Johnson's 20 helps No. 18 NC State rally past Miami 87-82

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 03, 2019

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Thanks to a big finish, the North Carolina State Wolfpack are off to a start that draws comparisons to their first national championship season.

Reserve Markell Johnson scored 20 points and the No. 18 Wolfpack shot 57 percent in the second half to rally past Miami 87-82 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams Thursday.

The Wolfpack (13-1) won their seventh game in a row and are off to their best start since the 1973-74 team that won the NCAA title.

''We've got to follow their footsteps,'' Johnson said with a grin. ''That's what we're trying to do.''

The Hurricanes (8-5) built their biggest lead at 74-64 with 10 minutes left, but the Wolfpack responded by scoring 13 consecutive points, and Devon Daniels' driving layup put them ahead to stay with 6 1/2 minutes to go.

Johnson made four free throws in the final 28 seconds to seal the win.

''Definitely a game to build on,'' Johnson said. ''Being down 10 on the road to come back and win is big. We feel like we can come back from anything.''

Miami went nearly five minutes without a point and missed eight shots in a row. Both coaches said North Carolina State's superior depth took a toll on the Hurricanes, who rotate seven players and had two of them battling cramps in the second half.

''I thought we would eventually wear those guys down,'' Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said.

''That's going to be the issue all season,'' Miami coach Jim Larranaga said.

Johnson shot 6 for 8, made four 3-pointers and added five assists.

''He was tremendous,'' Keatts said. ''He controlled tempo at the end. He pushed the ball in transition and made some big shots for us.''

Johnson played only 23 minutes, in part because of foul trouble in the first half.

''He was the most west-rested player on the court the whole second half,'' Larranaga said. ''He just played great. He had himself a complete game. He's very good, and we knew it.''

Daniels finished with 19 points for the Wolfpack, who outrebounded the smaller Hurricanes 51-29. Miami shot 29 free throws but sank only 16.

''That was a heck of a game,'' Larranaga said. ''My guys played their hearts out. If we had just made a few more free throws, it would have been a different outcome.''

Miami sophomore Chris Lykes scored a career-high 28 points on only 15 shots. Zach Johnson added 21 points.

The Hurricanes outscored North Carolina State 17-2 in the final five minutes of the first half to lead 45-37. The Wolfpack shot 37 percent in the first half and 46 percent for the game.

''In the first half we got stagnant on offense,'' Daniels said. ''Then we started moving the ball around more.''

INJURY REPORT

Wolfpack guard Blake Harris sat out because of a hip-pointer.

WARM RECEPTION

New Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz sat courtside and was introduced during a timeout.

BIG PICTURE

The Wolfpack, who late last month cranked the rankings for the first time in nearly six years, will likely move even higher next week .

Miami lost facing a ranked team for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Hosts No. 15 North Carolina on Tuesday.

Miami: At Louisville on Sunday.

---

Key Players
T. Dorn
2 G
A. Lawrence II
3 G
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
52.6 Field Goal % 47.4
40.6 Three Point % 35.8
62.2 Free Throw % 70.4
+ 2 Chris Lykes made layup 3.0
+ 1 C.J. Bryce made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 C.J. Bryce made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Sam Waardenburg 8.0
+ 2 Chris Lykes made layup, assist by Anthony Lawrence II 16.0
+ 1 Markell Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Markell Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Chris Lykes 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels 23.0
  Zach Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
+ 1 Markell Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
Team Stats
Points 87 82
Field Goals 31-68 (45.6%) 28-61 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 11-30 (36.7%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 16-29 (55.2%)
Total Rebounds 51 29
Offensive 17 9
Defensive 33 18
Team 1 2
Assists 17 12
Steals 4 7
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 16 7
Fouls 23 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
M. Johnson G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
0
C. Lykes G
28 PTS, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 18 NC State 13-1
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 8-5
MIAMI +2.5, O/U 152
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
MIAMI +2.5, O/U 152
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
Team Stats
away team logo 18 NC State 13-1 89.4 PPG 43.5 RPG 18.2 APG
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 8-5 77.6 PPG 38.3 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
11
M. Johnson G 11.8 PPG 2.0 RPG 4.2 APG 58.8 FG%
0
C. Lykes G 16.6 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.8 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
11
M. Johnson G 20 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
0
C. Lykes G 28 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
45.6 FG% 45.9
36.7 3PT FG% 40.0
77.8 FT% 55.2
NC State
Starters
D. Daniels
B. Beverly
C. Bryce
W. Walker
T. Dorn
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Daniels 32 19 8 0 0 1 3 3 7/10 2/2 3/4 1 7
B. Beverly 30 11 4 6 0 0 4 3 4/12 3/10 0/0 2 2
C. Bryce 25 10 9 2 0 0 1 3 4/10 0/3 2/2 3 6
W. Walker 23 9 11 0 0 0 2 4 3/7 0/0 3/4 8 3
T. Dorn 33 7 6 3 2 1 1 1 3/9 0/3 1/2 0 6
Starters
D. Daniels
B. Beverly
C. Bryce
W. Walker
T. Dorn
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Daniels 32 19 8 0 0 1 3 3 7/10 2/2 3/4 1 7
B. Beverly 30 11 4 6 0 0 4 3 4/12 3/10 0/0 2 2
C. Bryce 25 10 9 2 0 0 1 3 4/10 0/3 2/2 3 6
W. Walker 23 9 11 0 0 0 2 4 3/7 0/0 3/4 8 3
T. Dorn 33 7 6 3 2 1 1 1 3/9 0/3 1/2 0 6
Bench
M. Johnson
D. Funderburk
J. Hellems
E. Lockett
S. Killeya-Jones
B. Harris
M. Bates
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Johnson 23 20 4 5 0 0 4 2 6/8 4/6 4/4 0 4
D. Funderburk 16 8 4 0 2 1 1 5 3/3 1/1 1/2 1 3
J. Hellems 12 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/7 1/4 0/0 0 2
E. Lockett 6 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 0
S. Killeya-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 50 17 4 3 16 23 31/68 11/30 14/18 17 33
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
C. Lykes
A. Lawrence II
E. Izundu
D. Vasiljevic
S. Waardenburg
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Lykes 35 28 0 2 1 0 2 3 10/15 3/4 5/6 0 0
A. Lawrence II 28 12 6 3 2 1 2 1 4/7 3/4 1/4 1 5
E. Izundu 36 10 11 2 0 0 1 2 4/8 0/1 2/5 7 4
D. Vasiljevic 27 6 3 1 1 0 0 1 1/5 1/4 3/4 0 3
S. Waardenburg 15 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
Starters
C. Lykes
A. Lawrence II
E. Izundu
D. Vasiljevic
S. Waardenburg
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Lykes 35 28 0 2 1 0 2 3 10/15 3/4 5/6 0 0
A. Lawrence II 28 12 6 3 2 1 2 1 4/7 3/4 1/4 1 5
E. Izundu 36 10 11 2 0 0 1 2 4/8 0/1 2/5 7 4
D. Vasiljevic 27 6 3 1 1 0 0 1 1/5 1/4 3/4 0 3
S. Waardenburg 15 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
Z. Johnson
A. Mack
D. Hernandez
R. Miller Jr.
K. McGusty
D. Gak
W. Herenton
D. Proctor
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Johnson 32 21 5 4 2 0 1 1 7/17 2/5 5/10 1 4
A. Mack 27 5 2 0 1 0 0 2 2/7 1/6 0/0 0 2
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGusty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Proctor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 27 12 7 1 7 15 28/61 10/25 16/29 9 18
