S Carolina stays perfect in SEC with 85-75 win over Missouri
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Keyshawn Bryant scored 15 points and Chris Silva added 14 points as South Carolina continued its surprising Southeastern Conference start with an 85-75 win over Missouri on Sunday.
The Gamecocks (8-7, 3-0 SEC) led the entire second half, but struggled to shake the Tigers (9-5, 0-2).
Javon Pickett's 3-pointer with 3:17 left to go again got Missouri within a possession of tying the game. But Felipe Hasse and A.J. Lawson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put South Carolina ahead 79-70 with 2:03 to go.
The Gamecocks are one of four teams remaining undefeated in the SEC after a league worst 5-7 non-conference record. This is only the third time they have started 3-0 in the SEC since joining the league in 1992.
Hasse added 14 points and six rebounds for the Gamecocks.
Pickett led all scorers with 21 points. Mark Smith and Jordan Geist each added 14 for the Tigers.
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri's leading rebounder, fouled out for a third straight game. His 13 minutes played Saturday was his longest outing of the three. The sophomore was disqualified in 12 minutes against Morehead State and nine minutes versus Tennessee.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but Columbia, Missouri received about a foot of snow Friday into Saturday, and the Tigers couldn't make it out of town until Saturday.
BIG PICTURE
Missouri: The Tigers turned the ball over 20 times, their second-worst performance this season. South Carolina had 16 turnovers, but the Gamecocks outscored Missouri 33-17 off the miscues.
South Carolina: The key to the Gamecocks surprise SEC start comes on offense. Teams typically score less once league play starts, but South Carolina is averaging 81 points in tis three SEC games, eight more points than non-conference play.
UP NEXT
Missouri: The Tigers host Alabama on Wednesday.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks are on the road against Vanderbilt, who has opened 0-3 in the SEC.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.3
|Min. Per Game
|28.3
|10.9
|Pts. Per Game
|10.9
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|40.1
|Field Goal %
|34.1
|35.4
|Three Point %
|28.6
|77.0
|Free Throw %
|61.2
|+ 1
|Kevin Puryear made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Kevin Puryear made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Kevin Puryear missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Shooting foul on Chris Silva
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Kevin Puryear
|11.0
|Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|Hassani Gravett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Hassani Gravett made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Mark Smith
|20.0
|+ 2
|Reed Nikko made tip-in
|23.0
|Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|85
|Field Goals
|24-54 (44.4%)
|25-49 (51.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-23 (43.5%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|17-23 (73.9%)
|29-35 (82.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|28
|Offensive
|12
|10
|Defensive
|13
|17
|Team
|7
|1
|Assists
|11
|12
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|0
|7
|Turnovers
|19
|16
|Fouls
|26
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Missouri 9-5
|68.6 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|11.4 APG
|South Carolina 8-7
|74.8 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|J. Pickett G
|7.1 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|1.4 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
24
|K. Bryant F
|9.1 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|1.3 APG
|45.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Pickett G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|K. Bryant F
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|51.0
|
|
|43.5
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|73.9
|FT%
|82.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pickett
|21
|2
|2
|7/11
|3/4
|4/4
|3
|32
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|J. Geist
|14
|1
|5
|5/12
|1/6
|3/6
|2
|35
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Ma. Smith
|14
|4
|2
|3/7
|3/6
|5/5
|3
|32
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|K. Puryear
|9
|4
|0
|3/7
|1/1
|2/3
|4
|20
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|J. Tilmon
|4
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pickett
|21
|2
|2
|7/11
|3/4
|4/4
|3
|32
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|J. Geist
|14
|1
|5
|5/12
|1/6
|3/6
|2
|35
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Ma. Smith
|14
|4
|2
|3/7
|3/6
|5/5
|3
|32
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|K. Puryear
|9
|4
|0
|3/7
|1/1
|2/3
|4
|20
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|J. Tilmon
|4
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Nikko
|4
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|K. Santos
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Suggs
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mi. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|X. Pinson
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|C. VanLeer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Yerkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Guess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Braun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|25
|11
|24/54
|10/23
|17/23
|26
|175
|3
|0
|19
|12
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bryant
|15
|2
|1
|7/9
|0/1
|1/4
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|C. Silva
|14
|4
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|6/7
|4
|30
|3
|3
|4
|0
|4
|A. Lawson
|11
|2
|4
|4/10
|2/6
|1/1
|3
|32
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Campbell
|8
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|M. Kotsar
|4
|7
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|19
|2
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bryant
|15
|2
|1
|7/9
|0/1
|1/4
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|C. Silva
|14
|4
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|6/7
|4
|30
|3
|3
|4
|0
|4
|A. Lawson
|11
|2
|4
|4/10
|2/6
|1/1
|3
|32
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Campbell
|8
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|M. Kotsar
|4
|7
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|19
|2
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Haase
|14
|6
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|6/6
|3
|22
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|H. Gravett
|12
|2
|2
|0/6
|0/4
|12/12
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Frink
|7
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|9
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|E. Hinson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Bolden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cudd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Minaya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Couisnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Borup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|27
|12
|25/49
|6/19
|29/35
|24
|200
|8
|7
|16
|10
|17
-
DRAKE
NIOWA9
10
1st 13:50
-
ECU
UCF6
18
1st 12:32 ESPU
-
UMASS
DAYTON33
38
1st 0.0 NBCS
-
NOVA
CREIGH90
78
Final
-
BUTLER
XAVIER69
70
Final
-
MIZZOU
SC75
85
Final
-
MARIST
STPETE63
72
Final
-
IONA
CAN88
70
Final
-
RIDER
NIAGARA104
84
Final
-
FAIR
QUINN78
80
Final
-
IPFW
SDAK73
87
Final
-
6MICHST
PSU0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
4:30pm CBS
-
GMASON
RI0
0140.5 O/U
-6
5:30pm NBCS
-
MEMP
TULANE0
0157.5 O/U
+10.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
NWEST
2MICH0
0129.5 O/U
-12
7:30pm BTN
-
USC
OREG0
0138.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESPU
-
UCLA
OREGST0
0155 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm FS1