No. 11 Texas Tech holds off West Virginia 62-59
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) No. 11 Texas Tech started the Big 12 season on a positive note.
Jarrett Culver led the way.
Culver scored each of his 18 points in the second half, and Texas Tech overcame some early shooting troubles to beat West Virginia 62-59 in their conference opener Wednesday night.
''We just stuck in there and gritted it out,'' Culver said.
Each of Texas Tech's previous wins came by double digits. The Red Raiders had to scrape and claw to take their first game of the season on an opponent's court.
''I'm just really happy for our players,'' coach Chris Beard said. ''The Big 12 is like an 18-round fight, so our objective is just to give ourselves a chance every night, and I thought our guys did.
''I think we won the game with our ball-handling. We only had three turnovers in the second half. We made them turn it over a little bit more than normal, and then we took care of the ball in the second half. I thought that's where the basketball game was won or lost.''
Matt Mooney added 14 points and Davide Moretti scored 12 for Texas Tech (12-1, 1-0).
Lamont West led West Virginia (8-5, 0-1) with 22 points, and fellow reserve Derek Culver finished with 12.
Texas Tech struggled both in scoring and rebounding, and Culver and Tariq Owens each picked up three fouls in the first half. But West Virginia couldn't take advantage.
With leading scorer Esa Ahmad having an off night and second-leading scorer Sabaga Konate sitting out his fourth straight game with a knee injury, the Mountaineers also couldn't get much offense going. Ahmad made his only field goal with nine minutes left in the game and finished with six points.
The Mountaineers outrebounded Texas Tech 41-31 but finished with 22 turnovers. It was the fourth time this season that West Virginia surpassed 20 turnovers.
''We are very charitable,'' coach Bob Huggins said. ''People struggle, we throw them the ball, make it easier for them.''
Culver came out determined after halftime, converting a pair of layups in the first four minutes as Texas Tech built its largest lead, 33-24.
''He played like a veteran tonight,'' Beard said. ''That's what we expect.''
Moretti's 3-pointer with 2:08 remaining put Texas Tech ahead for good, 55-54. Culver scored six points in the final 41 seconds, and Moretti made one of two free throws with 3.3 seconds left for the final margin.
After Moretti missed the second free throw, West Virginia's Brandon Knapper tossed up a 3-pointer near midcourt that hit the top of the backboard and bounced away.
BIG PICTURE
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders won despite shooting a season-low 38.2 percent, including 29 percent in the first half.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers have had trouble making baskets all season and not much worked against the nation's second-stingiest defense. West Virginia was held to its third-lowest scoring output of the season.
FREE THROW WOES
West Virginia entered the game as the Big 12's second-best free-throw shooting team at 70 percent. The Mountaineers made 18 of 32 (56.3 percent) against the Red Raiders.
TIME TO COMMIT
Huggins challenged his players after the game to work harder in practice and eliminate mistakes.
''Everyone wants to win, (but) do they hate to lose?'' he said. ''Do they despise losing? It doesn't look like it. It's a fun game, but to be great at it, you have to be committed.''
UP NEXT
Texas Tech hosts Kansas State on Saturday.
