No. 8 Texas Tech gets rare win at Texas 68-62
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) The Texas Tech Red Raiders finally got a win the program hadn't earned in a generation.
Matt Mooney scored 22 points, most of them coming in the second half, and the No. 8 Red Raiders beat Texas 68-62 Saturday for their first win in Austin since 1996.
Back then, both programs were still playing in the old Southwest Conference. Now the Red Raiders are the only team left unbeaten in Big 12 play and looking every bit like a league championship contender.
''We might have mentioned (the losing streak),'' Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said.
Oh, it came up. Beard even made it sound a wee bit longer, just for emphasis.
''Coach told us it was 30 years,'' Mooney said.
Sensing their big chance was at hand, Red Raiders fans packed Texas' Frank Erwin Center by the thousands and their boisterous chants of ''Dee-fense!'' and cheers for Texas Tech rallies often drowned out the home fans.
''We're building something special in Lubbock,'' Beard said. ''We won't apologize for it.''
Texas led 30-26 at halftime before Mooney provided the spark the Red Raiders needed with 14 points in the second half. None were bigger than his consecutive 3-pointers for Texas Tech's first two baskets after halftime. The first one came with a defender in his face and barely beat the shot clock.
Jordan Culver scored 14 points and had seven assists for Texas Tech (15-1, 4-0 Big 12). Texas held the Red Raiders' leading scorer in check for much of game, but he delivered a big basket after the Longhorns had rallied to tie the game at 48-48 in the second half.
Texas Tech responded with a quick 7-0 run behind a basket from Culver, a 3-pointer by Davide Moretti and a dunk by Norense Odiase.
Texas Tech led 61-51 on Brandone Francis' 3-pointer with 3:37 left, his only basket of the game. Texas cut the lead to four, but lost a chance to get within one possession in the final minute when Jase Febres threw the ball away on a fast break with a behind the back pass. Febres has started the play with a steal.
''I was trying to be aggressive and draw a foul, they didn't' call it and I lost the ball,'' Febres said.
Texas Tech made seven of eight free throws over the final 46 seconds to seal the win.
Kerwin Roach II scored 17 for Texas (10-6, 2-2), but had just four points after halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are one of the top defensive teams in the country and turned in another stifling effort against the Longhorns. The Red Raiders forced 14 second-half by the Longhorns. Texas' 62 points were the most against the Red Raiders in the Big 12 so far.
Texas: The Longhorns got off to a good start in the Big 12 with two straight wins, but have floundered the last two games with poor 3-point shooting. Texas made seven from long-range against TechTexas was 2 of 22 against Oklahoma State. Seven 3-pointers against Texas Tech was much better, but the Longhorns
BATTLE OF THE BIGS
Texas got another good game from freshman Jaxson Hayes, who scored 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting, but he also had four turnovers. Texas Tech's Tariq Owens scored 12, most of them on dunks on nifty assists from Mooney and Culver. Owens also made two free throws with 17 seconds left put Texas Tech ahead by seven.
Texas starter Dylan Osetkowski scored just two points in 25 minutes and was never a factor on the offensive end against Owens. Jericho Sims, once eyed as a breakout player in the Big 12 this season, came back after missing two games with an ankle injury, but played just two minutes and didn't put up a shot or grab a rebound.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech hosts No. 20 Iowa State on Wednesday
Texas plays at No. 7 Kansas on Monday
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|56.3
|Field Goal %
|42.0
|38.0
|Three Point %
|32.4
|71.0
|Free Throw %
|69.8
|+ 2
|Jaxson Hayes made alley-oop shot, assist by Kerwin Roach II
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Dylan Osetkowski
|10.0
|Jarrett Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Jarrett Culver made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Jaxson Hayes
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver
|10.0
|Kerwin Roach II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Tariq Owens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Tariq Owens made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Dylan Osetkowski
|17.0
|+ 1
|Jaxson Hayes made free throw
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|62
|Field Goals
|24-54 (44.4%)
|23-57 (40.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|37
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|22
|22
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|14
|14
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|7
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|14
|Fouls
|12
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|8 Texas Tech 15-1
|73.0 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Texas 10-6
|71.7 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|M. Mooney G
|10.7 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|3.0 APG
|43.5 FG%
|
12
|K. Roach II G
|13.3 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|3.5 APG
|41.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Mooney G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|K. Roach II G
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|40.4
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mooney
|22
|5
|2
|8/10
|3/3
|3/4
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Culver
|14
|9
|6
|6/11
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|33
|0
|2
|4
|2
|7
|D. Moretti
|13
|2
|1
|4/9
|3/6
|2/3
|2
|33
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Owens
|12
|3
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|33
|0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|N. Odiase
|2
|8
|0
|1/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mooney
|22
|5
|2
|8/10
|3/3
|3/4
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Culver
|14
|9
|6
|6/11
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|33
|0
|2
|4
|2
|7
|D. Moretti
|13
|2
|1
|4/9
|3/6
|2/3
|2
|33
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Owens
|12
|3
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|33
|0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|N. Odiase
|2
|8
|0
|1/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Francis
|5
|0
|3
|1/8
|1/7
|2/2
|2
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Corprew
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Edwards
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Sorrells
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Benson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ondigo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mballa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|29
|14
|24/54
|7/19
|13/17
|12
|200
|6
|7
|9
|7
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Roach II
|17
|5
|5
|6/13
|2/6
|3/4
|3
|37
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Hayes
|15
|5
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|30
|0
|1
|4
|0
|5
|M. Coleman III
|8
|3
|5
|3/11
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|32
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|E. Mitrou-Long
|6
|2
|1
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Osetkowski
|2
|9
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Roach II
|17
|5
|5
|6/13
|2/6
|3/4
|3
|37
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Hayes
|15
|5
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|30
|0
|1
|4
|0
|5
|M. Coleman III
|8
|3
|5
|3/11
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|32
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|E. Mitrou-Long
|6
|2
|1
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Osetkowski
|2
|9
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Febres
|12
|3
|0
|4/7
|3/5
|1/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Ramey
|2
|5
|2
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|R. Hamm Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Sims
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hepa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nevins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Liddell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Whiteside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|33
|14
|23/57
|7/20
|9/13
|16
|200
|4
|1
|14
|11
|22
-
7KANSAS
BAYLOR66
48
2nd 3:59 ESPN
-
PEPPER
USD74
68
2nd 23.0
-
BCU
HOW55
51
2nd 8:26
-
SALAB
ARKLR57
86
2nd 3:47 ESP+
-
STJOES
DUQ69
69
2nd 6:40 ESP+
-
VALPO
SILL65
61
2nd 0.0 ESP3
-
UGA
11AUBURN69
82
2nd 3:44 ESP2
-
SAV
FAMU43
48
2nd 12:08
-
MNTNA
NCOLO82
56
2nd 3:40
-
NCCU
UMES61
46
2nd 1:05
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI56
73
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
NCAT
DELST76
60
2nd 5:31
-
NORFLK
COPPST67
52
2nd 6:24
-
BGREEN
CMICH65
57
2nd 8:42 ESP+
-
FORD
STBON47
54
2nd 5:34 ESP+
-
ROBERT
LIU56
63
2nd 7:55
-
SCST
MORGAN58
48
2nd 7:35
-
PRESBY
RADFRD56
58
2nd 9:17 ESP+
-
HOUBP
NICHST56
57
2nd 9:20
-
SAMFORD
CHATT56
67
2nd 9:11 ESP3
-
PEAY
TNMART47
42
2nd 17:34 ESP+
-
NJTECH
NALAB40
49
2nd 7:03 ESP+
-
ETNST
MERCER50
47
2nd 11:00 ESP3
-
AKRON
NILL44
54
2nd 8:28 ESP+
-
UAB
USM37
35
2nd 17:36 ESP+
-
SIUE
JAXST4
18
1st 11:00 ESP+
-
ORAL
SDAKST34
48
1st 1:15 ESP3
-
MCNSE
NORL21
27
1st 2:28
-
MURYST
SEMO29
23
1st 9:16 ESP+
-
NWST
SFA18
14
1st 8:42 ESP3
-
UMBC
MASLOW10
17
1st 9:53 ESP3
-
FGC
UNF34
39
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
STETSON
LPSCMB30
56
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
TROY
ARKST35
38
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
ABIL
SELOU34
35
1st 0.0
-
FURMAN
NCGRN37
41
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
MTSU
LATECH33
39
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LALAF
GASOU44
35
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
USCUP
GWEBB26
34
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
ALAM
MVSU26
42
1st 0.0
-
BC
ND66
69
Final
-
OKLAST
WVU85
77
Final
-
MIAOH
19BUFF64
88
Final
-
KENTST
EMICH61
95
Final
-
AMER
BUCK54
55
Final
-
LVILLE
12UNC83
62
Final
-
KSTATE
20IOWAST58
57
Final
-
PROV
GTOWN90
96
Final/2OT
-
4UVA
CLEM63
43
Final
-
OHIO
BALLST70
52
Final
-
PITT
15NCST80
86
Final
-
RUT
MINN70
88
Final
-
WCAR
CIT94
82
Final
-
LAMON
GAST73
74
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI82
76
Final
-
WOFF
VMI90
76
Final
-
MILW
DTROIT84
93
Final
-
MISS
14MISSST81
77
Final
-
TXARL
CSTCAR61
58
Final
-
PRINCE
PENN62
53
Final
-
BRYANT
SACHRT70
98
Final
-
INDST
EVAN72
66
Final/OT
-
ILLST
LOYCHI64
67
Final
-
MANH
MNMTH49
65
Final
-
JVILLE
LIB53
69
Final
-
TEXST
APPST70
69
Final
-
ELMIRA
CLMB63
102
Final
-
VCU
DAVID57
64
Final
-
25TCU
23OKLA74
76
Final
-
8TXTECH
TEXAS68
62
Final
-
DREXEL
NCWILM83
97
Final
-
SFLA
TEMPLE80
82
Final/OT
-
TOLEDO
WMICH85
77
Final
-
HIGHPT
WINTHR63
80
Final
-
BU
NAVY75
69
Final
-
SETON
21MARQET66
70
Final
-
WAKE
MIAMI65
76
Final
-
1DUKE
13FSU80
78
Final
-
ARMY
LOYMD64
66
Final
-
16OHIOST
IOWA62
72
Final
-
BOISE
SJST87
64
Final
-
CHARSO
LONGWD101
89
Final
-
MAINE
ALBANY66
62
Final
-
WISGB
OAK78
90
Final
-
WILL
NDAK65
71
Final
-
CALBPTST
CHIST77
75
Final
-
LAFAY
HOLY70
77
Final
-
TEXAM
BAMA81
80
Final
-
LAMAR
CARK68
75
Final
-
SDGST
AF48
62
Final
-
NAU
SUTAH82
84
Final
-
NTEXAS
TXSA74
76
Final
-
NCASHV
HAMP61
83
Final
-
SFTRPA
STFRAN68
72
Final
-
CCTST
MOUNT77
68
Final
-
DEL
CHARLS58
71
Final
-
NMEX
COLOST76
91
Final
-
LEHIGH
COLG78
91
Final
-
NEAST
WMMARY90
70
Final
-
TOWSON
JMAD65
74
Final
-
FDU
WAGNER60
66
Final
-
RICH
GWASH76
56
Final
-
CHARLO
FAU65
60
Final
-
DEPAUL
24STJOHN0
0154 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
TULSA
SMU0
0135.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm ESPU
-
GATECH
CUSE0
0127.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm ESP2
-
ARIZST
STNFRD0
0149 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm PACN
-
TEXSO
PVAM0
0155.5 O/U
+2
6:00pm
-
UTAHST
WYO0
0137 O/U
+14.5
6:00pm ATSN
-
3TENN
FLA0
0135.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
CSBAK
NMEXST0
0136 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
EKY
BELMONT0
0173 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
ARK0
0154.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm SECN
-
STHRN
GRAM0
0139.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
STLOU
LSALLE0
0135 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm NBCS
-
ALCORN
JACKST0
0124 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm
-
UIW
SAMHOU0
0136.5 O/U
-12
6:30pm
-
HOFSTRA
ELON0
0149 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm
-
HARTFD
UVM0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARV
DART0
0137 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
FIU0
0146.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MRSHL0
0162 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NH
STNYBRK0
0134 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UCDAV
LNGBCH0
0137.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP3
-
UCONN
CINCY0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
WASHST
UTAH0
0153.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm PACN
-
GC
TEXPA0
0140.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm ESP+
-
10NEVADA
FRESNO0
0147.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESPU
-
MOST
BRAD0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WICHST
17HOU0
0138.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm CBSSN
-
EILL
TNTECH0
0140.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
ARKPB0
0130.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
MOREHD
TNST0
0144.5 O/U
+2
8:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
18UK0
0151.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm SECN
-
SEATTLE
UTVALL0
0146 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
UCIRV
CSFULL0
0136.5 O/U
+3
9:00pm
-
RICE
UTEP0
0145 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
SNCLRA
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
WASH
COLO0
0139 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
UCRIV
UCSB0
0132 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
CSN
CPOLY0
0147 O/U
+2
10:00pm
-
UOP
PORT0
0140 O/U
+4
10:00pm ATSN
-
MARYCA
LOYMRY0
0130.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
5GONZAG
SANFRAN0
0150.5 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
WEBER
PORTST0
0156.5 O/U
+2
10:05pm
-
IDST
SACST0
0143.5 O/U
-3
10:05pm
-
ARIZ
CAL0
0144 O/U
+8
10:30pm PACN
-
MIZZOU
SC0
0
PPD