Roby keys Huskers in school-record 20th straight home win

  • Jan 10, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Isaiah Roby scored a career-high 22 points and made a couple big defensive plays late, and Nebraska beat Penn State 70-64 on Thursday night for its school-record 20th straight home win.

The Cornhuskers (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) bounced back from two straight road losses that knocked them out of the Top 25. The Nittany Lions (7-9, 0-5) lost their third straight.

Nebraska's home win streak is the longest among power-five conference teams and fourth-longest overall. The Huskers broke the school record set by the 1965-66 and 1966-67 teams.

Roby scored six of Nebraska's eight points after Penn State tied it 48-all. He drove to the basket to give the Huskers the lead, then he ran through a wide-open lane, caught a pass in stride from Isaac Copeland and put down a big dunk. He put back Glynn Watson Jr.'s missed 3-pointer to make it 56-51.

Roby was 8 for 9 from the field, made two 3-pointers, and was 4 for 5 on free throws to go with 11 rebounds in his best overall game of the season.

On the defensive end, he made a steal and had one of his season-high four blocked shots in the last minute to help hold off Penn State, which missed 9 of its final 11 shots.

Josh Reaves hit a 3-pointer to pull the Nittany Lions to 62-61, Watson made a huge 3. Watson saved the ball from going out of bounds, gathered himself and shot a 3-pointer that bounced three times off the rim to make it a four-point game with 2:15 left.

Watson had 19 points and three of the Huskers' nine 3-pointers.

Reaves finished a season-high 20 points, Mike Watson had 14 rebounds and the Lions held a 46-32 rebounding advantage, including 21-6 on the offensive end.

Penn State coach Patrick Chambers was back on the bench. He was suspended for Sunday's game against Wisconsin after shoving one of his players during a timeout in a loss at Michigan last week.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: Chambers says the Lions are improving even though the results aren't showing it right now.

Nebraska: The Huskers are a totally different team at home. They need to carry over their mojo to the road.

UP NEXT

Penn State hosts No. 6 Michigan State on Sunday.

Nebraska visits No. 22 Indiana on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

  Offensive rebound by Myles Dread 0.0
  Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by James Palmer Jr. 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Penn State 4.0
  Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 Isaiah Roby made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Isaiah Roby made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Lamar Stevens 11.0
+ 2 Rasir Bolton made jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Isaiah Roby made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Isaiah Roby made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Josh Reaves 18.0
Points 64 70
Field Goals 25-69 (36.2%) 27-55 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 46 32
Offensive 17 6
Defensive 24 25
Team 5 1
Assists 11 13
Steals 3 7
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 15 13
Technicals 0 0
23
J. Reaves G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
15
I. Roby F
22 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Penn State 7-9 313364
home team logo Nebraska 12-4 333770
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
away team logo Penn State 7-9 68.1 PPG 39.2 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Nebraska 12-4 79.9 PPG 39.2 RPG 14.9 APG
23
J. Reaves G 9.5 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.3 APG 42.1 FG%
15
I. Roby F 10.6 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.9 APG 49.0 FG%
23
J. Reaves G 20 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
15
I. Roby F 22 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
36.2 FG% 49.1
29.2 3PT FG% 39.1
58.3 FT% 63.6
J. Reaves
L. Stevens
M. Dread
M. Watkins
R. Bolton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Reaves 20 3 2 8/17 4/7 0/0 5 27 2 0 1 1 2
L. Stevens 13 9 3 6/20 0/2 1/1 4 39 0 1 2 3 6
M. Dread 13 6 2 5/11 3/8 0/0 2 36 0 0 0 3 3
M. Watkins 12 14 0 4/5 0/0 4/9 0 27 0 3 2 6 8
R. Bolton 4 0 1 1/9 0/5 2/2 1 27 0 0 0 0 0
J. Wheeler
T. Buttrick
J. Harrar
M. Jones
S. Pierce
D. Zemgulis
G. Hazle
T. Nussbaum
I. Brockington
D. Kasatkin
K. McCloskey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wheeler 2 4 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 20 1 0 2 3 1
T. Buttrick 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. Harrar 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 2
M. Jones 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 1 1
S. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Zemgulis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brockington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kasatkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCloskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 41 11 25/69 7/24 7/12 15 200 3 4 8 17 24
I. Roby
G. Watson Jr.
J. Palmer Jr.
T. Allen
I. Copeland Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Roby 22 11 1 8/9 2/3 4/5 4 38 2 4 0 5 6
G. Watson Jr. 19 4 3 8/16 3/6 0/0 4 38 0 0 1 0 4
J. Palmer Jr. 11 5 4 3/12 3/6 2/4 1 39 2 1 2 0 5
T. Allen 9 6 1 4/7 1/3 0/0 1 34 2 1 1 0 6
I. Copeland Jr. 8 3 2 4/10 0/4 0/0 1 38 1 2 2 0 3
A. Harris
T. Borchardt
N. Akenten
J. Trueblood
D. Burke
J. Costello
T. Thorbjarnarson
B. Heiman
K. Davis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Harris 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
T. Borchardt 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 1 0
N. Akenten 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
J. Trueblood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thorbjarnarson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Heiman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 31 13 27/55 9/23 7/11 13 200 7 8 7 6 25
