2nd
Thu Jan. 3
9:00pm
76
TF 7
home team logo
SANFRAN
San Francisco
Dons
13-2
Ferrari hits 19, San Francisco wins with last-minute defense

  STATS AP
  Jan 03, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Frankie Ferrari had 19 points, Jamaree Bouyea had a key free throw and blocked shot in the final eight seconds and San Francisco held off Saint Mary's 76-72 in a West Coast Conference opener on Thursday night.

San Francisco blocked two shots in the final half-minute to preserve its four-point lead. With the Dons leading 73-69, Matt McCarthy blocked a jumper by SMC's Jordan Ford and Charles Minlend dunked at the other end for USF. With 12 seconds left, Tanner Krebs hit a 3 to cut the margin to three points at 75-72. Krebs then fouled to send Bouyea to the line for two shots. Bouyea made the first and missed the second for a four-point lead with 8 seconds left. Saint Mary's hurried up the floor and Bouyea blocked a 3-point try by Krebs as time ran out.

The made free throw was Bouyea's only point of the game.

Ferrari added seven assists and six rebounds for the Dons (13-2) and Nate Renfro had 18 points with 10 rebounds.

Ford led Saint Mary's (9-7) with 24 points and Malik Fitts added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Saint Mary's last led 8-7 early in the first half and tied it once in the second half, 60-60 with 7:57 remaining.

Key Players
J. Ford
F. Ferrari
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
51.8 Field Goal % 41.9
44.9 Three Point % 35.6
80.5 Free Throw % 85.4
  Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea 4.0
  Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jamaree Bouyea 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs 8.0
  Jamaree Bouyea missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Jamaree Bouyea made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Tanner Krebs 8.0
+ 3 Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 2 Charles Minlend made dunk, assist by Frankie Ferrari 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Frankie Ferrari 21.0
  Jordan Ford missed layup, blocked by Matt McCarthy 23.0
+ 1 Frankie Ferrari made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
Team Stats
Points 72 76
Field Goals 28-65 (43.1%) 26-58 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 17-25 (68.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 40
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 26 27
Team 2 2
Assists 7 11
Steals 8 3
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 21 13
Technicals 0 0
J. Ford G
24 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
F. Ferrari G
19 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
Bench
T. Krebs
E. Thomas
M. Tass
A. Menzies
K. Clark
D. Sheets
J. Perry
K. Zoriks
A. Mudronja
Q. Clinton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Krebs 35 11 7 0 0 0 0 3 5/8 1/3 0/0 0 7
E. Thomas 11 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Tass 9 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Menzies - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheets - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Perry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Zoriks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mudronja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Clinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 34 7 8 2 8 21 28/65 5/15 11/16 8 26
Bench
M. McCarthy
R. Raitanen
J. Bouyea
T. Jurkatamm
M. Orlich
N. Krill
T. Anderson
D. Belquist
K. Shabazz
D. Ryuny
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McCarthy 18 8 5 0 0 1 1 1 3/7 0/1 2/2 2 3
R. Raitanen 8 6 3 1 0 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 1/1 3 0
J. Bouyea 18 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 1
T. Jurkatamm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Orlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Krill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Belquist - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shabazz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ryuny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 38 11 3 4 10 13 26/58 7/17 17/25 11 27
