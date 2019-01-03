Edwards scores 21 to lead Purdue over No. 25 Iowa, 86-70
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Carsen Edwards scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half and Purdue beat 25th-ranked Iowa 86-70 on Thursday night.
Matt Haarms had 14 points and Aaron Wheeler added 10 for the Boilermakers (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten), who have won three straight for the first time since starting the season 4-0.
Tyler Cook had 24 points, Isaiah Moss scored 13 and Ryan Kriener finished with 10 for the Hawkeyes (11-3, 0-3), still searching for their first conference victory this season.
Purdue improved to 9-1 in its last 10 home games against Iowa. The Boilermakers hold a 90-76 series advantage, winning 15 of 23 meetings during coach Matt Painter's tenure.
In last season's lone matchup, the Boilermakers made a Big Ten-record 20 3-pointers to win 87-64. This time, it was all-around efficiency and scoring depth that made the difference.
Purdue shot 53.2 percent and was well above 60 percent until the final minutes. The Boilermakers' bench boosted one of the nation's most potent offenses as the reserves outscored their Hawkeyes counterparts 39-10.
The teams traded the lead early in the first half until Purdue got rolling.
A 9-2 spurt sparked by Haarms snowballed into a 14-3 run and a 28-18 cushion with 7:47 left in the first half. Purdue's lead reached 26 in the second half.
The Boilermakers shot 63.3 percent from the field to take a 52-35 halftime lead.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa: A downward spiral continues for the Hawkeyes, who have dropped from No. 15 to No. 25 in the AP poll since losing to Wisconsin on Nov. 30. Iowa remains without its second-leading scorer, forward Luka Garza, who averages 12.7 points per game. He missed a third straight game with an ankle injury.
Purdue: The Boilermakers are surging at the right time. Purdue defeated its second straight ranked opponent, including a 62-60 victory over Maryland on Dec. 6, and pushed its home winning streak to nine. Now, the Boilermakers need to play the same way on the road, where they are 0-3 this season to go with 2-2 at neutral sites. Purdue is on the road for three of its next five games.
UP NEXT
Iowa: Hosts No. 24 Nebraska on Sunday.
Purdue: At No. 8 Michigan State on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|25.8
|Pts. Per Game
|25.8
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|58.9
|Field Goal %
|44.3
|0.0
|Three Point %
|39.3
|70.3
|Free Throw %
|88.9
|Lost ball turnover on Connor McCaffery, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic
|13.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Purdue
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by Grady Eifert
|52.0
|Matt Haarms missed 3-pt. jump shot
|54.0
|Personal foul on Riley Till
|1:07
|Personal foul on Maishe Dailey
|1:14
|Lost ball turnover on Jordan Bohannon, stolen by Eric Hunter Jr.
|1:26
|Lost ball turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Jordan Bohannon
|1:29
|+ 2
|Ryan Kriener made hook shot
|1:40
|Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery
|1:53
|Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:55
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|86
|Field Goals
|24-50 (48.0%)
|33-62 (53.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|9-24 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|16-19 (84.2%)
|11-12 (91.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|28
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|16
|17
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|15
|22
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|7
|Fouls
|15
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
25
|T. Cook F
|16.8 PPG
|8.5 RPG
|3.1 APG
|59.2 FG%
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|25.8 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|3.5 APG
|44.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Cook F
|24 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|C. Edwards G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|48.0
|FG%
|53.2
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|84.2
|FT%
|91.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Cook
|33
|24
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|9/16
|0/0
|6/7
|3
|3
|I. Moss
|31
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/9
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|J. Wieskamp
|28
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/8
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|2
|J. Bohannon
|33
|8
|3
|5
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|2
|N. Baer
|26
|6
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Cook
|33
|24
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|9/16
|0/0
|6/7
|3
|3
|I. Moss
|31
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/9
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|J. Wieskamp
|28
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/8
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|2
|J. Bohannon
|33
|8
|3
|5
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|2
|N. Baer
|26
|6
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Kriener
|17
|10
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|3
|M. Dailey
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Till
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. McCaffery
|18
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|C. Pemsl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Garza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nunge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fredrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Baer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|23
|15
|3
|4
|14
|15
|24/50
|6/17
|16/19
|7
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|29
|21
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|8/17
|3/9
|2/2
|0
|5
|N. Eastern
|21
|9
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|E. Boudreaux
|19
|8
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|R. Cline
|34
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Eifert
|25
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|29
|21
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|8/17
|3/9
|2/2
|0
|5
|N. Eastern
|21
|9
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|E. Boudreaux
|19
|8
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|R. Cline
|34
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Eifert
|25
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Haarms
|15
|14
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|6/6
|2
|3
|A. Wheeler
|15
|10
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4/5
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Hunter Jr.
