No. 8 Texas Tech gets rare win at Texas 68-62

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 12, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) The Texas Tech Red Raiders finally got a win the program hadn't earned in a generation.

Matt Mooney scored 22 points, most of them coming in the second half, and the No. 8 Red Raiders beat Texas 68-62 Saturday for their first win in Austin since 1996.

Back then, both programs were still playing in the old Southwest Conference. Now the Red Raiders are the only team left unbeaten in Big 12 play and looking every bit like a league championship contender.

''We might have mentioned (the losing streak),'' Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said.

Oh, it came up. Beard even made it sound a wee bit longer, just for emphasis.

''Coach told us it was 30 years,'' Mooney said.

Sensing their big chance was at hand, Red Raiders fans packed Texas' Frank Erwin Center by the thousands and their boisterous chants of ''Dee-fense!'' and cheers for Texas Tech rallies often drowned out the home fans.

''We're building something special in Lubbock,'' Beard said. ''We won't apologize for it.''

Texas led 30-26 at halftime before Mooney provided the spark the Red Raiders needed with 14 points in the second half. None were bigger than his consecutive 3-pointers for Texas Tech's first two baskets after halftime. The first one came with a defender in his face and barely beat the shot clock.

Jordan Culver scored 14 points and had seven assists for Texas Tech (15-1, 4-0 Big 12). Texas held the Red Raiders' leading scorer in check for much of game, but he delivered a big basket after the Longhorns had rallied to tie the game at 48-48 in the second half.

Texas Tech responded with a quick 7-0 run behind a basket from Culver, a 3-pointer by Davide Moretti and a dunk by Norense Odiase.

Texas Tech led 61-51 on Brandone Francis' 3-pointer with 3:37 left, his only basket of the game. Texas cut the lead to four, but lost a chance to get within one possession in the final minute when Jase Febres threw the ball away on a fast break with a behind the back pass. Febres has started the play with a steal.

''I was trying to be aggressive and draw a foul, they didn't' call it and I lost the ball,'' Febres said.

Texas Tech made seven of eight free throws over the final 46 seconds to seal the win.

Kerwin Roach II scored 17 for Texas (10-6, 2-2), but had just four points after halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are one of the top defensive teams in the country and turned in another stifling effort against the Longhorns. The Red Raiders forced 14 second-half by the Longhorns. Texas' 62 points were the most against the Red Raiders in the Big 12 so far.

Texas: The Longhorns got off to a good start in the Big 12 with two straight wins, but have floundered the last two games with poor 3-point shooting. Texas made seven from long-range against TechTexas was 2 of 22 against Oklahoma State. Seven 3-pointers against Texas Tech was much better, but the Longhorns

BATTLE OF THE BIGS

Texas got another good game from freshman Jaxson Hayes, who scored 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting, but he also had four turnovers. Texas Tech's Tariq Owens scored 12, most of them on dunks on nifty assists from Mooney and Culver. Owens also made two free throws with 17 seconds left put Texas Tech ahead by seven.

Texas starter Dylan Osetkowski scored just two points in 25 minutes and was never a factor on the offensive end against Owens. Jericho Sims, once eyed as a breakout player in the Big 12 this season, came back after missing two games with an ankle injury, but played just two minutes and didn't put up a shot or grab a rebound.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech hosts No. 20 Iowa State on Wednesday

Texas plays at No. 7 Kansas on Monday

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Culver
23 G
K. Roach II
12 G
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
56.3 Field Goal % 42.0
38.0 Three Point % 32.4
71.0 Free Throw % 69.8
+ 2 Jaxson Hayes made alley-oop shot, assist by Kerwin Roach II 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Dylan Osetkowski 10.0
  Jarrett Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Jarrett Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Jaxson Hayes 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver 10.0
  Kerwin Roach II missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Tariq Owens made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Tariq Owens made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Dylan Osetkowski 17.0
+ 1 Jaxson Hayes made free throw 23.0
Team Stats
Points 68 62
Field Goals 24-54 (44.4%) 23-57 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 30 37
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 22 22
Team 1 4
Assists 14 14
Steals 6 4
Blocks 7 1
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 12 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
M. Mooney G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
12
K. Roach II G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo 8 Texas Tech 15-1 264268
home team logo Texas 10-6 303262
TEXAS -1, O/U 123.5
Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, TX
TEXAS -1, O/U 123.5
Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Texas Tech 15-1 73.0 PPG 37.9 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Texas 10-6 71.7 PPG 38.2 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
13
M. Mooney G 10.7 PPG 3.9 RPG 3.0 APG 43.5 FG%
12
K. Roach II G 13.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.5 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
13
M. Mooney G 22 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
12
K. Roach II G 17 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
44.4 FG% 40.4
36.8 3PT FG% 35.0
76.5 FT% 69.2
Texas Tech
Starters
M. Mooney
J. Culver
D. Moretti
T. Owens
N. Odiase
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mooney 22 5 2 8/10 3/3 3/4 2 37 2 0 2 0 5
J. Culver 14 9 6 6/11 0/2 2/4 2 33 0 2 4 2 7
D. Moretti 13 2 1 4/9 3/6 2/3 2 33 3 0 0 0 2
T. Owens 12 3 1 4/5 0/0 4/4 2 33 0 4 0 1 2
N. Odiase 2 8 0 1/7 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 1 0 4 4
Bench
B. Francis
D. Corprew
K. Edwards
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
P. Hicks
M. Ondigo
K. Moore
J. Mballa
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Francis 5 0 3 1/8 1/7 2/2 2 30 0 0 1 0 0
D. Corprew 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
K. Edwards 0 2 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 14 1 0 2 0 2
A. Sorrells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Benson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ondigo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mballa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 29 14 24/54 7/19 13/17 12 200 6 7 9 7 22
Texas
Starters
K. Roach II
J. Hayes
M. Coleman III
E. Mitrou-Long
D. Osetkowski
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Roach II 17 5 5 6/13 2/6 3/4 3 37 0 0 3 1 4
J. Hayes 15 5 0 6/8 0/0 3/5 3 30 0 1 4 0 5
M. Coleman III 8 3 5 3/11 0/1 2/2 2 32 2 0 1 2 1
E. Mitrou-Long 6 2 1 2/6 2/4 0/0 2 23 0 0 2 0 2
D. Osetkowski 2 9 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 3 25 1 0 1 4 5
Bench
J. Febres
C. Ramey
R. Hamm Jr.
J. Sims
A. Jones
B. Cunningham
K. Hepa
B. Nevins
G. Liddell
D. Whiteside
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Febres 12 3 0 4/7 3/5 1/2 1 27 0 0 1 1 2
C. Ramey 2 5 2 1/7 0/3 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 2 3
R. Hamm Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 1 0
J. Sims 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hepa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nevins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Liddell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 33 14 23/57 7/20 9/13 16 200 4 1 14 11 22
NCAA BB Scores