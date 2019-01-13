MIZZOU
S Carolina stays perfect in SEC with 85-75 win over Missouri

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 13, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Keyshawn Bryant scored 15 points and Chris Silva added 14 points as South Carolina continued its surprising Southeastern Conference start with an 85-75 win over Missouri on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (8-7, 3-0 SEC) led the entire second half, but struggled to shake the Tigers (9-5, 0-2).

Javon Pickett's 3-pointer with 3:17 left to go again got Missouri within a possession of tying the game. But Felipe Hasse and A.J. Lawson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put South Carolina ahead 79-70 with 2:03 to go.

The Gamecocks are one of four teams remaining undefeated in the SEC after a league worst 5-7 non-conference record. This is only the third time they have started 3-0 in the SEC since joining the league in 1992.

Hasse added 14 points and six rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Pickett led all scorers with 21 points. Mark Smith and Jordan Geist each added 14 for the Tigers.

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri's leading rebounder, fouled out for a third straight game. His 13 minutes played Saturday was his longest outing of the three. The sophomore was disqualified in 12 minutes against Morehead State and nine minutes versus Tennessee.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but Columbia, Missouri received about a foot of snow Friday into Saturday, and the Tigers couldn't make it out of town until Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers turned the ball over 20 times, their second-worst performance this season. South Carolina had 16 turnovers, but the Gamecocks outscored Missouri 33-17 off the miscues.

South Carolina: The key to the Gamecocks surprise SEC start comes on offense. Teams typically score less once league play starts, but South Carolina is averaging 81 points in tis three SEC games, eight more points than non-conference play.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers host Alabama on Wednesday.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks are on the road against Vanderbilt, who has opened 0-3 in the SEC.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Geist
A. Lawson
28.3 Min. Per Game 28.3
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
40.1 Field Goal % 34.1
35.4 Three Point % 28.6
77.0 Free Throw % 61.2
+ 1 Kevin Puryear made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Kevin Puryear made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
  Kevin Puryear missed 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Shooting foul on Chris Silva 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Kevin Puryear 11.0
  Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Hassani Gravett made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Hassani Gravett made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Mark Smith 20.0
+ 2 Reed Nikko made tip-in 23.0
  Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko 23.0
Team Stats
Points 75 85
Field Goals 24-54 (44.4%) 25-49 (51.0%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 17-23 (73.9%) 29-35 (82.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 28
Offensive 12 10
Defensive 13 17
Team 7 1
Assists 11 12
Steals 3 8
Blocks 0 7
Turnovers 19 16
Fouls 26 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
J. Pickett G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
24
K. Bryant F
15 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Missouri 9-5 363975
home team logo South Carolina 8-7 424385
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Missouri 9-5 68.6 PPG 37.6 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo South Carolina 8-7 74.8 PPG 42.5 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
4
J. Pickett G 7.1 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.4 APG 40.0 FG%
24
K. Bryant F 9.1 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.3 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
4
J. Pickett G 21 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
24
K. Bryant F 15 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
44.4 FG% 51.0
43.5 3PT FG% 31.6
73.9 FT% 82.9
Missouri
Starters
J. Pickett
J. Geist
Ma. Smith
K. Puryear
J. Tilmon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pickett 21 2 2 7/11 3/4 4/4 3 32 2 0 0 2 0
J. Geist 14 1 5 5/12 1/6 3/6 2 35 0 0 4 0 1
Ma. Smith 14 4 2 3/7 3/6 5/5 3 32 1 0 3 1 3
K. Puryear 9 4 0 3/7 1/1 2/3 4 20 0 0 2 3 1
J. Tilmon 4 0 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 5 13 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
T. Watson
R. Nikko
K. Santos
R. Suggs
Mi. Smith
X. Pinson
C. VanLeer
A. Wolf
D. Smith
J. Porter
E. Yerkes
B. Ford
C. Guess
P. Braun
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Nikko 4 4 0 1/2 0/0 2/3 3 14 0 0 2 2 2
K. Santos 2 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 20 0 0 1 1 1
R. Suggs 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Mi. Smith 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
X. Pinson 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 2 1 0
C. VanLeer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Yerkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Guess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Braun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 25 11 24/54 10/23 17/23 26 175 3 0 19 12 13
South Carolina
Starters
K. Bryant
C. Silva
A. Lawson
T. Campbell
M. Kotsar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Bryant 15 2 1 7/9 0/1 1/4 3 23 0 0 0 2 0
C. Silva 14 4 2 4/7 0/1 6/7 4 30 3 3 4 0 4
A. Lawson 11 2 4 4/10 2/6 1/1 3 32 2 0 0 0 2
T. Campbell 8 1 1 3/7 2/3 0/0 3 28 0 0 4 0 1
M. Kotsar 4 7 1 1/2 0/0 2/3 4 19 2 2 2 5 2
Bench
F. Haase
H. Gravett
A. Frink
E. Hinson
J. Bolden
J. Cudd
J. Minaya
T. Moss
N. Nelson
J. Couisnard
Q. Borup
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Haase 14 6 1 3/4 2/3 6/6 3 22 1 0 3 1 5
H. Gravett 12 2 2 0/6 0/4 12/12 2 28 0 0 1 0 2
A. Frink 7 3 0 3/4 0/1 1/2 2 9 0 2 1 2 1
E. Hinson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 0
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cudd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Minaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Couisnard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Borup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 27 12 25/49 6/19 29/35 24 200 8 7 16 10 17
NCAA BB Scores