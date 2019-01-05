Banks has 20, powers Georgia Tech past Wake Forest, 92-79
ATLANTA (AP) James Banks III scored 20 points and Georgia Tech continued its home domination of Wake Forest by beating the Demon Deacons 92-79 on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for each team.
Georgia Tech (9-5, 1-0 ACC) took its 13th straight home win in the series. Wake Forest (7-6, 0-1) has not beaten the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta since Feb. 22, 2004.
Banks, a junior transfer from Texas, made nine of 11 shots from the field. Most of his points came on jams and short jump hooks. Michael Devoe had 16 points and Brandon Alston added 14.
Georgia Tech showed impressive offensive efficiency. The Yellow Jackets shot 55.8 percent from the field and had 20 assists on 29 field goals.
Randolph Childress set career highs with 28 points and seven 3-pointers, on 10 attempts, to lead Wake Forest. Freshman Jaylen Hoard had 19 points.
A jam and free throw by Banks gave Georgia Tech its big lead at 39-28 early in the second half, but the Yellow Jackets couldn't pull away until late in the game.
Back-to-back baskets by Chaundee Brown, who had 10 points, cut the Georgia Tech lead to 49-46.
Wake Forest couldn't take advantage of a chance to pull even and Georgia Tech answered with four straight baskets. A layup by Alston, a follow-jam by Banks, a scoop shot in traffic by Alston and a jump hook by Banks pushed the lead back to 11 at 57-46.
Wake Forest never led and managed only one tie, at 2-2. The Demon Deacons were hurt from the start by mistakes.
Georgia Tech scored 10 first-half points from nine turnovers by the Demon Deacons, including four by Torry Johnson. Georgia Tech took a 4-2 lead on a Jose Alvarado layup set up by Ikenna Smart's turnover, and a giveaway by Hoard led to two free throws by Alvarado for a 6-2 advantage.
Wake Forest was held without a field goal for the first five minutes. Childress didn't score until sinking a 3-pointer with 5:18 remaining in the half. Childress added two more 3s while finishing the half with 11 points, including the final basket before the break that cut the Yellow Jackets' lead to 33-28.
Georgia Tech fans booed as Wake Forest continued to foul in the final minute despite having a double-figure deficit.
BIG PICTURE
Wake Forest: In desperate need of a strong ACC start following an unimpressive nonconference schedule that included losses to Houston Baptist, Richmond and Gardner-Webb, the Demon Deacons instead showed their lack of experience. Childress, Brown and 7-foot sophomore center Olivier Sarr are team's only players to have appeared in an ACC game before Saturday.
Georgia Tech: Alvarado had 13 points, seven assists and no turnovers as the Yellow Jackets' offense operated with impressive efficiency. Devoe added four assists with two turnovers. It was a confidence-building ACC opening win for the Yellow Jackets against another team picked to finish near the bottom of the conference standings.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest: Hosts No. 1 Duke on Tuesday night.
Georgia Tech: Remains home to play Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.
---
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|13.2
|Pts. Per Game
|13.2
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|48.4
|Field Goal %
|42.0
|46.7
|Three Point %
|24.7
|77.6
|Free Throw %
|77.3
|Defensive rebound by James Banks III
|0.0
|Isaiah Mucius missed layup
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius
|2.0
|Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Khalid Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Khalid Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Jaylen Hoard
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Khalid Moore
|6.0
|Isaiah Mucius missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Khalid Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Khalid Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|92
|Field Goals
|27-68 (39.7%)
|29-52 (55.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|16-22 (72.7%)
|28-34 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|32
|Offensive
|11
|5
|Defensive
|17
|22
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|10
|20
|Steals
|6
|11
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 7-6
|74.4 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Georgia Tech 9-5
|71.3 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|B. Childress G
|16.4 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|4.3 APG
|47.8 FG%
|
1
|J. Banks III F
|9.0 PPG
|8.6 RPG
|1.3 APG
|58.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Childress G
|28 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|J. Banks III F
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|39.7
|FG%
|55.8
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Childress
|39
|28
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8/15
|7/10
|5/5
|0
|1
|J. Hoard
|35
|19
|8
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6/15
|0/1
|7/9
|3
|5
|C. Brown
|31
|10
|6
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|4/13
|1/5
|1/2
|4
|2
|T. Johnson
|19
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|3/3
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|I. Smart
|16
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Childress
|39
|28
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8/15
|7/10
|5/5
|0
|1
|J. Hoard
|35
|19
|8
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6/15
|0/1
|7/9
|3
|5
|C. Brown
|31
|10
|6
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|4/13
|1/5
|1/2
|4
|2
|T. Johnson
|19
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|3/3
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|I. Smart
|16
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Wright Jr.
|24
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|O. Sarr
|21
|4
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1/5
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|4
|I. Mucius
|15
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/7
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|3
|A. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bilas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spivey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Okeke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Buchanan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wynn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|28
|10
|6
|2
|13
|23
|27/68
|9/22
|16/22
|11
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Banks III
|35
|20
|4
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|9/11
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|3
|M. Devoe
|34
|16
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/6
|3/4
|5/8
|1
|3
|J. Alvarado
|37
|13
|4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3/9
|1/6
|6/6
|0
|4
|M. Wright
|20
|6
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|K. Moore
|18
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|6/6
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Banks III
|35
|20
|4
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|9/11
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|3
|M. Devoe
|34
|16
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/6
|3/4
|5/8
|1
|3
|J. Alvarado
|37
|13
|4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3/9
|1/6
|6/6
|0
|4
|M. Wright
|20
|6
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|K. Moore
|18
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|6/6
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Alston
|20
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|0/3
|6/6
|0
|0
|E. Cole
|15
|9
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|C. Haywood II
|11
|5
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|1
|A. Gueye
|10
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|1
|S. Ogbonda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Medlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Jester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Schafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sjolund
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|92
|27
|20
|11
|8
|12
|19
|29/52
|6/20
|28/34
|5
|22
