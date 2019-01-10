No. 4 Virginia remains unbeaten with easy 83-56 win over BC
BOSTON (AP) Virginia Cavaliers' coach Tony Bennett is usually known for his relaxed demeanor on the sideline.
His team looked exactly like that on the court Wednesday night in its first Atlantic Coast Conference road game.
Mamadi Diakite matched his career-high with 18 points, De'Andre Hunter also scored 18 and the fourth-ranked Cavaliers remained unbeaten with an 83-56 victory over Boston College.
''I think being on the road you have to keep your poise,'' Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome said. ''You have to make sure everybody's calm, everybody stays locked in through the adversity to stay calm.''
Jerome added 13 points and Kyle Guy 10 for the Cavaliers (14-0, 2-0 ACC).
The Cavaliers' defense helped break it open in the second half, but Bennett wasn't pleased with the total effort.
''I think our offense won the game tonight,'' he said. ''There's some areas there that need to be tightened up. I thought the balance and versatility on the offense is what really won it for us.''
BC shot just 32 percent in the second half.
''I thought we shot the ball well in the first half,'' BC coach Jim Christian said. ''In the second half we did not. I thought we had some pretty decent shots.''
With No. 15 Houston getting upset by Temple earlier Wednesday, Virginia remained one of only two undefeated teams along with second-ranked Michigan.
It's Virginia's best start since opening 2014-15 with 19 straight victories.
Nik Popovic had 16 points and Ky Bowman 15 for Boston College (9-5, 0-2).
The Cavaliers came out looking very business-like during warmups and in the opening half, walking off the court toward their locker room appearing just as relaxed at halftime with a 43-31 edge.
Leading 28-23 in the closing minutes of the first half, Virginia went on an 11-3 run over a 3:55 stretch, pushing its advantage to 39-26. The Cavaliers moved the ball very well, getting open looks that led to easy baskets.
The Eagles had a matchup problem with 6-foot-9 forward Diakite in the first half. He scored 17 points - with all of his baskets in the paint - on 7 of 10 shooting.
BC made a brief spurt at the start of the second half, closing it to 45-39 on Popovich's 3-pointer from the top of the key before the Cavaliers took charge by turning up the defense and going on a game-breaking 19-2 spree, holding the Eagles scoreless for over seven minutes.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia: The next three games may give a better picture of how good the Cavaliers can be this season. Following a trip to Clemson Saturday, they host ninth-ranked Virginia Tech on January 15 before what's likely to be a highly-anticipated matchup at top-ranked Duke on Jan. 19.
Boston College: The Eagles opened their ACC season with a loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday before facing Virginia. For a young team looking for some early-season confidence, they were overmatched in their first two games. . Forward Steffon Mitchell missed the game with a quad injury. ''We miss him. We're not a very deep team to begin with,'' Christian said.
ROAD SUCCESS
It was the Cavaliers' 11th straight ACC road win and a nation-leading 12th ''true'' road victory in row.
They went 9-0 on the road in the league last season.
EXTRA INTERST
Boston Celtics' President Danny Ainge watched the game courtside, holding a touchscreen device watching the end of the Celtics game played about 5 miles away until it ended.
Seated baseline were 26 NBA scouts - an unusually high number for a game at Conte Forum.
EXTRA SUPPORT
Midway into the first half, the Cavaliers were serenaded with a chant of ''Let's go `Hoos!'' from a large contingent of Virginia fans.
''That was really nice,'' Hunter said. ''I really wasn't expecting that honestly. Having them here made it feel like kind of a home game.''
UP NEXT
Virginia: At Clemson Saturday at noon.
Boston College: At Notre Dame Saturday at noon.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|38.5
|Min. Per Game
|38.5
|20.4
|Pts. Per Game
|20.4
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|7.8
|Reb. Per Game
|7.8
|42.8
|Field Goal %
|42.7
|39.2
|Three Point %
|35.2
|76.6
|Free Throw %
|82.5
|Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann
|29.0
|Vin Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|+ 3
|Kody Stattmann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark
|47.0
|+ 2
|Wynston Tabbs made jump shot
|57.0
|Defensive rebound by Avery Wilson
|1:07
|Marco Anthony missed layup
|1:09
|+ 2
|Wynston Tabbs made layup, assist by Avery Wilson
|1:25
|Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Avery Wilson
|1:30
|Defensive rebound by Jay Huff
|1:56
|Luka Kraljevic missed free throw
|1:56
|Shooting foul on Jay Huff
|1:56
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|56
|Field Goals
|33-55 (60.0%)
|22-57 (38.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-19 (42.1%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|5-9 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|21
|Offensive
|7
|4
|Defensive
|31
|14
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|17
|6
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|6
|0
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|16
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|4 Virginia 14-0
|73.9 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Boston College 9-5
|76.5 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|D. Hunter G
|13.8 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|2.2 APG
|51.7 FG%
|
21
|N. Popovic F
|13.5 PPG
|7.4 RPG
|0.7 APG
|57.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Hunter G
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|N. Popovic F
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|60.0
|FG%
|38.6
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diakite
|18
|7
|0
|9/12
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|25
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|D. Hunter
|18
|6
|2
|6/11
|2/3
|4/7
|0
|35
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|T. Jerome
|13
|4
|4
|4/9
|2/5
|3/4
|3
|31
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. Guy
|10
|8
|5
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|J. Salt
|7
|2
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|14
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diakite
|18
|7
|0
|9/12
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|25
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|D. Hunter
|18
|6
|2
|6/11
|2/3
|4/7
|0
|35
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|T. Jerome
|13
|4
|4
|4/9
|2/5
|3/4
|3
|31
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. Guy
|10
|8
|5
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|J. Salt
|7
|2
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|14
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Key
|9
|9
|2
|4/5
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|27
|0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|J. Huff
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Stattmann
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Anthony
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Badocchi
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Clark
|0
|0
|4
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Caffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Kersey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|38
|17
|33/55
|8/19
|9/14
|16
|200
|5
|6
|10
|7
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Popovic
|16
|3
|0
|7/12
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|K. Bowman
|15
|3
|2
|5/12
|4/7
|1/2
|2
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|W. Tabbs
|9
|2
|1
|4/9
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Chatman
|7
|2
|2
|3/12
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Ja. Hamilton
|4
|6
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Popovic
|16
|3
|0
|7/12
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|K. Bowman
|15
|3
|2
|5/12
|4/7
|1/2
|2
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|W. Tabbs
|9
|2
|1
|4/9
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Chatman
|7
|2
|2
|3/12
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Ja. Hamilton
|4
|6
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Herren Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Kraljevic
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Meznieks
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ja. Hamilton
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|V. Baker Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Wilson
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Gehan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reyes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. DiLuccio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bohuny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Holtze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Jackowitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|18
|6
|22/57
|7/25
|5/9
|12
|200
|4
|0
|8
|4
|14
-
CSFULL
HAWAII38
41
2nd 14:58
-
VANDY
UGA63
82
Final
-
GTOWN
XAVIER75
81
Final
-
16OHIOST
RUT61
64
Final
-
WVU
KSTATE69
71
Final
-
DAYTON
GWASH72
66
Final
-
TULANE
SFLA48
66
Final
-
9VATECH
GATECH52
49
Final
-
CORN
TOWSON86
74
Final
-
JVILLE
KENSAW90
70
Final
-
LIB
STETSON71
53
Final
-
21MARQET
CREIGH106
104
Final/OT
-
17HOU
TEMPLE69
73
Final
-
LOYMD
LAFAY70
85
Final
-
UVM
MAINE73
49
Final
-
RI
RICH78
67
Final
-
UMBC
HARTFD64
66
Final/OT
-
DAVID
GMASON61
56
Final
-
COLG
BUCK81
84
Final
-
STJOES
STBON47
73
Final
-
MASLOW
NH64
68
Final
-
NAVY
AMER63
71
Final
-
BING
STNYBRK46
59
Final
-
11AUBURN
MISS67
82
Final
-
ARMY
BU86
82
Final
-
LSALLE
VCU63
69
Final
-
LEHIGH
HOLY99
94
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
NWST62
61
Final
-
ABIL
MCNSE73
72
Final
-
UNF
LPSCMB66
81
Final
-
SAMHOU
CARK78
69
Final
-
SFA
NICHST73
78
Final
-
LVILLE
PITT86
89
Final/OT
-
CLEM
CUSE53
61
Final
-
FORD
DUQ61
66
Final
-
NORL
LAMAR78
71
Final/OT
-
BUTLER
SETON75
76
Final
-
FLA
ARK57
51
Final
-
FRESNO
UTAHST78
77
Final
-
ARIZST
CAL80
66
Final
-
IOWA
NWEST73
63
Final
-
25TCU
7KANSAS68
77
Final
-
UMASS
STLOU62
65
Final
-
4UVA
BC83
56
Final
-
MIAMI
13FSU62
68
Final
-
CSN
UCRIV84
83
Final
-
CPOLY
UCSB56
65
Final
-
ARIZ
STNFRD75
70
Final
-
SJST
10NEVADA53
92
Final