|19
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|1
|S. Stefanovic
|18
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Williams
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Luce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dowuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|86
|26
|22
|4
|3
|7
|18
|33/62
|9/24
|11/12
|9
|17
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN72
76
2nd 0.0 ESP2
-
PORTST
MONST68
80
2nd 7:05
-
MINN
22WISC59
52
2nd 0.0 BTN
-
COLO
ARIZ51
61
2nd 55.0 FS1
-
SEMO
SIUE71
79
2nd 4:22 ESP+
-
WICHST
MEMP46
54
2nd 13:14 CBSSN
-
TNTECH
TNST45
42
2nd 11:05 ESP+
-
TEXPA
UCIRV21
36
2nd 19:33
-
USD
SNCLRA25
35
2nd 18:26
-
EWASH
IDAHO19
23
1st 9:05
-
STNFRD
UCLA4
6
1st 18:13 ESPN
-
CAL
USC33
37
1st 0.0 PACN
-
SEATTLE
CSBAK27
37
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
NMEXST
CALBPTST29
32
1st 0.0
-
LOYMRY
PEPPER27
31
1st 0.0
-
LINPA
MORGAN77
75
Final
-
SIENA
STPETE60
65
Final
-
USM
RICE65
73
Final
-
LIU
SACHRT75
79
Final
-
CHARLS
TOWSON67
55
Final
-
EDWWAT
STETSON65
72
Final
-
CIT
WOFF81
112
Final
-
CSTCAR
TROY88
75
Final
-
WMMARY
DEL56
58
Final
-
WAGNER
CCTST80
58
Final
-
25IOWA
PURDUE70
86
Final
-
CHATT
WCAR73
62
Final
-
MOUNT
SFTRPA69
80
Final
-
STFRAN
BRYANT66
76
Final
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT58
79
Final
-
ELON
DREXEL65
79
Final
-
FDU
ROBERT62
69
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU70
67
Final
-
SAMFORD
ETNST72
81
Final/OT
-
RIDER
FAIR83
82
Final
-
ILL
21IND65
73
Final
-
CAN
MARIST75
72
Final
-
MERCER
FURMAN58
71
Final
-
MNMTH
IONA84
103
Final
-
NKY
OAK74
76
Final
-
18NCST
MIAMI87
82
Final
-
PSU
2MICH55
68
Final
-
COLG
NAVY66
72
Final
-
NCWILM
JMAD86
83
Final/2OT
-
HOLY
LOYMD80
73
Final
-
QUINN
MANH63
59
Final
-
GMASON
STJOES85
60
Final
-
SDAKST
IPFW88
104
Final
-
FIU
MTSU83
76
Final
-
WKY
CHARLO68
50
Final
-
FAU
UAB50
67
Final
-
UTEP
TXSA60
75
Final
-
GAST
TXARL63
58
Final
-
GASOU
TEXST70
73
Final
-
ARKST
LALAF94
83
Final
-
UTVALL
GC60
71
Final
-
NDAK
ORAL72
83
Final
-
CLEVST
MILW76
83
Final
-
YOUNG
WISGB93
99
Final/OT
-
APPST
SALAB73
79
Final
-
UTAH
ARIZST96
86
Final
-
ARKLR
LAMON84
97
Final
-
LATECH
NTEXAS59
63
Final
-
MOREHD
MURYST69
90
Final
-
TNMART
EILL87
92
Final/OT
-
SACST
MNTNA56
87
Final
-
NAU
WEBER52
77
Final
-
JAXST
BELMONT83
73
Final
-
SUTAH
IDST68
88
Final
-
EKY
PEAY75
93
Final
-
BYU
UOP0
0156 O/U
+4
11:00pm ESPU