SNCLRA
GONZAG

No Text

Hachimura leads No. 7 Gonzaga past Santa Clara, 91-48

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 05, 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Santa Clara never had a chance with No. 7 Gonzaga at full strength for the first time this season.

Rui Hachimura scored 25 points, Brandon Clarke added 16 and Gonzaga routed Santa Clara 91-48 to open defense of its West Coast Conference regular-season title.

''That was exactly what we wanted to do,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said about the impressive offensive and defensive performance. ''We had our defense going. We were able to score in transition.''

With key contributors Killian Tillie and Geno Crandall back from injuries, Gonzaga (14-2) posted its 18th consecutive victory over Santa Clara since 2011. Josh Perkins had six points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Keshawn Justice scored 14 points, Josip Vrankic had 11 and Tahj Eaddy 10 for Santa Clara (9-7, 1-1). The Broncos had won six in a row.

''We're going to keep working to get better, and learn from this experience,'' Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek said.

Gonzaga has won 23 straight WCC openers, with its last loss in 1996. The Bulldogs have won six straight WCC regular-season titles.

But the West Coast Conference had a strong nonconference record, and Few is expecting plenty of battles in the next two months.

''This looks like the best league out West,'' Few said. ''We are going to have some real tough outs.''

The Zags used a stout defense to run away with this game, holding Santa Clara to 33 percent shooting. The Broncos made only 4 of 17 from 3-point range and 10 of 22 free throws. They also committed 23 turnovers.

Hachimura scored 14 points to help Gonzaga jump to a 22-10 lead.

''I want him aggressive 24 hours a day, seven days a week,'' Few said, when asked if Hachimura was asked to play strong at the start of the game.

A 9-1 run put the Zags up 33-14.

Gonzaga led 50-27 at halftime behind 18 points by Hachimura and 13 by Clarke. The Zags shot 56 percent in the first while holding Santa Clara to 35 percent.

Hachimura converted a three-point play to ignite a 16-3 run that put the Zags up 70-34 midway through the second. The Broncos did not threaten after that.

FULL STRENGTH

Tillie played his first minutes of the season after suffering an ankle injury in preseason practice. Crandall also returned Saturday after missing a month with a fractured hand. That meant Gonzaga was at full strength for the first time this season. Few said the return of Tillie meant forwards Hachimura and Clarke can play harder without worrying so much about foul trouble.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Five straight wins by a margin of better than 40 points could push the Zags higher in the Top 25.

RUI SHARP

Hachimura made 8 of 12 field goals and all nine of his free throws to lead all scorers.

BLOCKS

Clarke blocked five shots and had a couple of steals. Gonzaga totaled nine blocks and 14 steals. Santa Clara had one block and one steal.

BIG PICTURE

Santa Clara: The Broncos have lost 41 of their past 43 games against Gonzaga, and haven't won in Spokane since 2007 ... They own wins this season over Southern California and Washington State of the Pac-12 ... The Broncos came in averaging 73.5 points per game.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won five games in a row since suffering a pair of losses that knocked them from first in The AP Top 25 ... The Zags lead the nation in field goal percentage at 53.3 percent and are second in scoring at 93.7 points per game ... Gonzaga won its previous four games by a margin of 43.7 points. ... Gonzaga improved to 200-15 in the McCarthey Athletic Center since it opened in 2004.

UP NEXT

Santa Clara: Hosts Pepperdine on Thursday night.

Gonzaga: Hosts Pacific on Thursday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Eaddy
2 G
J. Perkins
13 G
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
10.7 Pts. Per Game 10.7
7.1 Ast. Per Game 7.1
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
41.3 Field Goal % 45.3
39.3 Three Point % 40.6
80.3 Free Throw % 88.9
  Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev 6.0
  Max Dorward missed 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
  Max Dorward missed 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Jack Beach 6.0
+ 3 Jack Beach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 32.0
+ 1 Ezekiel Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
  Ezekiel Richards missed 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
  Shooting foul on Filip Petrusev 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Guglielmo Caruso 57.0
  Greg Foster Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 Greg Foster Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
Team Stats
Points 48 91
Field Goals 17-51 (33.3%) 32-62 (51.6%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 10-22 (45.5%) 22-31 (71.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 39
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 25 28
Team 6 3
Assists 7 17
Steals 1 14
Blocks 1 9
Turnovers 20 8
Fouls 23 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
K. Justice F
14 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
21
R. Hachimura F
25 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Santa Clara 9-7 272148
home team logo 7 Gonzaga 14-2 504191
GONZAG -26.5, O/U 154.5
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
GONZAG -26.5, O/U 154.5
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Santa Clara 9-7 73.5 PPG 37.9 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo 7 Gonzaga 14-2 93.7 PPG 43.1 RPG 19.3 APG
Key Players
14
K. Justice F 10.5 PPG 2.4 RPG 1.7 APG 43.1 FG%
21
R. Hachimura F 21.2 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.8 APG 59.1 FG%
Top Scorers
14
K. Justice F 14 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
21
R. Hachimura F 25 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
33.3 FG% 51.6
23.5 3PT FG% 26.3
45.5 FT% 71.0
Santa Clara
Starters
J. Vrankic
T. Eaddy
T. Wertz
G. Caruso
J. Martin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Vrankic 30 11 4 0 1 1 3 3 5/8 0/2 1/2 0 4
T. Eaddy 29 10 3 1 0 0 4 1 4/16 2/7 0/0 2 1
T. Wertz 28 6 3 5 0 0 6 3 3/7 0/1 0/1 1 2
G. Caruso 26 2 8 0 0 0 1 4 1/3 0/0 0/1 1 7
J. Martin 25 0 6 0 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 0/2 2 4
Starters
J. Vrankic
T. Eaddy
T. Wertz
G. Caruso
J. Martin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Vrankic 30 11 4 0 1 1 3 3 5/8 0/2 1/2 0 4
T. Eaddy 29 10 3 1 0 0 4 1 4/16 2/7 0/0 2 1
T. Wertz 28 6 3 5 0 0 6 3 3/7 0/1 0/1 1 2
G. Caruso 26 2 8 0 0 0 1 4 1/3 0/0 0/1 1 7
J. Martin 25 0 6 0 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 0/2 2 4
Bench
K. Justice
E. Richards
M. Dorward
H. Jadersten
J. Sawyer
F. Ndoye
K. Feagin
D. Mitchell
J. Ducasse
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Justice 29 14 4 0 0 0 3 1 3/11 2/7 6/8 0 4
E. Richards 20 3 3 0 0 0 1 4 0/2 0/0 3/6 0 3
M. Dorward 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 0
H. Jadersten 8 0 0 1 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Sawyer 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
F. Ndoye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feagin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 48 31 7 1 1 20 23 17/51 4/17 10/22 6 25
Gonzaga
Starters
R. Hachimura
B. Clarke
C. Kispert
J. Perkins
Z. Norvell Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Hachimura 25 25 5 2 1 1 1 1 8/12 0/0 9/9 1 4
B. Clarke 26 16 6 0 2 5 0 0 6/10 0/1 4/7 0 6
C. Kispert 26 9 4 1 2 0 2 4 3/6 2/4 1/2 1 3
J. Perkins 26 6 5 5 4 1 0 1 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 5
Z. Norvell Jr. 27 5 1 5 2 0 1 0 1/9 0/4 3/4 1 0
Starters
R. Hachimura
B. Clarke
C. Kispert
J. Perkins
Z. Norvell Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Hachimura 25 25 5 2 1 1 1 1 8/12 0/0 9/9 1 4
B. Clarke 26 16 6 0 2 5 0 0 6/10 0/1 4/7 0 6
C. Kispert 26 9 4 1 2 0 2 4 3/6 2/4 1/2 1 3
J. Perkins 26 6 5 5 4 1 0 1 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 5
Z. Norvell Jr. 27 5 1 5 2 0 1 0 1/9 0/4 3/4 1 0
Bench
G. Crandall
F. Petrusev
K. Tillie
J. Beach
J. Ayayi
G. Foster Jr.
M. Lang
J. Jones
A. Martin
P. Pennington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Crandall 15 8 4 1 1 0 0 3 3/5 1/2 1/3 0 4
F. Petrusev 13 8 4 0 0 0 2 1 4/6 0/1 0/0 0 4
K. Tillie 9 5 2 0 1 2 1 5 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 0
J. Beach 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
J. Ayayi 7 2 2 1 1 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
G. Foster Jr. 6 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 2/4 0 0
M. Lang 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Jones 15 0 2 1 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Pennington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 91 36 17 14 9 8 23 32/62 5/19 22/31 8 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores