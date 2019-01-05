MICHST
8 Michigan State
Spartans
13-2
away team logo
86
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
FOX
Sat Jan. 5
12:00pm
BONUS
77
TF 17
home team logo
OHIOST
14 Ohio State
Buckeyes
12-2
ML: -134
OHIOST +2.5, O/U 146.5
ML: +115
MICHST
OHIOST

No Text

No. 8 Michigan State holds off No. 14 Ohio State 86-77

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 05, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Riding a seven-game winning streak, No. 8 Michigan State came to Columbus to play No. 14 Ohio State with captain and scoring machine Joshua Langford sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury. The team's two other veterans had to pick up the slack.

Cassius Winston scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half, and Nick Ward had 21 as the Spartans rallied and then pulled away late in the second half to beat Ohio State 86-77 on Saturday in a game that was closer than the final score indicated.

The second half was tied six times before the Spartans took the lead on a foul shot by Ward, and a layup by Kenny Goins put them up by three with 3:28 left.

A put-back by Kyle Ahrens at the 2:35 mark, a turnover by Ohio State's Keyshawn Woods and a pair of foul shots by Aaron Henry all but sealed it for Michigan State. Ohio State got to within six points twice in the last minute but couldn't get closer.

''Any time you get a win in this league right now, it's something,'' Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. ''If you get a road win, it's frosting on the cake, just because of how difficult the league is. The place was hopping today, it was great.''

Michigan State (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) hasn't lost since Nov. 27.

Kaleb Wesson scored 25 points despite being in second-half foul trouble, and Luther Muhammed had 12 for the Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1), who saw a six-game winning streak snapped. C.J. Jackson had 10 points in the first half but then was slowed by a bout with cramps.

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann wasn't happy with the effort in a second half that saw Michigan State hit 13 of 17 shots from the floor and score 50 points after the Buckeyes had taken a 43-36 lead into halftime.

''We had too many errors there that are costly when you're in league play,'' Holtmann said. ''We're certainly not there yet.''

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: After a first half that disgusted Izzo, the Spartans bore down late and won their first of the new year after going 6-0 in December.

''I thought our experience helped a little bit in the second half,'' Izzo said. ''I was very disappointed in the first half, defensively. I thought we were a joke. We just did not cover. Loose balls, long rebounds, they got everything.''

Ohio State: Buckeyes matched Michigan State every step of the way until their shooting went cold and they faltered late. Kaleb Wesson continues to be the featured player on a fairly talented team, but the Buckeyes could use a clone of him to help out.

OLD SCHOOL BATTLE

The battle inside between the bigs, Ward (6-foot-9, 245 pounds) and Wesson (6-foot-9, 270), was fun to watch.

''He's a big guy,'' said Ward, who has lost weight since he arrived at Michigan State. ''That was tough. I'm not 250-260 more. He's a hell of a player.''

LANGFORD

The Spartans will play for the foreseeable future without Langford, a junior guard who was averaging 15 points per game. He missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

Izzo said it will take a couple of weeks to see how he responds to treatment. It's not clear when he could return.

HOMETOWN HEROES

The packed house as Value City Arena included sections of Michigan State fans who came to see the Spartans' Ohio natives play. Ward is from the Columbus suburb of Gahanna, and Kyle Ahrens grew up in Versailles, north of Dayton.

Ahrens' younger brother, Justin, is a freshman for the Buckeyes and got into Saturday's game briefly. Kyle had three points for Michigan State.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts Purdue on Tuesday.

Ohio State: At Rutgers on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Winston
5 G
C. Jackson
3 G
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
48.9 Field Goal % 41.6
44.8 Three Point % 41.2
79.3 Free Throw % 78.9
  Defensive rebound by Matt McQuaid 14.0
  Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
  Cassius Winston missed 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Luther Muhammad 21.0
+ 2 Luther Muhammad made driving layup 22.0
+ 1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Justin Ahrens 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt McQuaid 30.0
  Duane Washington Jr. missed layup 32.0
Team Stats
Points 86 77
Field Goals 25-46 (54.3%) 27-62 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 7-25 (28.0%)
Free Throws 30-37 (81.1%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 37 26
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 30 18
Team 1 0
Assists 14 15
Steals 4 7
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 12 5
Fouls 20 26
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Winston G
25 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
34
K. Wesson F
25 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo 8 Michigan State 13-2 365086
home team logo 14 Ohio State 12-2 433477
OHIOST +2.5, O/U 146.5
Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
OHIOST +2.5, O/U 146.5
Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Michigan State 13-2 87.1 PPG 47.4 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logo 14 Ohio State 12-2 78.0 PPG 39.7 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
5
C. Winston G 17.1 PPG 2.4 RPG 7.8 APG 47.7 FG%
34
K. Wesson F 16.5 PPG 6.8 RPG 1.6 APG 54.4 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Winston G 25 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
34
K. Wesson F 25 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
54.3 FG% 43.5
33.3 3PT FG% 28.0
81.1 FT% 76.2
Michigan State
Starters
C. Winston
N. Ward
M. McQuaid
K. Ahrens
K. Goins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Winston 35 25 2 5 1 0 2 4 8/12 2/6 7/11 0 2
N. Ward 29 21 8 0 0 3 1 2 5/7 0/0 11/14 2 6
M. McQuaid 30 12 6 2 0 0 0 4 3/6 2/4 4/4 1 5
K. Ahrens 30 9 3 1 0 0 1 1 4/6 1/3 0/0 2 1
K. Goins 28 6 8 1 2 1 2 3 1/7 0/1 4/4 1 7
Bench
X. Tillman
A. Henry
G. Brown
F. Loyer
C. George
B. Burke
J. Langford
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
T. Kithier
M. Bingham Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
X. Tillman 23 8 5 4 1 0 2 2 3/5 0/1 2/2 0 5
A. Henry 14 5 2 1 0 0 2 3 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 2
G. Brown 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
F. Loyer 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Kithier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bingham Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 36 14 4 4 12 20 25/46 6/18 30/37 6 30
Ohio State
Starters
K. Wesson
L. Muhammad
C. Jackson
A. Wesson
K. Woods
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Wesson 29 25 8 0 0 0 0 5 9/15 1/2 6/9 3 5
L. Muhammad 27 12 2 2 0 0 0 5 3/8 0/1 6/8 2 0
C. Jackson 28 10 5 5 4 0 0 3 4/10 2/5 0/0 0 5
A. Wesson 29 10 4 1 1 0 1 5 3/7 2/5 2/2 1 3
K. Woods 28 2 0 4 0 0 1 2 0/5 0/3 2/2 0 0
Bench
D. Washington Jr.
K. Young
M. Jallow
J. Ahrens
J. LeDee
D. Hummer
J. Lane
C. Walker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Washington Jr. 26 10 4 1 0 0 2 2 4/11 2/7 0/0 0 4
K. Young 21 8 1 2 2 0 1 1 4/4 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Jallow 10 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 1
J. Ahrens 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. LeDee 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 26 15 7 0 5 26 27/62 7/25 16/21 8 18
NCAA BB Scores