Taylor scores 24 points, hits key free throws in UCF victory
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) B.J. Taylor scored 24 points, including two clutch free throws to seal the win, and Central Florida defeated Temple 78-73 in an American Athletic Conference opener on Wednesday night.
Shizz Alston made two free throws and Nate Pierre-Louis' 3-pointer brought Temple to within 66-63 near the four-minute mark, but the Owls went the next 3:44 without a field goal. Pierre-Louis stopped the drought with a dunk to get Temple back within six points with 16 seconds remaining. Aubrey Dawkins missed two free throws before Quinton Rose's 3 reduce the Owls' deficit to76-73 with six seconds left. Taylor made a pair from the foul line for the final margin.
Tacko Fall had his third double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the Knights (11-2). Terrell Allen added 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds for UCF, which won its fifth straight and improved to 8-1 at home.
Pierre-Louis led Temple (10-3) with 21 points, Alston added 18 points and Rose 17.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|8.4
|Pts. Per Game
|8.4
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|39.1
|Field Goal %
|50.6
|38.0
|Three Point %
|53.6
|91.1
|Free Throw %
|65.5
|+ 1
|BJ Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|BJ Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on De'Vondre Perry
|4.0
|+ 3
|Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|15.0
|Aubrey Dawkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Aubrey Dawkins missed 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Shizz Alston Jr.
|15.0
|+ 2
|Nate Pierre-Louis made driving dunk
|16.0
|+ 1
|Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|78
|Field Goals
|24-53 (45.3%)
|29-48 (60.4%)
|3-Pointers
|13-27 (48.1%)
|4-11 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|16-28 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|31
|Offensive
|4
|7
|Defensive
|15
|21
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|19
|17
|Steals
|12
|4
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|21
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
15
|N. Pierre-Louis G
|11.9 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|2.1 APG
|49.1 FG%
|
1
|B. Taylor G
|17.5 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|2.8 APG
|40.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Pierre-Louis G
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|B. Taylor G
|24 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.3
|FG%
|60.4
|
|
|48.1
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Pierre-Louis
|28
|21
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7/11
|3/4
|4/7
|0
|1
|S. Alston Jr.
|37
|18
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/15
|4/12
|6/6
|1
|2
|Q. Rose
|38
|17
|4
|4
|4
|0
|4
|2
|7/13
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Perry
|27
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Aflakpui
|32
|2
|4
|0
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Pierre-Louis
|28
|21
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7/11
|3/4
|4/7
|0
|1
|S. Alston Jr.
|37
|18
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/15
|4/12
|6/6
|1
|2
|Q. Rose
|38
|17
|4
|4
|4
|0
|4
|2
|7/13
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Perry
|27
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Aflakpui
|32
|2
|4
|0
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moorman II
|13
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|A. Moore II
|16
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Hamilton
|9
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Lowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Jackson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Parks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Keshgegian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Waddington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|19
|19
|12
|3
|12
|21
|24/53
|13/27
|12/15
|4
|15
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Taylor
|36
|24
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7/12
|3/7
|7/12
|0
|1
|T. Fall
|31
|16
|11
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|7/9
|0/0
|2/6
|6
|5
|C. Smith
|24
|12
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5/8
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|4
|T. Allen
|34
|11
|5
|7
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|4/5
|1
|4
|A. Dawkins
|35
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5/9
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Taylor
|36
|24
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7/12
|3/7
|7/12
|0
|1
|T. Fall
|31
|16
|11
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|7/9
|0/0
|2/6
|6
|5
|C. Smith
|24
|12
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5/8
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|4
|T. Allen
|34
|11
|5
|7
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|4/5
|1
|4
|A. Dawkins
|35
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5/9
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|13
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|2
|D. Griffin
|10
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. DeJesus
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|F. Bertz
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. McSpadden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ulvydas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Famouke Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fuller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|28
|17
|4
|3
|14
|15
|29/48
|4/11
|16/28
|7
|21