West Virginia travels to Texas on Saturday. The Mountaineers play three of their next four games on the road.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.3
|Min. Per Game
|27.3
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|5.8
|Reb. Per Game
|5.8
|57.2
|Field Goal %
|46.5
|45.2
|Three Point %
|22.6
|72.2
|Free Throw %
|68.5
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Knapper
|3.0
|Davide Moretti missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Esa Ahmad
|3.0
|+ 1
|Lamont West made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Lamont West made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Lamont West
|5.0
|James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|Jarrett Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jarrett Culver made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|59
|Field Goals
|21-55 (38.2%)
|18-43 (41.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-18 (16.7%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|17-24 (70.8%)
|18-32 (56.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|41
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|22
|28
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|5
|6
|Steals
|12
|5
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|21
|Fouls
|25
|25
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|11 Texas Tech 12-1
|75.3 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|15.8 APG
|West Virginia 8-5
|79.3 PPG
|47 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|38.2
|FG%
|41.9
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|70.8
|FT%
|56.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Culver
|22
|18
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6/8
|0/0
|6/6
|0
|6
|M. Mooney
|34
|14
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5/13
|0/5
|4/7
|0
|3
|D. Moretti
|34
|12
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4/9
|2/5
|2/3
|0
|2
|T. Owens
|12
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|1
|N. Odiase
|19
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Culver
|22
|18
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6/8
|0/0
|6/6
|0
|6
|M. Mooney
|34
|14
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5/13
|0/5
|4/7
|0
|3
|D. Moretti
|34
|12
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4/9
|2/5
|2/3
|0
|2
|T. Owens
|12
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|1
|N. Odiase
|19
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Francis
|30
|8
|4
|1
|4
|0
|2
|1
|3/10
|1/4
|1/3
|0
|4
|D. Corprew
|17
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|K. Edwards
|32
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0/5
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|1
|A. Sorrells
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Benson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ondigo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mballa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|29
|5
|12
|4
|13
|25
|21/55
|3/18
|17/24
|7
|22
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. West
|30
|22
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6/9
|4/7
|6/8
|4
|3
|D. Culver
|28
|12
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|6/9
|1
|7
|J. Bolden
|20
|9
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|1
|4/8
|0/4
|1/1
|1
|1
|J. Haley
|29
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|B. Knapper
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. Matthews Jr.
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|A. Gordon
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Konate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Horton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Doomes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|38
|6
|5
|2
|21
|25
|18/43
|5/19
|18/32
|10
|28
-
COLOST
UNLV54
50
2nd 14:05 CBSSN
-
UTAHST
6NEVADA25
35
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
HUSTON
PVAM65
81
Final
-
PRESBY
SCST72
70
Final
-
TULANE
CINCY61
93
Final
-
24NEB
MD72
74
Final
-
NORL
ABIL58
68
Final
-
SETON
XAVIER80
70
Final
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH83
86
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCF73
78
Final
-
CLMB
BING65
63
Final
-
ALLEN
CAMP48
95
Final
-
11TXTECH
WVU62
59
Final
-
DART
UVM59
73
Final
-
BU
AMER74
86
Final
-
CORN
WAKE61
83
Final
-
FNU
UNF76
104
Final
-
HARV
15UNC57
77
Final
-
KENSAW
YALE65
92
Final
-
WASHCOL
HIGHPT60
101
Final
-
MAINE
BROWN67
75
Final
-
BUCK
ARMY64
63
Final
-
DRAKE
EVAN77
82
Final/2OT
-
GTOWN
BUTLER84
76
Final
-
SELOU
SFA60
65
Final
-
NICHST
NWST78
72
Final
-
USCUP
GATECH63
79
Final
-
NDAKST
NEBOM77
90
Final
-
MCNSE
UIW88
77
Final
-
CARK
TXAMCC75
87
Final
-
ECU
SMU54
82
Final
-
ILLST
VALPO56
58
Final
-
NIOWA
BRAD65
47
Final
-
TULSA
19HOU56
74
Final
-
LAMAR
HOUBP82
88
Final/OT
-
MOST
SILL70
75
Final
-
DEPAUL
NOVA68
73
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA68
76
Final
-
NWEST
8MICHST55
81
Final
-
BOISE
WYO69
55
Final
-
INDST
LOYCHI44
79
Final
-
IOWAST
OKLAST69
63
Final
-
NMEX
AF65
58
Final
-
TEXAS
KSTATE67
47
Final
-
23OKLA
5KANSAS63
70
Final
-
SDAK
DENVER71
70
Final
-
FRESNO
SJST73
53
Final
-
BTHSDA
UCSB47
109
Final