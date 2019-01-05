No. 8 Michigan State holds off No. 14 Ohio State 86-77
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Riding a seven-game winning streak, No. 8 Michigan State came to Columbus to play No. 14 Ohio State with captain and scoring machine Joshua Langford sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury. The team's two other veterans had to pick up the slack.
Cassius Winston scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half, and Nick Ward had 21 as the Spartans rallied and then pulled away late in the second half to beat Ohio State 86-77 on Saturday in a game that was closer than the final score indicated.
The second half was tied six times before the Spartans took the lead on a foul shot by Ward, and a layup by Kenny Goins put them up by three with 3:28 left.
A put-back by Kyle Ahrens at the 2:35 mark, a turnover by Ohio State's Keyshawn Woods and a pair of foul shots by Aaron Henry all but sealed it for Michigan State. Ohio State got to within six points twice in the last minute but couldn't get closer.
''Any time you get a win in this league right now, it's something,'' Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. ''If you get a road win, it's frosting on the cake, just because of how difficult the league is. The place was hopping today, it was great.''
Michigan State (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) hasn't lost since Nov. 27.
Kaleb Wesson scored 25 points despite being in second-half foul trouble, and Luther Muhammed had 12 for the Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1), who saw a six-game winning streak snapped. C.J. Jackson had 10 points in the first half but then was slowed by a bout with cramps.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann wasn't happy with the effort in a second half that saw Michigan State hit 13 of 17 shots from the floor and score 50 points after the Buckeyes had taken a 43-36 lead into halftime.
''We had too many errors there that are costly when you're in league play,'' Holtmann said. ''We're certainly not there yet.''
BIG PICTURE
Michigan State: After a first half that disgusted Izzo, the Spartans bore down late and won their first of the new year after going 6-0 in December.
''I thought our experience helped a little bit in the second half,'' Izzo said. ''I was very disappointed in the first half, defensively. I thought we were a joke. We just did not cover. Loose balls, long rebounds, they got everything.''
Ohio State: Buckeyes matched Michigan State every step of the way until their shooting went cold and they faltered late. Kaleb Wesson continues to be the featured player on a fairly talented team, but the Buckeyes could use a clone of him to help out.
OLD SCHOOL BATTLE
The battle inside between the bigs, Ward (6-foot-9, 245 pounds) and Wesson (6-foot-9, 270), was fun to watch.
''He's a big guy,'' said Ward, who has lost weight since he arrived at Michigan State. ''That was tough. I'm not 250-260 more. He's a hell of a player.''
LANGFORD
The Spartans will play for the foreseeable future without Langford, a junior guard who was averaging 15 points per game. He missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.
Izzo said it will take a couple of weeks to see how he responds to treatment. It's not clear when he could return.
HOMETOWN HEROES
The packed house as Value City Arena included sections of Michigan State fans who came to see the Spartans' Ohio natives play. Ward is from the Columbus suburb of Gahanna, and Kyle Ahrens grew up in Versailles, north of Dayton.
Ahrens' younger brother, Justin, is a freshman for the Buckeyes and got into Saturday's game briefly. Kyle had three points for Michigan State.
UP NEXT
Michigan State: Hosts Purdue on Tuesday.
