Hunter, Jerome lead No. 4 Virginia in rout of Hokies, 81-59
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) De'Andre Hunter scored 21 points and Ty Jerome had 14 and a career-high 12 assists as No. 4 Virginia started fast and routed No. 9 Virginia Tech 81-59 on Tuesday night.
Kyle Guy added 15 points for the Cavaliers (16-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who never trailed in the first meeting of the programs in which both were ranked in the top 10. Virginia also remained one of two unbeaten teams in the country along with Michigan, which was idle.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19 points and Ahmed Hill 14 to lead Virginia Tech (14-2, 3-1), which was seeking the first 15-1 start in program history. The Hokies also hoped to repeat last year's 61-60 overtime victory at John Paul Jones Arena, but they trailed by double figures after 12 minutes and never got within single digits the rest of the way.
Virginia could hardly miss in the first half, making 10 of 14 3-point tries, including one by Kihei Clark at the buzzer to make it 44-22. The Hokies, meanwhile, were just 2 for 9 from deep and shot 35 percent (7-for-20) from the field compared to 68 percent (17-for-25) for the Cavaliers in the half.
Virginia finished 13 for 23 from 3-point range and shot 58.5 percent overall (31-for-53).
BIG PICTURE
Virginia Tech: The Hokies arrived in fourth place nationally having made 42.3 percent from 3-point territory and finished 7 for 21 for the game. Virginia Tech also has improved defensively, but the Cavaliers showed them they still have plenty to work on at the end.
Virginia: More than anyone else, Jerome sets the pulse for Virginia when he's playing well because of his fire and toughness. His first basket was a 3-pointer from well beyond the 3-point arc and his first half was near perfect. He hit four 3-pointers and had seven assists, giving him a hand in 11 of 17 baskets in the half. His 12 assists eclipsed his previous best by three (Louisville, Jan. 31, 2018).
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: At home against Wake Forest on Saturday.
Virginia: At top-ranked Duke on Saturday.
---
Follow Hank on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hankkurzjr
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|13.1
|Pts. Per Game
|13.1
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|43.9
|Field Goal %
|42.7
|35.4
|Three Point %
|41.2
|81.1
|Free Throw %
|76.6
|Bad pass turnover on Nickeil Alexander-Walker, stolen by Braxton Key
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede
|24.0
|Marco Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|+ 2
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker made dunk
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|59.0
|Braxton Key missed jump shot
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Jay Huff
|1:11
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed layup
|1:13
|+ 2
|Jay Huff made dunk, assist by Ty Jerome
|1:27
|Traveling violation turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|1:51
|+ 2
|Jay Huff made dunk, assist by Ty Jerome
|2:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|81
|Field Goals
|19-44 (43.2%)
|31-53 (58.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|13-24 (54.2%)
|Free Throws
|14-17 (82.4%)
|6-6 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|19
|27
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|11
|19
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|10
|18
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|10
|10
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|9 Virginia Tech 14-2
|79.2 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|17.3 APG
|4 Virginia 16-0
|73.8 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|N. Alexander-Walker G
|17.8 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|3.6 APG
|54.6 FG%
|
12
|D. Hunter G
|14.0 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|2.1 APG
|51.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Alexander-Walker G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|D. Hunter G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.2
|FG%
|58.5
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|54.2
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Alexander-Walker
|19
|4
|3
|6/10
|2/3
|5/7
|2
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|A. Hill
|14
|2
|2
|5/12
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|38
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Robinson
|9
|2
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|4/4
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|6
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|W. Bede
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|33
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Alexander-Walker
|19
|4
|3
|6/10
|2/3
|5/7
|2
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|A. Hill
|14
|2
|2
|5/12
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|38
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Robinson
|9
|2
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|4/4
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|6
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|W. Bede
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|33
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Outlaw
|7
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|P. Horne
|4
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Wilkins
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Nolley II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kabongo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Radford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|16
|10
|19/44
|7/21
|14/17
|10
|200
|6
|1
|9
|5
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hunter
|21
|5
|2
|8/12
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|36
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|K. Guy
|15
|5
|1
|5/9
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Jerome
|14
|4
|12
|5/10
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|34
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|J. Salt
|4
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|M. Diakite
|4
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hunter
|21
|5
|2
|8/12
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|36
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|K. Guy
|15
|5
|1
|5/9
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Jerome
|14
|4
|12
|5/10
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|34
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|J. Salt
|4
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|M. Diakite
|4
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clark
|9
|2
|1
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Key
|7
|1
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Huff
|7
|2
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|M. Anthony
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Badocchi
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Stattmann
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Caffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|27
|18
|31/53
|13/24
|6/6
|10
|200
|4
|2
|9
|8
|19
-
NMEX
SDGST3
8
1st 17:06 CBSSN
-
SETON
PROV63
72
Final
-
RUT
PURDUE54
89
Final
-
WVU
TCU67
98
Final
-
MIAOH
TOLEDO59
71
Final
-
FLA
24MISSST68
71
Final
-
SFLA
CINCY74
82
Final
-
16BUFF
WMICH88
79
Final
-
EMICH
AKRON49
51
Final
-
SILL
ILLST58
59
Final
-
BALLST
BGREEN78
79
Final
-
STLOU
FORD63
60
Final
-
ARK
3TENN87
106
Final
-
12UK
UGA69
49
Final
-
KENTST
OHIO66
52
Final
-
MORGAN
HOW89
86
Final/OT
-
17NCST
WAKE67
71
Final
-
CMICH
NILL78
69
Final
-
9VATECH
4UVA59
81
Final
-
VALPO
LOYCHI54
71
Final
-
15MARQET
GTOWN74
71
Final
-
10NEVADA
BOISE72
71
Final
-
ND
13UNC69
75
Final
-
LSU
18MISS83
69
Final
-
DAVID
STJOES60
61
Final