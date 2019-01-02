TEMPLE
Temple
Owls
10-3
away team logo
73
TF 14
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPW
Wed Jan. 2
7:00pm
BONUS
78
TF 11
home team logo
UCF
UCF
Knights
11-2
ML: +187
UCF -5, O/U 134
ML: -224
TEMPLE
UCF

No Text

Taylor scores 24 points, hits key free throws in UCF victory

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 02, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) B.J. Taylor scored 24 points, including two clutch free throws to seal the win, and Central Florida defeated Temple 78-73 in an American Athletic Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Shizz Alston made two free throws and Nate Pierre-Louis' 3-pointer brought Temple to within 66-63 near the four-minute mark, but the Owls went the next 3:44 without a field goal. Pierre-Louis stopped the drought with a dunk to get Temple back within six points with 16 seconds remaining. Aubrey Dawkins missed two free throws before Quinton Rose's 3 reduce the Owls' deficit to76-73 with six seconds left. Taylor made a pair from the foul line for the final margin.

Tacko Fall had his third double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the Knights (11-2). Terrell Allen added 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds for UCF, which won its fifth straight and improved to 8-1 at home.

Pierre-Louis led Temple (10-3) with 21 points, Alston added 18 points and Rose 17.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Alston Jr.
T. Allen
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
8.4 Pts. Per Game 8.4
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
39.1 Field Goal % 50.6
38.0 Three Point % 53.6
91.1 Free Throw % 65.5
+ 1 BJ Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 BJ Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on De'Vondre Perry 4.0
+ 3 Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 9.0
  Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II 15.0
  Aubrey Dawkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
  Aubrey Dawkins missed 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Shizz Alston Jr. 15.0
+ 2 Nate Pierre-Louis made driving dunk 16.0
+ 1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
Team Stats
Points 73 78
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 29-48 (60.4%)
3-Pointers 13-27 (48.1%) 4-11 (36.4%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 16-28 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 23 31
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 15 21
Team 4 3
Assists 19 17
Steals 12 4
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
N. Pierre-Louis G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
1
B. Taylor G
24 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Temple 10-3 284573
home team logo UCF 11-2 374178
UCF -5, O/U 134
CFE Arena Orlando, FL
UCF -5, O/U 134
CFE Arena Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Temple 10-3 73.8 PPG 39.4 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo UCF 11-2 76.3 PPG 45.5 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
15
N. Pierre-Louis G 11.9 PPG 6.8 RPG 2.1 APG 49.1 FG%
1
B. Taylor G 17.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.8 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
15
N. Pierre-Louis G 21 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
1
B. Taylor G 24 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
45.3 FG% 60.4
48.1 3PT FG% 36.4
80.0 FT% 57.1
Temple
Starters
N. Pierre-Louis
S. Alston Jr.
Q. Rose
D. Perry
E. Aflakpui
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Pierre-Louis 28 21 1 4 0 0 0 3 7/11 3/4 4/7 0 1
S. Alston Jr. 37 18 3 3 1 0 2 4 4/15 4/12 6/6 1 2
Q. Rose 38 17 4 4 4 0 4 2 7/13 3/5 0/0 0 4
D. Perry 27 5 0 2 2 1 3 4 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
E. Aflakpui 32 2 4 0 4 1 2 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 3
Starters
N. Pierre-Louis
S. Alston Jr.
Q. Rose
D. Perry
E. Aflakpui
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Pierre-Louis 28 21 1 4 0 0 0 3 7/11 3/4 4/7 0 1
S. Alston Jr. 37 18 3 3 1 0 2 4 4/15 4/12 6/6 1 2
Q. Rose 38 17 4 4 4 0 4 2 7/13 3/5 0/0 0 4
D. Perry 27 5 0 2 2 1 3 4 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
E. Aflakpui 32 2 4 0 4 1 2 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 3
Bench
J. Moorman II
A. Moore II
J. Hamilton
T. Lowe
Q. Jackson Jr.
M. Scott
D. Moore
A. Parks
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Moorman II 13 5 3 2 0 0 0 3 1/3 1/3 2/2 0 3
A. Moore II 16 3 1 4 1 0 1 3 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 0
J. Hamilton 9 2 3 0 0 1 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 19 19 12 3 12 21 24/53 13/27 12/15 4 15
UCF
Starters
B. Taylor
T. Fall
C. Smith
T. Allen
A. Dawkins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Taylor 36 24 1 2 0 0 3 2 7/12 3/7 7/12 0 1
T. Fall 31 16 11 2 0 3 1 3 7/9 0/0 2/6 6 5
C. Smith 24 12 4 1 2 0 1 3 5/8 0/1 2/2 0 4
T. Allen 34 11 5 7 1 0 4 0 3/4 1/1 4/5 1 4
A. Dawkins 35 10 3 3 0 0 0 3 5/9 0/2 0/2 0 3
Starters
B. Taylor
T. Fall
C. Smith
T. Allen
A. Dawkins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Taylor 36 24 1 2 0 0 3 2 7/12 3/7 7/12 0 1
T. Fall 31 16 11 2 0 3 1 3 7/9 0/0 2/6 6 5
C. Smith 24 12 4 1 2 0 1 3 5/8 0/1 2/2 0 4
T. Allen 34 11 5 7 1 0 4 0 3/4 1/1 4/5 1 4
A. Dawkins 35 10 3 3 0 0 0 3 5/9 0/2 0/2 0 3
Bench
C. Brown
D. Griffin
C. DeJesus
F. Bertz
C. McSpadden
R. Ulvydas
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Brown 13 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/5 0/0 1/1 0 2
D. Griffin 10 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. DeJesus 14 0 0 1 1 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
F. Bertz 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ulvydas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 28 17 4 3 14 15 29/48 4/11 16/28 7 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores