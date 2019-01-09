Nichols, Savoy lead No. 13 Florida State past Miami 68-62
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) David Nichols had 13 points and PJ Savoy scored eight of his 10 in the second half as the bench players helped No. 13 Florida State hold off Miami 68-62 on Wednesday night.
The Hurricanes used an 8-0 run late to close the gap to 64-62 with 46.4 seconds left, but Terance Mann's putback with 29 seconds remaining gave the Seminoles breathing room. Mann finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
Phil Cofer added seven points and six rebounds for the Seminoles (12-2, 1-1 ACC).
Chris Lykes scored 17 points and Anthony Lawrence II added 14 for Miami (8-6, 0-3). Ebuka Izundu had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Florida State adjusted its rotation frequently on a night when it was called for 20 fouls, including 12 in the first half. The foul trouble neutralized a significant depth advantage over Miami's eight-man rotation.
Florida State shot 42 percent (27 of 64) from the floor and made 23 percent (6 of 26) of its 3-pointers.
Miami shot 38 percent (20 of 53) from the field and hit just 22 percent (4 of 18) of its 3s.
Dejan Vasilijevic was averaging 44 percent from 3-point range but was held to just a pair of 3s in 29 minutes.
BIG PICTURE
Miami: The Hurricanes have dropped their last three games at Florida State and are 8-31 overall in Tallahassee.
Florida State: The Seminoles have won five straight against teams from the Sunshine State, a streak that includes wins over Florida in November and North Florida in December.
UP NEXT
Miami hosts Wake Forest on Saturday.
Florida State hosts No. 1 Duke on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.1
|Min. Per Game
|29.1
|10.0
|Pts. Per Game
|10.0
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|46.0
|Field Goal %
|47.6
|34.7
|Three Point %
|15.8
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|77.6
|Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)
|0.0
|Zach Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Ebuka Izundu
|7.0
|Trent Forrest missed free throw
|7.0
|Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|7.0
|Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|M.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|M.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|68
|Field Goals
|20-54 (37.0%)
|27-64 (42.2%)
|3-Pointers
|4-18 (22.2%)
|6-26 (23.1%)
|Free Throws
|18-22 (81.8%)
|8-13 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|38
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|21
|27
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|10
|15
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|9
|Fouls
|15
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Miami (Fla.) 8-7
|77.6 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|13.6 APG
|13 Florida State 13-2
|79.2 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|C. Lykes G
|17.5 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|3.6 APG
|46.1 FG%
|
11
|D. Nichols G
|7.6 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|1.3 APG
|43.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Lykes G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|D. Nichols G
|13 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|
|37.0
|FG%
|42.2
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|23.1
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Lykes
|17
|3
|2
|5/12
|1/3
|6/6
|3
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Lawrence II
|14
|4
|2
|4/9
|1/3
|5/6
|3
|32
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|E. Izundu
|13
|9
|1
|6/10
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4
|Z. Johnson
|6
|6
|0
|2/11
|0/3
|2/4
|3
|34
|2
|0
|5
|1
|5
|A. Mack
|2
|2
|4
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Lykes
|17
|3
|2
|5/12
|1/3
|6/6
|3
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Lawrence II
|14
|4
|2
|4/9
|1/3
|5/6
|3
|32
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|E. Izundu
|13
|9
|1
|6/10
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4
|Z. Johnson
|6
|6
|0
|2/11
|0/3
|2/4
|3
|34
|2
|0
|5
|1
|5
|A. Mack
|2
|2
|4
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Vasiljevic
|6
|5
|1
|2/6
|2/6
|0/1
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|S. Waardenburg
|4
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Herenton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Hernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McGusty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Proctor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|29
|10
|20/54
|4/18
|18/22
|15
|200
|3
|0
|12
|8
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Cofer
|7
|6
|2
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|T. Mann
|7
|6
|2
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|T. Forrest
|6
|6
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|2/4
|0
|27
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5
|M. Walker
|6
|3
|2
|2/6
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|20
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|C. Koumadje
|1
|5
|2
|0/6
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Cofer
|7
|6
|2
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|T. Mann
|7
|6
|2
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|T. Forrest
|6
|6
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|2/4
|0
|27
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5
|M. Walker
|6
|3
|2
|2/6
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|20
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|C. Koumadje
|1
|5
|2
|0/6
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Nichols
|13
|1
|3
|5/8
|1/3
|2/3
|3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|P. Savoy
|10
|1
|0
|4/10
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Kabengele
|9
|7
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|R. Gray
|6
|3
|3
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Vassell
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Polite
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Wilkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|38
|15
|27/64
|6/26
|8/13
|20
|200
|7
|3
|9
|11
|27
-
CSFULL
HAWAII38
41
2nd 14:58
-
VANDY
UGA63
82
Final
-
GTOWN
XAVIER75
81
Final
-
16OHIOST
RUT61
64
Final
-
WVU
KSTATE69
71
Final
-
DAYTON
GWASH72
66
Final
-
TULANE
SFLA48
66
Final
-
9VATECH
GATECH52
49
Final
-
CORN
TOWSON86
74
Final
-
JVILLE
KENSAW90
70
Final
-
LIB
STETSON71
53
Final
-
21MARQET
CREIGH106
104
Final/OT
-
17HOU
TEMPLE69
73
Final
-
LOYMD
LAFAY70
85
Final
-
UVM
MAINE73
49
Final
-
RI
RICH78
67
Final
-
UMBC
HARTFD64
66
Final/OT
-
DAVID
GMASON61
56
Final
-
COLG
BUCK81
84
Final
-
STJOES
STBON47
73
Final
-
MASLOW
NH64
68
Final
-
NAVY
AMER63
71
Final
-
BING
STNYBRK46
59
Final
-
11AUBURN
MISS67
82
Final
-
ARMY
BU86
82
Final
-
LSALLE
VCU63
69
Final
-
LEHIGH
HOLY99
94
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
NWST62
61
Final
-
ABIL
MCNSE73
72
Final
-
UNF
LPSCMB66
81
Final
-
SAMHOU
CARK78
69
Final
-
SFA
NICHST73
78
Final
-
LVILLE
PITT86
89
Final/OT
-
CLEM
CUSE53
61
Final
-
FORD
DUQ61
66
Final
-
NORL
LAMAR78
71
Final/OT
-
BUTLER
SETON75
76
Final
-
FLA
ARK57
51
Final
-
FRESNO
UTAHST78
77
Final
-
ARIZST
CAL80
66
Final
-
IOWA
NWEST73
63
Final
-
25TCU
7KANSAS68
77
Final
-
UMASS
STLOU62
65
Final
-
4UVA
BC83
56
Final
-
MIAMI
13FSU62
68
Final
-
CSN
UCRIV84
83
Final
-
CPOLY
UCSB56
65
Final
-
ARIZ
STNFRD75
70
Final
-
SJST
10NEVADA53
92
Final