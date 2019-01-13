MICHST
Nick Ward leads No. 6 Michigan State over Penn State, 71-56

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 13, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Nick Ward had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 Michigan State to a 71-56 win over Penn State on Sunday.

Matt McQuaid added 15 points and Cassius Winston chipped in 11 for the Spartans (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten), who have won 10 straight. They also beat the Nittany Lions (7-10, 0-6) for the 10th consecutive time.

Kenny Goins added 10 rebounds for the Spartans, who only trailed for 10 seconds and led by as many as 21 with 6:44 to play.

The Spartans took control just over five minutes into the first half with a relentless possession.

Fueled by a pair of offensive rebounds from Goins and Xavier Tillman, the Spartans controlled the ball for nearly 40 seconds and took the lead for good when Winston pinpointed a bounce pass through traffic to Goins, who finished with a right-handed dunk. Goins' jam sparked a 28-14 run for the Spartans, who led 40-24 at halftime.

Lamar Stevens led Penn State (7-10, 0-6) with 20 points. Myles Dread, Josh Reaves and Mike Watkins all scored 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans are getting by just fine without veteran guard Joshua Langford, who missed his fourth straight game with an ankle injury. In his place, a handful of Spartans have provided scoring depth, including Kyle Ahrens, Aaron Henry and McQuaid.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions are in desperate need of some positivity. Their 0-6 start in the Big Ten is their worst since the 2014-15 season, when they finished 4-14 in conference play.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Visits Nebraska on Thursday.

Penn State: Hosts Iowa on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. Winston
5 G
L. Stevens
11 F
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
18.6 Pts. Per Game 18.6
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
48.8 Field Goal % 42.5
45.4 Three Point % 17.0
79.7 Free Throw % 76.5
+ 2 Foster Loyer made driving layup, assist by Thomas Kithier 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Kenny Goins 34.0
  Josh Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Trent Buttrick 46.0
  Aaron Henry missed 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Aaron Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Shooting foul on Trent Buttrick 45.0
+ 2 Josh Reaves made driving dunk, assist by Myles Dread 1:07
  Lost ball turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Josh Reaves 1:11
+ 3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 1:25
+ 3 Matt McQuaid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Ward 1:47
Team Stats
Points 71 56
Field Goals 25-51 (49.0%) 22-60 (36.7%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 5-22 (22.7%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 28
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 27 18
Team 5 3
Assists 19 11
Steals 5 8
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 15 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
44
N. Ward F
16 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
L. Stevens F
20 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 6 Michigan State 15-2 403171
home team logo Penn State 7-10 243256
PSU +7.5, O/U 142.5
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
PSU +7.5, O/U 142.5
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Michigan State 15-2 86.4 PPG 47.3 RPG 21.2 APG
home team logo Penn State 7-10 67.9 PPG 39.9 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
44
N. Ward F 16.7 PPG 6.6 RPG 0.9 APG 65.5 FG%
11
L. Stevens F 18.6 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.9 APG 42.4 FG%
Top Scorers
44
N. Ward F 16 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
11
L. Stevens F 20 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
49.0 FG% 36.7
40.0 3PT FG% 22.7
68.4 FT% 70.0
Michigan State
Starters
N. Ward
M. McQuaid
C. Winston
K. Goins
A. Henry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Ward 16 11 1 7/11 0/0 2/3 4 25 1 2 3 2 9
M. McQuaid 15 0 1 4/7 4/6 3/4 3 33 0 0 1 0 0
C. Winston 11 0 6 3/7 1/3 4/4 3 30 4 0 7 0 0
K. Goins 7 10 3 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 31 0 0 2 2 8
A. Henry 7 2 2 3/6 0/1 1/4 1 25 0 0 1 1 1
Starters
N. Ward
M. McQuaid
C. Winston
K. Goins
A. Henry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Ward 16 11 1 7/11 0/0 2/3 4 25 1 2 3 2 9
M. McQuaid 15 0 1 4/7 4/6 3/4 3 33 0 0 1 0 0
C. Winston 11 0 6 3/7 1/3 4/4 3 30 4 0 7 0 0
K. Goins 7 10 3 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 31 0 0 2 2 8
A. Henry 7 2 2 3/6 0/1 1/4 1 25 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
F. Loyer
X. Tillman
G. Brown
C. George
T. Kithier
M. Bingham Jr.
K. Ahrens
B. Burke
J. Langford
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Loyer 7 2 1 3/6 1/4 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 1 1
X. Tillman 5 7 3 1/3 0/0 3/4 2 24 0 3 2 3 4
G. Brown 3 4 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 0 4
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Kithier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bingham Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 36 19 25/51 8/20 13/19 15 200 5 5 17 9 27
Penn State
Starters
L. Stevens
J. Reaves
M. Watkins
M. Dread
J. Wheeler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Stevens 20 6 1 8/18 1/4 3/3 2 33 0 0 0 1 5
J. Reaves 11 4 9 4/11 0/4 3/5 3 38 5 3 5 2 2
M. Watkins 11 7 0 5/10 0/0 1/2 1 26 0 1 2 2 5
M. Dread 11 2 1 4/5 3/4 0/0 1 31 1 0 2 0 2
J. Wheeler 3 0 0 1/6 1/3 0/0 3 21 2 0 1 0 0
Starters
L. Stevens
J. Reaves
M. Watkins
M. Dread
J. Wheeler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Stevens 20 6 1 8/18 1/4 3/3 2 33 0 0 0 1 5
J. Reaves 11 4 9 4/11 0/4 3/5 3 38 5 3 5 2 2
M. Watkins 11 7 0 5/10 0/0 1/2 1 26 0 1 2 2 5
M. Dread 11 2 1 4/5 3/4 0/0 1 31 1 0 2 0 2
J. Wheeler 3 0 0 1/6 1/3 0/0 3 21 2 0 1 0 0
Bench
T. Buttrick
J. Harrar
M. Jones
R. Bolton
K. McCloskey
S. Pierce
D. Zemgulis
G. Hazle
T. Nussbaum
I. Brockington
D. Kasatkin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Buttrick 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 9 0 0 0 1 1
J. Harrar 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 10 0 0 0 0 1
M. Jones 0 0 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0
R. Bolton 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
K. McCloskey 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 1 2
S. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Zemgulis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brockington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kasatkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 25 11 22/60 5/22 7/10 19 200 8 4 13 7 18
NCAA BB Scores