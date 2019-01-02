NMEX
Mathis scores 17, hits key free throws in New Mexico's win

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 02, 2019

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Anthony Mathis scored 17 points and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the final minute as New Mexico held on to defeat Air Force 65-58 in a Mountain West opener on Wednesday night.

Vance Jackson added 14 points and six rebounds, and Makuach Maluach had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Lobos (7-6).

Lavelle Scottie scored 20 points and Ryan Swan added 14 points with 11 rebounds to lead Air Force (5-8).

Swan's fastbreak layup with a minute to go drew Air Force within 3 points at 61-58 but the Falcons missed their final three shots and Mathis was perfect on his only four free throw attempts of the game.

New Mexico led by nine at halftime and by double-digits until midway through the second half.

Key Players
V. Jackson
2 G
L. Scottie
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
42.5 Field Goal % 48.1
41.0 Three Point % 27.8
55.2 Free Throw % 55.8
  Defensive rebound by Carlton Bragg 4.0
  Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 Anthony Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Anthony Mathis made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Sid Tomes 10.0
  Lost ball turnover on Sid Tomes, stolen by Anthony Mathis 15.0
+ 1 Anthony Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Anthony Mathis made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Swan 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Carlton Bragg 25.0
  Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot 27.0
Team Stats
Points 65 58
Field Goals 23-53 (43.4%) 24-63 (38.1%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 2-15 (13.3%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 38 38
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 28 22
Team 1 6
Assists 13 17
Steals 9 10
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 19 14
Fouls 14 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
A. Mathis G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
12
L. Scottie F
20 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo New Mexico 7-6 382765
home team logo Air Force 5-8 292958
AF +2, O/U 153.5
Clune Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Team Stats
away team logo New Mexico 7-6 79.6 PPG 39.4 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Air Force 5-8 67.9 PPG 36.3 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
32
A. Mathis G 15.4 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.2 APG 45.5 FG%
12
L. Scottie F 12.0 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.4 APG 50.9 FG%
Top Scorers
32
A. Mathis G 17 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
12
L. Scottie F 20 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
43.4 FG% 38.1
34.6 3PT FG% 13.3
62.5 FT% 66.7
New Mexico
Starters
A. Mathis
M. Maluach
D. Kuiper
C. Bragg
K. Ezzeddine
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Mathis 36 17 1 3 2 0 1 1 5/12 3/9 4/4 0 1
M. Maluach 32 12 7 2 1 0 5 1 5/9 2/5 0/1 1 6
D. Kuiper 29 10 2 2 2 0 3 1 4/7 2/4 0/0 0 2
C. Bragg 17 5 9 1 1 2 2 4 2/4 0/0 1/3 3 6
K. Ezzeddine 23 2 6 1 2 0 3 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 3
Bench
V. Jackson
C. Manigault
V. Pinchuk
D. Drinnon
T. Percy
J. Lyle
Z. Martin
K. McGee
J. Arroyo
C. Patterson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Jackson 27 14 6 2 0 0 4 2 5/12 2/7 2/4 1 5
C. Manigault 16 5 3 0 1 1 0 3 1/4 0/0 3/4 1 2
V. Pinchuk 10 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Drinnon 7 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
T. Percy 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Lyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 37 13 9 3 19 14 23/53 9/26 10/16 9 28
Air Force
Starters
L. Scottie
R. Swan
C. Morris
K. Van Soelen
S. Tomes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Scottie 36 20 4 1 4 0 3 4 10/27 0/2 0/0 1 3
R. Swan 34 14 11 1 3 0 2 3 5/10 0/2 4/4 5 6
C. Morris 28 5 4 3 0 0 1 1 1/7 1/5 2/2 1 3
K. Van Soelen 30 5 9 0 2 1 3 2 2/4 1/2 0/2 3 6
S. Tomes 29 3 2 5 0 0 2 2 1/4 0/2 1/2 0 2
Bench
P. Louder
A. Walker
A. Akaya
C. Joyce
L. Brown
N. Wells
J. Edwards
B. Hughes
C. O'Briant
Z. Couper
N. Rene
I. Monson
A. Kinrade
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Louder 19 10 0 3 1 1 0 2 5/8 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Walker 12 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 0
A. Akaya 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Joyce 11 0 2 2 0 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Wells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Briant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Couper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Monson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kinrade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 32 17 10 2 14 17 24/63 2/15 8/12 10 22
NCAA BB Scores