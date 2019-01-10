SMU
SMU
Mustangs
10-5
away team logo
64
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Thu Jan. 10
7:00pm
BONUS
76
TF 11
home team logo
UCONN
Connecticut
Huskies
10-6
ML: +116
UCONN -2.5, O/U 138.5
ML: -136
SMU
UCONN

No Text

Adams, Gilbert help UConn end losing streak, beat SMU 76-64

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 10, 2019

STORRS, Conn. (AP) UConn coach Dan Hurley woke up Thursday to a text message from guard Jalen Adams. UConn's star wanted to let his coach know that he was locked in and ready for a fight.

Adams scored 21 points, Alterique Gilbert added 19 and UConn snapped a three-game losing streak with a 76-64 win over SMU on Thursday night.

Christian Vital chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (10-6, 1-2 American Athletic Conference), who had lost their first two conference games.

Hurley said he had been under the covers, worrying about his team, before his phone went off at about 8 a.m.

''When I saw that, I sprung out of bed...and was recharged,'' he said. ''Just to see that this morning, I knew he was going to be good today.''

Adams hit seven of his 10 shots and the Huskies shot 52 percent from the floor, including a blistering 65 percent as they built a 42-31 halftime lead.

''I know things haven't been looking so up for us and today was an opportunity to turn that around,'' Adams said. ''I sent that text to him, sent it out to the guys in the group chat just to let them know that it was war time and we had to go to war today, which we did.''

Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 20 points and Jahmal McMurray added 15 for SMU (10-5, 2-1), which had won four straight and eight of its previous nine games.

UConn led by as many as 15 points in the second half on a 3-pointer from Gilbert, before SMU made a run. The Mustangs cut the lead to six after a putback by Isiaha Mike with 12 minutes to go.

But the Huskies answered. It was 64-52 after Josh Carlton followed up a Gilbert miss on a drive to the basket and the lead was 15 again when Gilbert hit a pullup in the lane with five minutes left.

''Our defense wasn't good enough from the six-point deficit to really start locking them down and giving us a chance to win,'' said SMU coach Tim Jankovich.

BIG PICTURE

SMU: The Mustangs had held their previous four opponents to under 40-percent shooting and 25 percent from 3-point range. UConn hit 22 of 42 shots and was 9 of 19 from behind the arc... SMU fell to 2-1 in true road games this season, with wins over Georgetown and Tulane.

UConn: UConn: The Huskies improved to 6-0 in their first American Athletic Conference games each year at Gampel Pavilion.

FOUL TROUBLE

SMU was in foul trouble all game and four players (Whitt, McMurray, Mike, Ethan Chargois) each finished the game with four fouls. Jankovich said that hindered what his team could do, especially when UConn was building its first-half lead.

''We had half our team sitting over by me and we were playing out of position,'' he said. ''We don't have that kind of depth.''

HURLEY HUSTLE

UConn's coach is known for his enthusiasm and earlier this season followed a player into the stands to praise him for diving after a loose ball. He took that a bit farther on Thursday. Hurley got tangled up in the scramble for a loose ball on the sideline in the second half and was knocked to the floor himself. He came up applauding his team's effort.

''I kind of took that (charge) on purpose, just to show our guys that if your coach is willing to take one there, you got to be willing to take one,'' he joked.

UP NEXT

SMU: The Mustangs return home to host Tulsa on Saturday.

UConn: The Huskies hit the road for a game on Saturday night at Cincinnati.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Christian Vital 27.0
  Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup 29.0
+ 1 Jalen Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
+ 1 Jalen Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 37.0
  Personal foul on Isiaha Mike 37.0
+ 2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup 37.0
+ 1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
+ 1 Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws 44.0
  Personal foul on Jahmal McMurray 44.0
+ 1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 52.0
+ 1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 52.0
Team Stats
Points 64 76
Field Goals 23-66 (34.8%) 22-42 (52.4%)
3-Pointers 3-23 (13.0%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 15-16 (93.8%) 23-31 (74.2%)
Total Rebounds 41 26
Offensive 15 6
Defensive 15 18
Team 11 2
Assists 8 9
Steals 8 3
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
J. Whitt Jr. G
20 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
4
J. Adams G
21 PTS, 3 AST
12T
away team logo SMU 10-5 313364
home team logo Connecticut 10-6 423476
UCONN -2.5, O/U 138.5
Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Storrs, CT
UCONN -2.5, O/U 138.5
Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Storrs, CT
Team Stats
away team logo SMU 10-5 76.4 PPG 39.5 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Connecticut 10-6 78.5 PPG 41.7 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
33
J. Whitt Jr. G 12.4 PPG 6.4 RPG 4.4 APG 51.4 FG%
4
J. Adams G 16.6 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.1 APG 50.3 FG%
Top Scorers
33
J. Whitt Jr. G 20 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
4
J. Adams G 21 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
34.8 FG% 52.4
13.0 3PT FG% 47.4
93.8 FT% 74.2
SMU
Starters
J. Whitt Jr.
J. McMurray
J. Foster
I. Mike
E. Chargois
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Whitt Jr. 20 10 2 9/18 0/0 2/2 4 36 3 0 1 6 4
J. McMurray 15 4 1 5/18 1/9 4/4 3 35 1 0 1 2 2
J. Foster 8 5 3 2/8 0/3 4/4 4 28 0 0 2 2 3
I. Mike 7 3 1 2/9 1/5 2/2 4 24 1 1 1 1 2
E. Chargois 7 3 0 2/6 1/4 2/2 4 24 1 0 2 2 1
Starters
J. Whitt Jr.
J. McMurray
J. Foster
I. Mike
E. Chargois
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Whitt Jr. 20 10 2 9/18 0/0 2/2 4 36 3 0 1 6 4
J. McMurray 15 4 1 5/18 1/9 4/4 3 35 1 0 1 2 2
J. Foster 8 5 3 2/8 0/3 4/4 4 28 0 0 2 2 3
I. Mike 7 3 1 2/9 1/5 2/2 4 24 1 1 1 1 2
E. Chargois 7 3 0 2/6 1/4 2/2 4 24 1 0 2 2 1
Bench
F. Hunt
N. Dixon
W. Douglas
C. White
G. Youngkin
J. Pyle
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
J. Young Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Hunt 7 3 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 3 25 1 0 2 1 2
N. Dixon 0 2 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 25 1 0 0 1 1
W. Douglas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. White 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 30 8 23/66 3/23 15/16 22 200 8 1 9 15 15
Connecticut
Starters
J. Adams
A. Gilbert
C. Vital
J. Carlton
T. Polley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Adams 21 0 3 7/10 2/3 5/6 1 33 0 0 2 0 0
A. Gilbert 19 0 3 5/10 3/5 6/6 1 36 1 0 3 0 0
C. Vital 11 7 1 2/8 2/7 5/7 0 32 0 0 1 0 7
J. Carlton 8 7 0 3/4 0/0 2/3 3 29 1 0 1 2 5
T. Polley 7 2 1 3/4 1/2 0/0 4 16 0 0 1 1 1
Starters
J. Adams
A. Gilbert
C. Vital
J. Carlton
T. Polley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Adams 21 0 3 7/10 2/3 5/6 1 33 0 0 2 0 0
A. Gilbert 19 0 3 5/10 3/5 6/6 1 36 1 0 3 0 0
C. Vital 11 7 1 2/8 2/7 5/7 0 32 0 0 1 0 7
J. Carlton 8 7 0 3/4 0/0 2/3 3 29 1 0 1 2 5
T. Polley 7 2 1 3/4 1/2 0/0 4 16 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
T. Smith
S. Wilson
E. Cobb
I. Whaley
K. Yakwe
M. Diarra
T. Aiyegbusi
K. Williams
B. Adams
D. Brocke
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Smith 6 1 1 1/2 1/1 3/6 2 24 0 0 1 0 1
S. Wilson 4 6 0 1/3 0/1 2/3 4 21 1 3 0 2 4
E. Cobb 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
I. Whaley 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 1 0
K. Yakwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brocke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 24 9 22/42 9/19 23/31 16 200 3 3 10 6 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores