Villanova beats Providence despite long scoring drought
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Phil Booth scored 23 points, including Villanova's only five points in the final 8 1/2 minutes, and the Wildcats held off Providence 65-59 on Saturday.
Villanova took a 60-40 lead on a jumper by Cole Swider with 8:43 remaining in the second half before Providence went on a 16-0 run over the next seven minutes. Villanova missed its next six shots and committed seven turnovers and the Friars closed to within 60-56 on a 3-point play by Alpha Diallo with 1:27 remaining.
Booth finally stopped Villanova's scoring drought, making a layup and free throw for a 63-56 lead at 1:06. Mak Ashton-Langford hit a deep 3-pointer for Providence for a 63-59 score with 57 seconds to go. Ashton-Langford blocked a layup attempt by Booth and Providence had possession with 24 seconds left. But the Friars could not find a shot and were forced to call timeout with seven seconds remaining. Isaiah Jackson missed a deep 3-pointer after the timeout and Booth rebounded, was fouled and made both free throws for the final margin.
Booth added seven rebounds and four assists for Villanova (11-4, 2-0 Big East). Eric Paschall had 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Ashton-Langford led Providence (10-5, 0-2) with 20 points. He made all four of his 3-pointers. Jackson scored 11 points and Diallo added 10.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|8.6
|Reb. Per Game
|8.6
|44.6
|Field Goal %
|43.9
|38.0
|Three Point %
|38.6
|77.5
|Free Throw %
|69.2
|+ 1
|Phil Booth made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Phil Booth made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Makai Ashton-Langford
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Phil Booth
|4.0
|Isaiah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Providence
|25.0
|Phil Booth missed jump shot, blocked by Makai Ashton-Langford
|26.0
|30-second timeout called
|45.0
|+ 3
|Makai Ashton-Langford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Jackson
|57.0
|+ 1
|Phil Booth made free throw
|1:06
|Shooting foul on Isaiah Jackson
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|59
|Field Goals
|23-51 (45.1%)
|20-58 (34.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|6-25 (24.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|13-25 (52.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|41
|Offensive
|6
|15
|Defensive
|27
|22
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|8
|11
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|25
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Villanova 11-4
|75.0 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Providence 10-5
|74.7 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|P. Booth G
|16.9 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|3.4 APG
|44.7 FG%
|
1
|M. Ashton-Langford G
|3.7 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|40.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Booth G
|23 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|M. Ashton-Langford G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.1
|FG%
|34.5
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|24.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|52.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Booth
|35
|23
|7
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7/16
|3/8
|6/8
|0
|7
|E. Paschall
|38
|13
|14
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5/12
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|12
|C. Gillespie
|30
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1/5
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|2
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|23
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|J. Cremo
|14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Swider
|11
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/4
|2/2
|0/1
|1
|0
|J. Samuels
|11
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|1/1
|0
|2
|S. Bey
|28
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Quinerly
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Delaney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Heck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Saunders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Slater
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|33
|8
|8
|2
|13
|25
|23/51
|7/22
|12/15
|6
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|38
|10
|7
|1
|4
|0
|3
|1
|4/9
|0/3
|2/5
|1
|6
|N. Watson
|23
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|5
|D. Duke
|28
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/6
|1/4
|0/3
|1
|2
|M. White
|21
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/4
|2/4
|1
|1
|J. Nichols Jr.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ashton-Langford
|24
|20
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6/9
|4/4
|4/6
|0
|2
|I. Jackson
|30
|11
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/15
|0/6
|5/5
|4
|2
|K. Monroe
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Edwards
|10
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|K. Young
|13
|0
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|E. Holt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Reeves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|37
|11
|6
|3
|12
|16
|20/58
|6/25
|13/25
|15
|22
