Villanova beats Providence despite long scoring drought

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 05, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Phil Booth scored 23 points, including Villanova's only five points in the final 8 1/2 minutes, and the Wildcats held off Providence 65-59 on Saturday.

Villanova took a 60-40 lead on a jumper by Cole Swider with 8:43 remaining in the second half before Providence went on a 16-0 run over the next seven minutes. Villanova missed its next six shots and committed seven turnovers and the Friars closed to within 60-56 on a 3-point play by Alpha Diallo with 1:27 remaining.

Booth finally stopped Villanova's scoring drought, making a layup and free throw for a 63-56 lead at 1:06. Mak Ashton-Langford hit a deep 3-pointer for Providence for a 63-59 score with 57 seconds to go. Ashton-Langford blocked a layup attempt by Booth and Providence had possession with 24 seconds left. But the Friars could not find a shot and were forced to call timeout with seven seconds remaining. Isaiah Jackson missed a deep 3-pointer after the timeout and Booth rebounded, was fouled and made both free throws for the final margin.

Booth added seven rebounds and four assists for Villanova (11-4, 2-0 Big East). Eric Paschall had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Ashton-Langford led Providence (10-5, 0-2) with 20 points. He made all four of his 3-pointers. Jackson scored 11 points and Diallo added 10.

Key Players
P. Booth
5 G
A. Diallo
11 G
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
44.6 Field Goal % 43.9
38.0 Three Point % 38.6
77.5 Free Throw % 69.2
+ 1 Phil Booth made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Phil Booth made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Makai Ashton-Langford 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Phil Booth 4.0
  Isaiah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Providence 25.0
  Phil Booth missed jump shot, blocked by Makai Ashton-Langford 26.0
  30-second timeout called 45.0
+ 3 Makai Ashton-Langford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Jackson 57.0
+ 1 Phil Booth made free throw 1:06
  Shooting foul on Isaiah Jackson 1:06
Team Stats
Points 65 59
Field Goals 23-51 (45.1%) 20-58 (34.5%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 6-25 (24.0%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 13-25 (52.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 41
Offensive 6 15
Defensive 27 22
Team 3 4
Assists 8 11
Steals 8 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 25 16
Technicals 0 0
12T
away team logo Villanova 11-4 432265
home team logo Providence 10-5 253459
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Team Stats
away team logo Villanova 11-4 75.0 PPG 38.1 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Providence 10-5 74.7 PPG 40.6 RPG 14.6 APG
45.1 FG% 34.5
31.8 3PT FG% 24.0
80.0 FT% 52.0
Villanova
Starters
P. Booth
E. Paschall
C. Gillespie
D. Cosby-Roundtree
J. Cremo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Booth 35 23 7 4 1 0 3 2 7/16 3/8 6/8 0 7
E. Paschall 38 13 14 1 2 0 2 2 5/12 1/5 2/2 2 12
C. Gillespie 30 5 3 1 1 0 2 4 1/5 0/2 3/3 1 2
D. Cosby-Roundtree 23 2 4 0 0 0 0 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 2
J. Cremo 14 0 1 1 2 0 2 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
C. Swider
J. Samuels
S. Bey
J. Quinerly
T. Delaney
P. Heck
T. Saunders
B. Slater
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Swider 11 10 1 0 0 0 1 3 4/4 2/2 0/1 1 0
J. Samuels 11 6 2 0 1 2 2 3 2/3 1/2 1/1 0 2
S. Bey 28 4 1 0 1 0 1 3 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. Quinerly 10 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 33 8 8 2 13 25 23/51 7/22 12/15 6 27
Providence
Starters
A. Diallo
N. Watson
D. Duke
M. White
J. Nichols Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Diallo 38 10 7 1 4 0 3 1 4/9 0/3 2/5 1 6
N. Watson 23 6 8 0 0 0 1 0 3/4 0/0 0/2 3 5
D. Duke 28 5 3 2 1 0 2 4 2/6 1/4 0/3 1 2
M. White 21 4 2 3 0 0 1 1 1/6 0/4 2/4 1 1
J. Nichols Jr. 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
M. Ashton-Langford
I. Jackson
K. Monroe
D. Edwards
K. Young
E. Holt
A. Fonts
A. Reeves
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Ashton-Langford 24 20 2 1 0 1 3 3 6/9 4/4 4/6 0 2
I. Jackson 30 11 6 2 1 0 1 3 3/15 0/6 5/5 4 2
K. Monroe 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 0
D. Edwards 10 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
K. Young 13 0 6 1 0 2 1 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 3
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 37 11 6 3 12 16 20/58 6/25 13/25 15 22
