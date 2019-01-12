Okpala, da Silva each score 21 in Stanford's 85-71 victory
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Oscar da Silva acknowledged he hasn't always brought the right mindset into a game. He changed that Saturday.
Da Silva scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds, KZ Okpala added 21 points and nine rebounds and Stanford downed Arizona State 85-71 on Saturday to earn its first conference victory.
''He was awesome,'' Stanford coach Jerod Haase said of da Silva. ''He has to be one of the guys who play at a high level. I'd like to see Oscar play like that more consistently.''
Daejon Davis added 13 points and nine assists for the Cardinal (8-8, 1-3 Pac-12 Conference), which has won seven of eight at home against the Sun Devils.
Luguentz Dort scored 16 points for the Sun Devils (11-5, 2-2), who have lost three of five. Rob Edwards had 13 points and Zylan Cheatham had 12 rebounds.
Da Silva scored 14 of his 21 points and had seven of his 10 rebounds in the first half.
The Cardinal scored the first 12 points of the second half, opening a 52-38 advantage. The Sun Devils were held scoreless the first 5:27.
''I found the flow early and my teammates were finding me for a lot of open shots,'' da Silva said. ''When I'm open, I'll shoot.''
Arizona State cut the lead to five points midway through the second half when Kimani Lawrence grabbed an offensive rebound and laid it back in.
''We did everything to start the half that we can't afford to do,'' ASU coach Bobby Hurley said. ''It's a lack of execution. We turned the ball over, in general terms, 19 times, which is way over our season numbers. They played a lot of zone and some man and didn't force us to do much. But going 6 for 17 from the foul line . . . there's a lot of things on offense that you could point to that didn't help us. On the road, you can't play that way.''
That was as close as the Sun Devils came the rest of the way as Stanford went on another run and led by double-digits over the final nine minutes.
''When you don't turn the ball over, good things happen,'' Haase said. ''This past month has been good in terms of practice. Today it carried over. The competitiveness was good and the execution of the game plan was good.''
Stanford went on an early 10-0 run to go up 10-2 less than five minutes before the first half settled into a back-and-forth contest with 11 lead changes. The game was tied on 18 other occasions.
The Cardinal took a 40-38 advantage into halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Arizona State last swept its two-game Bay Area trip in 1991-92. ... Rob Edwards, who scored 909 points with Cleveland State, surpassed the 1,000 point milestone with his first basket of the game. ... Under Bobby Hurley, the Sun Devils have won 18 times when trailing at the half. That happened 12 times in the previous five years. ... Dort continues an impressive freshman season, reaching double figures in scoring for the 15th time in 16 games. His 16 points were the most since a 24-point outburst against Nevada on Dec. 7.
Stanford head volleyball coach Kevin Hambly, who guided the Cardinal to the NCAA championship in December, was named the honorary captain for the game and members of the team were honored at halftime. Stanford has won 118 NCAA titles, most in Division I. ... da Silva reached double figures in scoring for the sixth time after a four-game drought in which he was 9 of 28 from the field. Against the Sun Devils, he was 9 of 11.
UP NEXT
Arizona State has a home game against Oregon State on Thursday.
Stanford travels to Seattle for a game against Washington on Thursday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|17.5
|Pts. Per Game
|17.5
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|52.4
|Field Goal %
|49.2
|37.5
|Three Point %
|47.9
|61.4
|Free Throw %
|71.0
|Defensive rebound by Stanford
|0.0
|Trevor Thompson missed jump shot
|2.0
|+ 2
|Rodney Herenton made driving layup
|6.0
|Lost ball turnover on Trevor Thompson, stolen by Rodney Herenton
|10.0
|Bad pass turnover on Trevor Stanback, stolen by Vitaliy Shibel
|14.0
|+ 2
|Grant Fogerty made driving layup
|34.0
|Lost ball turnover on Trevor Stanback, stolen by Jordan Salzman
