Roby keys Huskers in school-record 20th straight home win
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Isaiah Roby scored a career-high 22 points and made a couple big defensive plays late, and Nebraska beat Penn State 70-64 on Thursday night for its school-record 20th straight home win.
The Cornhuskers (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) bounced back from two straight road losses that knocked them out of the Top 25. The Nittany Lions (7-9, 0-5) lost their third straight.
Nebraska's home win streak is the longest among power-five conference teams and fourth-longest overall. The Huskers broke the school record set by the 1965-66 and 1966-67 teams.
Roby scored six of Nebraska's eight points after Penn State tied it 48-all. He drove to the basket to give the Huskers the lead, then he ran through a wide-open lane, caught a pass in stride from Isaac Copeland and put down a big dunk. He put back Glynn Watson Jr.'s missed 3-pointer to make it 56-51.
Roby was 8 for 9 from the field, made two 3-pointers, and was 4 for 5 on free throws to go with 11 rebounds in his best overall game of the season.
On the defensive end, he made a steal and had one of his season-high four blocked shots in the last minute to help hold off Penn State, which missed 9 of its final 11 shots.
Josh Reaves hit a 3-pointer to pull the Nittany Lions to 62-61, Watson made a huge 3. Watson saved the ball from going out of bounds, gathered himself and shot a 3-pointer that bounced three times off the rim to make it a four-point game with 2:15 left.
Watson had 19 points and three of the Huskers' nine 3-pointers.
Reaves finished a season-high 20 points, Mike Watson had 14 rebounds and the Lions held a 46-32 rebounding advantage, including 21-6 on the offensive end.
Penn State coach Patrick Chambers was back on the bench. He was suspended for Sunday's game against Wisconsin after shoving one of his players during a timeout in a loss at Michigan last week.
BIG PICTURE
Penn State: Chambers says the Lions are improving even though the results aren't showing it right now.
Nebraska: The Huskers are a totally different team at home. They need to carry over their mojo to the road.
UP NEXT
Penn State hosts No. 6 Michigan State on Sunday.
Nebraska visits No. 22 Indiana on Monday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|42.4
|Field Goal %
|45.9
|16.3
|Three Point %
|41.7
|75.6
|Free Throw %
|88.5
|Offensive rebound by Myles Dread
|0.0
|Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by James Palmer Jr.
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Penn State
|4.0
|Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Roby made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Roby made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Lamar Stevens
|11.0
|+ 2
|Rasir Bolton made jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Roby made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Roby made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Josh Reaves
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|70
|Field Goals
|25-69 (36.2%)
|27-55 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|7-12 (58.3%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|32
|Offensive
|17
|6
|Defensive
|24
|25
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|4
|8
|Turnovers
|8
|7
|Fouls
|15
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Penn State 7-9
|68.1 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Nebraska 12-4
|79.9 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|14.9 APG
|
|36.2
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|58.3
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Reaves
|20
|3
|2
|8/17
|4/7
|0/0
|5
|27
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|L. Stevens
|13
|9
|3
|6/20
|0/2
|1/1
|4
|39
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|M. Dread
|13
|6
|2
|5/11
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|M. Watkins
|12
|14
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|4/9
|0
|27
|0
|3
|2
|6
|8
|R. Bolton
|4
|0
|1
|1/9
|0/5
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Roby
|22
|11
|1
|8/9
|2/3
|4/5
|4
|38
|2
|4
|0
|5
|6
|G. Watson Jr.
|19
|4
|3
|8/16
|3/6
|0/0
|4
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Palmer Jr.
|11
|5
|4
|3/12
|3/6
|2/4
|1
|39
|2
|1
|2
|0
|5
|T. Allen
|9
|6
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|34
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|I. Copeland Jr.
|8
|3
|2
|4/10
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|38
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
