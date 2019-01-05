UCF
UCONN

No Text

Dawkins scores 23 points and UCF beats UConn on the road

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 05, 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Aubrey Dawkins has waited for two years, through a transfer and a season-ending injury, for a chance to make an impact at UCF.

The coach's son scored a season-high 23 points on Saturday, including 16 in the second half, to lead the Knights to their sixth straight win, a 65-53 victory over UConn.

B.J. Taylor added 12 points for UCF (12-2, 2-0 American), which won on the Huskies home floor for the first time in program history.

''That means everything,'' said Dawkins, who is averaging just under 16 points a game this season. ''It's a big win for our history and our program and bodes well for our future.''

Alterique Gilbert had 18 points and Christian Vital 15 for UConn (9-6, 0-2), which lost its third straight game.

UCF led just 33-30 halftime, but quickly built that to eight in the second half on two jumpers by Dawkins, the first from beyond the arc after a steal by Tacko Fall.

UConn came back to tie the game at 40 on a 3-pointer from Vital, part of a personal 7-0 run. But UCF forced turnovers on the next five UConn possessions and took control over the final 15 minutes.

A 3-pointer from Taylor with five minutes left gave the Knights a 12-point lead and they kept the Huskies at arms-length the rest of the way.

''There is obviously a gap between us and the better teams that we play,'' said UConn coach Dan Hurley. ''We've just kind of got to keep closing that gap with our efforts this year and building this thing up over time.''

BIG PICTURE

UCF: The Knights shot 57 percent from the floor, while holding UConn to just 32 percent shooting. Dawkins made nine of his 13 shots from the field and UCF was 20 of 29 from the free-throw line.

''We knew coming into tonight that a big part of the game would come down to our play on the perimeter,'' said Taylor. ''Aubrey, he's athletic and he's such a good shooter on the move. When he gets it going like that, it's hard to defend him because he elevates so well and gets that thing off.''

UConn: The Huskies were concerned about matching up with the taller Knights inside. But UConn outrebounded UCF 37-23, including 17-0 on the offensive glass. The Huskies failed to convert those boards into baskets, scoring just six second-chance points.

''Even when they got offensive rebounds, our guys were still in there scrapping and scrambling, still defending the next possession,'' said UCF coach Johnny Dawkins. ''I think that was very helpful for us.''

PLAYING TIME

Dawkins played almost 38 minutes and has been averaging over 33 minutes per game this season. He sat out the 2016-17 season after transferring from Michigan and didn't play a game last year after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason.

''This has been a long process for him,'' Johnny Dawkins said. ''But the one thing about him is he never put his head down, he never complained about why him. He just kept working, kept working and I'm just happy to see him have this opportunity to get out here and compete.''

DIVERGENT STARTS

UCF is off to its best start since going 14-0 to open the 2010-11 season. The Knights are 2-0 in the AAC for the third time in four years. UConn is 0-2 in conference for the third straight season. The Huskies last won a conference home opener in the 2013-14 season, an 84-61 win over UCF.

SHOOTING SLUMP

UConn star Jalen Adams scored just eight points on 2 of 10 shooting. Tyler Polly, the Huskies 3-point specialist, missed all three of his shots from behind the arc. He is now 0-11 since going 3 for 3 from long range against Drexel on Dec. 18.

UP NEXT

UCF: The Knights have more than a week off before hosting East Carolina on Jan. 13.