Ohio State: At Rutgers on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.8
|Min. Per Game
|29.8
|13.6
|Pts. Per Game
|13.6
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|48.9
|Field Goal %
|41.6
|44.8
|Three Point %
|41.2
|79.3
|Free Throw %
|78.9
|Defensive rebound by Matt McQuaid
|14.0
|Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|+ 1
|Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Cassius Winston missed 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Luther Muhammad
|21.0
|+ 2
|Luther Muhammad made driving layup
|22.0
|+ 1
|Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on Justin Ahrens
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt McQuaid
|30.0
|Duane Washington Jr. missed layup
|32.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|77
|Field Goals
|25-46 (54.3%)
|27-62 (43.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|30-37 (81.1%)
|16-21 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|26
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|30
|18
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|14
|15
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|4
|0
|Turnovers
|12
|5
|Fouls
|20
|26
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|8 Michigan State 13-2
|87.1 PPG
|47.4 RPG
|21.8 APG
|14 Ohio State 12-2
|78.0 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|C. Winston G
|17.1 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|7.8 APG
|47.7 FG%
|
34
|K. Wesson F
|16.5 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|1.6 APG
|54.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Winston G
|25 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|K. Wesson F
|25 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|54.3
|FG%
|43.5
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|81.1
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winston
|35
|25
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8/12
|2/6
|7/11
|0
|2
|N. Ward
|29
|21
|8
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|11/14
|2
|6
|M. McQuaid
|30
|12
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/6
|2/4
|4/4
|1
|5
|K. Ahrens
|30
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|1
|K. Goins
|28
|6
|8
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1/7
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|7
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winston
|35
|25
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8/12
|2/6
|7/11
|0
|2
|N. Ward
|29
|21
|8
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|11/14
|2
|6
|M. McQuaid
|30
|12
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/6
|2/4
|4/4
|1
|5
|K. Ahrens
|30
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|1
|K. Goins
|28
|6
|8
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1/7
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Tillman
|23
|8
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|5
|A. Henry
|14
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|G. Brown
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|F. Loyer
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hoiberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Kithier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bingham Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|86
|36
|14
|4
|4
|12
|20
|25/46
|6/18
|30/37
|6
|30
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|29
|25
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9/15
|1/2
|6/9
|3
|5
|L. Muhammad
|27
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3/8
|0/1
|6/8
|2
|0
|C. Jackson
|28
|10
|5
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4/10
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|5
|A. Wesson
|29
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3/7
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|3
|K. Woods
|28
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|29
|25
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9/15
|1/2
|6/9
|3
|5
|L. Muhammad
|27
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3/8
|0/1
|6/8
|2
|0
|C. Jackson
|28
|10
|5
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4/10
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|5
|A. Wesson
|29
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3/7
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|3
|K. Woods
|28
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Washington Jr.
|26
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/11
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|4
|K. Young
|21
|8
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Jallow
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Ahrens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. LeDee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Hummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|26
|15
|7
|0
|5
|26
|27/62
|7/25
|16/21
|8
|18
-
HOUBP
NORL76
81
OT 2.0
-
9FSU
4UVA50
65
2nd 24.0 ESP2
-
CCTST
SACHRT55
61
2nd 4:40
-
UGA
3TENN35
77
2nd 9:07 SECN
-
USCUP
PRESBY36
45
2nd 16:59
-
EVAN
ILLST19
23
2nd 19:41
-
MRSHL
CHARLO52
53
2nd 16:32
-
WMMARY
DREXEL42
34
2nd 17:40
-
LIU
BRYANT40
39
2nd 15:24
-
CIT
FURMAN55
56
2nd 16:12 ESP+
-
FAMU
HOW26
19
1st 7:00
-
NEAST
HOFSTRA37
42
2nd 18:37
-
STFRAN
WAGNER37
32
2nd 15:43
-
SACST
MONST39
35
2nd 19:36
-
LONGWD
RADFRD29
20
1st 3:36
-
MCNSE
NWST15
9
1st 8:14
-
SIUE
EILL30
25
1st 3:39
-
GWEBB
CAMP28
25
1st 1:57
-
NCAT
SCST15
6
1st 8:42
-
SAV
COPPST11
14
1st 12:29
-
CARK
SELOU2
3
1st 18:04
-
PENN
PRINCE5
4
1st 17:51
-
NALAB
UNF6
10
1st 15:28
-
MOUNT
ROBERT4
6
1st 15:51
-
YOUNG
MILW0
0
1st 19:29
-
GAST
TEXST7
12
1st 15:21
-
CHARLS
JMAD26
43
1st 0.0
-
BAYLOR
TCU28
40
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
CAL
UCLA42
50
1st 0.0 PACN
-
KENSAW
NJTECH30
23
1st 0.0
-
CHATT
ETNST34
52
1st 0.0
-
CSTCAR
SALAB32
29
1st 0.0
-
BCU
NCCU22
25
1st 0.0
-
UMES
MORGAN24
28
1st 0.0
-
CREIGH
BUTLER69
84
Final
-
CUSE
ND72
62
Final
-
UCF
UCONN65
53
Final
-
BC
10VATECH66
77
Final
-
15UNC
PITT85
60
Final
-
8MICHST
14OHIOST86
77
Final
-
BUCK
BU80
87
Final
-
NKY
DTROIT95
73
Final
-
CINCY
ECU71
73
Final
-
13UK
BAMA75
77
Final
-
MAINE
UMBC52
61
Final
-
LSALLE
UMASS69
60
Final
-
LAFAY
ARMY69
77
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN97
94
Final/OT
-
CLEVST
WISGB89
90
Final
-
STNYBRK
MASLOW75
63
Final
-
NCGRN
VMI71
68
Final
-
FAIR
IONA87
94
Final
-
WAKE
GATECH79
92
Final
-
CMICH
MIAOH84
77
Final
-
NOVA
PROV65
59
Final
-
MD
RUT77
63
Final
-
OKLAST
23OKLA64
74
Final
-
WINTHR
NCASHV80
65
Final
-
NILL
OHIO72
66
Final/OT
-
VCU
FORD76
51
Final
-
WMICH
AKRON48
56
Final
-
BRAD
INDST60
65
Final
-
STPETE
MNMTH44
61
Final
-
VALPO
MOST82
66
Final
-
SAMFORD
WCAR69
76
Final
-
NCWILM
TOWSON67
61
Final
-
KSTATE
11TXTECH57
63
Final
-
NH
BING58
69
Final
-
UTAH
ARIZ81
84
Final/OT
-
ARKST
LAMON75
85
Final
-
GASOU
TXARL77
64
Final
-
APPST
TROY85
89
Final
-
LATECH
RICE66
78
Final
-
CHIST
UMKC72
80
Final
-
LOYCHI
DRAKE85
74
Final
-
NDAK
DENVER80
59
Final
-
WRIGHT
OAK89
73
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY0
0150.5 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
5KANSAS
IOWAST0
0150.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP2
-
TXAMCC
LAMAR0
0136.5 O/U
-5
5:30pm
-
TNMART
SEMO0
0156.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
HIGHPT
CHARSO0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
SFLA
TULSA0
0132 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
IDAHO
NCOLO0
0146.5 O/U
-15
6:00pm
-
COLO
ARIZST0
0148 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm PACN
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE0
0156 O/U
+13.5
6:00pm
-
JAXST
TNST0
0139.5 O/U
+10.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
USM
NTEXAS0
0127.5 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
FAU
MTSU0
0133 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
DUQ
DAVID0
0141.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm
-
ARK
TEXAM0
0147 O/U
-3
6:00pm SECN
-
PORT
LOYMRY0
0133 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm
-
TNTECH
BELMONT0
0154 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm
-
DELST
NORFLK0
0145 O/U
-15.5
6:30pm
-
PVAM
STHRN0
0151 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm
-
ABIL
SAMHOU0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm
-
TEXSO
ALCORN0
0146 O/U
+10.5
6:30pm
-
GRAM
ALST0
0137.5 O/U
PK
6:30pm
-
CAN
SIENA0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
NIAGARA
MANH0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
MERCER
WOFF0
0140.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
DEL0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
JACKST
ALAM0
0133 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
LIB
FGC0
0140.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
SC
FLA0
0134 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UVM
ALBANY0
0138 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
BGREEN
KENTST0
0148.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
WKY
ODU0
0130 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
QUINN
RIDER0
0151 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
FDU
SFTRPA0
0155.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
ARKLR
LALAF0
0162.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
WILL
ORAL0
0141.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
SILL
NIOWA0
0127.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
6NEVADA
NMEX0
0154.5 O/U
+14
8:00pm ESPU
-
CLEM
1DUKE0
0150.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm ESPN
-
OREGST
OREG0
0128.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm PACN
-
FIU
UAB0
0159 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
MURYST0
0161 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
HOLYN
UCDAV0
0
8:00pm
-
NICHST
UIW0
0143.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
SANFRAN
PEPPER0
0148 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0143.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MVSU
ARKPB0
0140.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
MISS
VANDY0
0152 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm SECN
-
AF
UTAHST0
0136.5 O/U
-19
9:00pm
-
SNCLRA
7GONZAG0
0154.5 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm ROOT
-
SUTAH
WEBER0
0153 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
PORTST
MNTNA0
0149.5 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm
-
WVU
TEXAS0
0140 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
TXSA
UTEP0
0140 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
NAU
IDST0
0152.5 O/U
-8.5
9:05pm
-
YALE
CSN0
0160 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
TEXPA
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
UTVALL
CSBAK0
0138.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
BTHSDA
LNGBCH0
0
10:00pm
-
WYO
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
SDGST
BOISE0
0135 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
COLOST
FRESNO0
0146.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm ATSN
-
WASHST
WASH0
0147.5 O/U
-11.5
10:30pm PACN
-
BYU
MARYCA0
0156 O/U
-6
11:00pm ESP2
-
UOP
USD0
0142 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm