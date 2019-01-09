MIAMI
Nichols, Savoy lead No. 13 Florida State past Miami 68-62

  • Jan 09, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) David Nichols had 13 points and PJ Savoy scored eight of his 10 in the second half as the bench players helped No. 13 Florida State hold off Miami 68-62 on Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes used an 8-0 run late to close the gap to 64-62 with 46.4 seconds left, but Terance Mann's putback with 29 seconds remaining gave the Seminoles breathing room. Mann finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Phil Cofer added seven points and six rebounds for the Seminoles (12-2, 1-1 ACC).

Chris Lykes scored 17 points and Anthony Lawrence II added 14 for Miami (8-6, 0-3). Ebuka Izundu had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Florida State adjusted its rotation frequently on a night when it was called for 20 fouls, including 12 in the first half. The foul trouble neutralized a significant depth advantage over Miami's eight-man rotation.

Florida State shot 42 percent (27 of 64) from the floor and made 23 percent (6 of 26) of its 3-pointers.

Miami shot 38 percent (20 of 53) from the field and hit just 22 percent (4 of 18) of its 3s.

Dejan Vasilijevic was averaging 44 percent from 3-point range but was held to just a pair of 3s in 29 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes have dropped their last three games at Florida State and are 8-31 overall in Tallahassee.

Florida State: The Seminoles have won five straight against teams from the Sunshine State, a streak that includes wins over Florida in November and North Florida in December.

UP NEXT

Miami hosts Wake Forest on Saturday.

Florida State hosts No. 1 Duke on Saturday.

Key Players
A. Lawrence II
3 G
T. Forrest
3 G
29.1 Min. Per Game 29.1
10.0 Pts. Per Game 10.0
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
46.0 Field Goal % 47.6
34.7 Three Point % 15.8
71.4 Free Throw % 77.6
  Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.) 0.0
  Zach Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Ebuka Izundu 7.0
  Trent Forrest missed free throw 7.0
  Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest 7.0
  Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 M.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 M.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest 15.0
Team Stats
Points 62 68
Field Goals 20-54 (37.0%) 27-64 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 6-26 (23.1%)
Free Throws 18-22 (81.8%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 31 38
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 21 27
Team 2 0
Assists 10 15
Steals 3 7
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 15 20
Technicals 0 0
0
C. Lykes G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
11
D. Nichols G
13 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 8-7 293362
home team logo 13 Florida State 13-2 333568
Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 8-7 77.6 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo 13 Florida State 13-2 79.2 PPG 39.9 RPG 12.4 APG
Key Players
0
C. Lykes G 17.5 PPG 2.6 RPG 3.6 APG 46.1 FG%
11
D. Nichols G 7.6 PPG 1.4 RPG 1.3 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
C. Lykes G 17 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
11
D. Nichols G 13 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
37.0 FG% 42.2
22.2 3PT FG% 23.1
81.8 FT% 61.5
Florida State
Starters
P. Cofer
T. Mann
T. Forrest
M. Walker
C. Koumadje
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Cofer 7 6 2 3/8 1/4 0/0 1 29 0 0 1 2 4
T. Mann 7 6 2 3/5 1/1 0/0 2 28 1 0 2 2 4
T. Forrest 6 6 1 2/8 0/3 2/4 0 27 2 1 2 1 5
M. Walker 6 3 2 2/6 0/4 2/2 1 20 2 1 1 0 3
C. Koumadje 1 5 2 0/6 0/0 1/2 3 14 0 0 0 3 2
Starters
P. Cofer
T. Mann
T. Forrest
M. Walker
C. Koumadje
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Cofer 7 6 2 3/8 1/4 0/0 1 29 0 0 1 2 4
T. Mann 7 6 2 3/5 1/1 0/0 2 28 1 0 2 2 4
T. Forrest 6 6 1 2/8 0/3 2/4 0 27 2 1 2 1 5
M. Walker 6 3 2 2/6 0/4 2/2 1 20 2 1 1 0 3
C. Koumadje 1 5 2 0/6 0/0 1/2 3 14 0 0 0 3 2
Bench
D. Nichols
P. Savoy
M. Kabengele
R. Gray
D. Vassell
A. Polite
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
M. Osborne
T. Hands
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Nichols 13 1 3 5/8 1/3 2/3 3 22 0 0 1 0 1
P. Savoy 10 1 0 4/10 2/8 0/0 1 17 1 0 0 0 1
M. Kabengele 9 7 0 4/7 0/0 1/2 5 17 0 1 1 2 5
R. Gray 6 3 3 3/4 0/1 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 1 2
D. Vassell 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
A. Polite 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 38 15 27/64 6/26 8/13 20 200 7 3 9 11 27