UConn: The Huskies head back to campus to face SMU on Thursday night.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Allen
J. Adams
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
48.8 Field Goal % 50.3
50.0 Three Point % 33.3
71.4 Free Throw % 83.3
  Lost ball turnover on Alterique Gilbert, stolen by Dayon Griffin 10.0
+ 1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Polley 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen 22.0
  Alterique Gilbert missed layup 24.0
  Lost ball turnover on BJ Taylor 26.0
+ 2 Christian Vital made driving layup 45.0
+ 1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
  Personal foul on Jalen Adams 1:00
Team Stats
Points 65 53
Field Goals 20-35 (57.1%) 19-59 (32.2%)
3-Pointers 5-11 (45.5%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 20-29 (69.0%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 23 37
Offensive 0 13
Defensive 20 16
Team 3 8
Assists 11 9
Steals 12 5
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 16 17
Fouls 12 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
A. Dawkins G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
A. Gilbert G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UCF 12-2 333265
home team logo Connecticut 9-6 302353
UCONN +1, O/U 143.5
XL Center Hartford, CT
UCONN +1, O/U 143.5
XL Center Hartford, CT
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 12-2 76.5 PPG 44.6 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Connecticut 9-6 80.4 PPG 41.5 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
15
A. Dawkins G 15.2 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.4 APG 45.6 FG%
3
A. Gilbert G 12.4 PPG 2.9 RPG 4.1 APG 41.4 FG%
Top Scorers
15
A. Dawkins G 23 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
3
A. Gilbert G 18 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
57.1 FG% 32.2
45.5 3PT FG% 30.0
69.0 FT% 81.8
UCF
Starters
A. Dawkins
B. Taylor
T. Allen
T. Fall
C. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Dawkins 38 23 4 1 0 0 2 1 9/13 2/4 3/4 0 4
B. Taylor 38 12 2 3 1 0 5 1 2/7 1/2 7/12 0 2
T. Allen 30 8 3 4 3 0 1 1 1/5 0/2 6/6 0 3
T. Fall 28 3 5 1 1 2 4 4 1/1 0/0 1/3 0 5
C. Smith 18 3 2 1 1 0 2 2 1/2 0/1 1/1 0 2
Starters
A. Dawkins
B. Taylor
T. Allen
T. Fall
C. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Dawkins 38 23 4 1 0 0 2 1 9/13 2/4 3/4 0 4
B. Taylor 38 12 2 3 1 0 5 1 2/7 1/2 7/12 0 2
T. Allen 30 8 3 4 3 0 1 1 1/5 0/2 6/6 0 3
T. Fall 28 3 5 1 1 2 4 4 1/1 0/0 1/3 0 5
C. Smith 18 3 2 1 1 0 2 2 1/2 0/1 1/1 0 2
Bench
D. Griffin
C. Brown
C. DeJesus
F. Bertz
C. McSpadden
R. Ulvydas
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Griffin 20 9 1 0 4 0 1 1 3/3 1/1 2/3 0 1
C. Brown 16 4 3 0 2 1 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 3
C. DeJesus 7 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
F. Bertz 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ulvydas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 20 11 12 3 16 12 20/35 5/11 20/29 0 20
Connecticut
Starters
A. Gilbert
C. Vital
J. Adams
J. Carlton
T. Polley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Gilbert 33 18 4 1 0 0 3 4 6/19 4/8 2/2 1 3
C. Vital 34 15 5 0 2 0 5 3 7/13 1/5 0/0 2 3
J. Adams 37 8 3 4 1 0 3 3 2/10 1/1 3/3 3 0
J. Carlton 16 2 2 0 1 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
T. Polley 22 2 5 2 1 0 0 2 1/5 0/3 0/2 2 3
Starters
A. Gilbert
C. Vital
J. Adams
J. Carlton
T. Polley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Gilbert 33 18 4 1 0 0 3 4 6/19 4/8 2/2 1 3
C. Vital 34 15 5 0 2 0 5 3 7/13 1/5 0/0 2 3
J. Adams 37 8 3 4 1 0 3 3 2/10 1/1 3/3 3 0
J. Carlton 16 2 2 0 1 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
T. Polley 22 2 5 2 1 0 0 2 1/5 0/3 0/2 2 3
Bench
E. Cobb
T. Smith
S. Wilson
B. Adams
K. Yakwe
M. Diarra
T. Aiyegbusi
I. Whaley
K. Williams
D. Brocke
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Cobb 22 4 8 2 0 0 4 4 1/3 0/0 2/2 2 6
T. Smith 21 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 0
S. Wilson 14 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 1
B. Adams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
K. Yakwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whaley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brocke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 29 9 5 0 17 24 19/59 6/20 9/11 13 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores