IOWA
PURDUE

No Text

Edwards scores 21 to lead Purdue over No. 25 Iowa, 86-70

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 03, 2019

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Carsen Edwards scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half and Purdue beat 25th-ranked Iowa 86-70 on Thursday night.

Matt Haarms had 14 points and Aaron Wheeler added 10 for the Boilermakers (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten), who have won three straight for the first time since starting the season 4-0.

Tyler Cook had 24 points, Isaiah Moss scored 13 and Ryan Kriener finished with 10 for the Hawkeyes (11-3, 0-3), still searching for their first conference victory this season.

Purdue improved to 9-1 in its last 10 home games against Iowa. The Boilermakers hold a 90-76 series advantage, winning 15 of 23 meetings during coach Matt Painter's tenure.

In last season's lone matchup, the Boilermakers made a Big Ten-record 20 3-pointers to win 87-64. This time, it was all-around efficiency and scoring depth that made the difference.

Purdue shot 53.2 percent and was well above 60 percent until the final minutes. The Boilermakers' bench boosted one of the nation's most potent offenses as the reserves outscored their Hawkeyes counterparts 39-10.

The teams traded the lead early in the first half until Purdue got rolling.

A 9-2 spurt sparked by Haarms snowballed into a 14-3 run and a 28-18 cushion with 7:47 left in the first half. Purdue's lead reached 26 in the second half.

The Boilermakers shot 63.3 percent from the field to take a 52-35 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: A downward spiral continues for the Hawkeyes, who have dropped from No. 15 to No. 25 in the AP poll since losing to Wisconsin on Nov. 30. Iowa remains without its second-leading scorer, forward Luka Garza, who averages 12.7 points per game. He missed a third straight game with an ankle injury.

Purdue: The Boilermakers are surging at the right time. Purdue defeated its second straight ranked opponent, including a 62-60 victory over Maryland on Dec. 6, and pushed its home winning streak to nine. Now, the Boilermakers need to play the same way on the road, where they are 0-3 this season to go with 2-2 at neutral sites. Purdue is on the road for three of its next five games.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts No. 24 Nebraska on Sunday.

Purdue: At No. 8 Michigan State on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Cook
25 F
C. Edwards
3 G
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
25.8 Pts. Per Game 25.8
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
58.9 Field Goal % 44.3
0.0 Three Point % 39.3
70.3 Free Throw % 88.9
  Lost ball turnover on Connor McCaffery, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic 13.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Purdue 22.0
  Offensive rebound by Grady Eifert 52.0
  Matt Haarms missed 3-pt. jump shot 54.0
  Personal foul on Riley Till 1:07
  Personal foul on Maishe Dailey 1:14
  Lost ball turnover on Jordan Bohannon, stolen by Eric Hunter Jr. 1:26
  Lost ball turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Jordan Bohannon 1:29
+ 2 Ryan Kriener made hook shot 1:40
  Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery 1:53
  Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:55
Team Stats
Points 70 86
Field Goals 24-50 (48.0%) 33-62 (53.2%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 11-12 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 25 28
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 16 17
Team 2 2
Assists 15 22
Steals 3 4
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 14 7
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
T. Cook F
24 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
3
C. Edwards G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
Bench
R. Kriener
M. Dailey
R. Till
C. McCaffery
C. Pemsl
A. Ash
L. Garza
J. Nunge
C. Fredrick
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Kriener 17 10 3 2 1 0 4 2 3/3 0/0 4/4 0 3
M. Dailey 12 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
R. Till 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. McCaffery 18 0 3 3 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 2
C. Pemsl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Garza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fredrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 23 15 3 4 14 15 24/50 6/17 16/19 7 16
Bench
M. Haarms
A. Wheeler
E. Hunter Jr.
S. Stefanovic
T. Williams
T. Luce
E. Dowuona
K. King
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Haarms 15 14 5 1 0 2 0 2 4/6 0/1 6/6 2 3
A. Wheeler 15 10 1 1 0 1 0 1 4/5 2/2 0/0 0 1
E. Hunter Jr. 19 6 1 1 1 0 2 2 2/6 0/4 2/2 0 1
S. Stefanovic 18 5 1 2 2 0 1 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 1
T. Williams 5 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 26 22 4 3 7 18 33/62 9/24 11/12 9 17
NCAA BB Scores