Reddish hits 3 that lifts Duke past Florida St. 80-78

  • Jan 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Cam Reddish hit a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to lead No. 1 Duke past No. 13 Florida State, 80-78 on Saturday.

Reddish caught the ball on the wing off the inbounds pass and made a wide open 3-pointer to ensure that Duke (14-1, 3-0 ACC) would win its ninth straight game. He finished with 23 points on 9 of 15 shooting.

Duke played the second half without star freshman Zion Williamson, who left the game after getting poked in the eye late in the first half. He didn't return and had 11 points and eight rebounds in 17 minutes.

P.J. Savoy made a pair of free throws with 15.8 seconds left, just seconds after forcing a turnover, to put Florida State ahead 78-76 RJ Barrett, who finished with 32 points on 10 of 19 shooting, then hit the first of two free throws with 5 seconds left. He missed the second, but the Blue Devils retained possession after a review overruled a call on the floor that the ball had gone out of bounds of a Duke player setting up Reddish's shot.

Wiilliamson got hurt when he drove to the basket. Florida State's Trent Forrest hit the freshman in the face and Williamson landed hard on the court. He stayed down for several moments covering his face. He saw a trainer and went to the locker room just before the half ended. Williamson sat on the bench for the second half, but didn't play.

Mfiondu Kabengele came off the bench to record his third career double-double, recording tying a career-high with 24 points and 10 rebounds for Florida State (13-3, 1-2). Phil Cofer made five 3-pointers and had a season-high 21 points.

Florida State last hosted a No. 1 team exactly eight years ago, knocking off Duke 66-61 on Jan. 12, 2011. This time the Seminoles fell just short.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils were on the ropes but pulled out a road victory in a tough environment, doing it without Williamson. Duke is 4-1 vs. top-15 opponents this season.

Florida State: The Seminoles missed out on their fifth win over a top-ranked team.

UP NEXT

Duke has little time to rest, playing host to Syracuse on Monday.

Florida State faces a short turnaround at Pittsburgh on Monday.

Key Players
R. Barrett
5 F
T. Forrest
3 G
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
9.7 Pts. Per Game 9.7
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
46.6 Field Goal % 47.2
33.3 Three Point % 15.8
67.4 Free Throw % 77.4
+ 3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Duke 3.0
  RJ Barrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 RJ Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Shooting foul on Terance Mann 4.0
+ 1 PJ Savoy made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 PJ Savoy made 2nd of 3 free throws 15.0
  PJ Savoy missed 1st of 3 free throws 15.0
  Shooting foul on Cam Reddish 16.0
  Lost ball turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by PJ Savoy 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Marques Bolden 1:04
Team Stats
Points 80 78
Field Goals 30-65 (46.2%) 25-62 (40.3%)
3-Pointers 11-24 (45.8%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 42
Offensive 9 16
Defensive 18 20
Team 8 6
Assists 14 16
Steals 8 8
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 14 17
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
R. Barrett F
32 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
25
M. Kabengele F
24 PTS, 10 REB
12T
away team logo 1 Duke 14-1 384280
home team logo 13 Florida State 13-3 393978
FSU +7.5, O/U 157
Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
FSU +7.5, O/U 157
Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Duke
Starters
R. Barrett
C. Reddish
Z. Williamson
T. Jones
J. DeLaurier
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Barrett 32 3 0 10/19 4/7 8/9 0 40 2 0 3 0 3
C. Reddish 23 3 3 9/15 5/8 0/4 2 32 1 1 3 1 2
Z. Williamson 11 8 2 5/10 1/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 3 5 3
T. Jones 8 5 6 4/13 0/2 0/1 2 40 3 0 1 2 3
J. DeLaurier 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 0 1 0 0
Bench
M. Bolden
J. White
A. O'Connell
B. Besser
J. Robinson
A. Vrankovic
J. Goldwire
M. Buckmire
J. Baker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bolden 3 5 0 1/3 0/0 1/1 4 25 0 2 1 1 4
J. White 3 3 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 3 25 0 0 1 0 3
A. O'Connell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
B. Besser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vrankovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Goldwire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 27 14 30/65 11/24 9/15 15 201 8 3 14 9 18
Florida State
Starters
P. Cofer
T. Mann
C. Koumadje
T. Forrest
M. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Cofer 21 7 0 8/13 5/8 0/0 1 35 0 0 5 4 3
T. Mann 9 5 4 4/10 0/2 1/1 2 35 1 1 3 3 2
C. Koumadje 7 4 0 3/3 0/0 1/2 0 15 0 2 2 1 3
T. Forrest 5 3 6 1/3 0/0 3/4 3 31 2 0 2 0 3
M. Walker 2 1 5 0/6 0/3 2/2 4 24 0 0 3 1 0
Bench
M. Kabengele
P. Savoy
D. Nichols
R. Gray
A. Polite
D. Vassell
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
M. Osborne
T. Hands
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kabengele 24 10 0 7/13 2/3 8/9 0 25 2 4 1 6 4
P. Savoy 10 3 1 2/6 1/5 5/6 2 14 1 0 0 1 2
D. Nichols 0 1 0 0/5 0/2 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 0 1
R. Gray 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 1 0 0 2
A. Polite 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
D. Vassell 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 36 16 25/62 8/25 20/24 14 201 8 8 17 16 20
