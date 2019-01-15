Wake Forest blows big lead, still tops No. 17 NC State 71-67
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Freshman Jaylen Hoard had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Wake Forest blew a 22-point lead before recovering in time to top No. 17 North Carolina State 71-67 on Tuesday.
Graduate transfer Torry Johnson added 11 points for the Demon Deacons (8-8, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). That included a critical jumper with 1:19 left in a one-point game, along with two free throws with 13.3 seconds left that helped the Demon Deacons (barely) survive a wild night in Winston-Salem.
Wake Forest led 42-27 at halftime, and then 51-29 with a flurry out of the break. But the Wolfpack (14-3, 2-2) made a move with 15 straight points to get back in it, and then fought all the way back to tie it at 58 on Devon Daniels' floater with 7:46 left.
Torin Dorn had 18 points for N.C. State, while C.J. Bryce added 17 points.
BIG PICTURE
N.C. State: Point guard Markell Johnson didn't travel with the team after taking a hard fall during a win against Pittsburgh. And the Wolfpack looked out of sorts early by launching a lot of 3-pointers while failing to force the Demon Deacons into turnovers. The Wolfpack looked much sharper in their desperate comeback, but couldn't come up with a play or two more to steal this one.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons were positioned to celebrate, and then staring down a soul-crushing collapse before finding away to hang on. It was a desperately needed win for Danny Manning's club.
UP NEXT
N.C. State visits Notre Dame on Saturday.
Wake Forest visits No. 9 Virginia Tech on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
|36.9
|Min. Per Game
|36.9
|16.5
|Pts. Per Game
|16.5
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|50.3
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|33.3
|Three Point %
|42.9
|64.8
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress
|1.0
|Torin Dorn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Torry Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Torry Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Shooting foul on Devon Daniels
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr
|41.0
|C.J. Bryce missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|C.J. Bryce made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Shooting foul on Ikenna Smart
|43.0
|Offensive rebound by Torin Dorn
|1:00
|Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|71
|Field Goals
|27-73 (37.0%)
|23-52 (44.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-29 (20.7%)
|2-11 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|23-28 (82.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|41
|Offensive
|15
|12
|Defensive
|20
|27
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|10
|10
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|22
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|17 NC State 14-3
|88.6 PPG
|44.1 RPG
|17.9 APG
|Wake Forest 8-8
|73.5 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|11.0 APG
|
|37.0
|FG%
|44.2
|
|
|20.7
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|82.1
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Lockett
|7
|3
|0
|3/10
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|25
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|D. Funderburk
|4
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|21
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|J. Hellems
|2
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|B. Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Killeya-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|35
|10
|27/73
|6/29
|7/9
|22
|200
|8
|4
|9
|15
|20
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Johnson
|11
|2
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Mucius
|8
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|O. Sarr
|4
|6
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|M. Wynn
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bilas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spivey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Okeke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Buchanan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|39
|10
|23/52
|2/11
|23/28
|14
|200
|8
|4
|11
|12
|27
