Hunter, Jerome lead No. 4 Virginia in rout of Hokies, 81-59

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 15, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) De'Andre Hunter scored 21 points and Ty Jerome had 14 and a career-high 12 assists as No. 4 Virginia started fast and routed No. 9 Virginia Tech 81-59 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Guy added 15 points for the Cavaliers (16-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who never trailed in the first meeting of the programs in which both were ranked in the top 10. Virginia also remained one of two unbeaten teams in the country along with Michigan, which was idle.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19 points and Ahmed Hill 14 to lead Virginia Tech (14-2, 3-1), which was seeking the first 15-1 start in program history. The Hokies also hoped to repeat last year's 61-60 overtime victory at John Paul Jones Arena, but they trailed by double figures after 12 minutes and never got within single digits the rest of the way.

Virginia could hardly miss in the first half, making 10 of 14 3-point tries, including one by Kihei Clark at the buzzer to make it 44-22. The Hokies, meanwhile, were just 2 for 9 from deep and shot 35 percent (7-for-20) from the field compared to 68 percent (17-for-25) for the Cavaliers in the half.

Virginia finished 13 for 23 from 3-point range and shot 58.5 percent overall (31-for-53).

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies arrived in fourth place nationally having made 42.3 percent from 3-point territory and finished 7 for 21 for the game. Virginia Tech also has improved defensively, but the Cavaliers showed them they still have plenty to work on at the end.

Virginia: More than anyone else, Jerome sets the pulse for Virginia when he's playing well because of his fire and toughness. His first basket was a 3-pointer from well beyond the 3-point arc and his first half was near perfect. He hit four 3-pointers and had seven assists, giving him a hand in 11 of 17 baskets in the half. His 12 assists eclipsed his previous best by three (Louisville, Jan. 31, 2018).

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: At home against Wake Forest on Saturday.

Virginia: At top-ranked Duke on Saturday.

---

Follow Hank on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hankkurzjr

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Robinson
5 G
T. Jerome
11 G
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
43.9 Field Goal % 42.7
35.4 Three Point % 41.2
81.1 Free Throw % 76.6
  Bad pass turnover on Nickeil Alexander-Walker, stolen by Braxton Key 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede 24.0
  Marco Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
+ 2 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made dunk 41.0
  Defensive rebound by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 59.0
  Braxton Key missed jump shot 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Jay Huff 1:11
  Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed layup 1:13
+ 2 Jay Huff made dunk, assist by Ty Jerome 1:27
  Traveling violation turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr. 1:51
+ 2 Jay Huff made dunk, assist by Ty Jerome 2:14
Team Stats
Points 59 81
Field Goals 19-44 (43.2%) 31-53 (58.5%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 13-24 (54.2%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 19 27
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 11 19
Team 3 0
Assists 10 18
Steals 6 4
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 10 10
Technicals 1 0
Virginia Tech
Starters
N. Alexander-Walker
A. Hill
J. Robinson
K. Blackshear Jr.
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Alexander-Walker 19 4 3 6/10 2/3 5/7 2 33 0 0 3 0 4
A. Hill 14 2 2 5/12 2/6 2/2 2 38 0 0 0 1 1
J. Robinson 9 2 2 2/7 1/5 4/4 1 28 1 0 1 1 1
K. Blackshear Jr. 6 1 2 3/6 0/1 0/0 4 28 1 0 3 1 0
W. Bede 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 33 3 1 2 0 3
Bench
T. Outlaw
P. Horne
I. Wilkins
L. Nolley II
J. Kabongo
T. Radford
B. Palmer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Outlaw 7 3 0 2/5 1/4 2/2 0 25 1 0 0 1 2
P. Horne 4 1 0 1/1 1/1 1/2 0 12 0 0 0 1 0
I. Wilkins 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 16 10 19/44 7/21 14/17 10 200 6 1 9 5 11
Virginia
Starters
D. Hunter
K. Guy
T. Jerome
J. Salt
M. Diakite
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hunter 21 5 2 8/12 1/2 4/4 2 36 0 0 3 1 4
K. Guy 15 5 1 5/9 3/5 2/2 1 35 0 0 2 1 4
T. Jerome 14 4 12 5/10 4/7 0/0 0 34 2 0 3 1 3
J. Salt 4 5 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 0 0 3 2
M. Diakite 4 3 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 1 0 2 1
Bench
K. Clark
B. Key
J. Huff
M. Anthony
F. Badocchi
K. Stattmann
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Caffaro
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Clark 9 2 1 3/6 3/5 0/0 1 30 1 0 1 0 2
B. Key 7 1 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 2 16 1 0 0 0 1
J. Huff 7 2 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 11 0 1 0 0 2
M. Anthony 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
F. Badocchi 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Stattmann 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 27 18 31/53 13/24 6/6 10 200 4 2 9 8 19
NCAA BB Scores