Tyree scores career-high 31 as Ole Miss beats Vandy 81-71

  • Jan 05, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Breein Tyree scored a career-high 31 points, and Mississippi opened Southeastern Conference play by beating Vanderbilt 81-71 Saturday night for the Rebels' eighth straight victory.

Ole Miss now has won four straight in Memorial Gym and seven of the last nine between these teams. First-year coach Kermit Davis picked up where he left off winning his fourth consecutive in a streak he started at Middle Tennessee.

The Rebels led 35-32 at halftime and simply outshot Vanderbilt in the second. They hit 57.7 percent (15 of 26) in the second half.

Blake Hinson, Terence Davis and Devontae Shuler added 11 points each for Ole Miss (11-2).

Vanderbilt (9-4) snapped a two-game winning streak after finishing its nonconference slate winning four of the last five.

Freshman Simisola Shittu led the Commodores with a career-high 21 points, and Joe Toye added 12.

In a tight game with 10 ties and 13 lead changes, Vanderbilt had its biggest lead at 53-47 on a 3-point play by Shittu with 14:23 left.

Then the Rebels took over with a 20-7 run. Davis hit a 3 and then stole the ball to set up Shuler for a fast-break layup and a 65-60 lead that matched their largest of the game to that point. Tyree added a pair of free throws for the Rebels' biggest lead to finish the run.

Ole Miss then put away the game as Davis hit a 3 and Shuler added a layup with 4:01 left for a 79-63 lead.

Vanderbilt didn't hit a bucket after Aaron Nesmith's 3 with 3:46 left as the Commodores finished the game hitting only one of their final seven shots.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Rebels came in as the SEC's second-best shooting team, hitting 50.7 percent from the floor. They started a little cold in the first half, hitting just 41.9 percent (13 of 31). They nearly made up for that in the second half, and they also had a 36-35 rebounding edge.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores outscored Ole Miss 36-28 in the paint but couldn't make the Rebels pay for fouling them enough. They finished with a season-low 58.6 percent shooting at the line (17 of 29).

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: Hosts Auburn on Wednesday night.

Vanderbilt: Visits Georgia on Wednesday night.

---

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Shuler
S. Shittu
28.3 Min. Per Game 28.3
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
46.9 Field Goal % 50.5
37.2 Three Point % 0.0
84.4 Free Throw % 73.7
  Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson 19.0
  Joe Toye missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 1 Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
  Terence Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Joe Toye 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson 31.0
  Saben Lee missed jump shot 33.0
+ 1 Devontae Shuler made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
+ 1 Devontae Shuler made 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Nesmith 41.0
+ 1 Simi Shittu made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
Team Stats
Points 81 71
Field Goals 28-57 (49.1%) 24-60 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 19-22 (86.4%) 17-29 (58.6%)
Total Rebounds 36 35
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 28 21
Team 1 4
Assists 15 13
Steals 6 7
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
4
B. Tyree G
31 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
11
S. Shittu F
21 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Ole Miss 11-2 354681
home team logo Vanderbilt 9-4 323971
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Ole Miss 11-2 79.4 PPG 39.3 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo Vanderbilt 9-4 82.9 PPG 44.1 RPG 14.3 APG
Top Scorers
4
B. Tyree G 31 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
11
S. Shittu F 21 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
49.1 FG% 40.0
33.3 3PT FG% 30.0
86.4 FT% 58.6