|47.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Salzman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:00
|+ 1
|Jordan Salzman made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:00
|Shooting foul on Isaac White
|1:00
|Bad pass turnover on Trevor Stanback, stolen by Trevor Thompson
|1:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|85
|Field Goals
|28-68 (41.2%)
|32-60 (53.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-20 (45.0%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|6-17 (35.3%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|37
|Offensive
|13
|8
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|7
|4
|Assists
|9
|18
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|17
|14
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Arizona State 11-5
|80.3 PPG
|46.8 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Stanford 8-8
|72.3 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|12.5 APG
|
|41.2
|FG%
|53.3
|
|
|45.0
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|35.3
|FT%
|63.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Dort
|16
|2
|0
|6/11
|3/5
|1/4
|5
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Edwards
|13
|2
|3
|5/16
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Z. Cheatham
|8
|12
|4
|4/9
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|32
|2
|0
|2
|2
|10
|R. Martin
|8
|3
|1
|3/12
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|31
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2
|R. White
|3
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|21
|0
|1
|3
|4
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Dort
|16
|2
|0
|6/11
|3/5
|1/4
|5
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Edwards
|13
|2
|3
|5/16
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Z. Cheatham
|8
|12
|4
|4/9
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|32
|2
|0
|2
|2
|10
|R. Martin
|8
|3
|1
|3/12
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|31
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2
|R. White
|3
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|21
|0
|1
|3
|4
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lawrence
|10
|6
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|2/4
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|D. Lake
|4
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|E. Valtonen
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Fogerty
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Salzman
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Cherry
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|V. Shibel
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Thompson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roggin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Plavsic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|36
|9
|28/68
|9/20
|6/17
|19
|200
|7
|1
|17
|13
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Da Silva
|21
|10
|4
|9/11
|2/3
|1/2
|3
|31
|1
|2
|0
|3
|7
|K. Okpala
|21
|9
|2
|8/13
|4/5
|1/3
|2
|30
|2
|0
|2
|1
|8
|D. Davis
|13
|1
|9
|4/11
|1/3
|4/5
|2
|35
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|J. Sharma
|8
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|27
|2
|3
|2
|0
|4
|C. Ryan
|4
|2
|2
|1/8
|1/7
|1/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Da Silva
|21
|10
|4
|9/11
|2/3
|1/2
|3
|31
|1
|2
|0
|3
|7
|K. Okpala
|21
|9
|2
|8/13
|4/5
|1/3
|2
|30
|2
|0
|2
|1
|8
|D. Davis
|13
|1
|9
|4/11
|1/3
|4/5
|2
|35
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|J. Sharma
|8
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|27
|2
|3
|2
|0
|4
|C. Ryan
|4
|2
|2
|1/8
|1/7
|1/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Wills
|7
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|25
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|I. White
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Kisunas
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|11
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|R. Herenton
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Sheffield
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Stanback
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|J. Delaire
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Pugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Beskind
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fitzmorris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|33
|18
|32/60
|9/23
|12/19
|17
|200
|9
|7
|14
|8
|25
-
10NEVADA
FRESNO72
64
2nd 49.0 ESPU
-
MOST
BRAD42
48
2nd 10:44 ESP+
-
GC
TEXPA48
48
2nd 10:51 ESP+
-
WICHST
17HOU63
68
2nd 4:48 CBSSN
-
UCONN
CINCY60
61
2nd 25.0 ESP2
-
WASHST
UTAH46
64
2nd 9:58 PACN
-
EILL
TNTECH19
27
1st 2:09 ESP+
-
VANDY
18UK42
47
2nd 7:13 SECN
-
RICE
UTEP28
21
1st 3:30
-
SNCLRA
BYU33
40
2nd 19:34
-
SEATTLE
UTVALL34
14
1st 8:57
-
UCIRV
CSFULL25
7
1st 7.0
-
MOREHD
TNST6
6
1st 13:56 ESP+
-
WASH
COLO0
0
1st 20:00 ESPU
-
ALST
ARKPB34
32
1st 0.0
-
4UVA
CLEM63
43
Final
-
PROV
GTOWN90
96
Final/2OT
-
MIAOH
19BUFF64
88
Final
-
AMER
BUCK54
55
Final
-
KENTST
EMICH61
95
Final
-
KSTATE
20IOWAST58
57
Final
-
OHIO
BALLST70
52
Final
-
OKLAST
WVU85
77
Final
-
BC
ND66
69
Final
-
LVILLE
12UNC83
62
Final
-
PITT
15NCST80
86
Final
-
RUT
MINN70
88
Final
-
WOFF
VMI90
76
Final
-
LAMON
GAST73
74
Final
-
WCAR
CIT94
82
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI82
76
Final
-
MISS
14MISSST81
77
Final
-
MILW
DTROIT84
93
Final
-
HIGHPT
WINTHR63
80
Final
-
TOLEDO
WMICH85
77
Final
-
TXARL
CSTCAR61
58
Final
-
BU
NAVY75
69
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI64
67
Final
-
INDST
EVAN72
66
Final/OT
-
25TCU
23OKLA74
76
Final
-
8TXTECH
TEXAS68
62
Final
-
SFLA
TEMPLE80
82
Final/OT
-
BRYANT
SACHRT70
98
Final
-
PRINCE
PENN62
53
Final
-
ELMIRA
CLMB63
102
Final
-
TEXST
APPST70
69
Final
-
VCU
DAVID57
64
Final
-
JVILLE
LIB53
69
Final
-
MANH
MNMTH49
65
Final
-
1DUKE
13FSU80
78
Final
-
WAKE
MIAMI65
76
Final
-
ARMY
LOYMD64
66
Final
-
DREXEL
NCWILM83
97
Final
-
SETON
21MARQET66
70
Final
-
16OHIOST
IOWA62
72
Final
-
BOISE
SJST87
64
Final
-
MAINE
ALBANY66
62
Final
-
CHARSO
LONGWD101
89
Final
-
WILL
NDAK65
71
Final
-
WISGB
OAK78
90
Final
-
CALBPTST
CHIST77
75
Final
-
LAFAY
HOLY70
77
Final
-
TEXAM
BAMA81
80
Final
-
NEAST
WMMARY90
70
Final
-
FDU
WAGNER60
66
Final
-
SFTRPA
STFRAN68
72
Final
-
MNTNA
NCOLO88
64
Final
-
SAV
FAMU64
69
Final
-
BCU
HOW71
63
Final
-
LAMAR
CARK68
75
Final
-
NMEX
COLOST76
91
Final
-
SDGST
AF48
62
Final
-
NTEXAS
TXSA74
76
Final
-
VALPO
SILL65
61
Final
-
STJOES
DUQ84
85
Final
-
LEHIGH
COLG78
91
Final
-
7KANSAS
BAYLOR73
68
Final
-
DEL
CHARLS58
71
Final
-
NAU
SUTAH82
84
Final
-
PEPPER
USD76
71
Final
-
UGA
11AUBURN78
93
Final
-
CHARLO
FAU65
60
Final
-
RICH
GWASH76
56
Final
-
TOWSON
JMAD65
74
Final
-
SALAB
ARKLR62
91
Final
-
CCTST
MOUNT77
68
Final
-
NCASHV
HAMP61
83
Final
-
NCCU
UMES61
48
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI56
73
Final
-
NCAT
DELST93
70
Final
-
SCST
MORGAN72
68
Final
-
FORD
STBON64
71
Final
-
PRESBY
RADFRD77
79
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH97
87
Final/OT
-
NORFLK
COPPST80
66
Final
-
PEAY
TNMART72
70
Final
-
NJTECH
NALAB55
61
Final
-
ROBERT
LIU73
80
Final
-
HOUBP
NICHST76
77
Final
-
SAMFORD
CHATT75
80
Final
-
ETNST
MERCER72
68
Final/OT
-
AKRON
NILL56
73
Final
-
LALAF
GASOU87
85
Final
-
UAB
USM68
73
Final
-
FURMAN
NCGRN79
89
Final
-
MTSU
LATECH56
73
Final
-
SIUE
JAXST54
90
Final
-
FGC
UNF66
87
Final
-
USCUP
GWEBB59
64
Final
-
STETSON
LPSCMB71
95
Final
-
TROY
ARKST90
85
Final/OT
-
ABIL
SELOU75
72
Final
-
MCNSE
NORL66
79
Final
-
ORAL
SDAKST65
84
Final
-
ALAM
MVSU63
72
Final
-
UMBC
MASLOW63
74
Final
-
MURYST
SEMO85
67
Final
-
NWST
SFA61
59
Final
-
STLOU
LSALLE71
64
Final
-
TULSA
SMU57
77
Final
-
DEPAUL
24STJOHN79
71
Final
-
GATECH
CUSE73
59
Final
-
CSBAK
NMEXST62
73
Final
-
STHRN
GRAM63
69
Final
-
3TENN
FLA78
67
Final
-
LSU
ARK94
88
Final/OT
-
EKY
BELMONT93
109
Final
-
UTAHST
WYO71
55
Final
-
TEXSO
PVAM73
79
Final
-
ARIZST
STNFRD71
85
Final
-
ALCORN
JACKST52
59
Final
-
UIW
SAMHOU52
66
Final
-
HOFSTRA
ELON74
71
Final
-
HARV
DART63
81
Final
-
HARTFD
UVM62
81
Final
-
UCDAV
LNGBCH77
82
Final
-
ODU
FIU75
74
Final
-
WKY
MRSHL69
70
Final
-
NH
STNYBRK44
62
Final
-
CSN
CPOLY0
0147 O/U
+2
10:00pm
-
UCRIV
UCSB0
0132 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
5GONZAG
SANFRAN0
0150.5 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
MARYCA
LOYMRY0
0130.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
UOP
PORT0
0140 O/U
+4
10:00pm ATSN
-
WEBER
PORTST0
0159.5 O/U
-1
10:05pm
-
IDST
SACST0
0144.5 O/U
-4
10:05pm
-
ARIZ
CAL0
0144 O/U
+7.5
10:30pm PACN
-
MIZZOU
SC0
0
PPD