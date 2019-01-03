Ferrari hits 19, San Francisco wins with last-minute defense
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Frankie Ferrari had 19 points, Jamaree Bouyea had a key free throw and blocked shot in the final eight seconds and San Francisco held off Saint Mary's 76-72 in a West Coast Conference opener on Thursday night.
San Francisco blocked two shots in the final half-minute to preserve its four-point lead. With the Dons leading 73-69, Matt McCarthy blocked a jumper by SMC's Jordan Ford and Charles Minlend dunked at the other end for USF. With 12 seconds left, Tanner Krebs hit a 3 to cut the margin to three points at 75-72. Krebs then fouled to send Bouyea to the line for two shots. Bouyea made the first and missed the second for a four-point lead with 8 seconds left. Saint Mary's hurried up the floor and Bouyea blocked a 3-point try by Krebs as time ran out.
The made free throw was Bouyea's only point of the game.
Ferrari added seven assists and six rebounds for the Dons (13-2) and Nate Renfro had 18 points with 10 rebounds.
Ford led Saint Mary's (9-7) with 24 points and Malik Fitts added 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Saint Mary's last led 8-7 early in the first half and tied it once in the second half, 60-60 with 7:57 remaining.
|31.5
|Min. Per Game
|31.5
|13.2
|Pts. Per Game
|13.2
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|51.8
|Field Goal %
|41.9
|44.9
|Three Point %
|35.6
|80.5
|Free Throw %
|85.4
|Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|4.0
|Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jamaree Bouyea
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
|8.0
|Jamaree Bouyea missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jamaree Bouyea made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Tanner Krebs
|8.0
|+ 3
|Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 2
|Charles Minlend made dunk, assist by Frankie Ferrari
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Frankie Ferrari
|21.0
|Jordan Ford missed layup, blocked by Matt McCarthy
|23.0
|+ 1
|Frankie Ferrari made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|76
|Field Goals
|28-65 (43.1%)
|26-58 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|17-25 (68.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|40
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|26
|27
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|7
|11
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|10
|Fouls
|21
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Mary's 9-7
|77.3 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|12.1 APG
|San Francisco 13-2
|78.3 PPG
|43.6 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Ford G
|22.7 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|3.1 APG
|51.9 FG%
|
2
|F. Ferrari G
|13.3 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|5.7 APG
|41.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Ford G
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|F. Ferrari G
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|7 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|68.0
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Krebs
|35
|11
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|7
|E. Thomas
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Tass
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Menzies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Perry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zoriks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mudronja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Clinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|34
|7
|8
|2
|8
|21
|28/65
|5/15
|11/16
|8
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Ferrari
|36
|19
|6
|7
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7/16
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|6
|N. Renfro
|33
|18
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/9
|1/2
|9/11
|3
|7
|C. Minlend
|34
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/12
|2/5
|1/5
|1
|2
|J. Lull
|22
|10
|8
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|J. Ratinho
|31
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McCarthy
|18
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|3
|R. Raitanen
|8
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|1/1
|3
|0
|J. Bouyea
|18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|T. Jurkatamm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Orlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Krill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Belquist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Shabazz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ryuny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|38
|11
|3
|4
|10
|13
|26/58
|7/17
|17/25
|11
|27
-
NMEXST
CALBPTST69
76
2nd 42.0
-
LOYMRY
PEPPER62
75
2nd 0.0
-
EWASH
IDAHO49
63
2nd 7:09
-
STNFRD
UCLA34
40
2nd 18:44 ESPN
-
BYU
UOP49
37
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
LINPA
MORGAN77
75
Final
-
USM
RICE65
73
Final
-
SIENA
STPETE60
65
Final
-
LIU
SACHRT75
79
Final
-
EDWWAT
STETSON65
72
Final
-
25IOWA
PURDUE70
86
Final
-
COLG
NAVY66
72
Final
-
CHARLS
TOWSON67
55
Final
-
NKY
OAK74
76
Final
-
CSTCAR
TROY88
75
Final
-
18NCST
MIAMI87
82
Final
-
WMMARY
DEL56
58
Final
-
WAGNER
CCTST80
58
Final
-
CIT
WOFF81
112
Final
-
PSU
2MICH55
68
Final
-
QUINN
MANH63
59
Final
-
MOUNT
SFTRPA69
80
Final
-
CHATT
WCAR73
62
Final
-
RIDER
FAIR83
82
Final
-
ILL
21IND65
73
Final
-
FDU
ROBERT62
69
Final
-
CAN
MARIST75
72
Final
-
STFRAN
BRYANT66
76
Final
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT58
79
Final
-
HOLY
LOYMD80
73
Final
-
SAMFORD
ETNST72
81
Final/OT
-
NCWILM
JMAD86
83
Final/2OT
-
MNMTH
IONA84
103
Final
-
ELON
DREXEL65
79
Final
-
MERCER
FURMAN58
71
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU70
67
Final
-
WKY
CHARLO68
50
Final
-
SDAKST
IPFW88
104
Final
-
GMASON
STJOES85
60
Final
-
FIU
MTSU83
76
Final
-
UTAH
ARIZST96
86
Final
-
LATECH
NTEXAS59
63
Final
-
YOUNG
WISGB93
99
Final/OT
-
ARKLR
LAMON84
97
Final
-
FAU
UAB50
67
Final
-
GAST
TXARL63
58
Final
-
CLEVST
MILW76
83
Final
-
UTVALL
GC60
71
Final
-
NDAK
ORAL72
83
Final
-
APPST
SALAB73
79
Final
-
UTEP
TXSA60
75
Final
-
GASOU
TEXST70
73
Final
-
ARKST
LALAF94
83
Final
-
MOREHD
MURYST69
90
Final
-
TNMART
EILL87
92
Final/OT
-
COLO
ARIZ56
64
Final
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN72
76
Final
-
MINN
22WISC59
52
Final
-
JAXST
BELMONT83
73
Final
-
NAU
WEBER52
77
Final
-
PORTST
MONST88
98
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA56
87
Final
-
SUTAH
IDST68
88
Final
-
EKY
PEAY75
93
Final
-
SEMO
SIUE88
94
Final
-
WICHST
MEMP74
85
Final
-
TNTECH
TNST66
64
Final
-
USD
SNCLRA56
68
Final
-
TEXPA
UCIRV74
85
Final
-
SEATTLE
CSBAK71
83
Final
-
CAL
USC73
82
Final