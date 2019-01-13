Nick Ward leads No. 6 Michigan State over Penn State, 71-56
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Nick Ward had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 Michigan State to a 71-56 win over Penn State on Sunday.
Matt McQuaid added 15 points and Cassius Winston chipped in 11 for the Spartans (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten), who have won 10 straight. They also beat the Nittany Lions (7-10, 0-6) for the 10th consecutive time.
Kenny Goins added 10 rebounds for the Spartans, who only trailed for 10 seconds and led by as many as 21 with 6:44 to play.
The Spartans took control just over five minutes into the first half with a relentless possession.
Fueled by a pair of offensive rebounds from Goins and Xavier Tillman, the Spartans controlled the ball for nearly 40 seconds and took the lead for good when Winston pinpointed a bounce pass through traffic to Goins, who finished with a right-handed dunk. Goins' jam sparked a 28-14 run for the Spartans, who led 40-24 at halftime.
Lamar Stevens led Penn State (7-10, 0-6) with 20 points. Myles Dread, Josh Reaves and Mike Watkins all scored 11 points.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan State: The Spartans are getting by just fine without veteran guard Joshua Langford, who missed his fourth straight game with an ankle injury. In his place, a handful of Spartans have provided scoring depth, including Kyle Ahrens, Aaron Henry and McQuaid.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions are in desperate need of some positivity. Their 0-6 start in the Big Ten is their worst since the 2014-15 season, when they finished 4-14 in conference play.
UP NEXT
Michigan State: Visits Nebraska on Thursday.
Penn State: Hosts Iowa on Wednesday.
---
|35.9
|Min. Per Game
|35.9
|18.6
|Pts. Per Game
|18.6
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|8.1
|Reb. Per Game
|8.1
|48.8
|Field Goal %
|42.5
|45.4
|Three Point %
|17.0
|79.7
|Free Throw %
|76.5
|+ 2
|Foster Loyer made driving layup, assist by Thomas Kithier
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Kenny Goins
|34.0
|Josh Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Trent Buttrick
|46.0
|Aaron Henry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Henry made 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Shooting foul on Trent Buttrick
|45.0
|+ 2
|Josh Reaves made driving dunk, assist by Myles Dread
|1:07
|Lost ball turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Josh Reaves
|1:11
|+ 3
|Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens
|1:25
|+ 3
|Matt McQuaid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Ward
|1:47
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|56
|Field Goals
|25-51 (49.0%)
|22-60 (36.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|5-22 (22.7%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|7-10 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|28
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|27
|18
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|19
|11
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|15
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|6 Michigan State 15-2
|86.4 PPG
|47.3 RPG
|21.2 APG
|Penn State 7-10
|67.9 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Key Players
|
44
|N. Ward F
|16.7 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|0.9 APG
|65.5 FG%
|
11
|L. Stevens F
|18.6 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|1.9 APG
|42.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Ward F
|16 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|L. Stevens F
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|49.0
|FG%
|36.7
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|22.7
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Ward
|16
|11
|1
|7/11
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|25
|1
|2
|3
|2
|9
|M. McQuaid
|15
|0
|1
|4/7
|4/6
|3/4
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Winston
|11
|0
|6
|3/7
|1/3
|4/4
|3
|30
|4
|0
|7
|0
|0
|K. Goins
|7
|10
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|2
|8
|A. Henry
|7
|2
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|1/4
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stevens
|20
|6
|1
|8/18
|1/4
|3/3
|2
|33
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|J. Reaves
|11
|4
|9
|4/11
|0/4
|3/5
|3
|38
|5
|3
|5
|2
|2
|M. Watkins
|11
|7
|0
|5/10
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|26
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|M. Dread
|11
|2
|1
|4/5
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Wheeler
|3
|0
|0
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|21
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
