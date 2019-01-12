Cincinnati rallies to beat UConn 74-72 in OT
CINCINNATI (AP) The Bearcats rallied to get an overtime win for the second time in three days, a feat so rare that they hadn't done it in 52 years. And none of them was happy about it.
Jarron Cumberland scored 22 points, and Justin Jenifer hit a pivotal 3-pointer in overtime Saturday night as Cincinnati blew an 11-point lead in regulation before rallying to a 74-72 victory , the Bearcats' sixth in a row over UConn.
The Bearcats also went overtime for a 70-65 win at Tulsa on Thursday night. Cincinnati (14-3, 3-1 American Athletic) hadn't won back-to-back overtime games since the 1966-67 season.
Not that they considered it a bragging matter.
''It was an ugly win,'' said Nysier Brooks, who had 17 points.
Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin pointed out numerous bad decisions in the closing minutes that allowed UConn (10-7, 1-3) to send it overtime. UConn outrebounded Cincinnati 38-30, another sore point.
''We don't want to compete,'' Cronin said. ''We want to flash our Cincinnati badge and think teams are going to run the other way. Nobody's running anywhere.''
The Bearcats got ahead by double digits in regulation and went more than 7 minutes without a field goal as the Huskies sent it to overtime on Alterique Gilbert's floater in the lane just before the buzzer.
In overtime, Cumberland was fouled while shooting a 3 and made all the free throws, and he passed to Jenifer for an open 3 with 1:19 left in overtime that put the Bearcats in control 70-65. UConn had a chance for a final shot, but Christian Vital was called for a charge against Jenifer with 1.5 seconds left.
''Just the type of grit that you love to see, especially in year one where you're trying to build here,'' first-year UConn coach Dan Hurley said. ''That first layer of the foundation is that unwillingness to give in, to stay in the game against obviously the best team in the league, the bully of the conference.''
The Bearcats won it from the free-throw line. They managed only three field goals in the last 14:47 including overtime, getting 18 points off free throws. They went 25 of 38 from the line while UConn was 13 of 16.
Gilbert led UConn with 18 points, and Vital added 16.
BIG PICTURE
UConn: The Huskies were coming off a 76-64 home win over Southern Methodist on Thursday that ended a three-game losing streak. Their fouls prevented them from getting a significant road win. They repeatedly fouled late in the shot clock, helping the cold-shooting Bearcats escape.
''It was a physical game, and they were really tough on defense,'' said Cumberland, who went 11 of 12 from the line. ''They're fighting over screens and everything to deny you the ball.''
Cincinnati: The Bearcats weren't happy with how they played in the back-to-back overtime wins that kept the defending AAC champions near the top of the league.
''Lack of discipline, get outrebounded by eight in your gym, don't play smart, you're not the more physical team - it's embarrassing,'' Cronin said.
SERIES STUFF
The Bearcats lead the series 14-13. They've won eight of the last nine in the series. UConn's last win was 104-97 in four overtimes in the quarterfinals of the AAC Tournament on March 22, 2016.
GOING OT
The last time Cincinnati won back-to-back overtime games was 77-70 at Wisconsin on Dec. 3, 1966, and 45-44 at home against Miami of Ohio on Dec. 10.
BEYOND THE ARC
The Bearcats came in ninth nationally in defense, allowing 59.6 points per game. Their biggest weakness has been perimeter defense. They're second-to-last in the American Athletic Conference, allowing opponents to make 35.7 percent. The Huskies made their first three 3-point shots and finished 11 of 27.
FLEX TIME
Cumberland flexed after he scored and was fouled in the first half, giving the Bearcats their first lead of the game.
FAMILIAR FACE
Former Bearcats football and basketball player Connor Barwin sat courtside and was introduced during a timeout.
UP NEXT
UConn plays at Tulsa on Wednesday.
Cincinnati hosts South Florida on Tuesday, its third game in six days.
---
|28.9
|Min. Per Game
|28.9
|16.6
|Pts. Per Game
|16.6
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|50.9
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|36.2
|Three Point %
|44.0
|84.3
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|Turnover on Cane Broome
|0.0
|Turnover on Christian Vital
|1.0
|Offensive foul on Christian Vital
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Christian Vital
|7.0
|Justin Jenifer missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Justin Jenifer missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Christian Vital
|7.0
|+ 1
|Alterique Gilbert made free throw
|11.0
|Shooting foul on Tre Scott
|11.0
|+ 2
|Alterique Gilbert made driving layup
|11.0
|+ 1
|Cane Broome made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|74
|Field Goals
|24-58 (41.4%)
|22-52 (42.3%)
|3-Pointers
|11-27 (40.7%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|25-38 (65.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|30
|Offensive
|10
|5
|Defensive
|27
|22
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|9
|Fouls
|29
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Connecticut 10-7
|78.4 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Cincinnati 14-3
|74.8 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|A. Gilbert G
|13.2 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|3.8 APG
|40.7 FG%
|
34
|J. Cumberland G
|16.6 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|3.2 APG
|43.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Gilbert G
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|J. Cumberland G
|22 PTS
|6 REB
|7 AST
|
|41.4
|FG%
|42.3
|
|
|40.7
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|65.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gilbert
|18
|6
|3
|5/15
|2/8
|6/7
|3
|39
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|J. Adams
|16
|5
|6
|5/11
|3/6
|3/3
|5
|31
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|C. Vital
|16
|10
|2
|6/15
|4/8
|0/0
|4
|39
|1
|0
|2
|0
|10
|J. Carlton
|10
|9
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|36
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|T. Polley
|5
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|2/4
|3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gilbert
|18
|6
|3
|5/15
|2/8
|6/7
|3
|39
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|J. Adams
|16
|5
|6
|5/11
|3/6
|3/3
|5
|31
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|C. Vital
|16
|10
|2
|6/15
|4/8
|0/0
|4
|39
|1
|0
|2
|0
|10
|J. Carlton
|10
|9
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|36
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|T. Polley
|5
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|2/4
|3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Smith
|7
|4
|0
|3/7
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|E. Cobb
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Whaley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S. Wilson
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|K. Yakwe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Aiyegbusi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brocke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|37
|11
|24/58
|11/27
|13/16
|29
|225
|4
|4
|15
|10
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cumberland
|22
|6
|7
|5/14
|1/4
|11/12
|2
|42
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|N. Brooks
|17
|6
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|5/8
|2
|33
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|J. Jenifer
|13
|4
|0
|3/9
|3/7
|4/8
|1
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|K. Williams
|12
|2
|1
|5/7
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|32
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|T. Scott
|2
|1
|3
|1/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cumberland
|22
|6
|7
|5/14
|1/4
|11/12
|2
|42
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|N. Brooks
|17
|6
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|5/8
|2
|33
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|J. Jenifer
|13
|4
|0
|3/9
|3/7
|4/8
|1
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|K. Williams
|12
|2
|1
|5/7
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|32
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|T. Scott
|2
|1
|3
|1/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Broome
|8
|5
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|4/8
|2
|22
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|T. Moore
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Nsoseme
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|L. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Fredericks
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hardnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gillam Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|27
|15
|22/52
|5/17
|25/38
|17
|225
|8
|3
|9
|5
|22
-
WASH
COLO70
67
2nd 3:23 ESPU
-
MARYCA
LOYMRY70
58
2nd 28.0
-
5GONZAG
SANFRAN72
70
2nd 7:54 ESP2
-
CSN
CPOLY61
60
2nd 1:27
-
UOP
PORT61
54
2nd 36.0 ATSN
-
WEBER
PORTST81
79
2nd 3:46
-
IDST
SACST65
65
2nd 1:27
-
ARIZ
CAL51
34
2nd 16:45 PACN
-
OHIO
BALLST70
52
Final
-
OKLAST
WVU85
77
Final
-
BC
ND66
69
Final
-
MIAOH
19BUFF64
88
Final
-
AMER
BUCK54
55
Final
-
KENTST
EMICH61
95
Final
-
4UVA
CLEM63
43
Final
-
PROV
GTOWN90
96
Final/2OT
-
LVILLE
12UNC83
62
Final
-
PITT
15NCST80
86
Final
-
KSTATE
20IOWAST58
57
Final
-
RUT
MINN70
88
Final
-
MILW
DTROIT84
93
Final
-
LAMON
GAST73
74
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI82
76
Final
-
MISS
14MISSST81
77
Final
-
WCAR
CIT94
82
Final
-
WOFF
VMI90
76
Final
-
DREXEL
NCWILM83
97
Final
-
BU
NAVY75
69
Final
-
SFLA
TEMPLE80
82
Final/OT
-
HIGHPT
WINTHR63
80
Final
-
TXARL
CSTCAR61
58
Final
-
SETON
21MARQET66
70
Final
-
TOLEDO
WMICH85
77
Final
-
ARMY
LOYMD64
66
Final
-
MANH
MNMTH49
65
Final
-
PRINCE
PENN62
53
Final
-
JVILLE
LIB53
69
Final
-
VCU
DAVID57
64
Final
-
TEXST
APPST70
69
Final
-
ELMIRA
CLMB63
102
Final
-
BRYANT
SACHRT70
98
Final
-
INDST
EVAN72
66
Final/OT
-
8TXTECH
TEXAS68
62
Final
-
WAKE
MIAMI65
76
Final
-
1DUKE
13FSU80
78
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI64
67
Final
-
25TCU
23OKLA74
76
Final
-
16OHIOST
IOWA62
72
Final
-
CHARSO
LONGWD101
91
Final
-
BOISE
SJST87
64
Final
-
WILL
NDAK65
71
Final
-
WISGB
OAK78
90
Final
-
MAINE
ALBANY66
62
Final
-
LAFAY
HOLY70
77
Final
-
CALBPTST
CHIST77
75
Final
-
TEXAM
BAMA81
80
Final
-
RICH
GWASH76
56
Final
-
MNTNA
NCOLO88
64
Final
-
TOWSON
JMAD65
74
Final
-
FDU
WAGNER60
66
Final
-
BCU
HOW71
63
Final
-
CHARLO
FAU65
60
Final
-
SFTRPA
STFRAN68
72
Final
-
SAV
FAMU64
69
Final
-
NEAST
WMMARY90
70
Final
-
LAMAR
CARK68
75
Final
-
CCTST
MOUNT77
68
Final
-
UGA
11AUBURN78
93
Final
-
NMEX
COLOST76
91
Final
-
STJOES
DUQ84
85
Final
-
VALPO
SILL65
61
Final
-
SDGST
AF48
62
Final
-
NTEXAS
TXSA74
76
Final
-
PEPPER
USD76
71
Final
-
NAU
SUTAH82
84
Final
-
LEHIGH
COLG78
91
Final
-
NCASHV
HAMP61
83
Final
-
7KANSAS
BAYLOR73
68
Final
-
DEL
CHARLS58
71
Final
-
SALAB
ARKLR62
91
Final
-
NCCU
UMES61
48
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI56
73
Final
-
NCAT
DELST93
70
Final
-
ROBERT
LIU73
80
Final
-
HOUBP
NICHST76
77
Final
-
PRESBY
RADFRD77
79
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH97
87
Final/OT
-
SCST
MORGAN72
68
Final
-
NORFLK
COPPST80
66
Final
-
PEAY
TNMART72
70
Final
-
NJTECH
NALAB55
61
Final
-
FORD
STBON64
71
Final
-
SAMFORD
CHATT75
80
Final
-
ETNST
MERCER72
68
Final/OT
-
AKRON
NILL56
73
Final
-
ABIL
SELOU75
72
Final
-
USCUP
GWEBB59
64
Final
-
LALAF
GASOU87
85
Final
-
FURMAN
NCGRN79
89
Final
-
UAB
USM68
73
Final
-
MTSU
LATECH56
73
Final
-
FGC
UNF66
87
Final
-
SIUE
JAXST54
90
Final
-
TROY
ARKST90
85
Final/OT
-
STETSON
LPSCMB71
95
Final
-
ORAL
SDAKST65
84
Final
-
MCNSE
NORL66
79
Final
-
NWST
SFA61
59
Final
-
MURYST
SEMO85
67
Final
-
ALAM
MVSU63
72
Final
-
UMBC
MASLOW63
74
Final
-
ARIZST
STNFRD71
85
Final
-
UTAHST
WYO71
55
Final
-
EKY
BELMONT93
109
Final
-
STLOU
LSALLE71
64
Final
-
TULSA
SMU57
77
Final
-
STHRN
GRAM63
69
Final
-
LSU
ARK94
88
Final/OT
-
CSBAK
NMEXST62
73
Final
-
GATECH
CUSE73
59
Final
-
3TENN
FLA78
67
Final
-
TEXSO
PVAM73
79
Final
-
DEPAUL
24STJOHN79
71
Final
-
ALCORN
JACKST52
59
Final
-
UIW
SAMHOU52
66
Final
-
HOFSTRA
ELON74
71
Final
-
NH
STNYBRK44
62
Final
-
WKY
MRSHL69
70
Final
-
UCDAV
LNGBCH77
82
Final
-
HARV
DART63
81
Final
-
HARTFD
UVM62
81
Final
-
ODU
FIU75
74
Final
-
WASHST
UTAH70
88
Final
-
GC
TEXPA69
65
Final
-
UCONN
CINCY72
74
Final/OT
-
WICHST
17HOU70
79
Final
-
10NEVADA
FRESNO74
64
Final
-
MOST
BRAD69
64
Final
-
EILL
TNTECH67
60
Final
-
VANDY
18UK47
56
Final
-
ALST
ARKPB71
82
Final
-
RICE
UTEP64
65
Final
-
SNCLRA
BYU74
80
Final
-
UCIRV
CSFULL63
46
Final
-
SEATTLE
UTVALL78
88
Final
-
MOREHD
TNST74
61
Final
-
UCRIV
UCSB64
72
Final
-
MIZZOU
SC0
0
PPD