Davis, Brooks lead No. 17 Houston past Wichita State

  • Jan 12, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Corey Davis Jr. had 20 points, Armoni Brooks added 14 and No. 17 Houston rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat Wichita State 79-70 on Saturday night.

Davis and Brooks combined to hit eight 3-pointers - seven in the second half - and the Cougars (16-1, 3-1 American) overcame a five-point halftime deficit for their 29th straight home victory. DeJon Jarreau had 13 points, and Fabian White Jr. added 12. Houston shot 57 percent in the second half and 49 percent overall.

Markis McDuffie scored 22 points, and Samajae Haynes-Jones added 14 for Wichita State (7-8, 0-3). The Shockers shot 39 percent in losing their fourth straight, their longest streak since January 2009.

After Wichita State regained the lead at 56-55 on McDuffie's four-point play with 11 minutes remaining, the Cougars answered with an 11-1 run to take a nine-point advantage with 7 1/2 minutes left.

Wichita State got no closer than five the rest of the way.

Trailing 40-34 early in the second half, Houston had a 14-0 run to take a 48-40 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Brooks with 14 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers led for the majority of the first half and kept it close throughout the second half, but Houston forced Wichita State into bad shots in the second half and nine of its 15 total turnovers. The Shockers stayed in it due to 3-point shooting, hitting 9 of 24, and shot well from the free throw line, connecting on 83 percent.

Houston: The Cougars continue to play well in transition, with a 17-7 advantage in fast-break points and played well defensively, especially in the second half. Houston passed the ball well, with 17 assists on 25 field goals. Galen Robinson Jr. had 11 assists. Houston continued the trend of sluggish first halves before coming alive in the second half.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: Hosts Central Florida on Wednesday night.

Houston: At SMU on Wednesday night.

Key Players
S. Haynes-Jones
4 G
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
8.9 Pts. Per Game 8.9
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
36.1 Field Goal % 44.3
33.0 Three Point % 39.0
73.7 Free Throw % 64.6
  Turnover on Dexter Dennis 20.0
  Offensive foul on Dexter Dennis 20.0
+ 1 Corey Davis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Corey Davis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Jamarius Burton 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Dejon Jarreau 37.0
  Markis McDuffie missed jump shot 39.0
+ 1 Dejon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws 54.0
+ 1 Dejon Jarreau made 1st of 2 free throws 54.0
  Personal foul on Markis McDuffie 54.0
  Defensive rebound by Dejon Jarreau 1:04
away team logo
1
M. McDuffie F
22 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
C. Davis Jr. G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Wichita State 7-8 383270
home team logo 17 Houston 16-1 334679
HOU -11, O/U 138.5
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
HOU -11, O/U 138.5
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Wichita State
Starters
M. McDuffie
S. Haynes-Jones
D. Dennis
J. Echenique
J. Burton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 22 5 1 6/14 4/7 6/7 3 34 1 0 4 2 3
S. Haynes-Jones 14 2 2 6/16 2/7 0/0 1 36 2 0 0 0 2
D. Dennis 8 6 1 3/7 1/4 1/2 3 31 0 0 4 2 4
J. Echenique 5 4 1 1/3 1/1 2/3 5 14 0 0 0 0 4
J. Burton 4 2 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 4 26 0 0 2 1 1
Bench
R. Brown
R. Torres
E. Stevenson
A. Midtgaard
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
T. Allen
M. Udeze
B. Bush
J. Herrs
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
C. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Brown 6 1 0 1/1 0/0 4/5 1 11 1 1 1 0 1
R. Torres 4 2 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 13 1 0 1 0 2
E. Stevenson 3 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 3 9 0 0 2 0 2
A. Midtgaard 2 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 2 3 1 0/4 0/2 2/2 2 12 0 0 1 2 1
T. Allen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Udeze 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 2 0
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 29 12 21/54 9/24 19/23 26 201 5 1 15 9 20
Houston
Starters
C. Davis Jr.
A. Brooks
F. White Jr.
G. Robinson Jr.
B. Brady
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Davis Jr. 20 4 2 6/14 4/11 4/5 2 38 1 0 3 1 3
A. Brooks 14 5 0 5/15 4/11 0/0 1 36 2 1 3 0 5
F. White Jr. 12 2 1 5/7 0/0 2/4 4 25 0 2 0 0 2
G. Robinson Jr. 6 5 11 2/4 0/0 2/4 0 37 2 0 2 0 5
B. Brady 5 5 1 1/2 0/0 3/4 5 16 0 1 0 2 3
Bench
D. Jarreau
B. Gresham
N. Hinton
C. Harris Jr.
C. Alley Jr.
L. Goesling
J. Gorham
C. Broodo
N. VanBeck
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jarreau 13 2 1 2/3 1/2 8/8 4 16 0 0 1 0 2
B. Gresham 6 3 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 10 1 0 1 2 1
N. Hinton 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 6 2 0 2 0 0
C. Harris Jr. 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/3 0 3 1 1 0 1 0
C. Alley Jr. 0 4 0 0/1 0/1 0/1 1 13 0 0 0 2 2
L. Goesling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 31 17 25/51 9/25 20/29 21 200 9 5 12 8 23
