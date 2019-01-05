Dawkins scores 23 points and UCF beats UConn on the road
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Aubrey Dawkins has waited for two years, through a transfer and a season-ending injury, for a chance to make an impact at UCF.
The coach's son scored a season-high 23 points on Saturday, including 16 in the second half, to lead the Knights to their sixth straight win, a 65-53 victory over UConn.
B.J. Taylor added 12 points for UCF (12-2, 2-0 American), which won on the Huskies home floor for the first time in program history.
''That means everything,'' said Dawkins, who is averaging just under 16 points a game this season. ''It's a big win for our history and our program and bodes well for our future.''
Alterique Gilbert had 18 points and Christian Vital 15 for UConn (9-6, 0-2), which lost its third straight game.
UCF led just 33-30 halftime, but quickly built that to eight in the second half on two jumpers by Dawkins, the first from beyond the arc after a steal by Tacko Fall.
UConn came back to tie the game at 40 on a 3-pointer from Vital, part of a personal 7-0 run. But UCF forced turnovers on the next five UConn possessions and took control over the final 15 minutes.
A 3-pointer from Taylor with five minutes left gave the Knights a 12-point lead and they kept the Huskies at arms-length the rest of the way.
''There is obviously a gap between us and the better teams that we play,'' said UConn coach Dan Hurley. ''We've just kind of got to keep closing that gap with our efforts this year and building this thing up over time.''
BIG PICTURE
UCF: The Knights shot 57 percent from the floor, while holding UConn to just 32 percent shooting. Dawkins made nine of his 13 shots from the field and UCF was 20 of 29 from the free-throw line.
''We knew coming into tonight that a big part of the game would come down to our play on the perimeter,'' said Taylor. ''Aubrey, he's athletic and he's such a good shooter on the move. When he gets it going like that, it's hard to defend him because he elevates so well and gets that thing off.''
UConn: The Huskies were concerned about matching up with the taller Knights inside. But UConn outrebounded UCF 37-23, including 17-0 on the offensive glass. The Huskies failed to convert those boards into baskets, scoring just six second-chance points.
''Even when they got offensive rebounds, our guys were still in there scrapping and scrambling, still defending the next possession,'' said UCF coach Johnny Dawkins. ''I think that was very helpful for us.''
PLAYING TIME
Dawkins played almost 38 minutes and has been averaging over 33 minutes per game this season. He sat out the 2016-17 season after transferring from Michigan and didn't play a game last year after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason.
''This has been a long process for him,'' Johnny Dawkins said. ''But the one thing about him is he never put his head down, he never complained about why him. He just kept working, kept working and I'm just happy to see him have this opportunity to get out here and compete.''
DIVERGENT STARTS
UCF is off to its best start since going 14-0 to open the 2010-11 season. The Knights are 2-0 in the AAC for the third time in four years. UConn is 0-2 in conference for the third straight season. The Huskies last won a conference home opener in the 2013-14 season, an 84-61 win over UCF.
SHOOTING SLUMP
UConn star Jalen Adams scored just eight points on 2 of 10 shooting. Tyler Polly, the Huskies 3-point specialist, missed all three of his shots from behind the arc. He is now 0-11 since going 3 for 3 from long range against Drexel on Dec. 18.
UP NEXT
UCF: The Knights have more than a week off before hosting East Carolina on Jan. 13.
UConn: The Huskies head back to campus to face SMU on Thursday night.
----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.8
|Min. Per Game
|29.8
|17.2
|Pts. Per Game
|17.2
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|48.8
|Field Goal %
|50.3
|50.0
|Three Point %
|33.3
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Lost ball turnover on Alterique Gilbert, stolen by Dayon Griffin
|10.0
|+ 1
|Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Polley
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
|22.0
|Alterique Gilbert missed layup
|24.0
|Lost ball turnover on BJ Taylor
|26.0
|+ 2
|Christian Vital made driving layup
|45.0
|+ 1
|Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:00
|+ 1
|Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:00
|Personal foul on Jalen Adams
|1:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|53
|Field Goals
|20-35 (57.1%)
|19-59 (32.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-11 (45.5%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|20-29 (69.0%)
|9-11 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|37
|Offensive
|0
|13
|Defensive
|20
|16
|Team
|3
|8
|Assists
|11
|9
|Steals
|12
|5
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|16
|17
|Fouls
|12
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UCF 12-2
|76.5 PPG
|44.6 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Connecticut 9-6
|80.4 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|A. Dawkins G
|15.2 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|1.4 APG
|45.6 FG%
|
3
|A. Gilbert G
|12.4 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|4.1 APG
|41.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Dawkins G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|A. Gilbert G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|57.1
|FG%
|32.2
|
|
|45.5
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|69.0
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dawkins
|38
|23
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9/13
|2/4
|3/4
|0
|4
|B. Taylor
|38
|12
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|2/7
|1/2
|7/12
|0
|2
|T. Allen
|30
|8
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|6/6
|0
|3
|T. Fall
|28
|3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|5
|C. Smith
|18
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dawkins
|38
|23
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9/13
|2/4
|3/4
|0
|4
|B. Taylor
|38
|12
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|2/7
|1/2
|7/12
|0
|2
|T. Allen
|30
|8
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|6/6
|0
|3
|T. Fall
|28
|3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|5
|C. Smith
|18
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Griffin
|20
|9
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3/3
|1/1
|2/3
|0
|1
|C. Brown
|16
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. DeJesus
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|F. Bertz
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. McSpadden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ulvydas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Famouke Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fuller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|20
|11
|12
|3
|16
|12
|20/35
|5/11
|20/29
|0
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gilbert
|33
|18
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|6/19
|4/8
|2/2
|1
|3
|C. Vital
|34
|15
|5
|0
|2
|0
|5
|3
|7/13
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|3
|J. Adams
|37
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2/10
|1/1
|3/3
|3
|0
|J. Carlton
|16
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|T. Polley
|22
|2
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/2
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gilbert
|33
|18
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|6/19
|4/8
|2/2
|1
|3
|C. Vital
|34
|15
|5
|0
|2
|0
|5
|3
|7/13
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|3
|J. Adams
|37
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2/10
|1/1
|3/3
|3
|0
|J. Carlton
|16
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|T. Polley
|22
|2
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/2
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Cobb
|22
|4
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|6
|T. Smith
|21
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Wilson
|14
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|B. Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Yakwe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Aiyegbusi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Whaley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brocke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|29
|9
|5
|0
|17
|24
|19/59
|6/20
|9/11
|13
|16
-
LOYCHI
DRAKE85
74
2nd 0.0
-
9FSU
4UVA40
65
2nd 1:23 ESP2
-
ARKST
LAMON75
85
2nd 0.0
-
HOUBP
NORL69
73
OT 53.0
-
CCTST
SACHRT50
57
2nd 7:10
-
UGA
3TENN32
73
2nd 11:13 SECN
-
MRSHL
CHARLO50
50
2nd 17:33
-
LIU
BRYANT35
31
2nd 19:40
-
WMMARY
DREXEL37
29
2nd 19:53
-
FAMU
HOW23
17
1st 8:07
-
USCUP
PRESBY32
36
2nd 19:13
-
NEAST
HOFSTRA34
40
2nd 19:49
-
CIT
FURMAN46
43
2nd 19:47 ESP+
-
LONGWD
RADFRD29
18
1st 4:08
-
MCNSE
NWST15
9
1st 8:14
-
SIUE
EILL24
18
1st 7:49
-
GWEBB
CAMP18
20
1st 6:36
-
UMES
MORGAN22
28
1st 59.0
-
SAV
COPPST11
6
1st 14:39
-
NALAB
UNF4
2
1st 17:30
-
PENN
PRINCE5
4
1st 17:51
-
GAST
TEXST2
2
1st 18:09
-
MOUNT
ROBERT0
3
1st 19:22
-
YOUNG
MILW0
0
1st 19:29
-
BAYLOR
TCU28
40
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
STFRAN
WAGNER28
28
1st 0.0
-
EVAN
ILLST19
23
1st 0.0
-
CHATT
ETNST34
52
1st 0.0
-
CHARLS
JMAD26
43
1st 0.0
-
SACST
MONST39
35
1st 0.0
-
KENSAW
NJTECH30
23
1st 0.0
-
CSTCAR
SALAB32
29
1st 0.0
-
CAL
UCLA42
50
1st 0.0 PACN
-
BCU
NCCU22
25
1st 0.0
-
CREIGH
BUTLER69
84
Final
-
15UNC
PITT85
60
Final
-
UCF
UCONN65
53
Final
-
CUSE
ND72
62
Final
-
BC
10VATECH66
77
Final
-
8MICHST
14OHIOST86
77
Final
-
STNYBRK
MASLOW75
63
Final
-
BUCK
BU80
87
Final
-
LAFAY
ARMY69
77
Final
-
MAINE
UMBC52
61
Final
-
13UK
BAMA75
77
Final
-
LSALLE
UMASS69
60
Final
-
NKY
DTROIT95
73
Final
-
CLEVST
WISGB89
90
Final
-
CINCY
ECU71
73
Final
-
NCGRN
VMI71
68
Final
-
FAIR
IONA87
94
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN97
94
Final/OT
-
WAKE
GATECH79
92
Final
-
OKLAST
23OKLA64
74
Final
-
WINTHR
NCASHV80
65
Final
-
NOVA
PROV65
59
Final
-
CMICH
MIAOH84
77
Final
-
NILL
OHIO72
66
Final/OT
-
VCU
FORD76
51
Final
-
WMICH
AKRON48
56
Final
-
BRAD
INDST60
65
Final
-
STPETE
MNMTH44
61
Final
-
MD
RUT77
63
Final
-
SAMFORD
WCAR69
76
Final
-
KSTATE
11TXTECH57
63
Final
-
UTAH
ARIZ81
84
Final/OT
-
NCWILM
TOWSON67
61
Final
-
NH
BING58
69
Final
-
VALPO
MOST82
66
Final
-
GASOU
TXARL77
64
Final
-
APPST
TROY85
89
Final
-
LATECH
RICE66
78
Final
-
NDAK
DENVER80
59
Final
-
WRIGHT
OAK89
73
Final
-
CHIST
UMKC72
80
Final
-
NCAT
SCST0
0141.5 O/U
-2
4:33pm
-
CARK
SELOU0
0136 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
5KANSAS
IOWAST0
0150.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP2
-
MOREHD
PEAY0
0150.5 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
HIGHPT
CHARSO0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
TXAMCC
LAMAR0
0136.5 O/U
-5
5:30pm
-
TNMART
SEMO0
0156.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
SFLA
TULSA0
0132 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
JAXST
TNST0
0139.5 O/U
+10.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
USM
NTEXAS0
0127.5 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE0
0156 O/U
+13.5
6:00pm
-
COLO
ARIZST0
0148 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm PACN
-
IDAHO
NCOLO0
0146.5 O/U
-15
6:00pm
-
ARK
TEXAM0
0147 O/U
-3
6:00pm SECN
-
DUQ
DAVID0
0141.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm
-
PORT
LOYMRY0
0133 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm
-
TNTECH
BELMONT0
0154 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm
-
FAU
MTSU0
0133 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
DELST
NORFLK0
0145 O/U
-15.5
6:30pm
-
PVAM
STHRN0
0151 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm
-
ABIL
SAMHOU0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm
-
TEXSO
ALCORN0
0146 O/U
+10.5
6:30pm
-
GRAM
ALST0
0137.5 O/U
PK
6:30pm
-
CAN
SIENA0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
NIAGARA
MANH0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
JACKST
ALAM0
0133 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
ELON
DEL0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
MERCER
WOFF0
0140.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
LIB
FGC0
0140.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
BGREEN
KENTST0
0148.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
UVM
ALBANY0
0138 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
WKY
ODU0
0130 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
SC
FLA0
0134 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
QUINN
RIDER0
0151 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
FDU
SFTRPA0
0155.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
ARKLR
LALAF0
0162.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
WILL
ORAL0
0141.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
SILL
NIOWA0
0127.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
CLEM
1DUKE0
0150.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm ESPN
-
6NEVADA
NMEX0
0154.5 O/U
+14
8:00pm ESPU
-
OREGST
OREG0
0128.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm PACN
-
SANFRAN
PEPPER0
0148 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
NICHST
UIW0
0143.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
HOLYN
UCDAV0
0
8:00pm
-
EKY
MURYST0
0161 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0143.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
FIU
UAB0
0159 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
MVSU
ARKPB0
0140.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
MISS
VANDY0
0152 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm SECN
-
SNCLRA
7GONZAG0
0154.5 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm ROOT
-
PORTST
MNTNA0
0149.5 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm
-
AF
UTAHST0
0136.5 O/U
-19
9:00pm
-
SUTAH
WEBER0
0153 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
TXSA
UTEP0
0140 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
WVU
TEXAS0
0140 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
NAU
IDST0
0152.5 O/U
-8.5
9:05pm
-
TEXPA
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
YALE
CSN0
0160 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
UTVALL
CSBAK0
0138.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
COLOST
FRESNO0
0146.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm ATSN
-
WYO
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
SDGST
BOISE0
0135 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
BTHSDA
LNGBCH0
0
10:00pm
-
WASHST
WASH0
0147.5 O/U
-11.5
10:30pm PACN
-
BYU
MARYCA0
0156 O/U
-6
11:00pm ESP2
-
UOP
USD0
0142 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm