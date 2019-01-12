Williams scores 20, No. 3 Tennessee holds off Florida 78-67
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Grant Williams did just about anything he wanted to against Florida.
He even called for - and delivered - one of his more precise passes of the season in crunch time.
Williams scored 20 points and found Admiral Schofield for a clinching 3-pointer in the corner with 41.3 seconds remaining to help No. 3 Tennessee beat Florida 78-67 on Saturday for the team's 10th consecutive victory.
''We knew we were going to get Grant the ball at the elbow and we knew they would collapse probably,'' Volunteers coach Rick Barnes said. ''He told those guys, `You get where you're supposed to be and I'll make the right pass.' He found Admiral, and that was big shot obviously.''
It was the biggest shot, although it came after Williams appeared to get away with a travel in the lane.
Jalen Hudson misfired on the other end, and the Gators (9-6, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) committed two turnovers in the waning seconds to turn a one-possession game into a lopsided final score.
''One of those games where every possession was a critical one,'' Barnes said.
Jordan Bowden added 17 off the bench for Tennessee (14-1, 3-0), which last enjoyed a double-digit win streak in 2008.
Bowden accounted for 14 consecutive points late in the second half with Schofield on the bench with four fouls. He made five free throws, two driving layups and a 3-pointer. He also dished to John Fulkerson for another layup.
Equally huge for the Vols were two second-half baskets that each came after two offensive rebounds. Williams scored on both.
''Those were some big opportunities for us,'' Barnes said.
Williams made 8 of 11 shots to go along with nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.
''If we played man-to-man for 40 minutes, Grant Williams might have had 60,'' Florida coach Mike White said. ''And we might have all fouled out, including me.''
KeVaughn Allen had 18 points for the Gators, and Noah Locke added 16 points.
Florida led 38-35 at the half thanks to nine 3-pointers. But Tennessee did a much better job guarding the 3-point line and closing out on shooters after the break, allowing just 3 for 10 in the second half.
Still, the Gators had chances to pull off an upset. They missed two treys in the final 1:14, including one wide-open look off a turnover.
''We've got some areas where we're just average or below average,'' White said. ''If we don't get more disciplined, more mentally tough, pay closer attention relative to scouting, this is going to happen much more.''
Tennessee players mockingly performed the ''Gator chomp'' to fans after the final buzzer.
''I'm not one for it. I thought it was kind of low, but whatever,'' the Gators' Kevarrius Hayes said. ''I just think people got to have more pride and understand that we are Florida and everybody wants to beat Florida. We can't go easy.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Tennessee: The Volunteers have won five straight true road games, a clear sign of their talent and depth.
Florida: The Gators went toe-to-toe with a top-five team, but just don't have the fire power to score 80 to beat many elite teams.
MULLEN HYPE
Florida football coach Dan Mullen addressed the sellout crowd before the game, crediting his team for a 10-win season that included a win against Michigan in the Peach Bowl.
''The Gator standard is to not be in second in the SEC, the Gator standard is about being first in the SEC,'' Mullen said. ''The challenge for all of us, the challenge for the players, for coaches and everybody in Gator Nation, what we did last year was good enough for 10 wins and No. 6.
''This year we're going to ask you for a whole `nother level. I challenge you to bring back that Gator standard not to be No. 2, but to be at a championship level.''
FAMILIAR FACE
Former Florida guard Walter Hodge, a two-time national champion, was in attendance. Hodge currently plays for Homenetmen Beirut in a professional league in Lebanon.
UP NEXT
Tennessee begins a two-game homestand against Arkansas on Tuesday night.
Florida plays at No. 14 Mississippi State on Wednesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|7.4
|Pts. Per Game
|7.4
|5.7
|Ast. Per Game
|5.7
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|45.0
|Field Goal %
|35.9
|26.7
|Three Point %
|35.0
|84.8
|Free Throw %
|72.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Bowden made layup
|1.0
|Lost ball turnover on Noah Locke, stolen by Grant Williams
|1.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Bone made dunk
|10.0
|Bad pass turnover on Andrew Nembhard, stolen by Jordan Bone
|17.0
|+ 1
|Lamonte Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|+ 1
|Lamonte Turner made 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Noah Locke
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Admiral Schofield
|29.0
|Jalen Hudson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|+ 3
|Admiral Schofield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Williams
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden
|1:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|67
|Field Goals
|29-55 (52.7%)
|19-54 (35.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-23 (39.1%)
|12-32 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|17-21 (81.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|28
|Offensive
|10
|6
|Defensive
|22
|17
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|15
|11
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|G. Williams F
|18.8 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|3.9 APG
|57.2 FG%
|
5
|K. Allen G
|10.9 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.6 APG
|41.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Williams F
|20 PTS
|9 REB
|4 AST
|K. Allen G
|18 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|52.7
|FG%
|35.2
|
|
|39.1
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|81.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Williams
|20
|9
|4
|8/11
|1/1
|3/4
|3
|36
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5
|A. Schofield
|14
|8
|2
|6/11
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|1
|2
|0
|8
|J. Bone
|8
|5
|5
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|37
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Y. Pons
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Alexander
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|21
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Williams
|20
|9
|4
|8/11
|1/1
|3/4
|3
|36
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5
|A. Schofield
|14
|8
|2
|6/11
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|1
|2
|0
|8
|J. Bone
|8
|5
|5
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|37
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Y. Pons
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Alexander
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|21
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bowden
|17
|2
|1
|5/11
|1/3
|6/7
|0
|29
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|L. Turner
|12
|1
|1
|4/8
|2/6
|2/3
|3
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Fulkerson
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Walker
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Woodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jancek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|32
|15
|29/55
|9/23
|11/14
|19
|200
|7
|3
|12
|10
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Allen
|18
|1
|1
|6/9
|5/6
|1/1
|2
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|N. Locke
|16
|0
|0
|4/10
|4/9
|4/4
|1
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Hayes
|8
|7
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|4/7
|3
|18
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|J. Hudson
|2
|0
|3
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Nembhard
|2
|1
|5
|1/10
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Allen
|18
|1
|1
|6/9
|5/6
|1/1
|2
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|N. Locke
|16
|0
|0
|4/10
|4/9
|4/4
|1
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Hayes
|8
|7
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|4/7
|3
|18
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|J. Hudson
|2
|0
|3
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Nembhard
|2
|1
|5
|1/10
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bassett
|7
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|4/4
|3
|22
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|D. Ballard
|5
|3
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Johnson
|5
|5
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|K. Stone
|4
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|4/5
|1
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Okauru
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fava
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Krause
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|23
|11
|19/54
|12/32
|17/21
|16
|200
|4
|1
|12
|6
|17
-
WICHST
17HOU63
72
2nd 3:08 CBSSN
-
MOST
BRAD42
48
2nd 10:44 ESP+
-
UCONN
CINCY60
62
2nd 7.0 ESP2
-
GC
TEXPA49
52
2nd 8:35 ESP+
-
WASHST
UTAH46
66
2nd 9:36 PACN
-
EILL
TNTECH19
27
1st 2:09 ESP+
-
VANDY
18UK42
49
2nd 6:33 SECN
-
RICE
UTEP28
21
1st 3:30
-
SNCLRA
BYU37
42
2nd 18:46
-
UCIRV
CSFULL25
7
1st 7.0
-
SEATTLE
UTVALL34
14
1st 8:57
-
MOREHD
TNST8
6
1st 12:12 ESP+
-
WASH
COLO7
0
1st 17:17 ESPU
-
ALST
ARKPB34
32
1st 0.0
-
4UVA
CLEM63
43
Final
-
PROV
GTOWN90
96
Final/2OT
-
AMER
BUCK54
55
Final
-
KENTST
EMICH61
95
Final
-
KSTATE
20IOWAST58
57
Final
-
MIAOH
19BUFF64
88
Final
-
PITT
15NCST80
86
Final
-
OKLAST
WVU85
77
Final
-
BC
ND66
69
Final
-
LVILLE
12UNC83
62
Final
-
OHIO
BALLST70
52
Final
-
RUT
MINN70
88
Final
-
WOFF
VMI90
76
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI82
76
Final
-
WCAR
CIT94
82
Final
-
MISS
14MISSST81
77
Final
-
LAMON
GAST73
74
Final
-
MILW
DTROIT84
93
Final
-
TOLEDO
WMICH85
77
Final
-
HIGHPT
WINTHR63
80
Final
-
TXARL
CSTCAR61
58
Final
-
SFLA
TEMPLE80
82
Final/OT
-
SETON
21MARQET66
70
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI64
67
Final
-
INDST
EVAN72
66
Final/OT
-
25TCU
23OKLA74
76
Final
-
DREXEL
NCWILM83
97
Final
-
WAKE
MIAMI65
76
Final
-
BRYANT
SACHRT70
98
Final
-
PRINCE
PENN62
53
Final
-
ELMIRA
CLMB63
102
Final
-
TEXST
APPST70
69
Final
-
VCU
DAVID57
64
Final
-
JVILLE
LIB53
69
Final
-
MANH
MNMTH49
65
Final
-
1DUKE
13FSU80
78
Final
-
8TXTECH
TEXAS68
62
Final
-
BU
NAVY75
69
Final
-
ARMY
LOYMD64
66
Final
-
16OHIOST
IOWA62
72
Final
-
CHARSO
LONGWD101
89
Final
-
BOISE
SJST87
64
Final
-
MAINE
ALBANY66
62
Final
-
WILL
NDAK65
71
Final
-
WISGB
OAK78
90
Final
-
CALBPTST
CHIST77
75
Final
-
LAFAY
HOLY70
77
Final
-
TEXAM
BAMA81
80
Final
-
NEAST
WMMARY90
70
Final
-
FDU
WAGNER60
66
Final
-
SFTRPA
STFRAN68
72
Final
-
MNTNA
NCOLO88
64
Final
-
SAV
FAMU64
69
Final
-
BCU
HOW71
63
Final
-
LAMAR
CARK68
75
Final
-
STJOES
DUQ84
85
Final
-
SDGST
AF48
62
Final
-
NTEXAS
TXSA74
76
Final
-
VALPO
SILL65
61
Final
-
NMEX
COLOST76
91
Final
-
DEL
CHARLS58
71
Final
-
SALAB
ARKLR62
91
Final
-
7KANSAS
BAYLOR73
68
Final
-
NAU
SUTAH82
84
Final
-
PEPPER
USD76
71
Final
-
UGA
11AUBURN78
93
Final
-
RICH
GWASH76
56
Final
-
TOWSON
JMAD65
74
Final
-
CHARLO
FAU65
60
Final
-
CCTST
MOUNT77
68
Final
-
NCASHV
HAMP61
83
Final
-
LEHIGH
COLG78
91
Final
-
NCCU
UMES61
48
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI56
73
Final
-
NCAT
DELST93
70
Final
-
SCST
MORGAN72
68
Final
-
SAMFORD
CHATT75
80
Final
-
PRESBY
RADFRD77
79
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH97
87
Final/OT
-
NORFLK
COPPST80
66
Final
-
PEAY
TNMART72
70
Final
-
NJTECH
NALAB55
61
Final
-
ROBERT
LIU73
80
Final
-
HOUBP
NICHST76
77
Final
-
FORD
STBON64
71
Final
-
ETNST
MERCER72
68
Final/OT
-
AKRON
NILL56
73
Final
-
UAB
USM68
73
Final
-
LALAF
GASOU87
85
Final
-
FURMAN
NCGRN79
89
Final
-
MTSU
LATECH56
73
Final
-
SIUE
JAXST54
90
Final
-
FGC
UNF66
87
Final
-
USCUP
GWEBB59
64
Final
-
STETSON
LPSCMB71
95
Final
-
TROY
ARKST90
85
Final/OT
-
ABIL
SELOU75
72
Final
-
MCNSE
NORL66
79
Final
-
ORAL
SDAKST65
84
Final
-
NWST
SFA61
59
Final
-
UMBC
MASLOW63
74
Final
-
MURYST
SEMO85
67
Final
-
ALAM
MVSU63
72
Final
-
STLOU
LSALLE71
64
Final
-
TEXSO
PVAM73
79
Final
-
DEPAUL
24STJOHN79
71
Final
-
GATECH
CUSE73
59
Final
-
UTAHST
WYO71
55
Final
-
CSBAK
NMEXST62
73
Final
-
STHRN
GRAM63
69
Final
-
3TENN
FLA78
67
Final
-
LSU
ARK94
88
Final/OT
-
EKY
BELMONT93
109
Final
-
ARIZST
STNFRD71
85
Final
-
TULSA
SMU57
77
Final
-
UIW
SAMHOU52
66
Final
-
ALCORN
JACKST52
59
Final
-
HARV
DART63
81
Final
-
UCDAV
LNGBCH77
82
Final
-
HOFSTRA
ELON74
71
Final
-
NH
STNYBRK44
62
Final
-
HARTFD
UVM62
81
Final
-
WKY
MRSHL69
70
Final
-
ODU
FIU75
74
Final
-
10NEVADA
FRESNO74
64
Final
-
CSN
CPOLY0
0147 O/U
+2
10:00pm
-
UCRIV
UCSB0
0132 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
5GONZAG
SANFRAN0
0150.5 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
MARYCA
LOYMRY0
0130.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
UOP
PORT0
0140 O/U
+4
10:00pm ATSN
-
WEBER
PORTST0
0159.5 O/U
-1
10:05pm
-
IDST
SACST0
0144.5 O/U
-4
10:05pm
-
ARIZ
CAL0
0144 O/U
+7.5
10:30pm PACN
-
MIZZOU
SC0
0
PPD