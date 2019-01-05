WAKE
Banks has 20, powers Georgia Tech past Wake Forest, 92-79

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 05, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) James Banks III scored 20 points and Georgia Tech continued its home domination of Wake Forest by beating the Demon Deacons 92-79 on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for each team.

Georgia Tech (9-5, 1-0 ACC) took its 13th straight home win in the series. Wake Forest (7-6, 0-1) has not beaten the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta since Feb. 22, 2004.

Banks, a junior transfer from Texas, made nine of 11 shots from the field. Most of his points came on jams and short jump hooks. Michael Devoe had 16 points and Brandon Alston added 14.

Georgia Tech showed impressive offensive efficiency. The Yellow Jackets shot 55.8 percent from the field and had 20 assists on 29 field goals.

Randolph Childress set career highs with 28 points and seven 3-pointers, on 10 attempts, to lead Wake Forest. Freshman Jaylen Hoard had 19 points.

A jam and free throw by Banks gave Georgia Tech its big lead at 39-28 early in the second half, but the Yellow Jackets couldn't pull away until late in the game.

Back-to-back baskets by Chaundee Brown, who had 10 points, cut the Georgia Tech lead to 49-46.

Wake Forest couldn't take advantage of a chance to pull even and Georgia Tech answered with four straight baskets. A layup by Alston, a follow-jam by Banks, a scoop shot in traffic by Alston and a jump hook by Banks pushed the lead back to 11 at 57-46.

Wake Forest never led and managed only one tie, at 2-2. The Demon Deacons were hurt from the start by mistakes.

Georgia Tech scored 10 first-half points from nine turnovers by the Demon Deacons, including four by Torry Johnson. Georgia Tech took a 4-2 lead on a Jose Alvarado layup set up by Ikenna Smart's turnover, and a giveaway by Hoard led to two free throws by Alvarado for a 6-2 advantage.

Wake Forest was held without a field goal for the first five minutes. Childress didn't score until sinking a 3-pointer with 5:18 remaining in the half. Childress added two more 3s while finishing the half with 11 points, including the final basket before the break that cut the Yellow Jackets' lead to 33-28.

Georgia Tech fans booed as Wake Forest continued to foul in the final minute despite having a double-figure deficit.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: In desperate need of a strong ACC start following an unimpressive nonconference schedule that included losses to Houston Baptist, Richmond and Gardner-Webb, the Demon Deacons instead showed their lack of experience. Childress, Brown and 7-foot sophomore center Olivier Sarr are team's only players to have appeared in an ACC game before Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Alvarado had 13 points, seven assists and no turnovers as the Yellow Jackets' offense operated with impressive efficiency. Devoe added four assists with two turnovers. It was a confidence-building ACC opening win for the Yellow Jackets against another team picked to finish near the bottom of the conference standings.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Hosts No. 1 Duke on Tuesday night.

Georgia Tech: Remains home to play Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
B. Childress
J. Alvarado
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
48.4 Field Goal % 42.0
46.7 Three Point % 24.7
77.6 Free Throw % 77.3
  Defensive rebound by James Banks III 0.0
  Isaiah Mucius missed layup 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius 2.0
  Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Khalid Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Khalid Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Jaylen Hoard 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Khalid Moore 6.0
  Isaiah Mucius missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Khalid Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Khalid Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
Team Stats
Points 79 92
Field Goals 27-68 (39.7%) 29-52 (55.8%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 16-22 (72.7%) 28-34 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 32
Offensive 11 5
Defensive 17 22
Team 5 5
Assists 10 20
Steals 6 11
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 0
0
B. Childress G
28 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
1
J. Banks III F
20 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Wake Forest 7-6 74.4 PPG 41.3 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo Georgia Tech 9-5 71.3 PPG 38.8 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
B. Childress G 16.4 PPG 3.6 RPG 4.3 APG 47.8 FG%
J. Banks III F 9.0 PPG 8.6 RPG 1.3 APG 58.0 FG%
0
1
39.7 FG% 55.8
40.9 3PT FG% 30.0
72.7 FT% 82.4
Wake Forest
Starters
B. Childress
J. Hoard
C. Brown
T. Johnson
I. Smart
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Childress 39 28 1 3 0 0 1 3 8/15 7/10 5/5 0 1
J. Hoard 35 19 8 2 1 0 3 3 6/15 0/1 7/9 3 5
C. Brown 31 10 6 0 2 1 2 5 4/13 1/5 1/2 4 2
T. Johnson 19 8 0 2 0 0 4 4 3/3 1/1 1/2 0 0
I. Smart 16 4 2 0 0 0 2 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
S. Wright Jr.
O. Sarr
I. Mucius
A. White
A. Bilas
A. Spivey
M. Lester
S. Okeke
B. Buchanan
J. Lewis
M. Wynn
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Wright Jr. 24 6 1 1 2 0 0 2 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 1
O. Sarr 21 4 5 2 1 1 0 4 1/5 0/0 2/4 1 4
I. Mucius 15 0 5 0 0 0 1 0 0/7 0/4 0/0 2 3
A. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bilas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spivey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Buchanan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 28 10 6 2 13 23 27/68 9/22 16/22 11 17
Georgia Tech
Starters
J. Banks III
M. Devoe
J. Alvarado
M. Wright
K. Moore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Banks III 35 20 4 2 0 3 3 0 9/11 0/0 2/3 1 3
M. Devoe 34 16 4 4 1 0 2 3 4/6 3/4 5/8 1 3
J. Alvarado 37 13 4 7 2 0 0 2 3/9 1/6 6/6 0 4
M. Wright 20 6 5 3 1 1 1 2 3/7 0/1 0/0 1 4
K. Moore 18 6 2 2 2 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 6/6 0 2
Bench
B. Alston
E. Cole
C. Haywood II
A. Gueye
S. Ogbonda
S. Phillips
S. Medlock
E. Jester
M. Rice
A. Schafer
K. Sjolund
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Alston 20 14 0 1 0 0 1 2 4/7 0/3 6/6 0 0
E. Cole 15 9 4 0 1 2 1 4 4/5 1/2 0/0 0 4
C. Haywood II 11 5 2 1 3 0 0 2 1/4 1/4 2/2 1 1
A. Gueye 10 3 2 0 1 2 2 2 1/3 0/0 1/3 1 1
S. Ogbonda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sjolund - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 92 27 20 11 8 12 19 29/52 6/20 28/34 5 22
NCAA BB Scores