BC
LVILLE

No Text

Louisville holds off Boston College 80-70

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 16, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jordan Nwora scored 18 of his career-high 32 points before the break before adding five points late that helped Louisville hold off Boston College 80-70 on Wednesday night.

Following up their 21-point road upset of then-No. 12 North Carolina initially took time for the Cardinals (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who made just 5 of their first 21 from the field. The Eagles (9-7, 0-4) meanwhile started 12 of 22 to lead 28-16 before Louisville quickly heated up as Sutton scored eight consecutive points.

Nwora picked it up from there with 11 points during the pivotal spurt, including a pair of 3-pointers, as the Cardinals finished 9 of 11 to lead 43-33 at halftime. Louisville eventually built a 23-point lead midway through the second half before BC rallied within 75-70 with just under two minutes remaining.

Sutton then fought through a crowd for a critical offensive rebound resulting in Nwora's 3-pointer with 52 seconds left for an eight-point cushion. The sophomore closed the game with a thunderous transition dunk for the final margin, finishing 12-of-16 shooting with 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.

Sutton shot 5 of 10 with 10 boards while Christen Cunningham had nine points and eight assists for the Cardinals, who finished 47 percent shooting.

Jordan Chatman had 21 points while Ky Bowman added 14 with 13 rebounds for BC, which shot 45 percent and was outrebounded 41-30 in its fifth consecutive loss.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles ran hot and cold throughout the game, with the latter putting them on the verge of being blown out. Just like that, Bowman lifted them on both ends to make things interesting down the stretch. That big hole proved too much to overcome.

Louisville: After missing a bunch of good looks at the start, the Cardinals seemingly couldn't miss entering the break thanks to boosts by Sutton and then Nwora. They cooled off in the second half and allowed BC to rally, but the Sutton-Nwora combination came up big and helped them avoid the letdown loss after a big win.

UP NEXT

Boston College hosts No. 11 Florida State on Sunday.

Louisville visits Georgia Tech on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/ Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Bowman
D. Sutton
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
10.0 Pts. Per Game 10.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
42.5 Field Goal % 44.7
34.6 Three Point % 36.1
81.8 Free Throw % 76.4
  Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton 12.0
  Ky Bowman missed layup 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Ky Bowman 19.0
  Ky Bowman missed layup, blocked by Malik Williams 21.0
+ 2 Jordan Nwora made dunk, assist by Malik Williams 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Malik Williams 32.0
  Ky Bowman missed layup 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman 42.0
  Malik Williams missed free throw 42.0
  Personal foul on Steffon Mitchell 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Malik Williams 42.0
Team Stats
Points 70 80
Field Goals 27-60 (45.0%) 29-62 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 12-29 (41.4%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 30 41
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 24 29
Team 0 0
Assists 14 16
Steals 6 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 15 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
J. Chatman G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
33
J. Nwora F
32 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Boston College 9-7 333770
home team logo Louisville 12-5 433780
LVILLE -10.5, O/U 147
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
LVILLE -10.5, O/U 147
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Boston College 9-7 74.4 PPG 41.4 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo Louisville 12-5 80.0 PPG 40.6 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
25
J. Chatman G 12.1 PPG 2.2 RPG 2.1 APG 37.3 FG%
33
J. Nwora F 17.3 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.3 APG 46.9 FG%
Top Scorers
25
J. Chatman G 21 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
33
J. Nwora F 32 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
45.0 FG% 46.8
30.4 3PT FG% 41.4
75.0 FT% 71.4
Boston College
Starters
J. Chatman
K. Bowman
N. Popovic
Ja. Hamilton
Ja. Hamilton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Chatman 21 2 3 7/12 6/10 1/2 0 39 2 0 1 0 2
K. Bowman 14 13 7 6/17 0/6 2/3 4 40 1 0 5 1 12
N. Popovic 14 7 1 5/13 0/1 4/4 2 32 0 0 4 4 3
Ja. Hamilton 7 1 0 3/5 0/2 1/2 1 23 1 0 1 0 1
Ja. Hamilton 3 1 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 1
Starters
J. Chatman
K. Bowman
N. Popovic
Ja. Hamilton
Ja. Hamilton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Chatman 21 2 3 7/12 6/10 1/2 0 39 2 0 1 0 2
K. Bowman 14 13 7 6/17 0/6 2/3 4 40 1 0 5 1 12
N. Popovic 14 7 1 5/13 0/1 4/4 2 32 0 0 4 4 3
Ja. Hamilton 7 1 0 3/5 0/2 1/2 1 23 1 0 1 0 1
Ja. Hamilton 3 1 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
L. Kraljevic
C. Herren Jr.
J. Reyes
S. Mitchell
G. Gehan
E. Meznieks
M. DiLuccio
V. Baker Jr.
A. Wilson
M. Bohuny
S. Holtze
W. Jackowitz
W. Tabbs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Kraljevic 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 3
C. Herren Jr. 3 1 0 1/4 0/2 1/1 0 18 1 0 1 0 1
J. Reyes 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Mitchell 2 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 5 24 1 3 0 1 1
G. Gehan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Meznieks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. DiLuccio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Baker Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bohuny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Holtze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Jackowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Tabbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 30 14 27/60 7/23 9/12 15 200 6 3 12 6 24
Louisville
Starters
J. Nwora
D. Sutton
C. Cunningham
M. Williams
K. Fore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nwora 32 10 4 12/16 5/9 3/4 2 35 1 1 2 1 9
D. Sutton 14 10 2 5/10 3/7 1/3 1 33 0 0 2 4 6
C. Cunningham 9 4 8 2/6 1/2 4/4 2 33 1 0 1 0 4
M. Williams 8 8 1 4/10 0/2 0/1 0 20 1 1 0 4 4
K. Fore 6 2 1 2/7 2/3 0/0 1 27 1 0 2 0 2
Starters
J. Nwora
D. Sutton
C. Cunningham
M. Williams
K. Fore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nwora 32 10 4 12/16 5/9 3/4 2 35 1 1 2 1 9
D. Sutton 14 10 2 5/10 3/7 1/3 1 33 0 0 2 4 6
C. Cunningham 9 4 8 2/6 1/2 4/4 2 33 1 0 1 0 4
M. Williams 8 8 1 4/10 0/2 0/1 0 20 1 1 0 4 4
K. Fore 6 2 1 2/7 2/3 0/0 1 27 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
S. Enoch
D. Perry
A. Agau
R. McMahon
V. King
J. Griffin
J. Redding
W. Rainey
W. Battaile
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Enoch 6 3 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 2 18 0 0 2 1 2
D. Perry 5 0 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 0 0
A. Agau 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 1 1 0
R. McMahon 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 1 0
V. King 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 10 1 0 1 0 2
J. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Rainey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Battaile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 41 16 29/62 12/29 10/14 11 200 6 2 12 12 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores