scottie
|36
|20
|4
|1
|4
|0
|3
|4
|10/27
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|R. Swan
|34
|14
|11
|1
|3
|0
|2
|3
|5/10
|0/2
|4/4
|5
|6
|C. Morris
|28
|5
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/7
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|3
|K. Van Soelen
|30
|5
|9
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/2
|3
|6
|S. Tomes
|29
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Louder
|19
|10
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5/8
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Walker
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|A. Akaya
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Joyce
|11
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Wells
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Briant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Couper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Rene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Monson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kinrade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|58
|32
|17
|10
|2
|14
|17
|24/63
|2/15
|8/12
|10
|22
