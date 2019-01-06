NEB
Bohannon, No. 25 Iowa beat No. 24 Nebraska 93-84

  • Jan 06, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Jordan Bohannon scored a season-high 25 points, Tyler Cook had 16 and 25th-ranked Iowa beat No. 24 Nebraska 93-84 on Sunday, snapping a three-game losing streak to open Big Ten play.

Ryan Kriener added 14 points in his first career start for the Hawkeyes (12-3, 1-3). They shot 29 of 32 from the free throw line in holding off the Huskers (11-4, 1-3).

Nebraska, which shot 37.8 percent on 3s entering play, was a dismal 4 of 23 beyond the arc.

Bohannon, on the other hand, kept hitting 3s that kept the Huskers at bay.

Bohannon's banked 3, his first basket of the game, gave Iowa a 44-40 lead at halftime. Bohannon drilled another 3 to help slow Nebraska's momentum and push Iowa's edge back up to 72-63 - and he did the same after the Huskers got within 72-68.

Bohannon's final 3, with 2:03 left, gave Iowa an 83-75 lead.

Isaac Copeland had 24 points to lead Nebraska. James Palmer Jr. scored 20 points, but Iowa held the Big Ten's second-leading scorer without a point for the opening 18 minutes.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa: After missing three games with a sprained ankle, sophomore center Luka Garza checked in with 11:59 in the first half. It was a welcome sight for the Hawkeyes, who've desperately missed the big man's presence in the post. Garza had eight points in 10 minutes.

Nebraska: The problem with blowing winnable road games, as the Huskers did against Minnesota and Maryland, is that it leaves less of a cushion for those times when shots just won't go down on the road. Ironically, Nebraska kept it close by hitting 20 free throws.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

It's possible, if not probable, that both teams will drop out of the poll on Monday after losing to unranked teams this week.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Hosts Penn State on Thursday night.

Iowa: At Northwestern on Wednesday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Team Stats
Points 84 93
Field Goals 30-65 (46.2%) 27-59 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 4-23 (17.4%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 20-26 (76.9%) 29-32 (90.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 40
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 20 27
Team 3 2
Assists 17 16
Steals 8 6
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 7 13
Fouls 25 22
Technicals 0 0
I. Copeland Jr. F
24 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
J. Bohannon G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
away team logo 24 Nebraska 11-4 404484
home team logo 25 Iowa 12-3 444993
IOWA +2, O/U 148
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
Nebraska
Starters
I. Copeland Jr.
J. Palmer Jr.
I. Roby
T. Allen
G. Watson Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Copeland Jr. 30 24 6 2 2 1 0 4 8/16 1/4 7/8 4 2
J. Palmer Jr. 39 20 2 4 3 0 5 3 6/15 0/5 8/11 0 2
I. Roby 23 17 9 0 0 1 0 4 8/10 1/1 0/0 2 7
T. Allen 35 10 4 4 1 0 1 2 3/8 1/4 3/4 2 2
G. Watson Jr. 30 6 2 5 1 0 1 4 3/10 0/5 0/0 0 2
Bench
N. Akenten
T. Borchardt
B. Heiman
J. Trueblood
D. Burke
J. Costello
T. Thorbjarnarson
A. Harris
K. Davis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Akenten 21 7 5 1 1 0 0 3 2/6 1/4 2/3 0 5
T. Borchardt 14 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Heiman 8 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Trueblood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thorbjarnarson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 28 17 8 3 7 25 30/65 4/23 20/26 8 20
Iowa
Starters
J. Bohannon
T. Cook
R. Kriener
I. Moss
J. Wieskamp
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bohannon 35 25 3 5 0 0 2 2 5/11 5/8 10/10 0 3
T. Cook 30 16 7 1 1 0 5 4 4/6 0/0 8/9 2 5
R. Kriener 26 14 3 1 0 3 0 4 5/8 1/1 3/3 1 2
I. Moss 31 12 10 5 1 1 1 0 3/10 1/4 5/6 3 7
J. Wieskamp 29 10 7 2 0 1 1 1 4/10 2/4 0/0 3 4
Bench
L. Garza
N. Baer
M. Dailey
R. Till
C. McCaffery
C. Pemsl
A. Ash
J. Nunge
C. Fredrick
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Garza 10 8 2 1 0 0 1 2 3/6 0/1 2/2 1 1
N. Baer 14 4 1 0 4 1 0 2 1/4 1/3 1/2 0 1
M. Dailey 13 4 2 0 0 0 2 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
R. Till - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McCaffery 12 0 3 1 0 0 1 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
C. Pemsl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fredrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 93 38 16 6 6 13 22 27/59 10/22 29/32 11 27
