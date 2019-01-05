Arkansas wins its SEC opener, holds off Texas A&M, 73-71
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Jalen Harris scored 15 points and Desi Sills added 14 as Arkansas held on for a 73-71 victory at Texas A&M in a Southeastern Conference opener on Saturday night.
The Razorbacks (10-3, 1-0 SEC) won for the first time in four tries in SEC openers at A&M (6-6, 0-1).
The teams traded leads for much of the second half before Arkansas heated up from long range. Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe and then Jones again coolly drained 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions starting with about five minutes left in the game.
The last lifted Arkansas to a 62-59 lead with 4:11 remaining, and the Razorbacks added to it with another 3-pointer from Jones with 3:23 left. That gave Arkansas an insurmountable 65-59 lead.
Even when Jones missed a 3-pointer during that stretch, as he did with 2:04 remaining, Gabe Osabuohien was there to snag the rebound on a possession capped by a Harris driving layup in the paint.
Jones was 3-of-11 from the 3-point line overall, but made the long-range offerings when it counted most.
Arkansas led 32-31 at halftime on the strength of Sills' 13 points in the first 20 minutes. The Aggies also missed eight of their nine 3-point attempts in the first half, in leading only briefly over that span.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: The Razorbacks were upset about opening SEC play at A&M for the fourth time in seven seasons, and they had reason to be with the unbalanced scheduling. It didn't matter on Saturday, however, with Jones' long-range shooting late in the game. Arkansas was picked to finish 10th�in league play, but as Harris pointed out, it was big to win the opener on the road.
A&M: The Aggies needed this one in a big way, and not simply because it was their SEC opener. They were coming off an 88-73 home loss to Texas Southern, a stunning setback that snapped a five-game win streak. They're on the road for their next two, and are looking at starting 0-3 square in the eyes.
UP NEXT
A&M hits the road for the first time this season in SEC action, playing at No. 13 Kentucky on Tuesday night.
Arkansas plays at home for the first time in conference, playing host to Florida on Wednesday�night.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|12.0
|Pts. Per Game
|12.0
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|7.6
|Reb. Per Game
|7.6
|37.5
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|13.3
|Three Point %
|25.0
|74.5
|Free Throw %
|57.1
|Defensive rebound by Christian Mekowulu
|2.0
|Isaiah Joe missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on T.J. Starks
|2.0
|+ 2
|Christian Mekowulu made dunk
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Christian Mekowulu
|3.0
|T.J. Starks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Isaiah Joe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Savion Flagg
|13.0
|+ 1
|Savion Flagg made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|71
|Field Goals
|26-70 (37.1%)
|25-61 (41.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-33 (30.3%)
|5-24 (20.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-22 (50.0%)
|16-25 (64.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|42
|Offensive
|12
|11
|Defensive
|27
|29
|Team
|10
|2
|Assists
|16
|14
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|8
|8
|Fouls
|22
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|37.1
|FG%
|41.0
|
|
|30.3
|3PT FG%
|20.8
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|64.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|36
|15
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/9
|1/3
|6/11
|0
|3
|D. Gafford
|25
|11
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5/11
|0/0
|1/2
|6
|5
|I. Joe
|27
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|3/7
|2/4
|0
|2
|M. Jones
|24
|9
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/11
|3/11
|0/0
|0
|5
|A. Bailey
|25
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|36
|15
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/9
|1/3
|6/11
|0
|3
|D. Gafford
|25
|11
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5/11
|0/0
|1/2
|6
|5
|I. Joe
|27
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|3/7
|2/4
|0
|2
|M. Jones
|24
|9
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/11
|3/11
|0/0
|0
|5
|A. Bailey
|25
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Sills
|18
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5/9
|3/6
|1/2
|1
|0
|G. Osabuohien
|18
|6
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|4
|R. Chaney
|11
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Embery-Simpson
|14
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Phillips
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stevens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obukwelu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|39
|16
|3
|3
|8
|22
|26/70
|10/33
|11/22
|12
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Starks
|33
|23
|2
|5
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8/18
|2/7
|5/8
|0
|2
|S. Flagg
|36
|20
|15
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|8/11
|1/2
|3/7
|4
|11
|W. Mitchell
|33
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/11
|0/7
|3/4
|1
|1
|B. Mahan
|24
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Mekowulu
|20
|2
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Starks
|33
|23
|2
|5
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8/18
|2/7
|5/8
|0
|2
|S. Flagg
|36
|20
|15
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|8/11
|1/2
|3/7
|4
|11
|W. Mitchell
|33
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/11
|0/7
|3/4
|1
|1
|B. Mahan
|24
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Mekowulu
|20
|2
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Chandler
|19
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/7
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|J. Nebo
|18
|4
|6
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|5
|J. Walker III
|13
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|2
|C. Collins
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Gilder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Byers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. French
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Vaughn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McGhee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|40
|14
|2
|6
|8
|22
|25/61
|5/24
|16/25
|11
|29
-
SC
FLA67
68
2nd 1:55 ESP2
-
JACKST
ALAM37
39
2nd 9:16
-
BGREEN
KENTST84
62
2nd 34.0
-
EKY
MURYST33
28
1st 5:21
-
ARKLR
LALAF35
41
2nd 17:38
-
CLEM
1DUKE33
40
2nd 20:00 ESPN
-
SILL
NIOWA26
24
2nd 19:56
-
WILL
ORAL33
56
2nd 14:54
-
6NEVADA
NMEX31
40
2nd 17:04 ESPU
-
SEATTLE
GC30
37
2nd 17:44
-
FIU
UAB40
44
2nd 15:51
-
SANFRAN
PEPPER46
44
2nd 16:08
-
HOLYN
UCDAV35
61
2nd 14:04
-
NICHST
UIW33
27
2nd 15:45
-
MVSU
ARKPB22
16
1st 7:22
-
MISS
VANDY28
28
1st 3:49 SECN
-
WVU
TEXAS0
2
1st 18:08 ESP2
-
SUTAH
WEBER9
7
1st 16:12
-
PORTST
MNTNA2
2
1st 18:26
-
TXSA
UTEP10
11
1st 15:23
-
AF
UTAHST2
5
1st 17:07
-
SNCLRA
7GONZAG2
9
1st 16:19 ROOT
-
NAU
IDST9
5
1st 16:43
-
OREGST
OREG38
25
1st 0.0 PACN
-
15UNC
PITT85
60
Final
-
BC
10VATECH66
77
Final
-
8MICHST
14OHIOST86
77
Final
-
CREIGH
BUTLER69
84
Final
-
UCF
UCONN65
53
Final
-
CUSE
ND72
62
Final
-
13UK
BAMA75
77
Final
-
MAINE
UMBC52
61
Final
-
LSALLE
UMASS69
60
Final
-
CINCY
ECU71
73
Final
-
NCGRN
VMI71
68
Final
-
CLEVST
WISGB89
90
Final
-
STNYBRK
MASLOW75
63
Final
-
FAIR
IONA87
94
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN97
94
Final/OT
-
BUCK
BU80
87
Final
-
NKY
DTROIT95
73
Final
-
LAFAY
ARMY69
77
Final
-
MD
RUT77
63
Final
-
NILL
OHIO72
66
Final/OT
-
SAMFORD
WCAR69
76
Final
-
OKLAST
23OKLA64
74
Final
-
STPETE
MNMTH44
61
Final
-
BRAD
INDST60
65
Final
-
WMICH
AKRON48
56
Final
-
VCU
FORD76
51
Final
-
WAKE
GATECH79
92
Final
-
CMICH
MIAOH84
77
Final
-
NCWILM
TOWSON67
61
Final
-
NH
BING58
69
Final
-
KSTATE
11TXTECH57
63
Final
-
VALPO
MOST82
66
Final
-
WINTHR
NCASHV80
65
Final
-
NOVA
PROV65
59
Final
-
UTAH
ARIZ81
84
Final/OT
-
APPST
TROY85
89
Final
-
GASOU
TXARL77
64
Final
-
9FSU
4UVA52
65
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON75
85
Final
-
WRIGHT
OAK89
73
Final
-
LATECH
RICE66
78
Final
-
HOUBP
NORL76
81
Final/OT
-
NDAK
DENVER80
59
Final
-
LOYCHI
DRAKE85
74
Final
-
CHIST
UMKC72
80
Final
-
CCTST
SACHRT61
73
Final
-
UGA
3TENN50
96
Final
-
MRSHL
CHARLO85
84
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST70
96
Final
-
LIU
BRYANT79
70
Final
-
EVAN
ILLST46
58
Final
-
CAL
UCLA83
98
Final
-
BAYLOR
TCU81
85
Final
-
STFRAN
WAGNER66
59
Final
-
CHARLS
JMAD58
69
Final
-
KENSAW
NJTECH52
72
Final
-
FAMU
HOW82
72
Final
-
CSTCAR
SALAB77
84
Final/2OT
-
WMMARY
DREXEL84
66
Final
-
USCUP
PRESBY61
64
Final
-
CIT
FURMAN85
101
Final
-
NEAST
HOFSTRA72
75
Final
-
SACST
MONST70
84
Final
-
BCU
NCCU59
68
Final
-
GWEBB
CAMP61
72
Final
-
LONGWD
RADFRD64
71
Final
-
SIUE
EILL81
84
Final/OT
-
MCNSE
NWST61
66
Final
-
NCAT
SCST80
77
Final/OT
-
UMES
MORGAN53
66
Final
-
SAV
COPPST67
73
Final
-
YOUNG
MILW76
51
Final
-
GAST
TEXST73
69
Final
-
CARK
SELOU73
71
Final
-
5KANSAS
IOWAST60
77
Final
-
NALAB
UNF67
96
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY67
81
Final
-
PENN
PRINCE65
68
Final/OT
-
MOUNT
ROBERT59
62
Final
-
TNMART
SEMO69
74
Final/OT
-
HIGHPT
CHARSO51
50
Final
-
TXAMCC
LAMAR55
61
Final
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE77
74
Final
-
IDAHO
NCOLO79
83
Final/OT
-
DUQ
DAVID61
65
Final
-
SFLA
TULSA75
78
Final
-
ARK
TEXAM73
71
Final
-
FAU
MTSU63
56
Final
-
JAXST
TNST69
62
Final
-
PORT
LOYMRY64
76
Final
-
COLO
ARIZST61
83
Final
-
TNTECH
BELMONT67
79
Final
-
USM
NTEXAS62
65
Final
-
DELST
NORFLK63
77
Final
-
TEXSO
ALCORN87
70
Final
-
GRAM
ALST53
74
Final
-
ABIL
SAMHOU68
71
Final
-
PVAM
STHRN82
73
Final
-
LIB
FGC81
63
Final
-
MERCER
WOFF74
78
Final
-
WKY
ODU66
69
Final
-
ELON
DEL65
77
Final
-
NIAGARA
MANH80
90
Final
-
CAN
SIENA70
66
Final
-
FDU
SFTRPA79
61
Final
-
QUINN
RIDER67
72
Final
-
UVM
ALBANY80
51
Final
-
TEXPA
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
UTVALL
CSBAK0
0138.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
YALE
CSN0
0160 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
SDGST
BOISE0
0135 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
WYO
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
COLOST
FRESNO0
0146.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm ATSN
-
BTHSDA
LNGBCH0
0
10:00pm
-
WASHST
WASH0
0147.5 O/U
-11.5
10:30pm PACN
-
BYU
MARYCA0
0156 O/U
-6
11:00pm ESP2
-
UOP
USD0
0142 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm