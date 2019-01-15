NCST
Wake Forest blows big lead, still tops No. 17 NC State 71-67

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 15, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Freshman Jaylen Hoard had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Wake Forest blew a 22-point lead before recovering in time to top No. 17 North Carolina State 71-67 on Tuesday.

Graduate transfer Torry Johnson added 11 points for the Demon Deacons (8-8, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). That included a critical jumper with 1:19 left in a one-point game, along with two free throws with 13.3 seconds left that helped the Demon Deacons (barely) survive a wild night in Winston-Salem.

Wake Forest led 42-27 at halftime, and then 51-29 with a flurry out of the break. But the Wolfpack (14-3, 2-2) made a move with 15 straight points to get back in it, and then fought all the way back to tie it at 58 on Devon Daniels' floater with 7:46 left.

Torin Dorn had 18 points for N.C. State, while C.J. Bryce added 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: Point guard Markell Johnson didn't travel with the team after taking a hard fall during a win against Pittsburgh. And the Wolfpack looked out of sorts early by launching a lot of 3-pointers while failing to force the Demon Deacons into turnovers. The Wolfpack looked much sharper in their desperate comeback, but couldn't come up with a play or two more to steal this one.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons were positioned to celebrate, and then staring down a soul-crushing collapse before finding away to hang on. It was a desperately needed win for Danny Manning's club.

UP NEXT

N.C. State visits Notre Dame on Saturday.

Wake Forest visits No. 9 Virginia Tech on Saturday.

---

---

Key Players
T. Dorn
2 G
B. Childress
0 G
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
50.3 Field Goal % 44.4
33.3 Three Point % 42.9
64.8 Free Throw % 78.6
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress 1.0
  Torin Dorn missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Torry Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Torry Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Shooting foul on Devon Daniels 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr 41.0
  C.J. Bryce missed 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 C.J. Bryce made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Shooting foul on Ikenna Smart 43.0
  Offensive rebound by Torin Dorn 1:00
  Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:02
Team Stats
Points 67 71
Field Goals 27-73 (37.0%) 23-52 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 6-29 (20.7%) 2-11 (18.2%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 23-28 (82.1%)
Total Rebounds 39 41
Offensive 15 12
Defensive 20 27
Team 4 2
Assists 10 10
Steals 8 8
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 22 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
T. Dorn G
18 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
10
J. Hoard F
16 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
away team logo 17 NC State 14-3 274067
home team logo Wake Forest 8-8 422971
WAKE +9, O/U 162
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, NC
WAKE +9, O/U 162
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 17 NC State 14-3 88.6 PPG 44.1 RPG 17.9 APG
home team logo Wake Forest 8-8 73.5 PPG 41.4 RPG 11.0 APG
Key Players
2
T. Dorn G 14.2 PPG 6.9 RPG 1.5 APG 50.3 FG%
10
J. Hoard F 14.7 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.3 APG 47.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
T. Dorn G 18 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
10
J. Hoard F 16 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
37.0 FG% 44.2
20.7 3PT FG% 18.2
77.8 FT% 82.1
NC State
Starters
T. Dorn
C. Bryce
B. Beverly
D. Daniels
W. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Dorn 18 8 1 8/16 0/4 2/3 3 31 1 1 0 3 5
C. Bryce 17 4 3 7/17 2/6 1/2 1 36 1 0 1 2 2
B. Beverly 9 1 3 3/11 3/10 0/0 4 36 1 0 2 0 1
D. Daniels 7 8 2 3/10 1/3 0/0 2 26 0 0 3 1 7
W. Walker 3 5 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 3 16 0 1 1 2 3
Bench
E. Lockett
D. Funderburk
J. Hellems
B. Harris
M. Johnson
S. Killeya-Jones
M. Bates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Lockett 7 3 0 3/10 0/3 1/1 2 25 2 0 1 3 0
D. Funderburk 4 4 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 3 21 3 2 0 2 2
J. Hellems 2 2 0 0/3 0/1 2/2 4 6 0 0 0 2 0
B. Harris 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
M. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Killeya-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 35 10 27/73 6/29 7/9 22 200 8 4 9 15 20
Wake Forest
Starters
J. Hoard
B. Childress
C. Brown
S. Wright Jr.
I. Smart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hoard 16 10 3 4/9 1/1 7/8 2 33 2 3 2 3 7
B. Childress 10 9 4 4/11 0/3 2/3 2 35 2 0 3 2 7
C. Brown 8 2 1 2/8 0/2 4/4 1 31 2 0 2 1 1
S. Wright Jr. 8 3 1 3/9 0/1 2/5 2 29 0 0 2 0 3
I. Smart 6 3 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 1 1 1 2
Bench
T. Johnson
I. Mucius
O. Sarr
M. Wynn
A. White
A. Bilas
A. Spivey
M. Lester
S. Okeke
B. Buchanan
J. Lewis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Johnson 11 2 0 3/3 1/1 4/4 1 14 0 0 1 1 1
I. Mucius 8 2 1 2/4 0/2 4/4 1 19 1 0 0 1 1
O. Sarr 4 6 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 0 0 2 4
M. Wynn 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 1
A. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bilas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spivey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Buchanan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 39 10 23/52 2/11 23/28 14 200 8 4 11 12 27
NCAA BB Scores